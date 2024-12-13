Oplaadfunctie Google Pixel voorziet telefoon rechtstreeks van stroom vanaf 80%

Het inschakelen van een nieuwe oplaadfunctie zorgt ervoor dat Google Pixel-telefoons niet meer opladen vanaf 80 procent, maar dat het toestel rechtstreeks van stroom wordt voorzien. Dat moet de levensduur van de accu verlengen.

Google heeft aan Android Authority bevestigd dat de lader van Pixel-smartphones de accu omzeilt vanaf een accucapaciteit van 80 procent indien de optie 'Beperken tot 80 procent' is ingeschakeld onder 'Optimalisatie voor opladen' in het instellingenmenu. Het bedrijf heeft die functie toegevoegd tijdens de Pixel Drop van deze maand.

Volgens een Google-supportdocument moet de instelling de levensduur van de accu verlengen. Een bijkomend voordeel is volgens Android Authority dat de accu geen hitte meer genereert zodra de capaciteit van 80 procent is bereikt, aangezien die vanaf dat punt niet meer wordt opgeladen. Verder merkt Google op dat de accu ook met de functie ingeschakeld af en toe volledig oplaadt. Dat is naar eigen zeggen om de accuraatheid van de accuweergave te garanderen. Het bedrijf noemt de Pixel 6a en nieuwer als ondersteunde toestellen.