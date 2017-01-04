Versie 5.4.1 van Enpass is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobile platformen. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop, alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan twintig wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen. De changelog voor deze en de vorige uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 5.4.1Fixes:
- Runtime error: Fixed an issue where some users reported that v5.4 gets crash right after entering the master password.
- Minor bug fixes.
Version 5.4What's New:
Improvements:
- Quick PIN support: Set an alphanumeric PIN to quickly unlock Enpass if the App is already running in the background, otherwise, master password will be required.
- Autobackups: Now Enpass can take backup of your data automatically locally on your device. By default, this feature would be enabled.
- CSV/DSV Import: If you’re having your passwords and login details in CSV or any other delimiter separated file, you can now import them in Enpass using the all new custom CSV/DSV data importer.
- zxcvbn will show the strength of your passwords: We have empowered the password strength indicator with Dropbox zxcvbn to check you from choosing weak passwords.
- Selective field sharing: Sharing has gone better with an option to choose the fields to be shared rather than the whole item. So now you can share your bank details with anyone by removing login and other sensitive details. Cool, huh!
- Subset of password: It lets you see certain characters in password specified by position, for example, "1st, 3rd, next-to-last, last" by just mentioning their position in a specified format.
- A better way to organize items: You can now create sub-folders by right clicking on parent folder in sidebar with an additional feature to move subfolders among parent folders by ‘drag n drop’. We have also improved the drag ’n’ drop behavior for moving items between categories and folders where now you also get the option of copying them (instead of moving only) by pressing and holding the ‘option’ key.
- Beta builds: Added an option to enable notifications for getting the new Beta builds, when available. Interested Enpassians can enable it from Enpass settings and they will be notified with Release notes and download link. A nice way to stay updated about “Whats new” in coming release.
Fixes:
- Setting up a shortcut for autofilling: We have changed the way you used to setup the shortcut key for autofilling in browsers. Now instead of defining it in main Enpass App, you have to configure it in your browser extensions independently.
- Syncing with WebDAV: Enpass will now show a security warning message (while syncing) to those users who have configured their WebDAV/ownCloud server using a self-signed certificate, and they have to disconnect and set up sync again.
- Error -120: Fixed an issue where Enpass shows error -120 while syncing esp. when the system wakes from sleep.
- Launching of the wrong URL from Helper: There was an issue with the items having multiple URLs, where, when a user tried to launch the second URL from Helper window (as one displayed on clicking extension icon), the first URL was always launched. Fixed.
- Fixed an error 403 in Enpass extension while communicating with new Opera 42: Recently Opera has changed its signing certificate in ver 42 due to which Enpass fails to verify the code signature and throws error 403.
- Fixes an issue of high CPU usage while syncing with WebDAV.
- Fixed an issue where WinSparkle “Skip this version” was not working.
- Other fixes.