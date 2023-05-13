Ceo Activision Blizzard: AI zal buitengewone impact hebben op gameontwikkeling

Bobby Kotick, de ceo van Activision Blizzard denkt dat kunstmatige intelligentie een buitengewone impact zal hebben op gameontwikkeling. De man stelt AI bepaalde zaken tijdens de ontwikkeling van games mogelijk maakt, die men anders niet voor elkaar zou krijgen.

De redactie van gamewebsite Kotaku kreeg opnames van een gesprek in handen die Bobby Kotick naar verluidt had met zijn werknemers. Tijdens dat gesprek stelde de ceo van Activision Blizzard dat kunstmatige intelligentie volgens hemzelf zowel een positieve als een negatieve impact zou kunnen hebben op de samenleving. Wat gameontwikkeling betreft, zou kunstmatige intelligentie volgens de man wel een uitgesproken positieve impact hebben. "Het zal ervoor zorgen dat we dingen kunnen doen die we voorheen niet voor elkaar hadden gekregen", klonk het.

Kotick haalde met Guitar Hero ook een game uit eigen huis aan als voorbeeld. “Ik heb altijd een idee gehad over hoe de volgende Guitar Hero er zou moeten uitzien", klonk het. "Maar zonder processors in telefoons, computers en consoles die AI mogelijk maken, was AI in de praktijk nooit mogelijk. Tot nu”, stelde hij zonder in detail te treden over wat hij concreet bedoelt. “De komende vijf à zeven jaar zal AI een buitengewone impact hebben op gameontwikkeling.”

Gameontwikkeling Games Activision Blizzard Kunstmatige intelligentie

Reacties (93)

Auredium 13 mei 2023 17:26
AI is een doorbraak voor gaming.
Stel je een RPG voor waarbij AI helpt met het uitwerken van hele steden vol met inwoners die allemaal een realistische achtergrond hebben met een realistische stamboom van familieleden. Een gebied waarvoor een realitische geschiedenis bestaat zowel cultureel als ecologisch voor een periode van wellicht wel miljoenen jaren (temperatuurswisselingen, aardbevingen, klimaatverandringen.

AI en vooral AI die coherent samenwerkt en rekening kan houden met eerdere resultaten en andere resultaten van zichzelf en andere AI units kan in een relatief korte tijd een wereld ' genereren' die qua geschiedenis lijkt op die van de aarde maar toch uniek is. Een spelwereld die compleet is en waarbij je dingen kunt doen en ontdekken die vaak niet zijn uitgewerkt.
Carn82 @Auredium13 mei 2023 21:34
Ik weet niet of je voorbeeld een "doorbraak" is voor gaming. Wat je omschrijft is meer een grote stap in het automatisch 'random' kunnen genereren van content, al dan niet procedureel, op extreme schaal, met eventueel hulp van AI.

Maar daar is een game zelf nog nooit heel veel beter van geworden, gezien je al snel de patronen gaat herkennen, het gros van de content zal niet snel boeiend zijn. Ik voorzie dat AI inderdaad voor het produceren van assets en overige content een hulpmiddel zal zijn, maar een complete "world-simulation" lijkt me ook nogal wat utopisch (maar goed, misschien leven wij er zelf in zo'n simulatie :o ). Overigens doet een game als Dwarf Fortress dit op bescheiden schaal, maar wordt door veel mensen als een moeilijke game ervaren.

Games/gameplay is leuk omdat het uitdagingen moet bieden binnen een set van regels en beperkingen, hoe veel AI-gegenereerde content dat echt interessanter gaat maken vind ik lastig zeggen. Hoe ga je dit cureren? Hoe toets je of het echt iets toevoegd? Hoe voorkom je dat het 99% identieke onzin is? Hoe sluit je uit dat er geen "foute" content in je spel kruipt?

Begrijp me niet verkeerd, AI zal zeker een grote rol gaan krijgen, maar dat dit magisch dingen "beter" maakt betwijfel ik. Ik vrees eerder op korte termijn een overvloed aan met AI-gegenereerde rommel. Ik zie games persoonlijk meer als een artistieke uiting van de makers en hoop dat AI een middel gaat zijn om de kwaliteit van het product te verhogen (denk aan AI laten testen en issues laten aanmaken incl snapshots en mogelijk zelfs breakpoints in code), ondersteuning qua bugfixing, builds maken, enz), en niet perse de grootte of complexiteit van een spel.
svenk91 @Carn8214 mei 2023 03:17
Ik denk dat het (lange tijd) een mix gaat worden. Menselijke ontwikkelaars die de belangrijke content geven, in lijn met een bepaalde visie van de director(s), en dat AI de wereld wat opvult. Dit is vooral handig als game-werelden significant groter gaan worden.

Het zal niet voor iedereen weggelegd zijn, maar voor gamers die van ontdekken houden (bijv. in Skyrim, Breath of the Wild, No Man's Land etc.) en niet voornamelijk de main quest lines volgen zou dit een hoop kunnen toevoegen.

Dat betekend natuurlijk niet dat je het AI vinkje aanzet en klaar bent. Ook de AI moet zorgvuldig gedirigeerd worden om te zorgen dat het ook echt toevoegt wat de makers voor ogen hebben. AI-powered NPCs zullen bijv. een bepaalde cultuur moeten volgen van niet alleen het spel als geheel, maar het dorpje/omgeving waar ze inzitten (een bergdorp vs. een vissersdorp verwacht je toch wel terug te zien in hoe characters zijn bijv.). Ze zullen waarschijnlijk op een door de ontwikkelaar bedoelde manier moeten reageren op events van het hoofdverhaal etc.

Er zullen een hoop slechte uitwerkingen zijn met bagger AI-content. Maar ik zie zeer zeker wel enorme potentie voor het toevoegen van grootte of complexiteit.
Carn82 @svenk9114 mei 2023 13:24
Ik moet zeggen dat de "AI-NPC" in de comments vaak als voorbeeld wordt aangehaald, maar buiten RPGs om (en dan specifiek eigenlijk types die veel waarde hechten aan immersie) vind ik het een erg beperkte usecase waarvan ik me afvraag hoe je het passend in je gameplay gaat verwerken. Al deze dingen bestaan in principe al decennia (natuurlijk wel 'met de hand gemaakt', een game als Shenmue had ook al NPCs met eigen routines, schemas en backstory); we hebben het dan vooral over een schaalvergroting/verdieping. Ik krijg het idee dat mensen die dit als voorbeeld aanhalen een soort 'world-sim/sandbox' willen spelen; maar dat is wat mij betreft niet per definitie een interessant "spel" (kijk ook naar No Man's Sky, waar na een paar uur spelen al heel snel evident is hoe het 'achter de schermen' werkt). Als iets door AI is gegenereerd, heeft het dan ook nog wel een soort van toegevoegde waarde? Ik ben erg huiverig voor een soort kwantiteit vs kwaliteit.
BlaDeKke @Carn8214 mei 2023 01:46
Dwarf fortress, oxygen not included, rimworld, etc. Veel te moeilijk voor de meeste gamers blijkbaars, maar nu kijken we uit naar gpt like ai. Leuker om omver te knallen met het zoveelste wapen uit de serie zeker???
Bas Boss @Carn8214 mei 2023 19:54
Juist voor het invullen van details kan AI wat toevoegen. De capaciteit van een team is altijd beperkt. Daarom worden er nu veel elementen hergebruikt.

Geef je AI een rol in de gameplay dan moet je feedback inbouwen.
Rogers @Auredium13 mei 2023 18:49
Ik had al wat rollenspellen uitgeprobeerd met chatgpt. Bijv. een promt gegeven dat hij een blacksmith is in een middeleeuwse setting, niet uit character mag gaan, etc. Je kan praktisch oneindig doorpraten, de AI genereert vanzelf een setting en geschiedenis, familieleden met ook weer een eigen achtergrond, je kan producten naar specificatie laten "maken", onderhandelen over de prijs, etc.
Je kan ook vanzelf een vaste set antwoorden/onderwerpen laten genereren om over te praten als je wat limieten wilt.
Echt geweldige mogelijkheden voor game ontwikkeling.

Synthetische realistische spraak is ook al bijna opgelost waardoor straks elke npc kan praten. En met generatieve AI zoals stable diffusion is straks elke NPC uniek qua uiterlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rogers op 23 juli 2024 08:40]

Triblade_8472 @Auredium13 mei 2023 20:05
Ik vraag mij dan ook af of er een hybride online-only spel komt.
Verplichte internet verbinding dus. Niet om drm of andere geintjes, maar om de AI verwerkingen. Als er een personage in geschreven moet worden, moet dit de AI online afhandelen en terugkoppelen.

Maar wellicht kan de AI ook de virtuele hersens gaan afhandelen, niet alleen de bio verzinnen.

Dus wat een persoon doen en vooral wil doen op dat specifiek moment. Werken, wc, sigaret break, slapen, een scharrel opzoeken, van a naar b gaan, via fiets, kopen of ander voertuig? Enz enz.

Daarmee kan een virtuele wereld écht gaan leven!

Gave tijden gaan er aanbreken zeg.
Xfade @Auredium14 mei 2023 04:43
Kan niet wachten tot er een woke gemeenschap komt in mijn nieuwe sim city. Of gender problemen, blm of oorlogje.
FalconerHG @Auredium14 mei 2023 15:21
Wat je omschrijft klinkt als een algoritme, niet als AI.
TLLRS @Auredium14 mei 2023 20:59
Dat is niet de AI die Chat GPT etc vertegenwoordigd. Die geven alleen generieke antwoorden op basis van statistiek.
Enai @Auredium15 mei 2023 09:14
Niet zozeer gaming maar wel de metaverse. Een AI kan een eindeloze wereld uit de mouw schudden, maar heeft geen benul van gameplay design.
MoQh @Auredium15 mei 2023 15:31
Je bedoelt gewoon echt naar buiten gaan? :p
Zeror
13 mei 2023 12:59
Als AI al de moeizame en andere vervelende taken over kan nemen zonder dat AI de creativiteit van de gameontwikkelaar in de weg zit, heb ik er geen enkele moeite mee. Maar wanneer AI wordt ingezet, zodat de ontwikkelaar zelf niks meer hoeft te doen, weet je dat het foute boel is (en je waarschijnlijk een schijtgame krijgt).
StefanJanssen @Zeror13 mei 2023 13:58
Als ik het goed begrijp wordt het als het aan Bobby ligt AI in de game zelf verwerkt.

- Werelden die levendiger kunnen worden omdat de AI zelf voicelines genereert
- Side quests die dynamisch gebouwd worden aan de hand van hoofd quests.
- In gesprekken niet meer hoeven kiezen tussen 4 opties, maar daadwerkelijk je antwoord kunnen typen of uitspreken.

Designers zullen in deze gevallen nog altijd genoeg trainingsdata moeten designen (die dus ook in het spel gestopt kunnen worden) en er zijn nog ontwikkelaars die deze ML moet ontwikkelen. Ik verwacht dat het de creativiteit juist ten goede kan komen. Minder tijd besteden aan filler quests, maar aan daadwerkelijke creatieve dingen.
!GN!T!ON @StefanJanssen13 mei 2023 14:42
Wat ik in de toekomst ook zie gebeuren is dat je aan het begin van een game een paar foto's maakt en stukje teksts inspreekt. Zodat ingame je avatar en voice je eigen zijn (als je dat wilt natuurlijk).

Nu zelf al wat gespeeld met zelf stabledifussion te trainen en wat prompts te geven als ik als cyberpunk2077 character bijvoorbeeld en daar komen al hele leuke resultaten uit.

Ook qua stem al wat videos gezien van AI model dat stemmen kan nabootsen wat bizar goed lijkt te werken.
i-chat @StefanJanssen13 mei 2023 16:08
hello mister, whelcome to < insert $random town name>

what brings you to our lovely part of the world.

_> _ _ _

i am here to eat filet minion

Well kind sir that must be great even though i haven't got the fuckiest idea what you just said. can you say that again

_ > _ _ _ i want to parade in my #$$@uniform and kill some .... # rascistische opmerking hier#

now boy that aint nice, why would you wanna do something like that, are you cruising for a bruising?
iets zegt me dat dit gewoon NIET gaat werken...
Gamebuster @i-chat13 mei 2023 17:55
Ik voorzie meer iets als dit (chat-gpt 3.5). Alle niet-vetgedrukte tekst is gegenereerd door de game o.b.v. gebeurtenissen rondom de speler. De vetgedrukte tekst is de tekst die de AI voorleest als de speler opnieuw langsloopt.

system:
You're a villager in a game.

You saw the player 4 times:

- About 51 seconds ago, walking from the Inn
- About 123 seconds ago, walking from the Inn
- About 331 seconds ago, walking to the Inn
- About 654 seconds ago, walking from the Inn

Whenver you see the player, you greet him. What do you say?

user:
I walk by.

What do you say? Please only respond with your message to me.

Consider making a brief remark about the previous times you saw me.

assistant: Greetings traveler! It's nice to see you again. I've noticed that you seem to be spending a lot of time around the Inn. Have you found anything interesting there?

Alternatief, ik voeg toe:

- About 455 seconds ago, attacking a dog, which you consider a very bad action

assistant: Greetings, traveler! I have seen you walking around quite frequently lately. I hope that everything is going well for you. However, I must mention that I was quite concerned when I saw you attacking the poor dog earlier. Please be kind to the animals, they deserve our respect and compassion.

(poging 2, zelfde input)

Hello there, traveler! It's good to see you again, although I must say I was a bit concerned about your actions towards that poor dog earlier. Nonetheless, I hope you have been enjoying your time in our village.

(poging 3, zelfde input)

Hello there! It's good to see you again. Last time I saw you, you were attacking that poor dog - please try to be kinder to our furry friends. Have a good day!

Nou als je hier meer dan 5 minuten aan besteed kan je deze reacties een stuk natuurlijker laten aanvoelen. Ik heb toegevoegd dat zijn opmerking kort moet zijn, in "medieval style":

(1) Greetings, traveller! 'Tis good to see thee once more. Thou hast been a busy one, I see. Attacking a poor dog is not what we deem honorable in our village, but nonetheless, I wish thee well on thy journey.

(2) Hail and well met, adventurer! It does my heart good to see thee again. I recall the times when I saw thee walking from and to the Inn, and also when thou wert engaging in battle with that hapless dog. Pray, where dost thou venture now?

(3) Greetings, traveler! Lovely to see thee once more, thy steps on this path are familiar. Mayhaps thou art in need of sustenance or rest at our Inn? Or perhaps some aid in thy future quests?

Meer tuning

(1) Greetings, noble adventurer. I have seen thy countenance wandering the lands many times. How fares thy quest?
(2) Hail and well met, good fellow. I have set mine eyes on thee walking forth from the Inn but moments past.
(3) Hail! It's good to see you again, traveler. Of course, I'd be more pleased if you didn't harm our furry friends.

Nu kan je zelf een stukje randomness toevoegen waarbij alleen 1/10e interactie een opmerking geeft over wat de villager ziet. Ook vereist dit dat je een lijst bijhoudt per villager, waarbij je opslaat wat de villager allemaal ziet. Dit kan je systematisch samenvatten en voeren aan ChatGPT.

Toevoeging: "- About 31 seconds ago, destroying your barrels, grabbing a potion that's yours"

(1) Good morrow, traveler. I see thou hast been busy about our village, but pray tell, why dost thou destroy our barrels and take what is not thine?
(2) Hail adventurer, thou seems to be a busy soul, beware of thy actions, for causing destruction is not our way.
(3) Good day to thee, traveler. Though I must say, tis' a shame to see thee destroy the village's property and claim thy potion as thine own.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gamebuster op 23 juli 2024 08:40]

rvdv12773 @Gamebuster13 mei 2023 19:07
Het lijkt me interessanter om een simpel psychlogisch model door de AI te laten genereren om te voorkomen dat iedere NPC dit soort knullige antwoorden gaat geven. Als je net de halve straat kort en klein hebt geslegen en een hond hebt vermoord, dan lijkt het me niet realistisch dat iemand met zijn vingertje gaat wapperen, en je verder een fijne dag wenst of zo...
Gamebuster @rvdv1277313 mei 2023 21:37
zeker, ik laat gewoon zien wat ik in 5 min kan regelen. Iemand die dit langer doet dan 5 min kan er vast iets moois van maken
Carn82 @Gamebuster13 mei 2023 23:17
Maar maakt dit een spel ook echt leuker? Ik kan me voorstellen dat het voor RPGs de immersie kan verhogen, maar na de 20ste AI-NPC lijkt mij de toegevoegde waarde toch erg klein worden.
_Pussycat_ @Carn8215 mei 2023 04:35
Het zou wel fijn zijn om niet steeds de 5 zelfde zinnen te zien zoals het vandaag is. Zie de vele kritiek op cyberpunk.

Op termijn zou de AI misschien hele quests kunnen genereren. En hij zou misschien ook het spel kunnen testen zodat er niet zo veel bugs in zitten.
Carn82 @_Pussycat_15 mei 2023 19:13
Testing lijkt mij een uitstekende toepassing. Het schrijven van quests..daar ben ik huiverig voor. Gezien de door mensen geschreven quests vaak al niet te boeiend zijn :o Maar goed, AI kan er 10.000 genereren, het is dan aan de designers om de krenten uit de pap te vissen.
Gamebuster @Carn8213 mei 2023 23:36
Ik geloof er wel in, ja hoor. Ik denk dat het de immersie drastisch kan verhogen op manieren die we nu nog niet voorzien. Mijn voorbeeld is slechts het 1e stapje

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gamebuster op 23 juli 2024 08:40]

Carn82 @Gamebuster14 mei 2023 00:31
Ik geloof er wel in, ja hoor. Ik denk dat het de immersie drastisch kan verhogen op manieren die we nu nog niet voorzien. Mijn voorbeeld is slechts het 1e stapje
Ik bedoelde meer dat het immersie-voorbeeld een beetje beperkt is. Bijna alle AI-in-games voorbeelden zijn RPG-achtige settings; terwijl dit juist door mensenwerk nu al prima gedaan kan worden. Wat maakt zoiets nou echt onderscheidend qua gameplay? In jouw voorbeeld worden er gewoon wat in-game events/states geflagged waarop een antwoord wordt gegeven; verre van vooruitstrevend. Ik begrijp natuurlijk wel dat juist dit automatiseren veel tijd kan schelen, maar wat mij betreft oude wijn in een nieuwe zak ;) Zeker als het zo ontzettend situationeel is. Het lijkt zich dan echt te lenen voor immersive sims/RPGs; en natuurlijk is dat een prima genre maar qua games nog steeds een behoorlijke niche.
jpsch @StefanJanssen13 mei 2023 14:13
Of AI die je als speler in kunt zetten voor cheaten en grinden?
DropjesLover @jpsch13 mei 2023 21:25
Dat zal de grootste taak voor de game designers zijn, limieten van wat de AI niet kan/mag doen bepalen.
Stel het is een middeleeuwse fantasy rpg met crafting. Dan is het niet de bedoeling dat je logische schakelingen kan maken en op level 1 rondloopt in een Gundam Wing unit en alles wegblaast.
JBVisual @Zeror13 mei 2023 17:08
Ik ben het met je eens.
Maar ik denk dat we vooral moeten denken in de AI voor bijvoorbeeld tegenstanders.
Ik kan me niet herinneren welke game het was, maar ik heb vroeger een game gespeeld die al gebruik maakte van OpenAI (niet te vergelijken met de ChatGPT) maar een die de tegenstanders aanstuurde.
Er was een officiële versie, maar je stond vrij om een moderne versie te installeren.

Ik denk dat we best naar een situatie toe kunnen waarin de AI de NPC’s aanstuurt waardoor sommige zaken natuurgetrouwer zullen reageren zonder teveel moeite voor de ontwikkelaar. Hiermee komen dan weer tijd en resources vrij voor andere taken.

AI voor een RPG, waarin NPC ook andere NPC’s tegenkomen op basis van jouw acties. (Je dood een NPC, en het huis wat vrij komt zorgt weer voor voor een andere NPC, waarin buren elkaar hopelijk zullen kennen)

Een Coty management game, waarin verschillende behoeften voor Sims zijn op basis van werk, opleiding, politieke voorkeur etc…
Sims die bijvoorbeeld liever goedkope steenkool energie hebben dan dure zonne-energie.

Ik voorzie dit soort programmeerwerk waarin de AI een aanvulling kan bieden echt wel als een meerwaarde.
Znorkus @JBVisual13 mei 2023 17:28
Precies. We kloten al redelijk lang met bots als tegenstanders en dat noemen we dan ai. Nu kunnen we er echte ai voor inzetten, die slim nadenkt, en zijn speelstijl op je aanpast.

Maargoed, het zal vnl gaan om geldbesparing, dwz generated foliage, structures, En misschien nu zelfs idd storylines, dialoguea etc.. Arbeidsintensieve klusjes, nu.
JBVisual @Znorkus13 mei 2023 18:36
Klopt precies, al zal AI storyline voor zijmissies best goed kunnen, zeker als een missie door je keuzes wordt aangepast.
Ik speel bijvoorbeeld graag TES games, waarin je keuzes nu al redelijke invloed hebben op je reputatie en het verhaal. Als dit nog een stapje verder gaat, zou ik dat zeer leuk vinden.

Het probleem zou wel blijven dat het goed geïmplanteerd en getest moet worden, en geen externe factor die het complete spel om zeep kan helpen.
(Denk aan een situatie waarin bijvoorbeeld ChatGPT geïmplanteerd zou worden, en door foutjes van iets wat nog altijd gewoon AI blijft je complete verhaal onlogisch maakt. Of erger ongepaste inhoud in een kinderspel zet.

De AI moet dus offline beschikbaar zijn, en vooral voorgeprogrammeerd gedrag voor NPC’s makkelijker maken.
Net zoals ik als beheerder heel veel scripts met veel dank “leen” van diverse forums.
Waarom het wiel opnieuw uitvinden als anderen het al eens gedaan hebben.
Enai @Znorkus15 mei 2023 08:35
Nu kunnen we er echte ai voor inzetten, die slim nadenkt, en zijn speelstijl op je aanpast.
We zijn al tijden in staat om bots te maken die elke mens naar huis speelt, maar dat is niet zo leuk om tegen te spelen, dus worden bots gewoonlijk gemakkelijker gemaakt. Ik denk niet dat AI hier veel aan zal veranderen.
sygys @Zeror13 mei 2023 15:40
Dat ligt er helemaal aan hoe goed een AI is. Als een AI een game kan maken die net zo goed is als dat een mens hem maakt. Misschien nu nog niet maar over 7 jaar wel. dan kan een AI dit in luttele minuten maken, alleen, zonder hulp en zonder dat het iets meer kost dan de afschrijving en stroom die nodig is voor de berekeningen. Ik vind de ontwikkelingen op AI gebied erg interessant. En dan staat het eigenlijk pas net in de kinderschoenen.
Triblade_8472 @Zeror13 mei 2023 20:06
Dat zeg je, maar waar is dat op gestoeld?

De AI is bij lange nog niet zo ver, maar waarom zou het niks goeds kunnen afleveren?
The Zep Man @Zeror13 mei 2023 13:33
Maar wanneer AI wordt ingezet, zodat de ontwikkelaar zelf niks meer hoeft te doen, weet je dat het foute boel is (en je waarschijnlijk een schijtgame krijgt).
Dat levert Activision Blizzard ook prima zonder AI.
Orangelights23 @Zeror13 mei 2023 14:47
Lijkt me een beetje onredelijk om na te denken over compleet AI ontwikkelde games van een bedrijf als deze.
Anoniem: 767041 13 mei 2023 12:42
daarom vind ik dus nu al dat Bing AI copilot al best fijn en goed werkt, laatstaan wat de toekomst brengt, Google vind ik relatief achterlopen ook na hun laatste Youtube IO
slowdive @Anoniem: 76704113 mei 2023 12:59
Je verwijst naar copilot. Natuurlijk zal AI invloed hebben op softwareontwikkeling, dat is nu al het geval. Maar Kotick verwijst naar devices met processoren die AI mogelijk maken. Het gaat dus om AI in het spel. Ook dat is er natuurlijk nu al, maar krachtige hardware opent nieuwe deuren.
Ik heb geen idee hoe dat eruit zou kunnen zien, maar dat lijkt me razend interessant.
Anoniem: 767041 @slowdive13 mei 2023 13:27
Ook bing chat
Dnnk 13 mei 2023 13:00
Tja, ook hier weer zowel positieve als negatieve kanten. Het ontwikkelen van games is bijzonder complex geworden, misschien kan AI hier dingen weer terugbrengen naar behapbare proporties. Als je ziet hoe ongelofelijk veel mensen er nodig zijn die jaren nodig hebben om een game te maken, dan zou je denken dat AI daar bij kan helpen. Ook voor de indie's hoop ik dat ze veel meer van hun ideeën kunnen realiseren dankzij slimme hulp van AI, op het gebied van programmeren en bewerken van artwork.

Maar toch ook een aantal negatieve dingen. Ik heb het idee dat bedrijven hun werknemers proberen voor te schotelen dat er alleen maar positieve impact zal zijn, en om de rust te bewaren vooral de negatieve kanten niet vertellen. "Alleen maar positieve gevolgen voor onze industrie!".

In China heeft men al door dat je illustraties en andere designs door AI kan laten genereren. Daardoor moeten de mensen die dat voorheen deden maar wat anders gaan zoeken. Of de designs net zo goed zijn maakt veel CEO's en aandeelhouders echt niet uit, want het scheelt gewoon veel geld. En ja, op de langere termijn zal het volgens de onderzoeken allemaal wel goed komen qua banen, maar we vergeten voor het gemak altijd dat het verliezen van een baan omdat je overbodig bent geworden gewoon heel vervelend is. Zeker als het een baan is die weinig tot geen negatieve gevolgen heeft voor de wereld en waar je plezier in hebt.
The Zep Man @Dnnk13 mei 2023 13:34
Tja, ook hier weer zowel positieve als negatieve kanten. Het ontwikkelen van games is bijzonder complex geworden,
Dat ligt eraan over wat voor spellen je praat. Dat handjevol AAA-prul, waarbij net zoveel geld uitgegeven wordt aan ontwikkeling als aan marketing? Ja. Indie-titels? Dat is echt niet veel complexer geworden.
Mathijs Kok @The Zep Man13 mei 2023 17:52
Dat handjevol AAA-prul, waarbij net zoveel geld uitgegeven wordt aan ontwikkeling als aan marketing?
Bij een AAA title is het marketing budget meestal tussen de 5 en 10% van het hele project. Er bestaan geen AAA titles waar dat 50% is.
elmuerte @Mathijs Kok13 mei 2023 20:50
Bij AAA games, net zoals bij Hollywood films, is het market budget snel gelijkwaardig aan de hele development budget.
https://en.m.wikipedia.or...ve_video_games_to_develop
Carn82 @Mathijs Kok14 mei 2023 19:51
Dit is niet waar. Niet elke uitgever publiceert de cijfers maar genoeg AAA-games waarbij het marketingbudget groter was dan het development-budget.
L23
13 mei 2023 13:09
Maak me wat zorgen over de creativiteit van games die met AI worden gemaakt. Maar wat voor mij voornamelijk een positieve ontwikkeling zou zijn is dat games gewoon sneller ontwikkeld kunnen worden met AI. Allemaal leuk dat games steeds mooier en complexer worden, maar de keerzijde is dat games tegenwoordig steeds langer in ontwikkeling zijn. Wellicht doet het juist de creativiteit weer goed als games doormiddel van AI een kortere ontwikkeltijd heeft omdat ontwikkelaars dan weer meer risico durven te nemen om iets unieks neer te zetten.
Kenjekenny 13 mei 2023 13:28
Moest meteen denken aan de interactie met NPC's die gedreven worden door AI waarvan onlangs enkele demos online verschenen. Dit vond ik bijzonder interessant en ik fantaseerde direct over een skyrim met deze mechanic.

Voor de geïnteresseerden even googelen op; chatgpt driven npc experiment.
SomerenV @Kenjekenny13 mei 2023 15:52
Er zijn al implementaties voor Skyrim. De ontwikkelingen op dit gebied gaan echt bizar snel.
Raem 13 mei 2023 13:28
Spotify koppelen aan Guitar Hero waarbij de AI de nummers omzet naar een track voor Guitar Hero zou wel gaaf zijn.
Alleen geen flauw idee of zoiets uberhaupt mogelijk is.
Linksquest Moderator Spielerij
@Raem13 mei 2023 14:01
Zou inderdaad wel vet zijn, maar ook om vijanden slimmer te maken.
JWL92 @Raem13 mei 2023 16:07
Doet me een beetje denken aan wat audiosurf deed met lokale mp3's?
Triblade_8472 @JWL9213 mei 2023 20:08
Ja dit dus! Geweldig is dat. Nog steeds trouwens.

De techniek ligt het niet aan, geen AI voor nodig :)
Carn82 @Triblade_847214 mei 2023 19:52
De techniek ligt het niet aan, geen AI voor nodig :)
Net als bij Blockchain wordt nu vaak "AI is de oplossing!" geroepen voor (nog) niet bestaande problemen; of problemen waar al lang een prima oplossing voor bestaat :o
Lamith @Raem15 mei 2023 10:17
Waarschijnlijk makkelijk te maken qua techniek, maar lastiger qua licenties.
slamhk 13 mei 2023 13:53
Wat bedoelen ze met: AI.
Het wordt nog altijd gebruikt als een alles omvattende vakterm, maar eigenlijk betekent het ook weer niks als je de context niet plaatst, wat ook niet verasssend is aangezien het gewoon een bericht is van de CEO, maar dan nog steeds worden de implicaties niet besproken (b.v. gaan ze de salaris verlagen van hun werknemers, wordt de werkdruk verhoogd, zullen er ontslagrondes plaatvinden, kunnen ze een hogere kwaliteit leveren met behoud van hun huidige personeel). Wat zijn de voordelen, nadelen anders dan het rooskleurige beeld van wat mogelijk is?

Er is een bepaalde knowledge gap aan het onstaan en een misconceptie van wat AI nou werkelijk is en kan betekenen in bepaalde velden. Soms is het wel kristalhelder van wat het nou creert aangezien het resultaat iets concreets is, zoals een foto, muziek, video etc. In andere velden is het iets waar de gebruiken hun eigen kennis, begrip en kritisch denkvermogen moeten gebruiken om het resultaat te gebruiken.

Dus als ik dit zou lezen als werknemer, die b.v. niet actief meewerkt aan het ontwikkelen van zulke tools, dan zou ik toch wel een plan willen hebben van hoe ze het willen gebruiken.
SkyStreaker 13 mei 2023 13:59
Het volgende stel ik mij al voor: gooi ideën van verschillende IP tesamen in een mooi overzicht en werk eruit wat je het meest aanspreekt. Ik zie een AI een keuze van honderden te maken, pak er de meest aansprekende uit en dan, mogelijk, arrogant zeggen dat je het "zelf" bedacht hebt.

In hoeverre pleeg je plagiaat als een AI een "geïnspireerde" suggestie maakt die je als team verder uitwerkt?

[Reactie gewijzigd door SkyStreaker op 23 juli 2024 08:40]

MetalSonic 13 mei 2023 14:13
Laat de gamedevelopers en of ai zich eens focussen op de ontwikkeling van sterke ingame ai..... Heb de laatste jaren nog te vaak shooters gespeeld waarbij de ai domme dingen deed. Zochten geen dekking, zagen hoe bondgenoten werden neergeschoten in een gangetje en toch als een kip zonder kop ook zo door het gangetje lopen. Voorspelbare loopacties.... En bij rts games ai die altijd via dezelfde route aanviel met dezelfde units. Schroef je de moeilijkheid op dan doen ze dat nog steeds alleen hebben ze ineens veel meer geld om duurdere units op je af te sturen.

Positief gezien zie ik ook games die ouder zijn maar waarvan de ai voor de tijd zijn tijd ver vooruit was en zelfs nu nog mee kan. Halflife 2 iemand? Heb je een groepje enemy soldaten dan gaan ze echt flanken, een combinatie van schieten, wachten een granaat je richting op. Bijna alsof je tegen mensen speelt.

