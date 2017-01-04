Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 21 reacties
Bron: Synology, submitter: Binnetie

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft de release candidate van versie 6.1 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk, Cube en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.1 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.1 treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om gedeelde mappen te versleutelen, kan de nas zelf fouten detecteren en repareren wanneer er van het Btrfs-bestandssysteem gebruik gemaakt wordt en worden enkele onderdelen omgezet naar losse modules, waaronder USB Copy, File Station en File indexing. De volledige release notes zijn hieronder te vinden.

Compatibility and Installation
  • DSM 6.1 RC can only be installed on Synology products running DSM 6.0. Before starting, please log in to DSM and go to Control Panel > Update & Restore to install the latest DSM.
  • Ended support for Time Backup and HiDrive Backup since DSM 6.1.
  • We do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any third-party packages which were not developed by Synology.
  • The desktop search widget “Search Now” does not support accessibility.
  • The file indexing service in Control Panel has been moved to the preference settings in Synology Universal Search. Manual re-indexing is required for all files after upgrading to DSM 6.1.
  • File Station requires manual installation on EDS14 launched for the first time.
  • Due to infrastructure update, packages will need re-initialization after upgrading to DSM 6.1. The process will occupy a higher CPU usage and can take up to an hour depending on the number of packages installed.
  • Directory Server must be disabled before the upgrade if the server is running on a High Availability cluster.
  • Because of the extended Btrfs file system support, Snapshot Replication package is modularized on the following models. Manual installation of the package is required to browse the previously taken iSCSI LUN snapshots:
    • Applied models: RS2212+, RS2212RP+, DS1812+, DS1512+, RS812+, RS812RP+, DS412+, DS713+, DS1513+, DS1813+, DS2413+, RS2414+, RS2414RP+, RS814+
What’s New in DSM 6.1 Beta
  • Extended Btrfs File System Coverage
    • Btrfs file system is now available on more Synology NAS models. Enjoy the powerful features of the next-generation file system.
      Applied models:
      • 17-series: RS3617xs+, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, DS3617xs
      • 16-series: RS18016xs+, RS2416+, RS2416RP+, DS916+, DS416play, DS716+II, DS716+, DS216+II, DS216+
      • 15-series: RC18015xs+, DS3615xs, DS2415+, DS1815+, DS1515+, RS815+, RS815RP+, DS415+
      • 14-series: RS3614xs+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs, RS814RP+, RS814+, RS2414RP+, RS2414+
      • 13-series: RS10613xs+, RS3413xs+, DS1813+, DS1513+, DS713+, DS2413+
      • 12-series: DS3612xs, RS3412xs, RS3412RPxs, RS2212+, RS2212RP+, DS1812+, DS1512+, RS812+, RS812RP+, DS412+
      • 11-series: DS3611xs, RS3411xs, RS3411RPxs,
  • File Self-Healing
    • File self-healing on Btrfs file system now supports volumes with SSD read-write cache. Added support for detecting and repairing silent data corruption when Synology NAS meets the following criteria:
      • Running Btrfs file system
      • Built on RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10, or non-1 disk SHR
  • Account Protection
    • More effective way to guard against brute-force attack
      • Users can set up the number of failed login attempts from trusted or untrusted devices within the specified time period.
What’s New in Packages
  • Active Directory Server
    • Active Directory Server provides Active Directory (AD) domain service powered by Samba. It supports commonly used Active Directory features such as user accounts, group memberships, domain-joining Windows, Linux and Synology DSM, Kerberos-based authentication, and group policies. This makes it easier to manage computers and devices running Synology DSM, Linux, Windows, and deploy Windows applications.
  • Directory Server
    • Added support of password self-service recovery by sending password reset email to the users.
  • Apache Server 2.4
    • Added support for Apache 2.4 in Web Station.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue where users might fail to customize wallpapers.
  • Fixed an issue where users might fail to manually update DSM patch on Internet Explorer 10.
  • Fixed an issue where the download events might not display properly in Log Center when files are shared to DSM users by the admin.
  • Fixed an issue where third-party packages (e.g., WordPress) might render incorrect PHP content after the update of Web Station from 1.0.0 to 2.0.0.
  • Other minor bugs fixed.

Synology Disk Station Manager 6.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Netwerkopslag
Synology
DiskStation

Gerelateerde producten

Synology DiskStation DS414 vanaf € 399,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS114 vanaf € 179,08 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS214 vanaf € 259,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS214+ geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS214play vanaf € 290,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS214se vanaf € 134,99 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS414j vanaf € 328,74 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS414slim vanaf € 282,50 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS415play vanaf € 391,58 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS115j vanaf € 88,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS415+ vanaf € 492,85 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS215j vanaf € 159,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS215+ vanaf € 254,90 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS715 vanaf € 429,95 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416 vanaf € 359,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS716+ vanaf € 459,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216 vanaf € 270,96 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416j vanaf € 302,30 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216+ vanaf € 332,90 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216j vanaf € 165,95 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416slim vanaf € 299,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS116 vanaf € 161,67 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS716+II vanaf € 451,05 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416play vanaf € 399,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216+II vanaf € 312,65 Vergelijk prijzen
Alle gerelateerde producten (25)
Versienummer:6.1 build 15022 RC
Releasestatus:Beta
Website:Synology
Download:http://download.synology.com/download/DSM/beta/6.1/15022/
Bestandsgrootte:158,00MB
Licentietype:Freeware
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (21)

-121021+120+21+30Ongemodereerd1
+1 Step
4 januari 2017 16:06
Ik heb me er verder nog niet in verdiept, maar hoe stabiel werkt BTRFS nou in vergelijking met EXT4 als je dit in een RAID 1 opstelling wil neerzetten? Is het ook sneller?

Self-healing file system is natuurlijk geweldig! Dat zou me ook over de streep moeten trekken... :)
Reageer
+1 capsoft
@Step4 januari 2017 16:16
Want je EXT4 volume moet je regelmatig repareren? Ben wel benieuwd eigenlijk. Misschien anders je NAS voorzien van een UPS(uninterruptible power source)?
Reageer
+2 N8w8
@capsoft4 januari 2017 16:47
Als bij ext4 ergens een bit flipt in de data, dan merk je daar helemaal niks van, totdat je die data daadwerkelijk nodig hebt. Vooral archiefmateriaal wat je decennialang wilt bewaren en nauwelijks bekijkt, heeft zo lang de tijd/kans om te rotten.
Reservekopieen maken helpt daar ook niet tegen, want hoe weet je software dat die bit eigenlijk anders zou moeten zijn (als je software geen checksums bijhoudt dan).

Bitrot kan om allerlei redenen gebeuren, niet alleen stroomuitval maar ook defecten in hardware of software. Of en wanneer dat gebeurt, dat weet je nooit van tevoren. Wil je meer zekerheid op dat vlak, dan kan je btrfs gebruiken.
Zelfde geldt voor ECC RAM; het overgrote deel van de tijd heb je dat niet nodig, maar als er 1 bit flipt in data merk je daar niks van als dat niet leidt tot crashes oid, dus daarom gebruikt men dat.

Je kan het op ext4 nog wel ondervangen door apart de checksums bij te houden (en backups terugzetten als die niet meer kloppen), maar dat doet btrfs dus automatisch.

Overigens heb ik het hier over data, niet metadata, die bij ext4 wel beter beschermd is geloof ik, om de fs structuren intact te houden. Maar als de data beschadigt door bitflips merkt ext4 daar niks van.

edit: Maar, als je ext4 op raid1 hebt, kan je het wel merken wanneer er een bit flipt op 1 schijf, alleen moet je dat dan zelf nog repareren. Flipt een bit op 2 schijven tegelijk, dan natuurlijk niet maar de kans daarop lijkt me een stuk kleiner (hooguit door malware oid).

[Reactie gewijzigd door N8w8 op 4 januari 2017 17:09]

Reageer
+1 Martinspire
@capsoft4 januari 2017 16:31
Voor hoe vaak dat de stroom eraf ligt in de meeste plekken in Nederland, is zo'n UPS vrij prijzig. Als het 1 korte stroomuitval per jaar is, dan is het al veel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Martinspire op 4 januari 2017 16:31]

Reageer
+1 capsoft
@Martinspire4 januari 2017 16:38
Kan ook aan je huishouden liggen. Heb vroeger veel last van gehad. Of mensen die klussen en de verkeerde groep even uitzetten. Of veel te veel op 1 groep etc.
Reageer
+1 FreqAmsterdam
@Martinspire4 januari 2017 17:00
Nee, voor thuis is het een beetje too much, maar je zou er dan ook je router, switch, pc etc. op kunnen aansluiten. UPS gaat tevens gigantisch lang mee.
Reageer
+1 abusimbal
@Martinspire4 januari 2017 17:01
Wat is prijzig ? 90 euro is al voldoende.
pricewatch: APC Back-UPS ES 550VA DIN

Moet natuurlijk juist gebeuren dat elektriciteit weg valt op een kritisch moment.
Reageer
+1 SpaceAce
@capsoft4 januari 2017 16:31
Met name HDD's met bad sectors kunnen voor file system problemen veroorzaken. Veel mensen hebben een NAS ergens in een hoek of meterkast staan en kijken er niet naar om waardoor ze geen meldingen krijgen dat één of meerdere HDD's bad sectors hebben.

Klassieke file systemen zoals EXT3/4 of XFS kunnen hierdoor corrupt raken (complete file system kan soms niet meer gemount worden). BTRFS zou dit moeten kunnen voorkomen, heb hier zelf echter geen ervaring mee.

Vraag me ook af in hoeverre Synology BTRFS gebruikt. Als je native BTRFS draaid managed BTRFS ook het "RAID" ipv het software RAID (mdadm) wat op de NAS draait. Hierdoor heb je mogelijk niet alle features (zoals self healing) van BTRFS.
Reageer
+1 capsoft
@SpaceAce4 januari 2017 16:42
Ik draai al heel wat jaren verschillende Synology 2 bay nas-jes. De 210j, 209, 214+. Ik heb wel gehad dat de smart test op een bepaald moment aangaf dat een hdd aan vervanging toe was. Of dat een hdd het had begeven en ik het pas na een tijd merkte aan de snelheid van de nas. Maar nog nooit (volgens mij) het bad sector probleem wat jij schetst. Maar goed, ik ben benieuwd naar BTRFS in de praktijk :)
Reageer
+1 FreqAmsterdam
@capsoft4 januari 2017 16:59
Zelfde ervaring, ook met rackmount synology nas'en. Alle disk'en die defect gingen kwam ofwel door power interrupt (daarom UPS) of gewoon door de disk zelf. Corruptie van filesystem nog nooit gezien. Wel bij qnap trouwens, maar die rommel wordt steeds minder gebruikt. Je hebt in synology ook zo'n datascrubbing functionaliteit, volgens mij staat dat automatisch al aan (bij de rackmount series dan).
Reageer
+1 r132546e
@SpaceAce4 januari 2017 16:41
Was het ook niet zo dat juist de Synology modellen waar BTRFS op toepasbaar is, de mogelijkheid hebben tot het maken van snapshots?
Reageer
+1 Yggdrasil
@Step4 januari 2017 16:59
Ik ben een maand of vier geleden gemigreerd van een DS213+ naar een DS916+ en heb tijdens het uitbreiden van 2 naar 4 disks (met SHR-RAID) een overstap gemaakt van Ext4 naar btrfs. De migratie ging zonder dataverlies (was wel een beetje omslachtig).

Ik heb geen stabiliteitsproblemen gehad en de performance is goed (maar heb geen vergelijkende benchmarks gedaan). Geen spijt van tot nu toe. De self-checking is een stuk beter dan die van Ext4, dat vond ik de moeite waard, en nu de self-healing erbij komt is dat plaatje compleet.
Reageer
+1 jaspov
4 januari 2017 16:12
"Ended support for Time Backup and HiDrive Backup since DSM 6.1."

HiDrive is een app, gebruik ik nu dagelijks. Klinkt zo alsof Synology de ondersteuning voor de app intrekt? Ik dacht dat een app door een derde partij gemaakt wordt mits aan voorwaarden X, Y en Z wordt voldaan?
Reageer
+1 capsoft
@jaspov4 januari 2017 16:18
Het is een app die door Synology zelf is gemaakt.
Reageer
+1 Yggdrasil
4 januari 2017 16:49
Ik had PHP 7.0 eigenlijk wel verwacht, of in ieder geval schakelbaar net zoals je tussen Nginx en Apache kunt wisselen. Maar goed, dat is met Docker (op Intel Syno's) wel te omzeilen natuurlijk.
Reageer
+1 XanderHuisman
@Yggdrasil4 januari 2017 17:12
Mijn DS214PLAY geeft op 6.1 update 7 de mogelijkheid om PHP 7.0 te downloaden en te gebruiken voor web station in ieder geval.
Reageer
+1 bones
4 januari 2017 16:14
Die active directory functie klinkt interessant. Erg benieuw hoe dat precies zal werken.
Reageer
+1 phYzar
4 januari 2017 16:22
kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost
Zitten ze niet al even op MariaDB ipv MySQL?
Reageer
+1 Ramoonus
4 januari 2017 16:27
ik kon met de 6.1 beta Apach webserver 2.4 niet vinden en zat nog op 2.2
Reageer
+1 Martinspire
4 januari 2017 16:33
Het valt me wel op dat veel community packages nog niet bijgewerkt zijn naar DSM 6 of dat je allemaal hacks moet gebruiken om het werkend te krijgen. Wel jammer, want dat maakt het niet echt eenvoudig om een mooie setup samen te stellen.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True