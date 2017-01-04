Synology heeft de release candidate van versie 6.1 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk, Cube en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.
Om versie 6.1 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.1 treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om gedeelde mappen te versleutelen, kan de nas zelf fouten detecteren en repareren wanneer er van het Btrfs-bestandssysteem gebruik gemaakt wordt en worden enkele onderdelen omgezet naar losse modules, waaronder USB Copy, File Station en File indexing. De volledige release notes zijn hieronder te vinden.
Compatibility and Installation
What’s New in DSM 6.1 Beta
- DSM 6.1 RC can only be installed on Synology products running DSM 6.0. Before starting, please log in to DSM and go to Control Panel > Update & Restore to install the latest DSM.
- Ended support for Time Backup and HiDrive Backup since DSM 6.1.
- We do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any third-party packages which were not developed by Synology.
- The desktop search widget “Search Now” does not support accessibility.
- The file indexing service in Control Panel has been moved to the preference settings in Synology Universal Search. Manual re-indexing is required for all files after upgrading to DSM 6.1.
- File Station requires manual installation on EDS14 launched for the first time.
- Due to infrastructure update, packages will need re-initialization after upgrading to DSM 6.1. The process will occupy a higher CPU usage and can take up to an hour depending on the number of packages installed.
- Directory Server must be disabled before the upgrade if the server is running on a High Availability cluster.
- Because of the extended Btrfs file system support, Snapshot Replication package is modularized on the following models. Manual installation of the package is required to browse the previously taken iSCSI LUN snapshots:
- Applied models: RS2212+, RS2212RP+, DS1812+, DS1512+, RS812+, RS812RP+, DS412+, DS713+, DS1513+, DS1813+, DS2413+, RS2414+, RS2414RP+, RS814+
What’s New in Packages
- Extended Btrfs File System Coverage
- Btrfs file system is now available on more Synology NAS models. Enjoy the powerful features of the next-generation file system.
Applied models:
- 17-series: RS3617xs+, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, DS3617xs
- 16-series: RS18016xs+, RS2416+, RS2416RP+, DS916+, DS416play, DS716+II, DS716+, DS216+II, DS216+
- 15-series: RC18015xs+, DS3615xs, DS2415+, DS1815+, DS1515+, RS815+, RS815RP+, DS415+
- 14-series: RS3614xs+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs, RS814RP+, RS814+, RS2414RP+, RS2414+
- 13-series: RS10613xs+, RS3413xs+, DS1813+, DS1513+, DS713+, DS2413+
- 12-series: DS3612xs, RS3412xs, RS3412RPxs, RS2212+, RS2212RP+, DS1812+, DS1512+, RS812+, RS812RP+, DS412+
- 11-series: DS3611xs, RS3411xs, RS3411RPxs,
- File Self-Healing
- File self-healing on Btrfs file system now supports volumes with SSD read-write cache. Added support for detecting and repairing silent data corruption when Synology NAS meets the following criteria:
- Running Btrfs file system
- Built on RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10, or non-1 disk SHR
- Account Protection
- More effective way to guard against brute-force attack
- Users can set up the number of failed login attempts from trusted or untrusted devices within the specified time period.
Bug fixes
- Active Directory Server
- Active Directory Server provides Active Directory (AD) domain service powered by Samba. It supports commonly used Active Directory features such as user accounts, group memberships, domain-joining Windows, Linux and Synology DSM, Kerberos-based authentication, and group policies. This makes it easier to manage computers and devices running Synology DSM, Linux, Windows, and deploy Windows applications.
- Directory Server
- Added support of password self-service recovery by sending password reset email to the users.
- Apache Server 2.4
- Added support for Apache 2.4 in Web Station.
- Fixed an issue where users might fail to customize wallpapers.
- Fixed an issue where users might fail to manually update DSM patch on Internet Explorer 10.
- Fixed an issue where the download events might not display properly in Log Center when files are shared to DSM users by the admin.
- Fixed an issue where third-party packages (e.g., WordPress) might render incorrect PHP content after the update of Web Station from 1.0.0 to 2.0.0.
- Other minor bugs fixed.