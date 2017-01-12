Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 3 reacties
Bron: Samba

Samba logo (60 pix)Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden en is het in staat om als domain controller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 4.4.9 en 4.6.0rc1 uitgebracht met de volgende, beknopte aankondigingen:

Samba 4.6.0rc1 Available for Download

This is the first release candidate of the upcoming Samba 4.6 release series. The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. See the release notes for more info.

Samba 4.4.9 Available for Download

This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.4 release series.
The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.4.8 is also available. See the release notes for more info.
System en netwerk utilities

Samba geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:4.6.0rc1 / 4.4.9
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Linux, BSD, Solaris, UNIX
Website:Samba
Download:https://download.samba.org/pub/samba/
Licentietype:GPL
Reacties (3)

-1303+11+21+30Ongemodereerd2
+2 com2,1ghz
12 januari 2017 15:54
Was over van 3.x naar 4.x en WOW. Van max 40-50Mb/s naar 110Mb
Reageer
0 Ramoonus
@com2,1ghz12 januari 2017 15:59
herkenbaar
toen ik van v3 naar v4 overstapte was de max doorvoer gelijk maar bij kleine bestanden aanzienlijk sneller
Reageer
0 waspoeder
12 januari 2017 15:51
Nooit echt fijn werkend gekregen op me linuxbak toendertijd
Zal ongetwijfeld aan mij liggen misschien toch nog is proberen
Reageer


