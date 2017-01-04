Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 4 januari 2017 15:52, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Inkscape

Versie 0.92 van Inkscape uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De implementatie van SVG is overigens incompleet. De belangrijkste verandering die in versie 0.92 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.