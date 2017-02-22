Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 5 reacties
Bron: PuTTY, submitter: flux_w42

PuTTY logo (60 pix) Er is een nieuwe release van PuTTY beschikbaar gekomen en zoals gebruikelijk wordt deze als bèta aangeboden. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en ssh-clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. De changelog voor versie 0.68 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

These features are new in 0.68
  • Security fix: an integer overflow bug in the agent forwarding code. See vuln-agent-fwd-overflow.
  • Security fix: the Windows PuTTY binaries should no longer be vulnerable to hijacking by specially named DLLs in the same directory (on versions of Windows where they previously were). See vuln-indirect-dll-hijack.
  • Windows PuTTY no longer sets a restrictive process ACL by default, because this turned out to inconvenience too many legitimate applications such as NVDA and TortoiseGit. You can still manually request a restricted ACL using the command-line option -restrict-acl.
  • The Windows PuTTY tools now come in a 64-bit version.
  • The Windows PuTTY tools now have Windows's ASLR and DEP security features turned on.
  • Support for elliptic-curve cryptography (the NIST curves and 25519), for host keys, user authentication keys, and key exchange.
  • Support for importing and exporting OpenSSH's new private key format.
  • Host key preference policy change: PuTTY prefers host key formats for which it already knows the key.
  • Run-time option (from the system menu / Ctrl-right-click menu) to retrieve other host keys from the same server (which cross-certifies them using the session key established using an already-known key) and add them to the known host-keys database.
  • The Unix GUI PuTTY tools can now be built against GTK 3.
  • There is now a Unix version of Pageant.

PuTTY

Versienummer 0.68
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PuTTY
Download http://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty/download.html
Licentietype GPL
0 MrDummy
22 februari 2017 18:31
Dat is lang geleden. De vorige update is bijna een jaar geleden.
En ondanks vele jaren nog lang niet v1.0 bereikt.

Maar waarom lees ik als status Final in de overzicht terwijl tekst spreekt van Beta?
Welke is goed?
0 Neko Koneko
@MrDummy22 februari 2017 18:39
Dat is lang geleden. De vorige update is bijna een jaar geleden.
En ondanks vele jaren nog lang niet v1.0 bereikt.

Maar waarom lees ik als status Final in de overzicht terwijl tekst spreekt van Beta?
Welke is goed?
Is dat niet een gewoonte geworden onder opensource software developers om het gewoon lekker lang op versie 0.x te laten hangen? Zodra iemand dan oppert om het major versie nummer te verhogen gaan ze stijgeren, net zoals bij de Linux kernel toen er een loze discussie was over of het maar eens over moest naar 3.0 of dat ze voor altijd en eeuwig op 2.6 zouden blijven hangen omdat het voor sommigen een traditie was geworden 8)7
0 MrDummy
@Neko Koneko22 februari 2017 18:51
Ik vind het prima, het is gewoon keuze aan developers.
Het wekt alleen kleine verbazing op dat software al meer dan 10 jaar oud is.

Maar goed, ik denk bv ook aan QuickPAR die ook niet ver gekomen is en toch zelf al heel goed doet. :)

Fijn dat het weer bijgewerkt is.
0 Ramoonus
22 februari 2017 18:46
ik vind putty qua functionaliteit voor meerdere accounts en wachtwoorden achterblijven bij de concurrenten
0 privacybeleid
22 februari 2017 18:47
Ik kwam laatst een mooie putty fork tegen die beter werkt met wintendo, url handling etc;
https://puttytray.goeswhere.com/
