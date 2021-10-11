Gerucht: Xiaomi brengt 120W-laden naar budgettelefoon

ja dat klinkt leuk maar kijk wat voor een problemen KPN nu heeft met al hun modems. Het is gewoon spyware en die spyware zit niet in de software.
Krijg je betaald van de VS overheid??
Jij wilt privacy en daar zijn ten eerste de techgiganten een veel groter probleem,
ten tweede wat net zo belangrijk is, er zijn talloze bedrijven in de VS die geen verantwoording hoeven af te leggen over het verzamelen van data via oa social media en die maken complete databanken achter de schermen.
Een partij als acxiom zegt zelf informatie te hebben van ruwweg 2,5 mld mensen;
https://www.wired.com/sto...re-a-threat-to-democracy/
YOU’VE PROBABLY NEVER heard of Acxiom, but it likely knows you: The Arkansas firm claims to have data on 2.5 billion people around the world. And in the US, if someone’s interested in that information, there are virtually no restrictions on their ability to buy and then use it.
Enter the data brokerage industry, the multibillion dollar economy of selling consumers’ and citizens’ intimate details. Much of the privacy discourse has rightly pointed fingers at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok, which collect users’ information directly. But a far broader ecosystem of buying up, licensing, selling, and sharing data exists around those platforms. Data brokerage firms are middlemen of surveillance capitalism—purchasing, aggregating, and repackaging data from a variety of other companies, all with the aim of selling or further distributing it.
De focus wordt continu gelegd op China,
maar in de VS is er sprake van een veel grotere rommel waar je als buitenstaander nog minder bent beschermd. Je hebt als niet-VS niks te claimen en dan maakt het niet uit waar je vandaan komt.
Een recent voorbeeld is de hack op een sms-service;
https://arstechnica.com/i...as-hacked-for-five-years/
Syniverse, a company that routes hundreds of billions of text messages every year for hundreds of carriers including Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, revealed to government regulators that a hacker gained unauthorized access to its databases for five years. Syniverse and carriers have not said whether the hacker had access to customers' text messages.
…
Syniverse says its intercarrier messaging service processes over 740 billion messages each year for over 300 mobile operators worldwide.
Hoe harder iemand roept en wijst dat land zus of zo slecht is,
hoe eerder ik geneigd ben om om te kijken of die zelf wel allemaal zo eerlijk is.
wie zonder zonde is, werpe de eerste steen