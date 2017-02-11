Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 11 februari 2017 10:28, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: IDM Computer Solutions

IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 24 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. In versie 24 is onder meer de ondersteuning voor Unicode verbeterd, kunnen plaatjes aan html-code worden toegevoegd door middel van drag&drop en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aan zoeken en aanpassen van tekst gemaakt. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit: