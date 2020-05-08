Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar woor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.45 uitgebracht. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we daar in aan kunnen treffen:
April 2020 (version 1.45)
Welcome to the April 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Accessibility improvements - Focus commands to navigate the workbench, status bar accessibility.
- Switch editor tabs via mouse wheel - Quickly switch files in the editor using your mouse wheel.
- Faster syntax highlighting - Programming language colorization is up to 3 times faster.
- Custom semantic colors - Change semantic token colors through your user settings.
- GitHub authentication support - Automatic GitHub authentication for GitHub repositories.
- GitHub Issues integration - Inline hovers and suggestions for GitHub issues and users.
- Remote Development - Container configuration recommendations, WSL 2 support.
- JavaScript debugger preview - CPU profiling, improved Auto Attach to Node.js processes.
- New Docker Compose topic - Learn how to use Docker Compose to work with multiple containers.