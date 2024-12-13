Nice tot 80% charging
Maar
battery saving gaat alleen auto off boven de 90% charged .... (iig, op mn pixel 7a)
Zowaar support geprobeerd,, maar wat valt dat tegen.... Volgens mij zitten ze daar letterlijk hun AI te trainen...
Voor de duidelijkheid, timestamps onderaan bericht, ik ben J , Jenny van support
"Thank you for contacting Google Support, My Name is Jenny. I am part of Pixel support.
Hi , I hope you're doing well!
I understand that you are facing issues with battery saver.
Am I right?
Jenny · 8:52 PM
Hi Jenny, correct!
Got the new update in, with charging up to 80 %, battery saver only has an option to turn off at 90% charged. I think that latter option should be at like 60% instead
8:54 PM J
Thanks for letting me know.
Please be assured that I will do the best of my abilities to help you with this.
Could you please confirm your email address:
Jenny · 8:56 PM
When it's only charging up to 80 % it would never hit the threshold , thus always keeping the feature turned on. Hope I explained it with enough details?
8:56 PM J
Yes, I got your point here.
Thanks for confirming the email address.
Jenny · 8:57 PM
Thank you for confirming. Anything else I can do?
8:58 PM J
Let me help you with this.
Thanks for waiting.
Jasper, If the phone charges up to 80% only, Battery Saver will be continuously active because the battery will never hit the 90%
Jenny · 8:59 PM
Yes, that's what I said .
9:01 PM J
If your phone is staying at 80%, the 90% "turn off" setting won't ever be triggered, and Battery Saver will likely remain on.
Jenny · 9:02 PM
Yes.... So what's the point off the setting then?
Or should I just avoid running into power saving mode at all?
9:03 PM J
I understand your concern here.
Adjust the "Turn off at" threshold to 60% or somewhere lower, as you suggested. This would make more sense, given that with the 80% charge limit, it would allow Battery Saver to turn off once the phone gets back to a sufficient charge, rather than keeping it on indefinitely.
Jenny · 9:04 PM
Do I need to look the dev option on the phone for this myself? Or will there be a patch for this?
9:07 PM J
Let me help you with this.
Thanks for waiting.
Jasper, please be informed that you don't have to change any option.
We’re still here to help.
Jenny · 9:14 PM
in that case, can u tell me where to forward this message to?
9:14 PM J
I understand your concern here.
If it bothers you, you can keep an eye on system updates (Settings > System > Software update) for updates.
We’re still here to help.
If you need more help, you can respond here within the next 24 hours. You can also leave and return to this conversation through the Help Center where you originally reached out to us.
Once you send us a message, someone will get back to you.
