Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 12 reacties
Bron: Synology, submitter: Matt96h

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft de final release van versie 6.1 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.1 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.1 treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om gedeelde mappen te versleutelen, kan de nas zelf fouten detecteren en repareren wanneer er van het Btrfs-bestandssysteem gebruik gemaakt wordt en worden enkele onderdelen omgezet naar losse modules, waaronder USB Copy, File Station en File indexing. De meeste verbeteringen hebben echter alleen betrekking op de zwaardere modellen. De volledige release notes zijn hieronder te vinden.

Compatibility and Installation
  • DSM 6.1 can only be installed on Synology products running DSM 6.0. Before starting, please log in to DSM and go to Control Panel > Update & Restore to install the latest DSM.
  • Time Backup and HiDrive Backup will not be supported in DSM 6.1 and above.
  • We can not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of third party packages, which are not developed by Synology.
  • Manual re-indexing is required for all files after upgrading to DSM 6.1. The file indexing service in Control Panel has been moved to the preference settings in Synology Universal Search.
  • Due to infrastructure update, packages will need re-initialization after upgrading to DSM 6.1. The process will occupy a higher CPU usage and can take up to an hour depending on the number of packages installed.
  • Directory Server package must be disabled (stop) in Package Center before the upgrade if the server is running on a High Availability cluster.
What’s New in DSM 6.1 Official
  • Extended Btrfs File System Coverage
    • Btrfs file system is now available on more Synology NAS models. Enjoy the powerful features of the next-generation file system.
    • Applied models:
      • 17-series: RS3617xs+, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, DS3617xs
      • 16-series: RS18016xs+, RS2416+, RS2416RP+, DS916+, DS416play, DS716+II, DS716+, DS216+II, DS216+
      • 15-series: RC18015xs+, DS3615xs, DS2415+, DS1815+, DS1515+, RS815+, RS815RP+, DS415+
      • 14-series: RS3614xs+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs, RS814RP+, RS814+, RS2414RP+, RS2414+
      • 13-series: RS10613xs+, RS3413xs+, DS1813+, DS1513+, DS713+, DS2413+
      • 12-series: DS3612xs, RS3412xs, RS3412RPxs, RS2212+, RS2212RP+, DS1812+, DS1512+, RS812+, RS812RP+, DS412+
      • 11-series: DS3611xs, RS3411xs, RS3411RPxs,
  • File Self-Healing
    • DSM is now capable of detecting and repairing silent data corruption if your Synology NAS meets the following criteria:
      • Running Btrfs file system
      • Built on RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10, RAID F1 or non-1 disk SHR
  • Flexible Update Options
    • You can apply important fixes without unnecessary system reboots.
    • In case a reboot is required to complete an update, the system will notify you via Email and in DSM, allowing you the flexibility to reboot at a time of your choice.
  • Service Modularization
    • Some of DSM’s built­-in features have been modularized into packages to ensure better system maintenance and update flexibility.
    • Modularization in DSM 6.1 includes USB Copy, File Station, and File indexing.
  • Package Center
    • Automatically updates incompatible packages after the installation of DSM 6.1 to boost your upgrading experience.
  • Account Protection
    • More effective way to guard against brute-force attack
    • Users can set up the number of failed login attempts from trusted or untrusted devices within the specified time period.
  • Extended RAID F1 Support
    • RAID F1 is now available on more Synology NAS models to take advantage of the new RAID type designed for all flash.
    • Applied models:
      • 17-series: FS3017, RS3617xs+, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, DS3617xs
      • 16-series: RS18016xs+
      • 15-series: RC18015xs+, DS3615xs
      • 14-series: RS3614xs+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs
      • 13-series: RS10613xs+, RS3413xs+
  • File Services
    • Windows File Services and Mac File Services have been renamed SMB and AFP, respectively.
    • All SMB services (SMB1/2/3) are now running Samba 4.4.
    • Supports Time Machine via SMB3 in Mac OS 10.12 and above.
    • Supports Bonjour service, allowing you to back up data to multiple shared folders via Time Machine.
    • Supports sparse files over the SMB protocol to enhance usage efficiency of file system space and network bandwidth.
    • You can now restore to a previous version from Windows Explorer when mounting your home folder via the SMB protocol.
    • After enabling files fast clone in File Service advanced settings, files can be copied at a faster speed when the source and destination are within the same Btrfs volume.
  • Storage Manager
    • RAID type can now be changed from SHR-1 to SHR-2, providing greater flexibility of storage expansion and better data protection. Note: Depending on your disk configuration, two additional disks may be required when changing your RAID type from SHR-1 to SHR-2. For more information, please refer to DSM Help.
    • Provides more types of disk health status to help you grasp the health info of your disks.
    • You can now migrate a single volume to a disk group and then create multiple volumes while using SHR (more flexible for models built on the 32-bit architecture with a single volume size limit of 16TB) .
  • Resource Monitor
    • IT administrators will receive notifications regarding performance issues of the CPU, memory, disks, or LUNs (available on XS+ and XS models).
    • I/O throughput of each process can now be monitored in Task Manager (available on models with Intel 64-bit processors).
    • Added the service-based view, allowing you to monitor resource usage of each service and application (available on models with Intel 64-bit processors).
What’s New in Packages
  • VPN Server
    • You can now check the occupation of ports for PPTP/L2TP.
    • You can now change the cipher for OpenVPN.
  • PHP 7.0
    • Introduces PHP 7.0, the latest PHP version, which has a much better performance than previous ones.
  • Apache HTTP Server 2.2
    • Apache server has become an independent package to allow more flexible choices.
  • Apache HTTP Server 2.4
    • Added support for Apache 2.4 in Web Station.
Bug fixes
  • VPN Server
    • Fixed an issue where OpenVPN might still occupy the port 443 when the disabled.
  • Fixed an issue where users might fail to customize wallpapers.
  • Fixed an issue where users might fail to manually update DSM patch on Internet Explorer 10.
  • Fixed an issue where the download events might not display properly in Log Center when files are shared to DSM users by the admin.
  • Fixed an issue where third-party packages (e.g. WordPress) might render incorrect PHP content after the update of Web Station from 1.0.0 to 2.0.0.
  • Other minor bugs fixed.
Known Issues & Limitations
  • Ended support for Intrusion Prevention since DSM 6.1. This package will be removed from Package Center.

Synology Disk Station Manager 6.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.1 build 15047
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Bestandsgrootte 163,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (12)
Vorig artikel Volgend artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
Netwerkopslag
Synology
DiskStation

Gerelateerde producten

Synology DiskStation DS1511+ geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS414 vanaf € 399,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS114 vanaf € 109,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS214 vanaf € 259,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS214+ geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS214play vanaf € 318,88 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS414j vanaf € 289,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS414slim vanaf € 282,50 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS115j vanaf € 86,33 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS415+ vanaf € 492,85 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS115 geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS215+ vanaf € 309,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS715 vanaf € 440,41 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416 vanaf € 370,61 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS716+ vanaf € 467,65 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216 vanaf € 270,96 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416j vanaf € 300,95 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216+ vanaf € 327,50 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216j vanaf € 165,95 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416slim vanaf € 276,33 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS916+ vanaf € 551,95 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS116 vanaf € 156,59 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS716+II vanaf € 449,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416play vanaf € 385,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216+II vanaf € 312,65 Vergelijk prijzen
Alle gerelateerde producten (25)
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (12)

-112011+15+20+30Ongemodereerd3
+1 UncleEddy
22 februari 2017 17:56
Time Backup wordt niet meer ondersteund? Wordt hiermee Time Machine van Apple bedoeld? Dat zou namelijk eeuwig zonde zijn, al helemaal nu de Time Capsules uitgefaseerd worden...
Reageer
+1 nils83
@UncleEddy22 februari 2017 18:05
Geen idee waarom mijn reactie bij jou terechtkomt, maar ik zal ineens maar antwoorden op je vraag.

Time Backup is idd niet Time Machine. En het goede nieuws is dat de redelijk omslachtige manier van Timemachine opzetten nu veel simpeler gemaakt is (en smb support!). Werkt zeer goed in onze poc met de 6.1 beta.

Origineel bericht:
Daar staan we dan met onze RS18017xs+ units die we speciaal gekocht hadden om deels als AD te fungeren, vond het al vreemd dat de beta ook al niet voor hun nieuwe topmodellen beschikbaar was.
Ik begrijp Synology niet meer, nieuwe enterprise modellen uitbrengen en deze dan vervolgens minder aandacht geven in major updates die enterprise gericht zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nils83 op 22 februari 2017 18:07]

Reageer
+1 binky_nl
@UncleEddy22 februari 2017 18:08
Iets verder in de tekst bij File services staat : Supports Time Machine via SMB3 in Mac OS 10.12 and above.
Reageer
+1 JacobsT
22 februari 2017 18:07
Time Backup wil not be supported above 6.0?

Lees ik dat nu goed? Dit wil dus concreet zeggen dat je geen time machine backups meer kan doen? Of verwar ik die functionaliteit met iets anders?
Reageer
+1 lucatoni
22 februari 2017 18:12
Final release, nice! Ik ben benieuwd, vanavond maar eens proberen. Ben overigens ook wel benieuwd naar de nieuwe 2017 productlijn. Heb een 1512+ en verwacht dit jaar een mooie 5bay vervanger.
Reageer
0 Roko
@lucatoni22 februari 2017 18:51
Mijn 1512+ zojuist ge-update en deze zoemt alweer vrolijk verder. Ben benieuwt naar alle SMB en AFP vernieuwingen want ik draai er o.a. Timemachine op.
Reageer
0 bbob1970
22 februari 2017 17:57
Mooie software alleen jammer dat ze niets aan het intel probleem in hun nas systemen doen c.q doen alsof er niets aan de hand is.
Reageer
0 Geim
@bbob197022 februari 2017 18:39
Jaar extra garantie toch?
Reageer
0 DukeBox

22 februari 2017 17:59
De text mag wel eens aangepast worden, de cube station wordt al heel lang niet meer van updates voorzien.
Reageer
0 Panzer_V
22 februari 2017 18:32
Mijn DS214 herkende de update nog niet via DSM zelf. Zojuist de PAT file van de servers van Synology gedownload en geïnstalleerd. Installatie verliep vlekkeloos, de NAS is nu wel aan het indexeren etc. Kortom...het is waar wat in de release notes staat, dat je NAS het eerste uur wat traag kan reageren ;)
Reageer
0 hbt68
22 februari 2017 18:46
mijn nas ziet update nog niet, nu 6.02
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*