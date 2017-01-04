Astonsoft heeft versie 7.21 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 7.13 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in EssentialPIM 7.21
New in EssentialPIM 7.2
- New ability to drag and drop tasks in between lists in the Calendar and EPIM Today views
- Optimizations and fixes for the Related Items tab
- UI adjustments for the high-res monitors
- Templates editing for Labels and Envelopes now works as expected
- Changing font size in settings will be reflected in the calendar
- Tasks printing should work correctly for all filled in fields
- Fixed couple of Google Contacts and Toodledo sync related errors
- Links for EPIM items from outside the program should now be fully functional
- AV error message in mail when dragging and dropping text is no more
- Fixed coupe of minor security issues
** Available in Pro version only
- Notes module now has Back/Forward/History navigation buttons
- You can now add multiple reminders to Calendar and Tasks events **
- Additional Contacts fields view- new tab "All fields"
- Navigation page can be minimized but still be functional
- On demand, attachments can be now viewed in a separate tab
- Grid lines can be assigned alternate color
- You can now choose, which folder on Google Drive to synchronize with EPIM Notes
- Now "Related items" tab also shows the outgoing links, not only incoming
- To Do items have new custom field types **
- You can now insert multiple images into emails in one go
- CSV import scheme can now be saved and re-used **
- Appointments and Tasks now have additional completion status "None"
- Numerous UI improvements (including Calendar module and handling various font sizes)
- Numerous bugfixes