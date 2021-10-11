Gerucht: Xiaomi brengt 120W-laden naar budgettelefoon

Xiaomi zou zijn duurste Redmi Note 11-telefoon de mogelijkheid willen geven om op te laden met 120W. De Redmi Note 10-telefoons kunnen opladen met 33W, terwijl opladen met 120W tot nu toe is voorbehouden aan duurdere modellen.

Het zou gaan om de nog niet aangekondigde Redmi Note 11 Pro Max, gokt Android Central op basis van een bericht van Digital Chat Station. De huidige Redmi Note 10-telefoons kunnen opladen met 33W, net als veel andere telefoons. De enige modellen van Xiaomi met 120W-laadmogelijkheid zijn de Mi 10 Ultra, 11T Pro en Mix 4.

Xiaomi's 120W-lader werkt met 20V op 6A. Daarvoor is het nodig om de accu te splitsen in meerdere cellen om zo het snellere laden mogelijk te maken. De fabrikant zei bij de presentatie van zijn 11T Pro dat de accu met het snelladen na 800 laadcycli 80 procent van zijn capaciteit over heeft. Dat is ongeveer conform de rest van de smartphonemarkt op gebied van accu's. Volgens Xiaomi slijt de accu met snelladen maar een beetje extra ten opzichte van gewoon laden.

De Chinese versie van een Redmi Note 10-telefoon ondersteunt snelladen tot 67W. Xiaomi heeft niet gereageerd op het gerucht. De fabrikant toont zijn nieuwe Redmi-modellen naar verwachting begin volgend jaar.