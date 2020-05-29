Cookies op Tweakers

Sony kondigt volgende week tijdens evenement launchgames voor PlayStation 5 aan

Sony presenteert volgende week de eerste games voor de PlayStation 5. Op 4 juni vindt een online evenement plaats over 'de toekomst van gaming', waarop Sony de launchgames van de console laat zien. In een teaser is ook een ontwerp van een donkere DualSense-controller te zien.

Sony heeft op zijn blog meer informatie over het evenement gezet. Op 4 juni om 22.00 Nederlandse tijd vindt op de PlayStation-website een evenement plaats dat Sony 'The future of gaming' noemt. Tijdens het evenement vertelt Sony meer over welke games er voor de console uit komen. Het bedrijf wil dan vertellen over 'grote en kleine, nieuwe en bestaande studio's' die games voor de console hebben gemaakt. Het evenement duurt een uur.

In een teaser op YouTube is ook de DualSense-controller te zien die bij de PlayStation 5 wordt geleverd. Op de beelden is een donkere controller te zien. Toen Sony de controler eerder toonde was die nog wit, met zwarte pookjes en triggers.

Door Tijs Hofmans

Redacteur privacy & security

29-05-2020 17:54

29-05-2020 • 17:54

17 Linkedin

Reacties (17)

+1NenF2018
29 mei 2020 17:59
Leuke discussie net als de blauw/goud jurk van jaren geleden. Ik zie een zwarte controller
0hrichard
@NenF201829 mei 2020 18:14
Ik zie een render met een effect gemonteerd. Kan alle kanten op :9
+1Yngwie-
29 mei 2020 18:05
Is inderdaad een witte controller, op 0:04 vooral goed te zien (duidelijker in full screen, met het donkere pookje op de achtergrond)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yngwie- op 29 mei 2020 18:06]

+1Carn82

29 mei 2020 18:09
Nice, werd eens tijd :) Hopelijk krijgen we ook iets te horen over de prijs & uiterlijk van de console zelf maar ik kan me voorstellen dat men daar nog een ander moment voor gaat kiezen. Het zal me dus ook niet verbazen dat het echt alleen om de games zal gaan a.s. donderdag.

Edit: nog enkele interessante quotes uit een interview met Jim Ryan wat zojuist is gepubliceerd:

Over de stijgende kosten van gamedevelopment:
As with each new generation, there is a pressure to find a large audience quickly. The Unreal 5 demo from earlier this month showed what PS5 is capable of, but creating such a project looked expensive.

"I think, to the extent that the technology enables the graphics side of it to become more interesting and life-like, [the games] will become slightly more human intensive and capital intensive to produce," Ryan notes. "So yes, we think there probably will be an increase in development budgets. We don't see it as being a massive increase, and that's why we want to do more faster than we have ever done before, to provide a fertile install base for people who make games to be able to monetise against. If we can keep pace with a likely increase in development costs, then the industry can continue to prosper."
Over de prijsstelling:
"I think the best way that we can address this is by providing the best possible value proposition that we can. I don't necessarily mean lowest price. Value is a combination of many things. In our area it means games, it means number of games, depth of games, breadth of games, quality of games, price of games... all of these things and how they avail themselves of the feature set of the platform."
Over 'console generaties':
One way to keep PS4 users engaged would be to make upcoming PS5 games playable on the older machine, just like Microsoft is proposing with its Xbox Series X games being playable on Xbox One. Yet Ryan says that's not something PlayStation is interested in doing.

"We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features.

"We do believe in generations, and whether it's the DualSense controller, whether it's the 3D audio, whether it's the multiple ways that the SSD can be used... we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5."
https://www.gamesindustry...-enjoyed-on-playstation-5

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carn82 op 29 mei 2020 18:14]

0killerbie
@Carn8229 mei 2020 18:14
Stap 1: coole controller
Stap 2: technisch mirakel
Stap 3: super games
Stap 4: geweldig console design
Stap 5: prijs, die de klant potentieel nuanceerd door de hype van de voorgaande stappen
0Carn82

@killerbie29 mei 2020 18:19
Ja, klinkt als een zinnige opvolging van stappen. En de prijs als laatste geeft je ook nog wat 'speling' om in te spelen op de laatste ontwikkelingen; wie weet wat er de komende weken/maanden nog staat te gebeuren.
+1Shutdown
29 mei 2020 18:14
Ben benieuwd naar de games, zodat we daarin de Xbox en de PS kunnen vergelijken. Die van de Xbox zagen er goed uit, dus de PS zal ook met iets moeten komen.
0SinergyX

@Shutdown29 mei 2020 18:43
Het moeten je games zijn denk ik, elke kant heeft z'n trouwe aanhang bij bepaalde games en hun opvolgers. Exclusives ben ik nooit echt fan van geweest, denk dat mijn totale gametime toch bestaat voor 99% uit de standaard releases.
+1reaL_G
29 mei 2020 17:58
Is vlgs mij toch echt gewoon een witte controller
0System
@reaL_G29 mei 2020 18:34
Wedden dat beide versies zullen bestaan? ;)
+1R-utger
@reaL_G29 mei 2020 18:01
Dat dacht ik dus ook.
Wit in het donker is nog steeds wit :)
+1Vol Braakzakje
@j1b2c329 mei 2020 18:25
Wat een onzin, hier in t westen wordt daar altijd veel te veel waarde aan gehecht. In het oosten staan ze daar helemaal niet bij stil. De PS4 was er ook in een witte variant..
0pagani
@j1b2c329 mei 2020 18:37
Daarom waren de PSOne, Famicom, Super Famicom en nog een hele rits andere Japanse consoles wit?
0TheJackal83
29 mei 2020 18:15
Bloodborne 2 als launch game zou geweldig zijn. _/-\o_
0zz_rno
29 mei 2020 18:15
Het zal mij niet verbazen als Microsoft onder de prijs van de PS5 gaat zitten. Ze kunnen het lijden.
0Recon24
@zz_rno29 mei 2020 18:22
Prijs gaan we denk ik voorlopig nog niet horen. Dat is het laatste waarmee ze komen namelijk.
