NCSC waarschuwt voor kwetsbaarheid in KeePass die ontwikkelaar niet wil dichten

Dan moet je toch even de statements door lezen van Keepass / windows 101 security
An attacker who has write access to the KeePass configuration file can modify it maliciously (for example, he could inject malicious triggers). This is not really a security vulnerability of KeePass though.
If the user has installed KeePass using the setup program, the configuration file is stored in the user's application data directory (in "%APPDATA%\KeePass"), which is within the user profile directory ("%USERPROFILE%"). In this case, having write access to the KeePass configuration file is typically equivalent to having write access to the user profile directory. Someone who has write access to the user profile directory can perform various kinds of attacks. For example, the attacker could add malware in the startup folder ("%APPDATA%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup"; the malware will run automatically after the next user logon), modify desktop shortcuts (in "%USERPROFILE%\Desktop"), manipulate the user's registry (file "%USERPROFILE%\NTUSER.DAT"), modify configuration files of other applications (for instance to make a browser open a malicious website automatically), and so on.
If the user is using the portable version of KeePass, the configuration file is stored in the application directory (which contains the "KeePass.exe" file). In this case, having write access to the KeePass configuration file is typically equivalent to having write access to the application directory. With this capability, an attacker can for instance simply replace the "KeePass.exe" file by some malware.
In both cases, having write access to the KeePass configuration file typically implies that an attacker can actually perform much more powerful attacks than modifying the configuration file (and these attacks in the end can also affect KeePass, independent of a configuration file protection).
These attacks can only be prevented by keeping the environment secure (by using an anti-virus software, a firewall, not opening unknown e-mail attachments, etc.). KeePass cannot magically run securely in an insecure environment.
This section gives answers to questions like the following:
Would encrypting the configuration file increase security by preventing changes by a malicious program?
Would encrypting the application (executable file, eventually together with the configuration file) increase security by preventing changes by a malicious program?
Would an option to prevent plugins from being loaded increase security?
Would storing security options in the database (to override the settings of the KeePass instance) increase security?
Would locking the main window in such a way that only auto-type is allowed increase security?
The answer to all these questions is: no. Adding any of these features would not increase security.
All security features in KeePass protect against generic threats like keyloggers, clipboard monitors, password control monitors, etc. (and against non-runtime attacks on the database, memory dump analyzers, ...). However in all the questions above we are assuming that there is a spyware program running on the system that is specialized on attacking KeePass.
In this situation, the best security features will fail. This is law #1 of the Ten Immutable Laws of Security (Microsoft TechNet article; see also the Microsoft TechNet article Revisiting the 10 Immutable Laws of Security, Part 1):
"If a bad guy can persuade you to run his program on your computer, it's not your computer anymore".
