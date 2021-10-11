Cookies op Tweakers

Gerucht: Xiaomi brengt 120W-laden naar budgettelefoon

Xiaomi zou zijn duurste Redmi Note 11-telefoon de mogelijkheid willen geven om op te laden met 120W. De Redmi Note 10-telefoons kunnen opladen met 33W, terwijl opladen met 120W tot nu toe is voorbehouden aan duurdere modellen.

Het zou gaan om de nog niet aangekondigde Redmi Note 11 Pro Max, gokt Android Central op basis van een bericht van Digital Chat Station. De huidige Redmi Note 10-telefoons kunnen opladen met 33W, net als veel andere telefoons. De enige modellen van Xiaomi met 120W-laadmogelijkheid zijn de Mi 10 Ultra, 11T Pro en Mix 4.

Xiaomi's 120W-lader werkt met 20V op 6A. Daarvoor is het nodig om de accu te splitsen in meerdere cellen om zo het snellere laden mogelijk te maken. De fabrikant zei bij de presentatie van zijn 11T Pro dat de accu met het snelladen na 800 laadcycli 80 procent van zijn capaciteit over heeft. Dat is ongeveer conform de rest van de smartphonemarkt op gebied van accu's. Volgens Xiaomi slijt de accu met snelladen maar een beetje extra ten opzichte van gewoon laden.

De Chinese versie van een Redmi Note 10-telefoon ondersteunt snelladen tot 67W. Xiaomi heeft niet gereageerd op het gerucht. De fabrikant toont zijn nieuwe Redmi-modellen naar verwachting begin volgend jaar.

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur

11-10-2021 07:56

11-10-2021 • 07:56

Smartphones Xiaomi Redmi

Reacties (59)

+2Whis!
11 oktober 2021 08:36
Wat ik eigenlijk mis qua software implementatie is het volgende: zodra ik de lader inplug wil ik dat er een klein popupje in beeld komt die vraagt of ik 'supersnel' of 'traag' wil laden. Dit is ergens via de settings wel te regelen maar vind ik te omslachtig.

Nu heb ik het maar opgelost door naast mijn bed een traag 5W lader in het stopcontact te drukken maar soms wil ik ook daar supersnel laden.
+2Anoniem: 1657372
@Whis!11 oktober 2021 08:52
Vanuit levensduur een goed idee, maar vanuit interface design en gebruiksvriendelijkheid natuurlijk een regelrechte nachtmerrie. Hoe ga je er mee om al iemand die pop-up niet aanklikt (gewoon je telefoon inpluggen en weglopen is iets wat best vaak gebeurt lijkt me), hoe ga je in een redelijke hoeveelheid tekst uitleggen wat het verschil is. Daarnaast is iedere extra actie die een gebruiker moet uitvoeren gewoon een reden om een telefoon niet te kopen. Daar kun je van vinden wat je wilt, maar gemak is waar telefoons op worden verkocht. De iPhone is niet voor niks zo populair, het is techniek voor mensen die niet bezig willen zijn met techniek, 'it just works' is niks anders dan: het is makkelijk dus aantrekkelijk. Hoe meer je het 'ingewikkeld' maakt om je telefoon te gebruiken, hoe kleiner de aantrekkelijkheid voor de meeste mensen wordt.

Ik denk dat het beste voor Tweakers is om gewoon met Tasker een scriptje aan te maken die snelladen uit zet na bijvoorbeeld 9 uur (als je je telefoon snachts oplaadt) en dan sochtends weer aan zet. Is even 30 minuutjes vogelen maar daarna heb je er geen omkijken meer naar, en dat is nog makkelijker dan een hypothetische pop-up ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1657372 op 11 oktober 2021 08:55]

+2Nark0tiX
@Anoniem: 165737211 oktober 2021 10:19
Wat een onzin, dan laat je de gebruiker bij installatie een default value kiezen.

En dan daarna onder settings -> Gedrag -> Opladen -> Snel/Traag.
en nog een setting -> Gedrag -> Opladen -> Toon Keuze popup überhaupt ja/nee.

Bij inpluggen show je een popup, die binnen x aantal seconden verdwijnt als er geen optie wordt gekozen en trapt hij de default value af. Bijv snel laden.

Easy as that.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nark0tiX op 11 oktober 2021 10:20]

+1j1b2c3
@Anoniem: 165737211 oktober 2021 09:05
Onzin. SONY heeft deze feature al jaren, het is automatisch ingebakken. En weet dat snachts opladen langzaam kan geeft ook aan om 4:45 telefoon vol en overdag doet hij snel laden tenzij je anders wenst
0Anoniem: 1657372
@j1b2c311 oktober 2021 09:17
Dus omdat 1 fabrikant het doet is het onzin? Notabene een fabrikant die eigenlijk irrelevant is op de smartphone markt. Volgens mij laat dat juist zien dat Sony heeft gekozen voor functies > gemak, en daarmee keihard heeft verloren.

Maar wie weet hebben we het allemaal over 5 jaar, tot die tijd is het nog steeds Android dus zijn er heel veel manieren om voor elkaar te krijgen wat jij wilt. En inderdaad als je een Samsung telefoon hebt is het zoals @CyberJohn zegt gewoon ingebakken, wat mij betreft een mooie compromis tussen gebruiksgemak en gebruikers iedere keer met een pop-up om hun hoofd slingeren die de meeste mensen helemaal niet willen zien. Want vergeet niet dat een dergelijke functie misschien wel nuttig kan zijn, maar het gros van de mensen zal denken 'weer die kut pop-up, volgende keer geen Sony meer'.
+1Cerenas
@Anoniem: 165737211 oktober 2021 14:07
Mijn Pixel 5 heeft dat ook. Houdt rekening met de wekker die je aan hebt staan en laadt dan langzaam op tot net voor die tijd en doet dan de laatste procenten.
+1CyberJohn
@Anoniem: 165737211 oktober 2021 09:00
Of zoals ingebouwd in o.a. Samsung toestellen.
0Whis!
@CyberJohn11 oktober 2021 09:17
YES.. dit zocht ik! Duizendmaal dank. :) Vind nog steeds dat het 'gebruiksvriendelijker' dan dit kan.. zoals Apple het doet en blijkbaar Sony ook.
0Wouterie
@CyberJohn11 oktober 2021 10:35
Geinig, ik heb ook een (best nieuwe) Samsung maar die optie kan ik nergens vinden. Welke app gebruik je?
0CyberJohn
@Wouterie11 oktober 2021 10:38
Dit valt onder Bixby Routines, te vinden op nagenoeg alle Samsung toestellen.

Staat onder instellingen en dan geavanceerd. Of via het quickpanel, daar zit een toggle voor Bixby Routines.
0Wouterie
@CyberJohn11 oktober 2021 10:52
Ah, helaas op mijn A42 geen Bixby Routines.
0CyberJohn
@Wouterie11 oktober 2021 10:55
Ahja, dat klopt, had er misschien bij moeten vermelden dat dit vanaf de A50/A51/A52(s) en hoger erop zit |:(
0Wouterie
@CyberJohn11 oktober 2021 11:01
Kan gebeuren! Ik moet zeggen dat Samsung niet heel helder is in hun informatievoorziening rondom dit.
+1Whis!
@Anoniem: 165737211 oktober 2021 09:35
Zoals ik het omschreef was misschien te simpel. Knappe koppen die veel kaas hebben gegeten van UX kunnen hier vast iets leuks van maken. Mag ook in de vorm van een notificatie (gebeurt nu ook al) die aangeeft dat supersnel laden begint in 5 seconden, en een knop erbij dat je dit keer liever 'traag' wil.

@CyberJohn kwam eigenlijk met een veel mooiere oplossing. Had het helemaal niet in die hoek gezocht. :)
0icecreamfarmer
@Anoniem: 165737211 oktober 2021 10:01
Sony doet dit gewoon.
Reageer je niet dan laadt hij 's nachts rustig op en overdag snel.
0xinergie
@Anoniem: 165737211 oktober 2021 11:34
Simpel op te lossen op meerdere manieren. Geen keuze in popup menu binnen de 10sec? Default keuze wordt automatisch gekozen.
0TheVivaldi

@Anoniem: 165737211 oktober 2021 12:02
Vanuit levensduur een goed idee, maar vanuit interface design en gebruiksvriendelijkheid natuurlijk een regelrechte nachtmerrie. Hoe ga je er mee om al iemand die pop-up niet aanklikt (gewoon je telefoon inpluggen en weglopen is iets wat best vaak gebeurt lijkt me), hoe ga je in een redelijke hoeveelheid tekst uitleggen wat het verschil is.
Dan maak je de vraag toch optioneel? Dat je naar de systeeminstellingen moet en dan eenmalig moet aankruisen ‘Vraag mij telkens hoe ik wil opladen’. Dan worden niet-kenners niet telkens geconfronteerd met die keuze, maar kunnen kenners alsnog kiezen om die vraag steeds voorgeschoteld te krijgen.
+1slowdive
@Whis!11 oktober 2021 09:06
De low-tech oplossing: Je neemt een stekkerdoos met minimaal twee plekken. Daarin plug je de traag- en snellader. In beide een usb-kabel, liefst in een andere kleur (rood en wit). Afhankelijk van hoe snel je wil lader neem je de bijpassende kabel.

Ik vind de samsung-oplossing natuurlijk ook mooier.
Liefst had ik dan ook de optie om te laden tot (bijvoorbeeld) 80%.
0Wouterie
@Whis!11 oktober 2021 10:34
Je zou Tasker kunnen gebruiken als jouw telefoon dat niet ergens standaard ondersteunt.
0arnonymous
@Wouterie11 oktober 2021 10:50
kan tasker de laadsnelheid beinvloeden dan?
Dat is afhankelijk van hardware of dat uberhaupt mogelijk is.

ik geloof dat dit alleen met root kan

[Reactie gewijzigd door arnonymous op 11 oktober 2021 10:51]

0Wouterie
@arnonymous11 oktober 2021 10:55
Als het instelbaar is via een schuifknopje dan is het via Tasker te regelen. Bij mijn telefoons is snelladen een optie die aan en uitgezet kan worden onder de instellingen bij de batterij. Je moet even zoeken onder de custom settings op 'fast' en het zou tevoorschijn moeten komen.
0Tweakert2020
@Whis!11 oktober 2021 10:42
Is het snel opladen nog wel een probleem voor de huidige batterijen?
Hoeveel degradatie heb je na 2 jaar in de praktijk vergeleken het traag laden?
0yPop
@Whis!11 oktober 2021 10:57
Wat het met de levensduur doet weet ik niet, maar ik heb mijn Samsung Fold 3 op 'max 85% opladen staan'. Misschien is dat iets?
0bartovitc
@Whis!11 oktober 2021 12:04
Oneplus heeft dat wel netjes opgelost, mijn Nord 2 telefoon herkent dat je hem snachts aan de lader legt en zorgt dat het apparaat om die tijd op 100% zit.
0johanneslol
@Whis!11 oktober 2021 14:21
In Samsung routines kan je instellen dat als je op een bepaalde tijd oplaad dat hij dan alleen graag oplaad. Ik heb fast wireless charging uit staan als ik aan het werk ben, daarbuiten wil ik wel snel opladen..
0whiner
@Whis!12 oktober 2021 09:23
Hoeveel mensen hebben überhaupt de basis kennis over hoe het opladen werkt ?
Hoe moeten zij weten waarom ze voor traag laden moeten kiezen ?

Dan heb je de groep mensen die de kennis wel hebben.
Hoeveel van deze mensen gaan voor gemak ? snelladen
Hoeveel van de mensen kiezen bewust voor het traag laden zodat hun accu iets langer mee gaat ?
+1Bobz
11 oktober 2021 09:53
En dit allemaal via het verplichte USB C kabeltje
+1Call of Duty
11 oktober 2021 09:56
Voor de harde werker/gamer kan dit ideaal zijn, even snel je toestel weer vol tot 100% zetten op driekwart van de dag ofzo. Zeker als ik met het OV moet vind ik het fijn om een volgeladen mobiel te hebben en ik heb niet altijd een powerbank bij me.
+1pietjansen
11 oktober 2021 11:39
Gerucht: Apple breng 20w laden naar vlaggenschip. 8)7
0van der Berg
11 oktober 2021 10:55
Dat is supersnel 120watt! Samsung doet dit naar met 45watt. Ik laad mijn S20 Ultra ook met 45watt op. De vraag blijft ook wat dit doet met de conditie can de accu bij 120watt laden.

Hopelijk komt Samsung hiermee!
0Clubbtraxx
@van der Berg11 oktober 2021 11:47
Staat gewoon in het artikel he... na 800 laadcycli nog 80% capaciteit over. Dus niet veel slechter dan wat je normaal ook zo'n beetje haalt met de gemiddelde batterij.
+1Bruin Poeper
@Clubbtraxx11 oktober 2021 13:39
Eerst zien, dan geloven.
Over 3 jaar weten we meer.
0Clubbtraxx
@Bruin Poeper11 oktober 2021 16:48
Met 30W per cel gaat dat prima. Je laad feitelijk 4 batterijen tegelijk met per batterij cel dus een niet al te hoge belasting. Dus op die manier kan het gewoon met 120W zonder veel schade aan te richten.
OnePlus doet het met 65W verdeelt over 2 cellen bv, en na een jaar nog totaal geen degradatie waargenomen.
0panterarosso
11 oktober 2021 08:31
" Redmi Note 11 Pro Max" ik denk dat ik wacht op de 11 pro max evo se
0JDx
11 oktober 2021 09:26
Dus naar alle Xiaomi's?
0Aidix
11 oktober 2021 12:43
Leuk die percentages, maar wat zegt het daadwerkelijk ? Als ik mijn iphones bekijk, daarvan gaan de accus zich heel raar gedragen zodra ze rond de 83 - 85% health komen. Dan lopen ze heel snel leeg (en laden ok in no time weer op) en het stuk van 20 naar 0% charge gaat echt in een flits. Hetzelfde heb ik met diverse laptops ook gehad na een paar jaar gebruik.

De enige telefoons dit dit niet hebben zijn de androids waar ik mbv AccuBattery nooit verder laad dan 75 a 80%. Dan heb je na 3 jaar nog een batterij die zich als nieuw gedraagt. Mijn S8 Plus heeft inmiddels 670 full charge cycles en merk geen degradatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aidix op 11 oktober 2021 12:56]

+1Steefmeister
@Integer11 oktober 2021 08:08
Lees je even in voordat je lukraak wat roept over wat men wel of niet wilt hebben.

nieuws: Analist: Xiaomi is voor het eerst marktleider op smartphonemarkt in E...
+2RulazZ
@Steefmeister11 oktober 2021 08:37
"Volgens Strategy Analytics gaat het om een groei van 67,1 procent en hebben de relatief goedkope telefoons van het Chinese merk met name succes in Rusland, Oekraïne, Spanje en Italië."

Wat is eigenlijk het marktaandeel van Xiaomi in West Europa? Ik vermoed nog steeds vrij groot, maar niet zo groot dus als wanneer je Rusland en Oekraïne meeneemt vermoedelijk, en dat zijn toch vrij forse markten binnen het Europese geheel.

Ik vind het ook al wel tekenend dat in de recente Best Buy Guides ook bijna geen niet-Chinese opties meer zitten in met name het lagere prijssegment.

Zelf houd ik het maar nog even bij een in Europa ontwikkelde (maar waarschijnlijk wel in het Verre Oosten geproduceerde) telefoon.
0whiner
@RulazZ12 oktober 2021 09:27
Ik heb liever chinezen prijzen voor chinezen hardware.
Xiaomi heeft zich bewezen met hun software en hardware, daar is niks mis mee.
Waarom zou ik gemiddeld 40% meer betalen voor hetzelfde bij een ander bedrijf dat eigenlijk precies hetzelfde doet maar meer winst pakt ?

Ik heb 2 keuzes in de wereld.
- goedkoop genaaid worden
- of duur genaaid worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door whiner op 12 oktober 2021 09:29]

+1Wouterie
@lordawesome11 oktober 2021 10:42
Als je Facebook gebruikt (bijvoorbeeld) op een Chinees merk dan kijken het Westen en de Chinezen mee. ;) Daarnaast gaat het helemaal niet over meekijken. Door de vaak oneerlijke concurrentie vanuit China verschraalt de markt omdat de traditionele merken hier niet tegenop kunnen. Ik ben voor een beetje marktwerking overigens, want veel traditionele merken zaten wel erg comfortabel in hun marges...En innovatie was ook ver te zoeken.
We kunnen nog gevoelens hebben voor de Westerse merken van vroeger, maar er is bar weinig over wat niet in Chinese handen is.
0YangWenli
@Wouterie11 oktober 2021 11:28
Tsja als je in kapitalisme en marktwerking gelooft moet je accepteren dat ze in China harder werken en nog wél de wil hebben om vooruit te komen.

Mijn opa werkte zich na de oorlog half dood om Nederland weer op te bouwen. In dat stadium zit China nog.
0Wouterie
@YangWenli11 oktober 2021 12:10
Zo is dat. Kapitalisme en marktwerking is prima zolang het geld deze kant op rolt.
0AmigaWolf
@Wouterie11 oktober 2021 20:40
Zo is dat. Kapitalisme en marktwerking is prima zolang het geld deze kant op rolt.
Wat China doet heeft totaal niks met Kapitalisme te maken, geen een andere merk buiten China kan daar tegen op, in China zijn alle bedrijven voor een groot gedeeld van de regering, die HEEL veel subsidie geven, waar dus geen enkele bedrijf tegenop kunnen.
0Wouterie
@AmigaWolf12 oktober 2021 12:11
Het was vroeger niet anders in Europa. Maar toen viel het onder de noemer van de wederopbouw na de oorlog. Zoals eerder gezegd vind ik het nogal hypocriet als landen (niet individuen) kritiek hebben op een ander land, maar eerder exact hetzelfde gedrag hebben laten zien.
0AmigaWolf
@Wouterie12 oktober 2021 15:25
Het was vroeger niet anders in Europa. Maar toen viel het onder de noemer van de wederopbouw na de oorlog. Zoals eerder gezegd vind ik het nogal hypocriet als landen (niet individuen) kritiek hebben op een ander land, maar eerder exact hetzelfde gedrag hebben laten zien.
We leven niet meer in die tijd al HEEL lang, in China zijn alle bedrijven voor een groot gedeeld van de regering, die HEEL veel subsidie geven, geen enkel andere land doet wat China nu al jaren doet, ja je hebt allemaal bedrijven die enorm veel geld krijgen van heel rijke mensen, zo dat zij de goedkoopste zijn en vele miljarden verlies draaien, tot de rest die ongeveer het zelfde leverde allemaal failliet zijn, Amazon is daar een van, Netflix was daar een van, Uber was er een van, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is er een van, en meer enorme bedrijven, dat is de laatste 15 a 20 jaar iets nieuws, wat ook absoluut geen Kapitalisme is, want Kapitalisme is, als je veel geld verliest ga je failliet, en dan proberen andere het en hun kan het wel lukken, en draaien geen vele miljoenen of miljarden verlies.
0mac1987
@YangWenli11 oktober 2021 16:27
China doet erg veel aan gesubsidieerde dumping om strategische markten over te nemen (zie ontwikkeling markt voor zonnepanelen) en staatssteun. Lobbyt ook veel om de uitzonderingspositie bij de WTO als ontwikkelingsland instand te houden (terwijl het afhankelijk van de maatstaf de grootste of een-na-grootste economie ter wereld is...). Allemaal logisch en verklaarbaar, maar als je als Europa dan strenge regels opstelt voor staatssteun, dan gaat je economie naar de knoppen. Europese fabrikanten van zonnepanelen liepen initieel voor qua ontwikkeling en hebben grote investeringen gedaan. Hard werken was niet het probleem. Concurreren met staatsgesteunde Chinese fabrikanten die zelfs onder hun eigen kostprijs op de markt dumpten was dat wel.
Kapitalisme en marktwerking werken alleen als de regels voor iedereen gelijk zijn en excessen worden beperkt door goede wet- en regelgeving en toezichthouders. Van beide is geen sprake. Het is een handelsoorlog waarbij de ene kant alle mogelijkheden benut en de andere kant met een hand op de rug en geblinddoekt vecht en verwacht dat de ander dat ook doet. Of dat dan 'valsspelen' van China is of ongelooflijke naïviteit (gecombineerd met ongelooflijk kortetermijndenken) van het Westen is dan de volgende vraag.
+1The Zep Man
@Integer11 oktober 2021 08:18
Is het nog relevant om Xiaomi nieuws te leveren? ik neem aan dat niemand meer zo'n Chinees toestel wil gebruiken in het westen.
Zoals @Steefmeister noemt verkoopt Xiaomi aardig. Verder is (voor tweakers) de prijs-kwaliteitverhouding goed als je een goedkoop toestel zoekt om bijvoorbeeld LineageOS op te draaien. De bootloader ontgrendelen is eenmalig wat prutswerk, maar daarna heb je een aardig toestel vrij van Xiaomi (en eventueel Google).

Zo heb ik hier op een Redmi Note 7 praktisch 'stock' Android 11 draaien, terwijl Xiaomi het op Android 10 met een eigen schilletje (MIUI) houdt. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 11 oktober 2021 08:29]

+2Iblies
@Integer11 oktober 2021 12:18
ja dat klinkt leuk maar kijk wat voor een problemen KPN nu heeft met al hun modems. Het is gewoon spyware en die spyware zit niet in de software.
Krijg je betaald van de VS overheid??


Jij wilt privacy en daar zijn ten eerste de techgiganten een veel groter probleem,
ten tweede wat net zo belangrijk is, er zijn talloze bedrijven in de VS die geen verantwoording hoeven af te leggen over het verzamelen van data via oa social media en die maken complete databanken achter de schermen.


Een partij als acxiom zegt zelf informatie te hebben van ruwweg 2,5 mld mensen;
https://www.wired.com/sto...re-a-threat-to-democracy/
YOU’VE PROBABLY NEVER heard of Acxiom, but it likely knows you: The Arkansas firm claims to have data on 2.5 billion people around the world. And in the US, if someone’s interested in that information, there are virtually no restrictions on their ability to buy and then use it.

Enter the data brokerage industry, the multibillion dollar economy of selling consumers’ and citizens’ intimate details. Much of the privacy discourse has rightly pointed fingers at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok, which collect users’ information directly. But a far broader ecosystem of buying up, licensing, selling, and sharing data exists around those platforms. Data brokerage firms are middlemen of surveillance capitalism—purchasing, aggregating, and repackaging data from a variety of other companies, all with the aim of selling or further distributing it.
De focus wordt continu gelegd op China,
maar in de VS is er sprake van een veel grotere rommel waar je als buitenstaander nog minder bent beschermd. Je hebt als niet-VS niks te claimen en dan maakt het niet uit waar je vandaan komt.


Een recent voorbeeld is de hack op een sms-service;
https://arstechnica.com/i...as-hacked-for-five-years/
Syniverse, a company that routes hundreds of billions of text messages every year for hundreds of carriers including Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, revealed to government regulators that a hacker gained unauthorized access to its databases for five years. Syniverse and carriers have not said whether the hacker had access to customers' text messages.

Syniverse says its intercarrier messaging service processes over 740 billion messages each year for over 300 mobile operators worldwide.
Hoe harder iemand roept en wijst dat land zus of zo slecht is,
hoe eerder ik geneigd ben om om te kijken of die zelf wel allemaal zo eerlijk is.

wie zonder zonde is, werpe de eerste steen
0Integer
@Iblies11 oktober 2021 14:18
...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Integer op 12 oktober 2021 07:58]

0Iblies
@Integer11 oktober 2021 16:02
maar over censuur en sturing vanuit een niet democratische overheid.
Laten we nou in het westen last hebben van precies het tegenovergestelde,
wel een democratische overheid maar waarbij een x-aantal commerciële partijen de wet aan de laars lapt en vervolgens sorry zegt simpelweg omdat ze het proces dusdanig kunnen frustreren dat er geen spake meer is van recht doen.
0The Zep Man
@Integer11 oktober 2021 09:58
ja dat klinkt leuk maar kijk wat voor een problemen KPN nu heeft met al hun modems.
Ik heb verschillende Xiaomi toestellen op het KPN netwerk gezien en gehad, normaal en unlocked. Heeft nooit voor problemen gezorgd.
Het is gewoon spyware en die spyware zit niet in de software.
Bron?
+1Tweakert2020
@Integer11 oktober 2021 10:48
Bedankt man, wat is je punt en wil je hiermee zeggen?
0demartijn
@Tweakert202011 oktober 2021 21:30
Simpel. Gewoon niet meer die Chinese troep kopen. Maar maak je niet druk. Hopelijk wordt dit snel op Europees niveau aangepakt.
Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

