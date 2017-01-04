Versie 0.92 van Inkscape uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De implementatie van SVG is overigens incompleet. De belangrijkste verandering die in versie 0.92 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Release highlights
- Mesh Gradients are now supported.
- Many SVG2 and CSS3 properties are now supported (e.g. paint-order, mix-blend-mode). Not all are available from the GUI.
- The new Object dialog allows to select, label, hide and lock any object in the drawing from a dialog that lists them all
- Selection sets make it possible to 'group' objects together regardless of document structure
- Guides can now be locked to avoid accidental movement
- Several new path effects have been added, among them Envelope/Perspective, Lattice Deformation, Mirror and Rotate Copies
- There are several new extensions (e.g. a seamless pattern extension) and a new filter (colorblindness simulation) included in the release, many old extensions have been updated or got new features
- Spray tool and measure tool received a set of nifty new features
- Interactive smoothing for lines created with the Pencil tool
- BSplines (and more) are available for the Pen tool
- Checkerboard background can be used to more easily see object transparencies