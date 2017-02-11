IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 24 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. In versie 24 is onder meer de ondersteuning voor Unicode verbeterd, kunnen plaatjes aan html-code worden toegevoegd door middel van drag&drop en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aan zoeken en aanpassen van tekst gemaakt. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:
UltraEdit v24.00 Changes
- Native Unicode rewrite / refactoring of code for greatly improved handling and detection
- Better rendering of non-Latin text in various Unicode formats
- Better handling of Unicode file paths in title bar, file tabs, open file list, etc.
- Resolved all issues related to opening files with Unicode characters
- Greatly improved detection of (non-Unicode) code pages
- Improved detection of UTF-8 string declaration
- Automatic font / script substitution for non-Roman and OEM character sets
- New "Encoding" settings under Advanced » Settings » File handling » Encoding
- Ability to set fallback encoding / code page when auto-detection cannot determine
- New prompt to convert ANSI file to UTF-8 when pasting Unicode/UTF-8 content
- Support for using Unicode with "^c" and "^s" variables in macros/scripts
- Added option to handle tool output as Unicode (in "Output" tab of tool settings)
- Proper and full rendering in menus, dialogs, etc. for all language versions, regardless of OS language
- Addressed multi-caret issues when inserting Asian / multi-byte characters
- Addressed caret "jumping" issues in UTF-8 files
- Addressed issues related to opening and saving UTF-8 files via FTP
- Addressed issues related to word wrap with multi-byte characters / Asian scripts
- Addressed caret positioning issues with Asian characters in Unicode / UTF-8 files
- Countless other Unicode / UTF-8 improvements and adjustments
- Full Unicode support for / in:
- Macros and scripts
- Function list
- Tag list
- Output window
- Auto-complete
- Key mapping
- Open address and search toolbars
- Ctags
- Insert column
- GUI to easily browse, add, and remove syntax highlighting languages
- Access from Coding tab or Advanced » Settings » Editor display » Syntax highlighting
- Check languages to add them, uncheck to remove them
- Search / filter for languages
- Reset syntax highlighting back to factory defaults
- Find / replace enhancements
- Optionally leave replace dialog open when doing step-by-step replace
- Added ability to scroll find / replace histories with mouse wheel
- Added support for Perl regexp buffer boundaries (\A, \z, etc.)
- Added unobtrusive notification when search wraps to other end of file
- Find / replace "In" setting now defaults to selected text only if 2 or more lines selected
- Search in column now supports column number up to 20,000
- Improved performance with many filtered lines (Show / hide lines)
- Addressed many Perl regexp issues
- Addressed "Count all" issue with Unicode characters
- Addressed issues with slim replace dialog buttons
- Addressed several quick find issues
- Find string list enhancements
- Find string list scrolls to track active line in edit window
- Ability to create new file from find string list contents (context menu)
- Highlighting of matches in find string list (toggle in context menu)
- Find / replace in files enhancements
- Added button to set find / replace in files directory to active file's directory on the fly
- Added notification to status bar when find / replace in files completes
- Status bar indicates number of matches / files searched as search progresses
- Vastly improved performance and speed when writing results to output window
- Find in files now checks each file for BOM and uses BOM-specified encoding for search
- Added "Active file" option to encoding drop down (uses active file's encoding for search)
- Added "Auto-detect" option to encoding drop down (will auto-detect each file's encoding during search)
- Better results and display when searching across multiple encodings
- Addressed issue with double-clicking on FTP file in find in [open] files results
- XML manager enhancements
- Added drag-and-drop support to move elements
- New "Copy XPath" option for nodes/attributes
- Added highlighting of current (edit window) position
- Addressed issues with incorrectly reported error positions
- Several other issues addressed
- Drag and drop images / graphics, or browse to images, to insert them in active HTML document
- Drag-and-drop any number of images directly into an HTML based file
- For most HTML and web files, links will be automatically inserted
- For CSS files, the URL to the image will be inserted as a background-image property
- Modify the HTML / CSS formats for inserted images in Settings » Editor » Image drag-and-drop
- Hold Ctrl while dragging-and-dropping to modify the format on the fly
- Select and open multiple files at once from Recently opened / closed files menu
- New option "Open all"
- Hold Ctrl and click files to select multiple at once
- Click "Open selected" to open all checked items
- "Join line(s)" feature (Edit tab)
- Option to preserve leading spaces in Advanced » Settings » Editor » Advanced
- Compare in UC Pro externally detected changes from file change detection prompt
- New context menu for "Lists" tab in file view:
- Add folders/files
- Show names only
- Rename file
- Remove file from list
- "Close all files to left / right" in file tab context menu (with key mapping support)
- "Add to [Favorite / Project] Files" options on file tab / file view context menu
- Drag-and-drop file tabs to file view "Project" and "Lists" tab to add to projects and lists
- New option to use classic theme for printing ("Page setup" dialog)
- User tools and default associated shortcuts now begin with "1" instead of "0"
- Standardized capitalization of text (sentence case) in menus and UI
- New /LanguageMarker flag for wordfiles for expanded shebang line recognition
- New option to disable automatic hex mode for files containing nulls (hex 00) in Advanced » Settings » Editor » Hex mode
- "Defaults" button in sort settings dialog
- "Delete selected lines" now deletes complete line even if not completely selected
- Paste into multiple selected columns while in column mode now pastes into all columns
- Full customization support for edit window and file tab context menus
- Improved performance and data handling with shared FTP accounts
- Optimized file change detection to avoid pause when checking for changes in all open files
- Support for OpenSSH 7.0+ (SSH console)
- Addressed issues related to FTP-linked project folder
- Addressed several issues when default ANSI encoding set to non-Latin code page