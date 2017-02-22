Synology heeft de final release van versie 6.1 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.
Om versie 6.1 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.1 treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om gedeelde mappen te versleutelen, kan de nas zelf fouten detecteren en repareren wanneer er van het Btrfs-bestandssysteem gebruik gemaakt wordt en worden enkele onderdelen omgezet naar losse modules, waaronder USB Copy, File Station en File indexing. De meeste verbeteringen hebben echter alleen betrekking op de zwaardere modellen. De volledige release notes zijn hieronder te vinden.
Compatibility and Installation
What’s New in DSM 6.1 Official
- DSM 6.1 can only be installed on Synology products running DSM 6.0. Before starting, please log in to DSM and go to Control Panel > Update & Restore to install the latest DSM.
- Time Backup and HiDrive Backup will not be supported in DSM 6.1 and above.
- We can not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of third party packages, which are not developed by Synology.
- Manual re-indexing is required for all files after upgrading to DSM 6.1. The file indexing service in Control Panel has been moved to the preference settings in Synology Universal Search.
- Due to infrastructure update, packages will need re-initialization after upgrading to DSM 6.1. The process will occupy a higher CPU usage and can take up to an hour depending on the number of packages installed.
- Directory Server package must be disabled (stop) in Package Center before the upgrade if the server is running on a High Availability cluster.
What’s New in Packages
- Extended Btrfs File System Coverage
- Btrfs file system is now available on more Synology NAS models. Enjoy the powerful features of the next-generation file system.
- Applied models:
- 17-series: RS3617xs+, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, DS3617xs
- 16-series: RS18016xs+, RS2416+, RS2416RP+, DS916+, DS416play, DS716+II, DS716+, DS216+II, DS216+
- 15-series: RC18015xs+, DS3615xs, DS2415+, DS1815+, DS1515+, RS815+, RS815RP+, DS415+
- 14-series: RS3614xs+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs, RS814RP+, RS814+, RS2414RP+, RS2414+
- 13-series: RS10613xs+, RS3413xs+, DS1813+, DS1513+, DS713+, DS2413+
- 12-series: DS3612xs, RS3412xs, RS3412RPxs, RS2212+, RS2212RP+, DS1812+, DS1512+, RS812+, RS812RP+, DS412+
- 11-series: DS3611xs, RS3411xs, RS3411RPxs,
- File Self-Healing
- DSM is now capable of detecting and repairing silent data corruption if your Synology NAS meets the following criteria:
- Running Btrfs file system
- Built on RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10, RAID F1 or non-1 disk SHR
- Flexible Update Options
- You can apply important fixes without unnecessary system reboots.
- In case a reboot is required to complete an update, the system will notify you via Email and in DSM, allowing you the flexibility to reboot at a time of your choice.
- Service Modularization
- Some of DSM’s built-in features have been modularized into packages to ensure better system maintenance and update flexibility.
- Modularization in DSM 6.1 includes USB Copy, File Station, and File indexing.
- Package Center
- Automatically updates incompatible packages after the installation of DSM 6.1 to boost your upgrading experience.
- Account Protection
- More effective way to guard against brute-force attack
- Users can set up the number of failed login attempts from trusted or untrusted devices within the specified time period.
- Extended RAID F1 Support
- RAID F1 is now available on more Synology NAS models to take advantage of the new RAID type designed for all flash.
- Applied models:
- 17-series: FS3017, RS3617xs+, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, DS3617xs
- 16-series: RS18016xs+
- 15-series: RC18015xs+, DS3615xs
- 14-series: RS3614xs+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs
- 13-series: RS10613xs+, RS3413xs+
- File Services
- Windows File Services and Mac File Services have been renamed SMB and AFP, respectively.
- All SMB services (SMB1/2/3) are now running Samba 4.4.
- Supports Time Machine via SMB3 in Mac OS 10.12 and above.
- Supports Bonjour service, allowing you to back up data to multiple shared folders via Time Machine.
- Supports sparse files over the SMB protocol to enhance usage efficiency of file system space and network bandwidth.
- You can now restore to a previous version from Windows Explorer when mounting your home folder via the SMB protocol.
- After enabling files fast clone in File Service advanced settings, files can be copied at a faster speed when the source and destination are within the same Btrfs volume.
- Storage Manager
- RAID type can now be changed from SHR-1 to SHR-2, providing greater flexibility of storage expansion and better data protection. Note: Depending on your disk configuration, two additional disks may be required when changing your RAID type from SHR-1 to SHR-2. For more information, please refer to DSM Help.
- Provides more types of disk health status to help you grasp the health info of your disks.
- You can now migrate a single volume to a disk group and then create multiple volumes while using SHR (more flexible for models built on the 32-bit architecture with a single volume size limit of 16TB) .
- Resource Monitor
- IT administrators will receive notifications regarding performance issues of the CPU, memory, disks, or LUNs (available on XS+ and XS models).
- I/O throughput of each process can now be monitored in Task Manager (available on models with Intel 64-bit processors).
- Added the service-based view, allowing you to monitor resource usage of each service and application (available on models with Intel 64-bit processors).
Bug fixes
- VPN Server
- You can now check the occupation of ports for PPTP/L2TP.
- You can now change the cipher for OpenVPN.
- PHP 7.0
- Introduces PHP 7.0, the latest PHP version, which has a much better performance than previous ones.
- Apache HTTP Server 2.2
- Apache server has become an independent package to allow more flexible choices.
- Apache HTTP Server 2.4
- Added support for Apache 2.4 in Web Station.
Known Issues & Limitations
- VPN Server
- Fixed an issue where OpenVPN might still occupy the port 443 when the disabled.
- Fixed an issue where users might fail to customize wallpapers.
- Fixed an issue where users might fail to manually update DSM patch on Internet Explorer 10.
- Fixed an issue where the download events might not display properly in Log Center when files are shared to DSM users by the admin.
- Fixed an issue where third-party packages (e.g. WordPress) might render incorrect PHP content after the update of Web Station from 1.0.0 to 2.0.0.
- Other minor bugs fixed.
- Ended support for Intrusion Prevention since DSM 6.1. This package will be removed from Package Center.