Door
Bron: Sophos

Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 16.05.0 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven, biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en update-bestanden kun je terecht in deze thread op het Sophos-forum. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

XG Firewall 16.05.0 Release

Hi XG Community!
We've finished SFOS v16.05.0.
Note: This release will be rolled out in stages. Therefore, all SF v16.05.0 RC-1 installations will get this version right away. SF v15 and SF v16.01 will see this version as we go forward with staging.

Issues Resolved
  • NC-15736 [Base System] Fix sending telemetry data
  • NC-15657 [Mail Proxy] Sandstorm malicious mails should not be releasable from Spam Digest Email
  • NC-15615 [Sandstorm] sandboxd and sandbox_reportd do not start on new install without reboot
  • NC-15644 [Sandstorm] Trial evaluation link sends incorrectly encoded activation link
XG Firewall 16.05 RC1

Hi XG Community!
We've finished SFOS v16.05.0 RC1 and want to hand it to you as a soft-release. Those of you who already used Sophos UTM might remember that we do soft-releases from time to time. For all others, let me quickly explain what it is:

Soft-Release:
We finish the release and think it's worth getting some feedback before shipping the release to all. So we provide the links to the update packages to you via this forum and you can download the update package and upload it to your SFOS device. We will monitor the feedback in this forum for some time and then ship the release to everyone.

Issues Resolved
  • NC-12759 [Authentication] Segmentation Fault of access server
  • NC-13930 [Authentication] Access_server segmentation fault
  • NC-14100 [Authentication] Appliance IP doesn't appear on general tab of STAS suite
  • NC-14160 [Authentication] Netbios packages sent out via WAN port
  • NC-13972 [Base System] Webadmin certificate is not updated when changing common name in ca certificate
  • NC-14123 [Base System] No reconnect of ipsec tunnel when using IPv6
  • NC-14140 [Base System] If VPN profile name is matching an existing log file then the profile will log to this log file
  • NC-14227 [Certificates] Improve error message for Certificate Revocation List
  • NC-3820 [Certificates] The validation period To/From is not taken into account for CRL uploads
  • NC-13394 [Clientless Access(HTTP/HTTPS)] Japanese character issue in HTTP bookmark of clientless access
  • NC-13014 [FirewallDatapath] Not able to ping local machine located in DMZ zone from LAN zone with IPsec S2S tunnel setup
  • NC-13665 [Firewall] Skipping load balancing for missing heartbeat drop traffic
  • NC-13702 [Firewall] Block Page with captive portal link shown for users when webfilter + user based rules are used
  • NC-13987 [Firewall] Wizard failed after configure DOS rule using src-zone
  • NC-14137 [Firewall] 'Internet Scheme' page loading failed
  • NC-11810 [Framework(UI)] Application List headings are removed after applying filter
  • NC-13043 [Framework(UI)] Control Center - system graph initially renders without title
  • NC-13858 [Framework(UI)] Improve XG Firewall dashboard diagrams
  • NC-14649 [Framework(UI)] Possible SQL injection in EventViewerHelper
  • NC-14671 [Framework(UI)] XSS in LiveConnectionDetail.jsp in SFOS
  • NC-15101 [Framework(UI)] Apache service stop in case of certificate names contain space characters
  • NC-8116 [Framework(UI)] Disable TLS1.0 and TLS1.1 support for Webadmin and Userportal
  • NC-14995 [Galileo Heartbeat] Heartbeat - Service restarting automatically
  • NC-14244 [Hotspot] Hotspot type POTD send extra mail while updating password creation time
  • NC-13610 [IDS + AppControl] Psiphon Proxy application is not blocked
  • NC-13496 [IPS] Wrong ip address shown in web filter logviewer when device configured in TAP-Mode
  • NC-14231 [IPS] Internet traffic dropped by IPS if network subscription is missing
  • NC-12228 [Mail Proxy] MIME whitelist box is not large enough to display the entire text
  • NC-14093 [Mail Proxy] Proxy stops processing mails if IP reputation is enabled with action "Reject"
  • NC-14098 [Mail Proxy] Delivery failure notification not sent if sender or recipient email address contains space character
  • NC-14178 [Mail Proxy] SMTP proxy dies to due to specific characters in return path of delivery failure notification
  • NC-14213 [Mail Proxy] Read only profile should be set in Email protection in HA mode
  • NC-13448 [Network Services] DHCP service dies while binding custom option to DHCP Server
  • NC-12214 [Networking] New warning message for unbinding interfaces trivialize effects
  • NC-12966 [Networking] WWAN connectivity issue with Huawei E3372
  • NC-13449 [Networking] DHCP Option is deleted without removing it's binding.
  • NC-13599 [RED] Transparent Split and 3G Failover should not be possible to configure
  • NC-14164 [RED] [RED] implement "TLS 1.2 only" mode
  • NC-11769 [Reporting] Event Type 'Not Available' seen in Reports of Admin Events
  • NC-12472 [Reporting] PDF Report Export/On Demand: When records continue on 2nd page server time change
  • NC-13257 [Reporting] Pagination is not working for "Interface" widget in executive report.
  • NC-14337 [Reporting] Reports is not loading when language is spanish
  • NC-6345 [Reporting] Custom Reports: Sometimes application/protocoll filter is not working properly
  • NC-12969 [SSLVPN] SSLVPN Remote-Access to Apple iPhone: traffic cannot pass through tunnel
  • NC-13945 [UI] Log Viewer link from widget window is not working
  • NC-13995 [VPN] VPN failover group stops retrying after couple of minutes
  • NC-6589 [VPN] DHCP_V6A_IPSec connection not re-connected when changing IPv4 address of the same WAN interface
  • NC-14118 [WAF] SFM MR-2 can not push web server configuration to SFv16 device
  • NC-11111 [Web] Captive Portal settings: unauthenticated users redirection does not work
  • NC-10629 [Wireless] Wifiauth service dies
  • NC-13207 [Wireless] hostapd dies state after updating radius server in wireless global settings
  • NC-13326 [Wireless] High CPU usage of DHCPd
  • NC-13340 [Wireless] Update organizationally unique identifier (OUI) library
  • NC-13940 [Wireless] Red15w wireless is not detected
  • NC-14000 [Wireless] DHCP option 234 code missing in "editreddevice" opcode
  • NC-9469 [Wireless] WLAN interfaces are not shown in network configuration wizard if wireless network name contains 'WLAN'
Sophos

Reacties (4)

0 Banath
12 januari 2017 15:35
Heeft iemand ervaring met deze fw? Ben wel benieuwd naar de home editie.
0 Triblade_8472
@Banath12 januari 2017 16:03
Ik heb deze ongeveer een jaar geleden geprobeerd omdat Sophos eigenlijk de UTM wil vervangen door de XG.

Mijn ervaring was... niet zo geweldig. (Keep in mind dat het wellicht met deze versie beter is)
  • De objecten welke je moet gebruiken in alle rules moet je op verschillende plekken aanmaken en kan niet, zoals bij de UTM, in de rule zelf aangemaakt worden.
  • Alles wat je wilt zit op hele onlogische plekken, al weet ik geen voorbeeld meer omdat het even geleden is.
  • Er zitten zoveel geavanceerde opties in dat je door de bomen het bos niet meer ziet.
Mijn conclusie was dat de UTM zo geweldig is door zijn eenvoud in interface en opties en de XG dus andersom.
0 hornet76
@Banath12 januari 2017 16:11
Ik heb zowel de UTM als de XG Home varianten uitgeprobeerd op een QNAP NAS in virtual station. UTM (voorheen Astaro) is het oude product en wordt wel onderhouden, maar volgens mij niet verder ontwikkeld. XG is waar Sophos nu op inzet. Ook overgenomen, maar weet even niet meer wat het oorspronkelijk heette.
Wat UTM kan kan in principe XG ook.
VPN tunnels etc. kan allemaal. Enige storende is dat ze nog steeds geen IKEv2 support hebben.
Het leuke aan deze home edities is dat je echt alle features van de corporate/mkb serie tot je beschikking hebt. Dat ben ik elders nog niet tegen gekomen. Anti-virus, Applicatie filter, Web filter. IPS, Web server protection/reverse proxy. Het hele scala is beschikbaar. Kost even wat moeite om op te zetten, maar werkt erg netjes.
Je moet er wel alert op zijn dat je iets meer dan een router hebt neergezet en verdacht zijn op vreemde dingen op je pc's. Zo waren mijn machines continu bezig met het draaien van Windows update (100% CPU use en continu netwerkverkeer) totdat ik er achter kwam dat dit door de XG geblokkeerd werd. Vinkje over het hoofd gezien.
Door op mac adres niveau (kan ook op user/ip) verschillende policies in te stellen kun je per device bepalen wat wel en niet mag qua websites/social media etc. etc. Eventueel handig in het geval van kinderen.

Het is wel een product met een leercurve, maar dat hebben alle uitgebreide UTM appliances.
0 DWattel
12 januari 2017 15:45
Ik heb er nog geen ervaring mee maar op de website kom ik ook nog de Sophos UTM Home Use Firewall tegen.
Deze zijn dus beide gratis en de verschillen zijn:
https://www.sophos.com/en-us/products/free-tools.aspx
Sophos XG Firewall Home Edition

Give your home network a much needed security boost. The Home Edition of the Sophos XG Firewall features full protection for your home network, including anti-malware, web security and URL filtering, application control, IPS, traffic shaping, VPN, reporting and monitoring, and much more.

Full protection for your home users and your home network
Integrated, hardened Linux operating system
Runs on Intel-compatible hardware
Sophos UTM Home Edition

This software version of the Sophos UTM Firewall features full network, web, mail and web application security, with VPN functionality, for as many as 50 IP addresses. The Sophos UTM Home Edition contains its own operating system and overwrites all data on the computer during the installation process. Therefore, a separate, dedicated computer is needed.

Fully-equipped software version of the Sophos UTM appliance
Complete network, web, mail and web application security with VPN functionality
Protects up to 50 IP addresses
Dus wat ik er van lees kan de UTM versie meer en heeft een VPN server aan boord.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DWattel op 12 januari 2017 15:47]

