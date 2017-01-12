Door Japke Rosink, donderdag 12 januari 2017 15:14, 4 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Sophos

Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 16.05.0 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven, biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en update-bestanden kun je terecht in deze thread op het Sophos-forum. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: