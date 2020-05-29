Sony kondigt volgende week tijdens evenement launchgames voor PlayStation 5 aan

Nice, werd eens tijd
Hopelijk krijgen we ook iets te horen over de prijs & uiterlijk van de console zelf maar ik kan me voorstellen dat men daar nog een ander moment voor gaat kiezen. Het zal me dus ook niet verbazen dat het echt alleen om de games zal gaan a.s. donderdag.
Edit: nog enkele interessante quotes uit een interview met Jim Ryan wat zojuist is gepubliceerd:
Over de stijgende kosten van gamedevelopment:
As with each new generation, there is a pressure to find a large audience quickly. The Unreal 5 demo from earlier this month showed what PS5 is capable of, but creating such a project looked expensive.
"I think, to the extent that the technology enables the graphics side of it to become more interesting and life-like, [the games] will become slightly more human intensive and capital intensive to produce," Ryan notes. "So yes, we think there probably will be an increase in development budgets. We don't see it as being a massive increase, and that's why we want to do more faster than we have ever done before, to provide a fertile install base for people who make games to be able to monetise against. If we can keep pace with a likely increase in development costs, then the industry can continue to prosper."
Over de prijsstelling:
"I think the best way that we can address this is by providing the best possible value proposition that we can. I don't necessarily mean lowest price. Value is a combination of many things. In our area it means games, it means number of games, depth of games, breadth of games, quality of games, price of games... all of these things and how they avail themselves of the feature set of the platform."
Over 'console generaties':
https://www.gamesindustry...-enjoyed-on-playstation-5
One way to keep PS4 users engaged would be to make upcoming PS5 games playable on the older machine, just like Microsoft is proposing with its Xbox Series X games being playable on Xbox One. Yet Ryan says that's not something PlayStation is interested in doing.
"We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features.
"We do believe in generations, and whether it's the DualSense controller, whether it's the 3D audio, whether it's the multiple ways that the SSD can be used... we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5."
