Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 4 januari 2017 16:04, 21 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Synology, submitter: Binnetie

Synology heeft de release candidate van versie 6.1 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas -producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk, Cube en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.1 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.1 treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om gedeelde mappen te versleutelen, kan de nas zelf fouten detecteren en repareren wanneer er van het Btrfs-bestandssysteem gebruik gemaakt wordt en worden enkele onderdelen omgezet naar losse modules, waaronder USB Copy, File Station en File indexing. De volledige release notes zijn hieronder te vinden.