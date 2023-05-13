Ik voorzie meer iets als dit (chat-gpt 3.5). Alle niet-vetgedrukte tekst is gegenereerd door de game o.b.v. gebeurtenissen rondom de speler. De vetgedrukte tekst is de tekst die de AI voorleest als de speler opnieuw langsloopt.
system:
You're a villager in a game.
You saw the player 4 times:
- About 51 seconds ago, walking from the Inn
- About 123 seconds ago, walking from the Inn
- About 331 seconds ago, walking to the Inn
- About 654 seconds ago, walking from the Inn
Whenver you see the player, you greet him. What do you say?
user:
I walk by.
What do you say? Please only respond with your message to me.
Consider making a brief remark about the previous times you saw me.
assistant: Greetings traveler! It's nice to see you again. I've noticed that you seem to be spending a lot of time around the Inn. Have you found anything interesting there?
Alternatief, ik voeg toe:
- About 455 seconds ago, attacking a dog, which you consider a very bad action
assistant: Greetings, traveler! I have seen you walking around quite frequently lately. I hope that everything is going well for you. However, I must mention that I was quite concerned when I saw you attacking the poor dog earlier. Please be kind to the animals, they deserve our respect and compassion.
(poging 2, zelfde input)
Hello there, traveler! It's good to see you again, although I must say I was a bit concerned about your actions towards that poor dog earlier. Nonetheless, I hope you have been enjoying your time in our village.
(poging 3, zelfde input)
Hello there! It's good to see you again. Last time I saw you, you were attacking that poor dog - please try to be kinder to our furry friends. Have a good day!
Nou als je hier meer dan 5 minuten aan besteed kan je deze reacties een stuk natuurlijker laten aanvoelen. Ik heb toegevoegd dat zijn opmerking kort moet zijn, in "medieval style":
(1) Greetings, traveller! 'Tis good to see thee once more. Thou hast been a busy one, I see. Attacking a poor dog is not what we deem honorable in our village, but nonetheless, I wish thee well on thy journey.
(2) Hail and well met, adventurer! It does my heart good to see thee again. I recall the times when I saw thee walking from and to the Inn, and also when thou wert engaging in battle with that hapless dog. Pray, where dost thou venture now?
(3) Greetings, traveler! Lovely to see thee once more, thy steps on this path are familiar. Mayhaps thou art in need of sustenance or rest at our Inn? Or perhaps some aid in thy future quests?
Meer tuning
(1) Greetings, noble adventurer. I have seen thy countenance wandering the lands many times. How fares thy quest?
(2) Hail and well met, good fellow. I have set mine eyes on thee walking forth from the Inn but moments past.
(3) Hail! It's good to see you again, traveler. Of course, I'd be more pleased if you didn't harm our furry friends.
Nu kan je zelf een stukje randomness toevoegen waarbij alleen 1/10e interactie een opmerking geeft over wat de villager ziet. Ook vereist dit dat je een lijst bijhoudt per villager, waarbij je opslaat wat de villager allemaal ziet. Dit kan je systematisch samenvatten en voeren aan ChatGPT.
Toevoeging: "- About 31 seconds ago, destroying your barrels, grabbing a potion that's yours"
(1) Good morrow, traveler. I see thou hast been busy about our village, but pray tell, why dost thou destroy our barrels and take what is not thine?
(2) Hail adventurer, thou seems to be a busy soul, beware of thy actions, for causing destruction is not our way.
(3) Good day to thee, traveler. Though I must say, tis' a shame to see thee destroy the village's property and claim thy potion as thine own.
[Reactie gewijzigd door Gamebuster op 23 juli 2024 08:40]