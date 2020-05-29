Sony kondigt volgende week tijdens evenement launchgames voor PlayStation 5 aan

Sony presenteert volgende week de eerste games voor de PlayStation 5. Op 4 juni vindt een online evenement plaats over 'de toekomst van gaming', waarop Sony de launchgames van de console laat zien. In een teaser is ook een ontwerp van een donkere DualSense-controller te zien.

Sony heeft op zijn blog meer informatie over het evenement gezet. Op 4 juni om 22.00 Nederlandse tijd vindt op de PlayStation-website een evenement plaats dat Sony 'The future of gaming' noemt. Tijdens het evenement vertelt Sony meer over welke games er voor de console uit komen. Het bedrijf wil dan vertellen over 'grote en kleine, nieuwe en bestaande studio's' die games voor de console hebben gemaakt. Het evenement duurt een uur.

In een teaser op YouTube is ook de DualSense-controller te zien die bij de PlayStation 5 wordt geleverd. Op de beelden is een donkere controller te zien. Toen Sony de controler eerder toonde was die nog wit, met zwarte pookjes en triggers.