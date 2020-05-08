Versie 2.24 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam kunnen worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new? Added the option to run the FFmpeg encoding with two-pass.

[Installer] Added the option to install the shortcut to all users.

[Installer] When installing, the UAC prompt will only appear if necessary (for example, when installing the shortcut to all users).

Added the option to force the update to run with elevated privileges.

Updated the default parameters for exporting with FFmpeg (click on the reset button to load the new ones). Bug fixes: When trying to insert an image with a different DPI than the project, it would import it with the incorrect size.

Added a warning when trying to import multiple images with different DPIs.

The app could crash when rendering a character which had a broken glyph (while using the caption feature).

The app was crashing when applying the 'Reduce Frame Count' while selecting the last frames.

It was not allowed to add a preset with a name already in use in a preset from another video type.

(Experimental) Added a workaround for the 'Not enough quota...' crash. It can be disabled on Options > Application.