Intel heeft een nieuw bios met nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de moederborden uit de Server Board S2600CW-, S2600KP- en S2600TP-lijnen. Deze moederborden bieden allemaal plek aan twee Intel Xeon-processors van het type E5-2600 v4. De versienummers zijn vastgesteld op R01.01.0020 voor de BIOS, 03.01.03.043 voor de ME-firmware en 01.48.10351 voor de BMC-firmware. De veranderingen van deze uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:
System BIOS - R01.01.0020
BMC Firmware - 01.48.10351 (Release version)
- CCB 480: To support OEM activation feature in ITK on Grantley
- EPSD 100255536 : Boot order in UEFI mode doesnt change to default after saving changes and resetting system
- Update ucode 00000039 for E5-2600V3, 0b00001f for E5-2600V4
- Update ME to 03.01.03.043
- CCB 466: To support early VGA video display on Grantley
- EPSD 100035007 The screen which is provided for user to confirm TPM2 clear operation.
- Fix chipsec security Test failed in SMI 0x26, 0x28 and 0xef(BIOS Security enhancement for SMM communication buffer)
- EPSD 100034250 - [E5-2600V4] Slot ID shown in type9 is different from PciSlotTest.efi shown
- CCB488: Provide an option to enable/disable SSC in BIOS Setup Menu
- Update RC to 3.9.0
- EPSD 100035506 : [E5-2600V4] SMBIOS Type 9 structures are wrong on WCP with some riser cards configurations
- EPSD 100035920: System will hang on diagnostic screen when press F2/F6 button continuous under MFG mode
- EPSD 100255932: Fix remote terminal show corrupt BIOS Setup screen when Console Redirection Baud Rate is 9.6k/19.2k/38.4k/57.6k issue
ME Firmware - Issues fixed in 03.01.03.043 release
- EPSD100256480: The fault LED of NvME SSD keep blinking on S2600TP 24HDD system after AC cycle
- EPSD100256247: S2600WT system (LWT2224YXXXX221, LWT2224YXXXX129 ) will hang on post after AC cycle with BIOS R16
- EPSD100255719: APPSOL-31180: Web Server Vulnerable to Redirection Page Cross-Site Scripting Attacks
- EPSD100035907: The HDD fault LED no light and no rebuild event be logged when plug out the HDD from HSBP(G97158-371) and plug back the HDD to rebuild RAID.
- EPSD100256365: [S2600WT]The NVMe HDD can not be detected in EWS web sensor reading interface when install the NVME HDD in the 2nd HSBP's NVMe slot.
- EPSD100256457: In Redhat grub edit mode Backspace and cursor move operations can't be consistent between local Screen and remote KVM session's Screen
- EPSD100035838: Can not display Simplified Chinese content after EWS was login when language was change to simplified Chinese.
- EPSD100254723: S2600KP BMC FW Health reports HSBP Temp has failed
- none: Fix generic overflow attack on port 5120 and 5123 for cdserver and fdserver
- none: update PSoC to version 1.27
- 01.48.10259 (Internal version)
- EPSD100255012: [S2600WT] - Riser2 Temp lower issue with A2UL8RISER2
- EPSD100255833: Linux Kernel vulnerability – Dirty COW attack
- EPSD100254817: The HSBP's FRU can't be detected if install 4 HSBP in WCP system. (Long term solution)
- EPSD100035118: HDD Fault LED didn't amber blinking at 1HZ frequence during HDD rebuilding
- EPSD100033884: The HDD fault LED no light and no rebuild event be logged when plug out the HDD from HSBP(G94339-371) and plug back the HDD to rebuild RAID.
- none: Upgrade openssh to 7.3
- 01.48.10239 (Internal version)
- EPSD100035162: LCD shown frusdr version is 1.3a, not 1.13a with BIOS setup.
- EPSD100255280: BMC Debug Log does not dump IIO configuration in case of ERR2
- EPSD100255284: BMC Debug Log generation code reads wrong bus to get GFERRST value on socket 1
- EPSD100034909: It shows the HSBP FW update status as "00 01" by executing the "cmdtool 20 c0 38" command in power off status
- none: Increase EWS stability after Nessus/Qualys scan
- none: Update openssl to 1.0.2j
- Flash from Grantley FW to Grantley-R FW could cause SPS reset.
- System unexpected shutdown with SPS FW exception error.
- ME FW changes P state value when no policy is active imapcting performance.
- C8h command power readings for CPU domain are invalid.
Deze update kan in de volgende smaken binnengehaald worden:
- Intel Server Board S2600CW Firmware Update Package for EFI
- Intel Server Board S2600KP Firmware Update Package for EFI
- Intel Server Board S2600TP Firmware Update Package for EFI