Bron: IDM Computer Solutions

UltraEdit logo (75 pix) IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 24 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. In versie 24 is onder meer de ondersteuning voor Unicode verbeterd, kunnen plaatjes aan html-code worden toegevoegd door middel van drag&drop en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aan zoeken en aanpassen van tekst gemaakt. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

UltraEdit v24.00 Changes
  • Native Unicode rewrite / refactoring of code for greatly improved handling and detection
    • Better rendering of non-Latin text in various Unicode formats
    • Better handling of Unicode file paths in title bar, file tabs, open file list, etc.
    • Resolved all issues related to opening files with Unicode characters
    • Greatly improved detection of (non-Unicode) code pages
    • Improved detection of UTF-8 string declaration
    • Automatic font / script substitution for non-Roman and OEM character sets
    • New "Encoding" settings under Advanced » Settings » File handling » Encoding
    • Ability to set fallback encoding / code page when auto-detection cannot determine
    • New prompt to convert ANSI file to UTF-8 when pasting Unicode/UTF-8 content
    • Support for using Unicode with "^c" and "^s" variables in macros/scripts
    • Added option to handle tool output as Unicode (in "Output" tab of tool settings)
    • Proper and full rendering in menus, dialogs, etc. for all language versions, regardless of OS language
    • Addressed multi-caret issues when inserting Asian / multi-byte characters
    • Addressed caret "jumping" issues in UTF-8 files
    • Addressed issues related to opening and saving UTF-8 files via FTP
    • Addressed issues related to word wrap with multi-byte characters / Asian scripts
    • Addressed caret positioning issues with Asian characters in Unicode / UTF-8 files
    • Countless other Unicode / UTF-8 improvements and adjustments
  • Full Unicode support for / in:
    • Macros and scripts
    • Function list
    • Tag list
    • Output window
    • Auto-complete
    • Key mapping
    • Open address and search toolbars
    • Ctags
    • Insert column
  • GUI to easily browse, add, and remove syntax highlighting languages
    • Access from Coding tab or Advanced » Settings » Editor display » Syntax highlighting
    • Check languages to add them, uncheck to remove them
    • Search / filter for languages
    • Reset syntax highlighting back to factory defaults
  • Find / replace enhancements
    • Optionally leave replace dialog open when doing step-by-step replace
    • Added ability to scroll find / replace histories with mouse wheel
    • Added support for Perl regexp buffer boundaries (\A, \z, etc.)
    • Added unobtrusive notification when search wraps to other end of file
    • Find / replace "In" setting now defaults to selected text only if 2 or more lines selected
    • Search in column now supports column number up to 20,000
    • Improved performance with many filtered lines (Show / hide lines)
    • Addressed many Perl regexp issues
    • Addressed "Count all" issue with Unicode characters
    • Addressed issues with slim replace dialog buttons
    • Addressed several quick find issues
  • Find string list enhancements
    • Find string list scrolls to track active line in edit window
    • Ability to create new file from find string list contents (context menu)
    • Highlighting of matches in find string list (toggle in context menu)
  • Find / replace in files enhancements
    • Added button to set find / replace in files directory to active file's directory on the fly
    • Added notification to status bar when find / replace in files completes
    • Status bar indicates number of matches / files searched as search progresses
    • Vastly improved performance and speed when writing results to output window
    • Find in files now checks each file for BOM and uses BOM-specified encoding for search
    • Added "Active file" option to encoding drop down (uses active file's encoding for search)
    • Added "Auto-detect" option to encoding drop down (will auto-detect each file's encoding during search)
    • Better results and display when searching across multiple encodings
    • Addressed issue with double-clicking on FTP file in find in [open] files results
  • XML manager enhancements
    • Added drag-and-drop support to move elements
    • New "Copy XPath" option for nodes/attributes
    • Added highlighting of current (edit window) position
    • Addressed issues with incorrectly reported error positions
    • Several other issues addressed
  • Drag and drop images / graphics, or browse to images, to insert them in active HTML document
    • Drag-and-drop any number of images directly into an HTML based file
    • For most HTML and web files, links will be automatically inserted
    • For CSS files, the URL to the image will be inserted as a background-image property
    • Modify the HTML / CSS formats for inserted images in Settings » Editor » Image drag-and-drop
    • Hold Ctrl while dragging-and-dropping to modify the format on the fly
  • Select and open multiple files at once from Recently opened / closed files menu
    • New option "Open all"
    • Hold Ctrl and click files to select multiple at once
    • Click "Open selected" to open all checked items
  • "Join line(s)" feature (Edit tab)
    • Option to preserve leading spaces in Advanced » Settings » Editor » Advanced
  • Compare in UC Pro externally detected changes from file change detection prompt
  • New context menu for "Lists" tab in file view:
    • Add folders/files
    • Show names only
    • Rename file
    • Remove file from list
  • "Close all files to left / right" in file tab context menu (with key mapping support)
  • "Add to [Favorite / Project] Files" options on file tab / file view context menu
  • Drag-and-drop file tabs to file view "Project" and "Lists" tab to add to projects and lists
  • New option to use classic theme for printing ("Page setup" dialog)
  • User tools and default associated shortcuts now begin with "1" instead of "0"
  • Standardized capitalization of text (sentence case) in menus and UI
  • New /LanguageMarker flag for wordfiles for expanded shebang line recognition
  • New option to disable automatic hex mode for files containing nulls (hex 00) in Advanced » Settings » Editor » Hex mode
  • "Defaults" button in sort settings dialog
  • "Delete selected lines" now deletes complete line even if not completely selected
  • Paste into multiple selected columns while in column mode now pastes into all columns
  • Full customization support for edit window and file tab context menus
  • Improved performance and data handling with shared FTP accounts
  • Optimized file change detection to avoid pause when checking for changes in all open files
  • Support for OpenSSH 7.0+ (SSH console)
  • Addressed issues related to FTP-linked project folder
  • Addressed several issues when default ANSI encoding set to non-Latin code page
UltraEdit 23.0 screenshot
Versienummer 24.00.0.42
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website IDM Computer Solutions
Download http://www.ultraedit.com/downloads/ultraedit_download.html
Bestandsgrootte 53,80MB
Licentietype Shareware
Reacties (1)
+1 downtime
11 februari 2017 11:07
Ben benieuwd of ik zelf iets van die refactoring ga merken. UE is zo'n product waar je zomaar 2-3 versies kunt overslaan omdat het al zo compleet is. Ze houden het goed bij de tijd, met support voor ribbons, hi-dpi, 64-bit versie, support voor meerdere platforms, maar puur functioneel valt er weinig meer te verbeteren. Mijn enige klacht is dat het niet snel genoeg opstart (op nieuwe PC met SSD). Dat was een paar versies terug flink verbetert maar sindsdien is het weer achteruit gegaan.
