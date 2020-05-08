Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti USG 4.4.51

Ubiquiti heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn wireless producten die in de USG-serie vallen. USG staat voor UniFi Security Gateway en deze producten zijn bedoeld om als router te worden ingezet. Ze bevatten onder andere een krachtige firewall, vlan-opties en vpn-mogelijkheden, en kunnen ingeregeld worden met de UniFi Controller, die ook bijvoorbeeld accesspoints en switches kan aansturen. Het versienummer van deze firmware is vastgezet op 4.4.51 en voorzien van de volgende lijst aanpassingen:

Important notes
The PPPoE client security update fixes a vulnerability that allows an attacker on the same broadcast domain as your WAN to crash the pppd process, and may allow code execution on the system. Attempts at code execution are extremely unlikely to succeed from what is currently known, particularly since many attempts are likely to be required, and each attempt will crash pppd leaving you disconnected from the Internet until rebooting USG. The same broadcast domain requirement means compromising your DSL modem or ISP's equipment is required to even attempt to do so. It is not exploitable from the Internet, nor from internal networks. While the immediate risk is minimal, we recommend all PPPoE users upgrade as soon as practical, in case a reliable code execution exploit is developed and ISPs and/or DSL modems start getting compromised to exploit it.

Bugfixes
  • Properly handle RADIUS server user passwords containing quotes and backslashes.
  • Update PPPoE client with CVE-2020-8597 security patch.
Versienummer 4.4.51
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks
Download https://community.ui.com/releases/USG-Firmware-4-4-51/ba67ead1-4282-44c8-9a93-b34e9c24a835
Licentietype Freeware

Bron: Ubiquiti Networks

