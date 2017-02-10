Ritlabs heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn e-mailprogramma The Bat uitgebracht. Het programma biedt ondersteuning voor verschillende pop3- en imap4-accounts, en heeft een Bayesiaans spamfilter en uitgebreide zoek- en filtermogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.7 zijn er aparte 32bit- en 64bit-downloads, en zijn de Home- en Pro-edities komen te vervallen, ten gunste van een enkele uitvoering. Versie 7.4 ziet er onder meer een stuk beter uit op schermen met een hoge resolutie, het programma start sneller en er zijn diverse verbeteringen gemaakt met betrekking tot het gebruik van 64bit-plug-ins. In versie 7.4.8 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Improvements
Fixes
- Increased speed of entering a folder or sorting messages in the list by "From/To/Subject" columns if there are only Latin characters. The speed increase is mostly noticeable in folders with more than 100 thousand messages
- Welcome message (in "Inbox") is no longer used for IMAP accounts
- MD5 hash has been removed from the S/MIME preferences
- When non-OpenPGP mode is selected, the PGP menu items in the message editor are hidden
- (#0000062) The Bat! didn't highlight addresses with equal sign ("=") in the local-part. If such addresses were displayed in the headers, there were no menus to carry out operations over them such as adding to the address book
- Import S/MIME certificates(s) from a signed message didn't always work
- Malformed account transport settings on high resolution monitors
- (#0001066) Untranslatable tooltips in the print preview
- Fixed several memory leaks: when deleting messages, when working with the text editor and the spell checker
- (#0000933) Unable to start The Bat! if on-the-fly encryption (OTFE) setup had been cancelled
- Better error handling of The Bat! version checking via DNS, sometimes invalid responses could cause an Access Violation error
- (#0000880) Opening mail shows error popup "TMailMessage.FindIdx --- ALREADY DESTROYED!" (Fixed "ALREADY DESTROYED!" or "METHOD CALLED ON FREED OBJECT!" errors when selecting different folders on IMAP while The Bat! filters messages on IMAP)
- Fixed an Access Violation error at start related to Quick Reply, also fixed the "ClassName: EComponentError / Message: A component named __ already exists" error related to quick reply
- (#0001146) Messages arrived to an IMAP folder aren't filtered if they arrive while other messages are filtered
- (#0000193) If an IMAP filter has multiple actions, sometimes only some of them are executed
- Minor speed increase when working with internal hash structures
- (#0000841) The Bat! didn't properly support character encodings when working with HunSpell dictionaries, e.g. the Latvian special symbols are replaced with Cyrillic symbols in the Spell Checker
- (#0001147) Filtering on IMAP stops with an Access Violation error while setting color groups
- (#0001142) Drop-downs on the main toolbar have areas with no reaction to mouse clicks
- Editor text color and search highlight text colors were hardcoded as "black" and "white", while they had to take colors from Windows system colors (Themes)
- There was an error when trying to run The Bat! while another The Bat! process didn't exit for some reason
- (#0000152) Automatic filters stop working altogether for certain IMAP folders, restarting didn't help, newly arrived messages were not filtered too
- (#0001144) Wrong size of fonts in print preview and the printed message (in tags like "small")
- (#0001012) Print preview looks OK but the final print is not formatted properly
- (#0001140) The HTML is viewed OK but in print or print preview, margins are incorrectly calculated and the text is trimmed at the right
- There were redundant right and bottom margins on printed pages
- (#0001143) Searching for messages using the mid: links in other folders didn't work since 5.0.36.2 released on 02-Mar-2012
- [#0001139] If there were national characters in mailto: url and The Bat! was set as a default mailto: handler, these national characters were replaced to question marks. As a result, description of web-pages with national characters sent from browsers appears as question marks in Subject.
- (#0001134) Filling the background color of table cells fails
- (#0001131) "Minus" closing buttons in the message finder didn't scale on high-definition monitors; besides that, these buttons were two pixels higher than needed
- (#0000462) OpenPGP Error Window does not show national characters
- (#0001141) Truncated text field in QR-Code Generator (German GUI)
- (#0000539) Decryption of an email with large attachment takes much time if internal OpenPGP implementation is used
- If you collapse an account in the folder tree and restart The Bat!, this account again becomes expanded, if you had clicked the folder tabs before
- (#0000718) Support for modern GnuPG 2.1
- PGP 10.4 was not supported