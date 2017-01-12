Door Japke Rosink, donderdag 12 januari 2017 15:16, 3 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Samba

Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb / cifs -netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden en is het in staat om als domain controller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 4.4.9 en 4.6.0rc1 uitgebracht met de volgende, beknopte aankondigingen:

Samba 4.6.0rc1 Available for Download



This is the first release candidate of the upcoming Samba 4.6 release series. The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. See the release notes for more info.



Samba 4.4.9 Available for Download



This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.4 release series.

The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.4.8 is also available. See the release notes for more info.