Ceo Activision Blizzard: AI zal buitengewone impact hebben op gameontwikkeling

Bobby Kotick, de ceo van Activision Blizzard denkt dat kunstmatige intelligentie een buitengewone impact zal hebben op gameontwikkeling. De man stelt AI bepaalde zaken tijdens de ontwikkeling van games mogelijk maakt, die men anders niet voor elkaar zou krijgen.

De redactie van gamewebsite Kotaku kreeg opnames van een gesprek in handen die Bobby Kotick naar verluidt had met zijn werknemers. Tijdens dat gesprek stelde de ceo van Activision Blizzard dat kunstmatige intelligentie volgens hemzelf zowel een positieve als een negatieve impact zou kunnen hebben op de samenleving. Wat gameontwikkeling betreft, zou kunstmatige intelligentie volgens de man wel een uitgesproken positieve impact hebben. "Het zal ervoor zorgen dat we dingen kunnen doen die we voorheen niet voor elkaar hadden gekregen", klonk het.

Kotick haalde met Guitar Hero ook een game uit eigen huis aan als voorbeeld. “Ik heb altijd een idee gehad over hoe de volgende Guitar Hero er zou moeten uitzien", klonk het. "Maar zonder processors in telefoons, computers en consoles die AI mogelijk maken, was AI in de praktijk nooit mogelijk. Tot nu”, stelde hij zonder in detail te treden over wat hij concreet bedoelt. “De komende vijf à zeven jaar zal AI een buitengewone impact hebben op gameontwikkeling.”