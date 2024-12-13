Oplaadfunctie Google Pixel voorziet telefoon rechtstreeks van stroom vanaf 80%

Het inschakelen van een nieuwe oplaadfunctie zorgt ervoor dat Google Pixel-telefoons niet meer opladen vanaf 80 procent, maar dat het toestel rechtstreeks van stroom wordt voorzien. Dat moet de levensduur van de accu verlengen.

Google heeft aan Android Authority bevestigd dat de lader van Pixel-smartphones de accu omzeilt vanaf een accucapaciteit van 80 procent indien de optie 'Beperken tot 80 procent' is ingeschakeld onder 'Optimalisatie voor opladen' in het instellingenmenu. Het bedrijf heeft die functie toegevoegd tijdens de Pixel Drop van deze maand.

Volgens een Google-supportdocument moet de instelling de levensduur van de accu verlengen. Een bijkomend voordeel is volgens Android Authority dat de accu geen hitte meer genereert zodra de capaciteit van 80 procent is bereikt, aangezien die vanaf dat punt niet meer wordt opgeladen. Verder merkt Google op dat de accu ook met de functie ingeschakeld af en toe volledig oplaadt. Dat is naar eigen zeggen om de accuraatheid van de accuweergave te garanderen. Het bedrijf noemt de Pixel 6a en nieuwer als ondersteunde toestellen.

Door Idriz Velghe

Redacteur

13-12-2024
163 • submitter: Munchie

13-12-2024 • 18:49

163

Submitter: Munchie

Smartphones Google Android Pixel Accu

Reacties (163)

163
162
49
1
0
79
Oon 13 december 2024 18:58
Werkt dit ook met draadloos opladen, of alleen over USB-C?

Edit: Usecase weggehaald, niet relevant voor mijn vraag

[Reactie gewijzigd door Oon op 13 december 2024 19:45]

Finraziel @Oon13 december 2024 19:43
Maar... Draadloos laden kan je telefoon nu al niet opladen omdat navigeren meer verbruikt dan het draadloos opladen levert... Deze functionaliteit beperkt hoeveel de accu opgeladen wordt, het zorgt niet ineens magisch voor meer vermogen. Ik begrijp niet wat je nou vraagt of het via draadloos ook werkt?
Je vraag zou logisch zijn als je je telefoon 's nachts draadloos oplaadt bijvoorbeeld en dan ook je accu wil ontzien, maar je hebt het over een situatie waar de telefoon juist langzaam leegloopt... Deze functionaliteit is dan helemaal niet van toepassing.
Oon @Finraziel13 december 2024 19:46
Ik heb het inderdaad ingewikkeld gemaakt door mijn eigen situatie erbij te vermelden, maar mijn vraag is heel simpel of deze feature ook draadloos werkt of alleen bedraad
Tweakriez
@Finraziel13 december 2024 20:03
Vandaag nog twee uur navigatie aangehad met mijn P9proXL terwijl deze draadloos werd geladen. Stopte gewoon bij 80% met een schildje er naast.
DamirB @Oon13 december 2024 19:06
Zou voor de levensduur van je telefoon dan maar met kabel opladen, Android Auto is vaak relatief zwaar dus die hitte plus de hitte van draadloos laden is zeker in de zomer sub-optimaal
caspertje19 @DamirB13 december 2024 19:48
Tenzij je telefoon aan een ventilatierooster hangt met de airco aan
The Zep Man
@caspertje1913 december 2024 23:41
In welk geval Android Auto niet echt nodig is.

Ergo, ik gebruik geen Android Auto. Implementatie van veel software die het gebruikt is ook suboptimaal. :+
killerdemon @caspertje1915 december 2024 22:52
En ook uit het hoesje haalt :+
Oon @DamirB13 december 2024 19:07
Levensduur boeit me niet zoveel, ik heb een goedkope telefoon gekocht omdat ik niet van plan ben 'm 5 jaar te gebruiken :)

Edit: Om dit verder toe te lichten; ik heb bewust geen vlaggenschip gekocht omdat ik liever om het jaar weer nieuwe features e.d. heb dan een telefoon die heel lang mee gaat (en een stuk duurder is). Het gebruiksgemak van draadloos laden is mij veel meer waard dan het beetje langer meegaan van de batterij na een paar jaar. Desnoods laat ik er een keer een nieuwe accu in zetten, dat kost ook niet de hoofdprijs.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Oon op 13 december 2024 19:48]

DamirB @Oon13 december 2024 21:00
Als je wilt genieten van nieuwe features kan je beter high-end kopen en er langer mee doen. Midrange krijgt minder features. Plus meeste features zijn toch kansloos. Software kan je backporten als je creatief bent en hardware mis je toch als je midrange zit
84hannes @DamirB13 december 2024 21:06
Midrange krijgt minder features. Plus meeste features zijn toch kansloos.
Ik ben het in deze met je eens, dat high end telefoons vaak features hebben die uiteindelijk weer verdwijnen: automatisch scrollen, 3D-scherm, draadloze camera... Maar de features die blijven zie je een paar jaar later in de mid-range modellen: camera-eilanden, 5G modems. Dus als je eens in de vijf jaar een high-end model koopt zit je juist met nutteloze features.

Verder ben ik het eens met @thomas_n dat een bewuste consument ook milieaspecten mee moet nemen in zijn beslissing, maar voor de features kun je beter continu twee jaar achter lopen dan een keer in de vijf jaar een sprong maken denk ik.
DamirB @84hannes13 december 2024 22:33
Hangt ervan af, mijn OnePlus 7 Pro destijds was erg innovatief en daardoor nu (zeker met Android 15) zeer competetief, ik verkies z'n camera nogsteeds boven veel flagships. Toegegeven beetje appels met peren aagezien ik modded draai maar juist omdat 'ie zo high-end was en grote community kan dat.

Maar 5 jaar, en dankzij kwaliteit hardware werkt het nog steeds allemaal top.
84hannes @DamirB14 december 2024 08:53
Toegegeven beetje appels met peren aagezien ik modded draai maar juist omdat 'ie zo high-end was en grote community kan dat.
Dat ben ik helemaal met je eens hoor. Ik denk dat iedereen (Foxcon en consorten uitgezonderd), van fabrikant, via community tot consument, gebaat zou zijn met minder modellen die daardoor langer software-ondersteuning kunnen krijgen.
sympa @84hannes15 december 2024 08:22
Niet alleen Foxconn hoor... de hele keten, van Qualcomm (daar begint het) tot aan de winkels.
De chipfabrikanten zetten al een maximum, zodat er niet teveel geconcurreerd kan worden, en het concept van lange support niet eens kan beginnen.
Zie wat NVidia qua support heeft gedaan met de Shield - die hebben het wel in eigen hand namelijk.
En vergelijk Qualcomm, die (in het verleden,, ik volg het niet meer nu) een rehash van een low end chip uitbracht. Zelfde chip, ander nummer, maar de oude verliest wel support...
84hannes @sympa15 december 2024 09:39
De truc is: als je zorgt dat consumenten even veel uitgeven voor minder hardware, dan wordt je als fabrikant juist rijker. En de consument hoeft minder vaak alle data over te zetten. En het milieu heeft minder te lijden.
Benjamin040 @84hannes14 december 2024 18:04
Draadloze camera.... Volgens mij zijn alle cameras draadloos. Maar ik snap de bedoeling. Maar ben het niet helemaal eens met jou bewering. Een high end heeft niet altijd nutteloze features ook al zal je die eens in de 5 jaar kopen. Ze hebben wel nut en gemak maar de gemiddelde gebruiker weet niet eens dat ze bestaan of wat je er mee kunt doen. Bijv de functie intelligent wifi en connectivity labs welke gemiddelde gebruiker weet wat je er mee kunt doen of hoe je aan de connectivity komt. Simpel voorbeeld van een functie dat nut heeft maar zolang je niet weet dat het bestaat zul je het ook nooit gebruiken wat het per definitie nutteloos maakt. Terwijl het wanneer je het gebruikt het optimale van een wifi instelling gebruikt.
Mikayu @Oon13 december 2024 20:04
Welke nieuwe features wil je in een telefoon? Het ding is om te bellen...
Een bijna 10 jaar oude S6 doet dat allemaal nog beter dan hedendaagse budget meuk.
JWL92 @Mikayu13 december 2024 20:26
Genoeg mensen die wel eens bank zaken. of shopping op hun telefoon doen uit gemak... dan is zon outdated toestel toch niet bepaald aan te raden.
Mikayu @JWL9213 december 2024 21:11
Waarom niet? De bank app ondersteund toch minimaal Android 8, dus een leuke 2e hands vlaggenschip scoren met precies dezelfde features als 7 jaar geleden is voordeliger dan een 3x langzamere middenklasser van vorig jaar.
JWL92 @Mikayu13 december 2024 21:16
iets met security updates....
Game-Tea @JWL9214 december 2024 10:30
Meeste vlaggenschip telefoons zijn best prima in dat opzicht. Bvb, S22 ultra anderhalf jaar na launch was ~450 op marktplaats en krijgt nog security updates tot de s27, dus tegen die tijd kan je allang weer een s25/s26 op de kop tikken. Zelfde met Google en Apple.

edit: updates > security updates

[Reactie gewijzigd door Game-Tea op 14 december 2024 10:31]

JWL92 @Game-Tea14 december 2024 10:52
Meeste vlaggenschip telefoons zijn best prima in dat opzicht. Bvb, S22 ultra anderhalf jaar na launch was
s22 is een phone van 7 jaar gelede? (de comment waar ik op reageer)
eaker @JWL9214 december 2024 11:52
First released: February 25, 2022
Discontinued: February 1, 2023
BlackShadow @eaker14 december 2024 14:46
"The latest update for the S6 family is based on Android 7.0 "Nougat" with the January 2019 security build."

Idd zeer af te raden.
maffiabaas @Game-Tea14 december 2024 14:49
De s22 ultras begeven het met bosjes wanneer ze twee jaar oud zijn.
Game-Tea @maffiabaas14 december 2024 18:05
Dat is waar ja, heb toevallig vorige week mijn antennekabel en sub board moeten vervangen omdat ik bijna geen mobiele ontvangst meer had. Beetje jammer van Samsung, precies buiten de garantie ook.
Beeldbuisje @maffiabaas15 december 2024 11:16
En alleen met de S22? 8)7
Ik ken nog wel enkele voorbeelden... Eens de garantieperiode voorbij zijn het nu niet meteen de meest betrouwbare toestellen die Samsungs.
Ik ben eens benieuwd naar het spul wat ze vandaag verkopen. Ze claimen intussen 7 jaar updates dacht ik?
Benjamin040 @JWL9214 december 2024 18:06
👍🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽😂😂😂 Epic
Tao-lee @Mikayu14 december 2024 15:01
Nou, geen Android 8, maak daar maar Android 11 van. De Note 9 heeft Android 10 en moet van mijn bank voor 3 maart 2025 versie 11 of hoger. Telefoon is helemaal prima. Moet ik nood gedwongen een andere telefoon nemen of upgraden. Zo jammer...
JWL92 @Tao-lee14 december 2024 15:16
en moet van mijn bank voor 3 maart 2025 versie 11 of hoger.
Moet je de bank app gebruiken dan?

Of is het dat als je deze wil gebruiken, ze je dwingen om een beetje up to date telefoon te hebben?
Benjamin040 @JWL9214 december 2024 18:16
Ze doen dat omdat de veiligheidsmaatregelen geavanceerder worden willen ze de breaches op tijd dichten dus zullen ze ook meer van je telefoon vragen. Zo simpel is het. Je kunt niet stilstaan op een punt en denken het werk is gedaan maar het is altijd achter de feiten aanlopen. Actie reactie.
JWL92 @Benjamin04014 december 2024 19:52
Dat hoef je mij niet uit te leggen..
TechHead @JWL9214 december 2024 20:46
Waarschijnlijk afhankelijk v.d bank maar bij ING moet het.
Ik kan met mijn PC bankieren maar moet de loging eerst bevestigen met mijn app.
Tao-lee @JWL9215 december 2024 14:33
Ik moet het niet maar wil het wel.
Dat laatste dus wat jij schreef.
vickypollard @Mikayu13 december 2024 23:30
Het ding is om te bellen...
Het is 2024, smartphones doen enorm veel andere handige dingen en bellen is een bijzaak.
Mikayu @vickypollard13 december 2024 23:58
Wat doet een 2024 smartphone veel anders dan een 2014 smarthphone?
vickypollard @Mikayu13 december 2024 23:59
Ik reageer op "het ding is om te bellen." Beetje een dino-opmerking.
Microwilly @Mikayu14 december 2024 09:40
Je data in 2024 beschermen met de nieuwste security updates.
jmvdkolk @Mikayu14 december 2024 16:55
Persoonlijk gebruik ik mijn telefoon veel meer voor dingen die niets met bellen te maken hebben. Ik denk dat ik geen uitzondering ben als ik om mij heenkijk. Misschien moeten we een betere naam verzinnen voor het apparaat. Wat doe jij allemaal met jouw telefoon, behalve bellen? Echt niets meer?
thomas_n @Oon13 december 2024 20:12
Komen milieu- en klimaatafwegingen helemaal niet voor in jouw aankoopbeslissing?
Chelseamarre123 @thomas_n13 december 2024 22:49
Milieu en klimaat is wel het laatste waar ik aan denk of gaat de wereld vergaan als ik elke 3 jaar een nieuwe smartphone koop?

Er zijn wel ergere dingen voor het klimaat dat mensen die vaak van smartphone wisselen
thomas_n @Chelseamarre12314 december 2024 00:46
Wanneer denk je dan wel aan milieu en klimaat? Als je je thermostaat instelt? Als je wel of geen vlees bestelt in een restaurant? Als je een (of geen) auto koopt? Als je een vliegvakantie/cruise boekt?

Het is juist de optelsom van alle keuzes die we allemaal maken die uiteindelijk bepalen waar het heen gaat met de wereld, dus is het niet gek om daar ook bij een relatief kleine keuze als 'doe ik twee, vier of zes jaar met een telefoon' rekening mee te houden.
Ayporos @thomas_n14 december 2024 08:00
Als de regering stopt met fossiele industrie subsidiëren van mijn belastinggeld dan ga ik dat allemaal doen wat jij daar aankaart. :+
thomas_n @Ayporos14 december 2024 10:05
En de regering doet pas wat als een grotere vervuiler als China wat doet, want een klein landje betekent toch weinig. En China doet pas wat als de landen die er in het verleden veel aan verdiend hebben wat doen, want anders is het oneerlijk. Etc, etc.

Er is altijd een ander om naar te wijzen, maar je hebt alleen invloed op wat je zelf doet.
Chelseamarre123 @thomas_n14 december 2024 10:04
Als jij denkt dat je als individu het verschil maakt ben je beetje naïef.
thomas_n @Chelseamarre12314 december 2024 10:12
En dat is precies de instelling die de wereld kapot maakt. De wereld bestaat uit miljarden individuen die geen van allen "het verschil" maken, maar toch maakt het uit wat ze met zijn allen doen.

Zie ook mijn eerdere reactie: thomas_n in 'Oplaadfunctie Google Pixel voorziet telefoon rechtstreeks van stroom vanaf 80%'
xFeverr @Chelseamarre12313 december 2024 23:06
Blijkbaar mag je je alleen met milieu en klimaat bezig houden als anders de wereld zou vergaan? Dat is wel erg gemakkelijk
Chelseamarre123 @xFeverr13 december 2024 23:27
Ik reageerde wat overdreven maar om nou aan het klimaat te denken bij aankoop van een smartphone vind ik wat krom.
Oon @thomas_n13 december 2024 21:01
Er is om mij heen altijd wel iemand die echt een nieuwe telefoon nodig heeft, die krijgen ze van mij gratis of voor weinig geld. Ik heb er altijd een hoesje en screen protector op zitten dus zijn nagenoeg nieuwstaat.
Dat ik zelf in een situatie zit waar ik het extra geld in m'n abonnement kan veroorloven om om het jaar een nieuwe telefoon te hebben betekent niet dat ik bergen aan e-waste heb liggen of naar de milieustraat breng.
nandervv @Oon13 december 2024 21:36
Dat is toch niet consistent met je eerdere statement? Als hij eerder stuk gaat, dan gaat hij toch eerder stuk bij de persoon waaraan je hem cadeau doet?
Oon @nandervv13 december 2024 22:17
Ik gaf aan dat de levensduur van de accu me niet zoveel boeit, als het nodig is laat ik er een andere in zetten en voor een tweedehandsje is het na 2 jaar meestal nog heel goed te gebruiken. Het is niet dat hij 24/7 aan de lader hangt en tegelijk een CPU benchmark uitvoert
jeffhuys @thomas_n14 december 2024 09:37
Zo lang wij <1% impact hebben en landen als china en india het gewoon niet boeit, ga ik me daar niet druk om maken. Krom liggen zonder reden. We zijn gek joh.
Lapa @jeffhuys14 december 2024 10:38
Per hoofd van de bevolking vervuilen wij meer dan China en ontzettend veel meer dan India. En uiteindelijk is dat wat telt, het doet er niet toe dat er een relatief kleine grens om ons groepje mensen staat. Anders kan je klakkeloos meer en meer gaan vervuilen als je je land maar opsplitst in steeds kleinere landjes.

Daarnaast doet China momenteel veel meer aan de energietransitie dan wij. Ik ben verder geen fan van de politiek van dat land, maar ze zetten wel grote stappen. En ja, daarnaast blijven ze nu nog ook steeds meer uitstoten, maar hun keerpunt lijkt veel eerder te komen dan dat van ons. En ze zullen het dus hoogstwaarschijnlijk per hoofd van de bevolking altijd beter blijven doen dan wij in dit opzicht.
Khalid. @Lapa15 december 2024 12:17
Jij gelooft echt alles
thomas_n @jeffhuys14 december 2024 10:09
We zijn inderdaad gek als we wachten op anderen, die tegelijkertijd wachten op ons. Dan staan we te wachten terwijl de wereld vergaat. Iemand moet het voortouw nemen en als een rijk land als Nederland dat niet doet, dan doet niemand het.
jeffhuys @thomas_n14 december 2024 13:09
.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jeffhuys op 14 december 2024 13:14]

DrVic @thomas_n14 december 2024 16:01
Of in je beslissing om hier een post te plaatsen - kost ook CO2....
JWL92 @Oon13 december 2024 19:11
offtopic: 7A goedkoop? Wat zijn we verwend tegenwoordig :X
JWL92 @Oon13 december 2024 19:17
Anders zou ik als ik nu die feature aan zou zetten niet op 75-80% uitkomen maar op 55-60%, en dat is wel weer erg krap als je ook nog terug naar huis moet.
Maar dan kan je toch prima ook nog op de terugweg laden, of nog altijd op >30% uitkomen en dan thuis of plaats van bestemming opladen of mis ik hier iets?

en even heel logisch ; als je draadloze lader, of de batterij t nu al niet trekt.... gaat t met een stop r op natuurlijk niet plots sneller laden..... tenzij je veel eerder al zou cappen, op say 50%..... tot waar de charge speeds nog in boosted state staan (assuming dat hitte productie hier niet de issue is, spoiler,,, dies t wss wel :P)

[Reactie gewijzigd door JWL92 op 13 december 2024 19:36]

Oon @JWL9213 december 2024 19:20
Ik loop niet altijd met een powerbank rond en heb zeker niet de hele dag de mogelijkheid om 'm op te laden.
Maar dat was mijn vraag niet, ik wilde gewoon weten of deze feature ook draadloos werkt
JWL92 @Oon13 december 2024 19:33
offtopic;
Dan had de vraag volstaan ipv t verhaal r onder over een in mijn ogen niet bestaand probleem.

ontopic : wired off wireless staat niet expliciet vermeld... En gezien je een draadloze lader heb, en je blijkbaar veel laad, verwacht ik nu eigenlijk dat jij t test :P
Cydi @Oon13 december 2024 19:40
Ik heb zelf sindskort een Pixel 9 Pro XL en ook met draadloos opladen wordt hij tot 80% opgeladen en niet verder.
onkeltje @Oon14 december 2024 08:15
Bij mijn Samsung Galaxy wordt die allang niet meer verder geladen dan 85%. Ik heb dat nooit anders gewild. De batterij is inderdaad wel minder vol maar dat went snel.
Meliscool 13 december 2024 18:58
Nette ontwikkeling. Doet me herinneren aan mijn oude PSP. Als je daar de batterij uit haalde en het op de stroom kabel aansloot, ging die ook aan. Is zoiets hedendaags bij meerdere apparaten mogelijk?
lvm98 @Meliscool13 december 2024 19:05
Jazeker, vrijwel elke laptop met verwijderbare accu kan dit
DamirB @Meliscool13 december 2024 19:05
Jazeker, door middel van Al Dente kan je dit op (bijna) elke MacBook doen, ook sommige Lenovo's en MS Surface's hebben deze optie
vandollen @DamirB14 december 2024 01:10
Mac OS heeft dit tegenwoordig ook ingebouwd. Maar mogelijk een minder consistente versie. Ik krijg vaak genoeg de melding dat de laptop nu op netstroom draait met 80% opgeladen en nu niet verder gaat laden. Dan heb je nog wel de optie om toch door te laden, maar naar mijn idee stopt ie nu al vrij vaak bij 80%

Ik heb een MacBook Pro met M3 Pro ter referentie. Geen idee of het alleen bij modernere modellen is. Maar ik kan mijn intel 2019 model ook herinneren als zijnde dat die dit deed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vandollen op 14 december 2024 01:12]

DamirB @vandollen15 december 2024 00:35
Is al een tijdje het geval maar dan moet je hopen dat het (vaak domme) algoritme het eens snapt. Is makkelijker voor de meeste gebruikers en beter dan niks maar wij tweakers kunnen dit beter zelf
Mizgala28
@Meliscool13 december 2024 19:39
3ds of PS Vita helaas niet.

Maar wel bij laptops met vervangbare accu, en naar mijn weten ook de Steam Deck (als deze 100% vol is dan gaat de stroom direct vanaf de kabel)
batjes @Meliscool13 december 2024 22:07
Nette ontwikkeling. Aan de andere kant dat dit in 2024 nog nieuws is. Ik was tot vrij recent in de veronderstelling dat smartphones al jaren bij volle lading direct van de inkomende stroom gebruik maakten i.p.v. over de accu heen wat op smartphones nog de norm lijkt te zijn.

Dit was met PDA's al opgelost, waarom in de opvolger daarvan niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door batjes op 13 december 2024 22:08]

FPSUsername @Meliscool14 december 2024 08:45
Met advanced charging controller kun je checken of je apparaat battery idle mode ondersteund. Het verschilt ook weer per oplader wat wel en niet werkt.

Je moet wel magisk (root) hebben hiervoor.
Nico Klus 13 december 2024 19:07
Dit heeft samsung toch al jaren op zijn telefoons? 'Batterij beschermen' heet dat, laadt op tot 85%
Zev @Nico Klus13 december 2024 19:12
Ik dacht precies hetzelfde. Maar ik weet echter niet of het laden.gewoon stopt, dan wel de batterij omzeild wordt.
Meliscool @Zev14 december 2024 01:19
Ja, bij 78% gaat ie weer opladen tot 80%.
headphoneguy @Nico Klus13 december 2024 20:52
Wat Sony (ik weet het, beetje niche) heeft is HS power control. Hierbij kan je ongeacht batterij percentage de stroom naar het apparaat laten gaan ipv naar batterij. Dit kan je instellen per app. Zo heb ik het bijvoorbeeld gekoppeld aan google Maps. Handig voor in de auto.
RobinJ1995 @Nico Klus13 december 2024 21:54
Het nieuwe is het omzeilen van de batterij.
AJediIAm @Nico Klus13 december 2024 19:20
Pixel batterijen waren zo degelijk dat ze het niet nodig hadden. De laatste pixel versie heeft wat meer last van warmte batterijen, vandaar dat het tijd werd om deze workaround te introduceren.
Jan1337 @Nico Klus13 december 2024 20:55
Ja en nee. Die functie in/uitschakelen vereist een reboot en dan wordt de range 0-85% accu gebruikt, en weergegeven als 0-100% range. Bij mijn Galaxy tablet gaat dat iig op deze manier.
Nico Klus @Jan133714 december 2024 01:06
Bij mij niet. Mijn galaxy tab S7+ laadt op tot max 85%
dwizzy @Jan133714 december 2024 05:49
Dat was bij oudere modellen zo; mijn Tab S5e heeft dat en vereist een reboot.
Het moderne gedrag dag @Jan1337 beschrijft kan je snel even uitschakelen als je een lange dag zonder lader tegemoet gaat.
Kevinp @Nico Klus14 december 2024 09:22
Waarom maken zie dit niet standaard en maken ze de software zo dat 80% 100% is.

Volgens mij is dit al want de capaciteit is al 105% ofzo (hoeveel weet ik niet) om niet meteen op 99% te sprignen als je de kabel los trekt.

Deze optie is dus ook prima mogelijk zonder het ineens zo te doen. Behalve dat er dan nog een fabeltje rond gaat dat het slecht is voor de accu.
Khalid. @Kevinp15 december 2024 12:21
Waarom? Ik wil mijn smartphone altijd op 100% hebben dus nee ik wil dat niet...
sympa @Nico Klus15 december 2024 08:29
Niet echt, maar er zit wel iets in Game Optimizer wat dit kan.
Eisen zijn dat de batterij meet dan 20% vol is (werkt dus ook met een bijna lege accu) en dat er een PPS-oplader van minimaal 25 watt gebruikt wordt.
Misschien doet Samsung dit truukje altijd wel, en dat ze bij de Game Optimizer het opladen ook op andere percentages stoppen. Wat warmteontwikkeling en throttling tegengaat.

Edit: als dit zo is moet ik op zoek naar een PPS-autolader. Vraag me overigens af of Google ook een PPS-lader nodig heeft hiervoor (spanning regelbaar in stapjes van 0.1 volt of minder).

[Reactie gewijzigd door sympa op 15 december 2024 08:30]

keverjeroen 13 december 2024 22:05
Dus liever een accu die altijd maar tot 80% functioneert, dan een accu die in het begin 100% werkt en misschien na 3 jaar pas op 80%? Ik snap het niet niet zo eigenlijk..
JWL92 @keverjeroen13 december 2024 23:07
Als je t wel wil snappen, moet je zelf even de moeite nemen om naar de batterij tech te zoeken, en dan vind je snel dat de huidige batterijen die vaak gebruikt worden t happiest zijn tussen 20 en 80 procent en dat dat dus de levensduur vd accu kan verlengen. Als je m op 100% wil hebbe, kan je de functie ook gewoon weer uit zetten natuurlijk ;)
keverjeroen @JWL9214 december 2024 11:06
Ja, maar dan heb je dus altijd een telefoon die maar 80% van de batterij kan gebruiken.. Terwijl je anders in ieder geval als de telefoon nieuw is 100% kan gebruiken. En dat de accu dan achteruit gaat en je na 3 jaar misschien nog op 80% capaciteit zit lijkt me niet zo erg. Dan gaan veel telefoons toch weer weg
pascallj @keverjeroen14 december 2024 12:35
Je kan inderdaad in het begin maar 80 procent van de batterij gebruiken, maar daardoor gaat de batterij wel vele malen langer mee. Zolang de batterij goed is, is dat voor veel mensen meer dan voldoende voor een dag.

Zodra de batterij niet lang genoeg meer meegaat zet je de functie uit en kan je alsnog tot 100 procent laden waardoor je na bijvoorbeeld 5 jaar met laden tot 100 procent, dezelfde capaciteit hebt als in jaar 1 laden tot 80 procent.
sympa @pascallj15 december 2024 08:31
Of zie het zo: op normale dagen is 80% meer dan genoeg.
Op dagen dat je op reis bent laad je op tot 100%. Dan heb je een accu die zo goed als nieuw is, én tot 100% opgeladen.
pascallj @sympa15 december 2024 10:13
Het 1 sluit het ander ook niet uit ;)
Khalid. @pascallj15 december 2024 12:22
Het kost maar 50 euro max om een nieuwe batterij erin te doen.
Ik betaal geen 1200+ om niet het maximale eruit te halen.
Zelfs mijn oude s9+ die ik 6 jaar heb gebruikt doet het nog goed ondanks dat de batterij een beetje minder is geworden.
Maar ja die krijgt geen updates meer dat is meer een probleem

[Reactie gewijzigd door Khalid. op 15 december 2024 12:24]

pascallj @Khalid.15 december 2024 14:20
Volgens mij is die 50 euro wel aan de lage kant. Als je het zelf doet, misschien, maar om het te laten doen ben je vaak wel wat meer kwijt.

Daarbij is het een beetje kortzichtig om de 80% van je accu gebruiken als "niet het maximale eruit te halen" te bestempelen. Als jij die extra capaciteit tussen je oplaadbeurten nodig hebt: prima, lekker gebruiken!

Maar als je het niet nodig hebt om de dag door te komen en je kan 's avonds gewoon aan de lader met 50 procent, is het onzin om tot 100 procent te laden. Je bespaart je accu en daarmee het milieu en je portemonnee om dat dan niet te doen. Er is absoluut geen reden om bijvoorbeeld twee dagen met je accuduur te doen.

Daarbij krijgen de Pixels tegenwoordig 7 jaar updates, dus zou het fijn zijn als je ook zo lang met de accu kan doen zonder dat het je wat kost. En vaak kan dat gewoon!
laurxp @JWL9214 december 2024 13:50
Als je m op 100% wil hebbe, kan je de functie ook gewoon weer uit zetten natuurlijk
Het is wel jammer dat hier geen makkelijke shortcut voor lijkt te zijn. De meeste dagen is 80% méér dan genoeg voor mij, maar het zou wel handig zijn als ik gewoon met één druk op de knop de avond voor een lange dag hem naar 100% kan laten laden.
Cerberus_tm @laurxp15 december 2024 08:16
Ik gebruik zelf Battery Charge Limit. Daarbij kun je instellen wanneer de telefoon stopt met laden (ik heb hem op 75% staan). Met één druk op een knop op mijn startscherm kan ik dat uitzetten. Ik geloof wel dat je root-toegang nodig hebt.
R-v-R @laurxp15 december 2024 12:11
Ik heb een Nothing 2a en die staat op 80% ingesteld. Zodra ik 's avonds de stekker er in stop, vraagt ie of ik deze keer toch niet tot 100% wil opladen.
Als ik dat negeer stopt ie gewoon bij 80%.
Dat hebben ze handig gedaan vind ik want op sommige dagen wil je gewoon wat meer capaciteit hebben.
Cerberus_tm @keverjeroen15 december 2024 08:18
Mijn accu laadt normaliter altijd tot 75% op. Maar ik heb een knop op mijn startscherm om dat uit te zetten. Wanneer ik denk een lange dag te hebben, zet ik het voordat ik wegga tijdelijk even uit, en heb ik een lekker volle accu. Ook na ruim 4 jaar gaat die op 100% nog lang mee.
josttie 13 december 2024 20:43
Dit zou mooi zijn! Als programmeur hangt de telefoon dagenlang aan mijn laptop, dit zou dan toch de batterij ten goede moeten komen! Ik krijg binnenkort een nieuwe pixel om op te werken, dus ben benieuwd hoe die het gaat doen over een aantal jaar. (mijn vorige dev telefoons kunnen een paar minuten mee op een lading :D).

Vraag me af: doen laptops dit ook? De meesten zitten toch de hele dag ingeplugd, ik had ooit een macbook van werk die bijna 2x zo dik is geworden omdat de batterij het niet aankon. En mijn huidige Lenovo houdt het nog geen 2 uur uit met een film kijken dus een stekker is wel zo prettig, zou handig zijn om zo de batterij in leven te houden.
N8w8 @josttie13 december 2024 22:22
Laptops hield ik al n tijdje in de gaten, het zijn er niet veel die accu echt kunnen omzeilen:
Framework laptops met Linux konden dat met "ectool chargecontrol idle", maar nieuwere modellen mss niet meer, Windows geen idee.
Clevo (Tuxedo/System76/Skikk) zou dat kunnen met FlexiCharger.
Ja of bij oudere laptops kan je gewoon de accu eruit halen.
Bijv mn Lenovo X230 gebruik ik ook alleen ingeplugd, dus laat ik altijd de accu eruit/thuis, scheelt ook gewicht.
sympa @josttie15 december 2024 08:32
Samsung kan dit truukje als Game Optimizer actief is. Maar alleen met een PPS-voeding (dus 25 watt snellader).
Die laptop kan de telefoon sowieso niet voeden als er piekstroom nodig is, dus de accu wordt dan niet losgekoppeld ben ik bang, ook niet bij een Pixel.
bluelion 14 december 2024 23:00
Wat is nou het verschil tussen het stoppen van het laden bij 80% en deze accu bypass bij 80% ?
In beide gevallen wordt er geen stroom meer in de accu gestopt en dus geen warmte meer gegenereerd.
jsn274 @bluelion15 december 2024 12:32
Het klopt dat beiden accu’s geen stroom meer krijgen op dat moment.

Wanneer de accu zonder de feature geen stroom krijgt, verbruikt de telefoon de stroom van de accu. Het is alsof je de kabel hebt losgekoppeld en dat je telefoon van 80 naar 75% gaat op een normale tempo.

Wanneer de telefoon met de feature de stroom via de lader krijgt, verbruikt het stroom via de lader en niet meer via de accu. De accu wordt nu genegeerd en gaat nu van 80 naar 75% alsof je telefoon uitstaat. Dat duurt dus heel lang.

De accu met de feature hoeft nagenoeg nooit opgeladen te worden terwijl de accu zonder de feature na 5% een korte oplaadsessie krijgt om het weer naar 80 te krijgen. Dat geeft veel meer hitte af en is slechter voor je telefoon.
Astennu 13 december 2024 20:37
Oh dit is ideaal! ik heb dit al vele malen aangevraagd. Want ik probeer het zelf nu altijd tussen de 80-90 te timen maar dat ging wel eens mis. Het is alleen jammer dat ze hem niet instelbaar gemaakt hebben dat je 80 of 90% kan kiezen. Maar ik ben hier heel blij mee ga het meteen inschakelen!
JWL92 13 december 2024 20:48
Nice tot 80% charging
Maar battery saving gaat alleen auto off boven de 90% charged .... (iig, op mn pixel 7a)

Zowaar support geprobeerd,, maar wat valt dat tegen.... Volgens mij zitten ze daar letterlijk hun AI te trainen...

Voor de duidelijkheid, timestamps onderaan bericht, ik ben J , Jenny van support
"Thank you for contacting Google Support, My Name is Jenny. I am part of Pixel support.
Hi , I hope you're doing well!
I understand that you are facing issues with battery saver.
Am I right?
Jenny · 8:52 PM

Hi Jenny, correct!
Got the new update in, with charging up to 80 %, battery saver only has an option to turn off at 90% charged. I think that latter option should be at like 60% instead
8:54 PM J

Thanks for letting me know.
Please be assured that I will do the best of my abilities to help you with this.
Could you please confirm your email address:
Jenny · 8:56 PM

When it's only charging up to 80 % it would never hit the threshold , thus always keeping the feature turned on. Hope I explained it with enough details?
8:56 PM J

Yes, I got your point here.
Thanks for confirming the email address.
Jenny · 8:57 PM

Thank you for confirming. Anything else I can do?
8:58 PM J

Let me help you with this.
Thanks for waiting.
Jasper, If the phone charges up to 80% only, Battery Saver will be continuously active because the battery will never hit the 90%
Jenny · 8:59 PM

Yes, that's what I said .
9:01 PM J

If your phone is staying at 80%, the 90% "turn off" setting won't ever be triggered, and Battery Saver will likely remain on.
Jenny · 9:02 PM

Yes.... So what's the point off the setting then?
Or should I just avoid running into power saving mode at all?
9:03 PM J

I understand your concern here.
Adjust the "Turn off at" threshold to 60% or somewhere lower, as you suggested. This would make more sense, given that with the 80% charge limit, it would allow Battery Saver to turn off once the phone gets back to a sufficient charge, rather than keeping it on indefinitely.
Jenny · 9:04 PM

Do I need to look the dev option on the phone for this myself? Or will there be a patch for this?
9:07 PM J

Let me help you with this.
Thanks for waiting.
Jasper, please be informed that you don't have to change any option.
We’re still here to help.
Jenny · 9:14 PM

in that case, can u tell me where to forward this message to?
9:14 PM J

I understand your concern here.
If it bothers you, you can keep an eye on system updates (Settings > System > Software update) for updates.
We’re still here to help.
If you need more help, you can respond here within the next 24 hours. You can also leave and return to this conversation through the Help Center where you originally reached out to us.
Once you send us a message, someone will get back to you.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JWL92 op 13 december 2024 21:28]

Sp3ci3s8472 14 december 2024 00:31
Wat ik mij afvraag, waarom krijgen we nu pas die optie en hoe werkt dit dan bij bijvoorbeeld laptops als deze bijvoorbeeld maar tot 75% mogen. Laden ze dan steeds bij en pakken ze stroom via de accu? Wat Google hier doet lijkt mij toch de meest obvious actie, indien die accu vol zit dan hoop ik dat een telefoon/laptop altijd direct van de stroom pakt.
Commendatore @Sp3ci3s847215 december 2024 18:23
Als ik naar de cycle count van mijn MacBooks kijk, dan heeft dit daarbij nooit anders gewerkt.
desalniettemin 13 december 2024 19:49
Ik laad mijn Pixel 6 altijd bij 40% en bij 80% haal ik hem eraf. Doe ik al zolang ik een Google telefoon heb.
JWL92 @desalniettemin13 december 2024 20:10
En nu kan je m dus zonder zorgen,, of op de klok kijkend , lekker laten liggen in t stop contact :P
desalniettemin @JWL9214 december 2024 09:54
Net even ingesteld :+

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

