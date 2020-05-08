Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR12 / 18.0 GA-Build379

Sophos heeft nieuwe versies vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 17.5 MR12 en 18.0 GA-Build379 als versienummers. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

XG Firewall 17.5 MR12 Released

Hi XG Community!

We've released XG Firewall 17.5 MR12. Initially, the firmware will be available by manual download from the Licensing Portal. We will gradually release the firmware via auto-update to customers.

Note: The upgrade from version 17.5 MR12 to 18.0 will follow soon.

News
  • Security Release
  • Fixes SQL injection vulnerability and malicious code execution in XG Firewall/SFOS detailed out in KBA135412
Note: Hotfix referenced in KBA135412 is NOT required for 17.5 MR12 as CVE-2020-12271 has been fixed in this release version.

Issues Resolved
  • NC-59408 [API Framework, UI Framework] SQLi prevention in hybrid request - ORM fields and mode parameters (CVE-2020-12271)
  • NC-58898 [Email] Potential RCE through heap overflow in awarrensmtp (CVE-2020-11503)
  • NC-59300 [Email] Blind pre-auth SQLi in spxd on port 8094
  • NC-59454 [UI Framework] Enable apache access logs
XG Firewall 18.0 GA-Build379 Released

Hi XG Community!

We've released XG Firewall 18.0 GA-Build379. Initially, the firmware will be available by manual download from the Licensing Portal. We will gradually release the firmware via auto-update to customers.

Security Release
  • Fixes SQL injection vulnerability and malicious code execution in XG Firewall/SFOS detailed out in KBA135412
Important note
  • This is a security release for v18 GA; incremental to the previous GA release 18.0 GA-Build354
  • We will soon have a re-release of v18 MR1 to support SD-RED devices and upgrade from v17.5 MR11/ MR12
  • You can upgrade from SFOS 17.5 (MR6 to MR10) to this release 18.0 GA-Build379
  • Hotfix referenced in KBA135412 is NOT required for 18.0 GA-Build379 as CVE-2020-12271 has been fixed in this release version
Issues Resolved in XG Firewall 18.0 GA-Build379
  • NC-59408 [API Framework, UI Framework] SQLi prevention in hybrid request - ORM fields and mode parameters (CVE-2020-12271)
  • NC-58898 [Email] Potential RCE through heap overflow in awarrensmtp (CVE-2020-11503)
  • NC-59300 [Email] Blind pre-auth SQLi in spxd on port 8094
  • NC-59454 [UI Framework] Enable apache access logs
Versienummer 17.5 MR12 / 18.0 GA-Build379
Releasestatus Final
Website Sophos
Download https://www.sophos.com/en-us/mysophos
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 08-05-2020 09:14
0 • submitter: mikeoke

08-05-2020 • 09:14

0 Linkedin

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Sophos

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Sophos XG Firewall

geen prijs bekend

Netwerk en systeembeheer Sophos

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Microsoft Xbox Series X LG CX Google Pixel 4a CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True