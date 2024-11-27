Software-update: elementary OS 8.0

elementary OS logoVersie 8 van elementary OS, ook bekend onder de naam Circe, is uitgekomen. Elementary OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux-distributie, die als doel heeft om met Pantheon een consistente en simpele desktopomgeving te bieden. Versie 8.0 is een grote update en uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen daarin kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is in het kort de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

elementary OS 8 Available Now

Today, we’re proud to announce that elementary OS 8 is available to download now and shipping on several high-quality computers! With OS 8, we’ve focused in on:

  • Creating a new Secure Session that ensures applications respect your privacy and require your consent
  • A brand new Dock with productive multitasking and window management features
  • Empowering our diverse community through Inclusive Design

Buntuhein 27 november 2024 19:38
Erg mooie distributie. Geen Snaps maar Flatpak. Momenteel zo'n beetje het beste wat je kunt krijgen. Ze hebben wat aanpassingen gedaan, waardoor het vinden van diverse apps een stuk verbeterd is. Het is ook erg fijn dat deze distributie redelijk kaal is na installatie: het is niet zo dat je bijvoorbeeld Libreoffice opgedrongen krijgt: je bent vrij om de software die kiezen die bij jou past. Bij Ubuntu bijvoorbeeld start(te) ik altijd eerst met het verwijderen van apps die ik niet wilde gebruiken.... en helaas hebben ze er Canonical nogal een handje aan om relatief vaak van standaard apps te switchen.
AvWijk @Buntuhein27 november 2024 20:24
Ik mocht graag met Ubuntu werken tot versie 18.00 ofzo, pre-snap dus. Jammer dat je daar ook niet vanaf komt, want snaps zijn vooral properiairy bloatware. Een reguliere nixOS installatie met Chrome past al in 3 GB terwijl je al 32 GB nodig hebt voor de basis van Ubuntu. Vind t ook niet raar dat niemand verder zich brandt aan Snapd terwijl Ubuntu er mee doorgaat.
GeroldM @AvWijk28 november 2024 03:30
Snap is een container-formaat wat door en voor Ubuntu/Canonical is ontwikkeld. Dus verwacht niet (snel) dat zij daarmee zullen stoppen.

Iedereen staart zich blind op "container dit, container dat", dat het wel een interessante stok/wortel combinatie is geworden, waarmee je betalende klanten aan je kan binden. En dus ook mogelijkheden voor vendor-lockin biedt.

32 GB voor Ubuntu? Dat is wel erg grof. Zelf maak ik gebruik van Ubuntu Server LTS en dan is de template VM, waar ik al mijn VMs mee opzet, maar liefst 4 GByte. En dan zit er Docker/Docker Compose + wat tools en features er ook al in.

De template zonder Docker (maar wel met dezelfde tools en features) is net iets meer dan de helft qua omvang. Opbouwen van een nieuwe VM via de template neemt zo'n 3 minuten totaal in beslag. De template zonder Docker neemt vaak maar 1 minuut in beslag. Beide komen van een separate (bare-metal) Linux file server met software RAID 5 via een 1 GB Ehernet netwerk.

Containers maak ik ook gebruik van (LXC), maar ben al verschillende containers tegengekomen welke groter zijn qua omvang dan een template VM met daarop enkel de software/service/functionaliteit daar rechtstreeks op geinstalleerd.

Waarmee ik alleen aan wil geven dat containers zeer zeker bijzonder bruikbaar zijn, maar ook dat containers niet zaligmakend zijn. Maakt niet uit wat het container formaat dan ook kan zijn (Snap/FlatPack/AppImage/Docker/LXC enz.).

Snap is wel mijn minst favoriete container formaat. Nu gebruik ik ook Linux Mint op 1 van mijn laptops en dat is dus geheel vrij van Snaps.
Aegir81 @Buntuhein28 november 2024 17:16
Het kriebelt hier ook wel weer om het terug een kans te geven. Versie 6 en 7 (Odin en Horus) heb ik allebei een tijdje gebruikt, maar ik spring nogal snel naar de volgende distributie als er een nieuwe release is (Ubuntu, Fedora, PopOS ...). Maar ik vond Elementary OS visueel steeds erg aangenaam en het toevoegen van de Flatpaks in de downloadwinkel vind ik een pluspunt.

Momenteel vind ik de laatste alfa van POPos het meest prikkelend om mee te spelen (maar die is nog zeker niet geschikt voor dagelijks gebruik).

Ik denk dat ik het eens installeer op een oude MacBook die hier nog ligt stof te vergaren.
pporrio 27 november 2024 19:41
@Boerenlater Dat wordt uitgelegd in de blog van elementary OS. Dit is dezelfde link als in het artikel staat:
Designing for Inclusivity
We sat down this summer with self-described fully-blind cybersecurity enthusiast Florian Beijers to evaluate our experience for blind folks and identify areas of improvement. A particular showstopper we noticed was keyboard navigation and screen reader support during Onboarding, which has now been completely rewritten. We also took a second look at keyboard navigation and screen reader support during Installation and Initial Setup and the entire first run experience has been much improved for blind folks in OS 8. We also now have screen reader support in the + window switcher and we’ve made sure that there’s audio—or visual depending on your settings—feedback when we’re unable to complete window management tasks like cycling workspaces in response to the keyboard shortcut.
H1MSELF1SH 27 november 2024 19:53
Voor de mensen die Elementary OS eens willen proberen, je kan 0€ invullen als aangepast bedrag. Mocht het je bevallen kun je alsnog doneren als je wil.
Pineka 27 november 2024 20:47
Als je alsnog max/min buttons nodig hebt dan kun je Pantheon Tweaks installeren: https://github.com/pantheon-tweaks/pantheon-tweaks . Werkt ook op deze nieuwe versie.
aileron 27 november 2024 21:10
Ooit versie 5 gebruikt.
Nu heel blij met Debian.

Maar moet zeggen dat de consequente GUI mij erg aanspreekt. Gevoel voor detail is heel goed. Dat geeft ook snel het gevoel van kwalitatief goede software.

Het probleem.in versie 5 was vooral wanneer je iets installeerde dat ietsje exotischer is er vrij weinig overblijft van de gelikte GUI. Is niet de schuld van elementaryOS.

Grote software ontwikkelaars vinden het lastig om hun software naar linux te porten. Niet omdat linux zo lastig is, maar omdat de meeste Linux DE's hebben niet een user interface integratie dat een gelikte user experience biedt als bijvoorbeeld OSX.
ElementaryOS zou dat in mijn ogen wel kunnen.

Als Adobe z'n creatieve cloud zou porten naar linux met volledige ElementaryOS integratie zou wel eens een heleboel creative professionals naar linux kunnen leiden.
(Gaan ze nooit doen)
Boerenlater 27 november 2024 19:35
Empowering our diverse community through Inclusive Design
Wat betekent dit nou weer?
SlaadjeBla @Boerenlater27 november 2024 19:39
In het design rekening houden met mensen met kleurenblindheid en slechtzienden bijvoorbeeld.
Jerie @Boerenlater27 november 2024 19:45
FTA:
Designing for Inclusivity

We sat down this summer with self-described fully-blind cybersecurity enthusiast Florian Beijers to evaluate our experience for blind folks and identify areas of improvement. A particular showstopper we noticed was keyboard navigation and screen reader support during Onboarding, which has now been completely rewritten. We also took a second look at keyboard navigation and screen reader support during Installation and Initial Setup and the entire first run experience has been much improved for blind folks in OS 8. We also now have screen reader support in the + window switcher and we’ve made sure that there’s audio—or visual depending on your settings—feedback when we’re unable to complete window management tasks like cycling workspaces in response to the keyboard shortcut.

[...]
Zo staan er nog meer voorbeelden. Een zin hebben ze de focus op gelegd:
Instead of removing features during this redesign, we’ve added new ones
JustFogMaxi @Boerenlater27 november 2024 19:37
Inclusive design describes methodologies to create products that understand and enable people of all backgrounds and abilities. Inclusive design may address accessibility, age, culture, economic situation, education, gender, geographic location, language, and race.
mhnl1979 @Boerenlater27 november 2024 20:05
Niet alles gaat over de LHBTQ community :P
James T. Kirk© @Boerenlater30 november 2024 16:24
🤐
pixelvink @AvWijk27 november 2024 21:17
Ik was eigenlijk een beetje verbaasd dat iemand in deze discussie 'inclusive design' op deze manier had opgevat. Ik heb eens gekeken wat Elementary dan zoal verstaat onder 'inclusive design'. Dit is wat ik op hun website lees:
Inclusivity & Personalization

When we think about settings and personalization in elementary OS, we tend to avoid settings that would pass off design or engineering decisions and instead focus on providing settings that make the operating system more accessible and inclusive for a wider range of people. We use this guiding philosophy to decide which new settings to add without creating an overwhelming or confusing number of customization options. This release, like every release, comes with a number of new features and settings that we hope make it possible for more people to enjoy using an Open Source operating system.

We’ve received feedback from folks with vision-related disabilities that a huge barrier for them when considering an Open Source operating system is that they often need help to get it installed. Now, when you boot into the install media for elementary OS, we automatically play an audio prompt letting you know the keyboard shortcut for turning on the screen reader. And the same audio prompt is available during Initial Setup, so whether you’re buying a computer pre-installed with elementary OS or installing it on your existing computer, you can choose an Open Source operating system and remain independent.

From birth, 1 in 12 men experience color perception deficiency (aka color blindness) and some folks will develop color deficiency through illness or aging—but those we spoke to about accommodations reported that color deficiency assistance tools are often ineffective or unavailable and the lack of awareness and education around color deficiency means that many don’t seek assistance at all. This can affect daily tasks when trying to understand parts of their computer’s interface, but it also comes up when playing games and can make it difficult to work and play collaboratively. We introduced a set of 5 display filters, designed to assist folks with Protanopia, Deuteranopia, and Tritanopia with some additional high contrast options and plenty of assistive text to help folks without a formal color deficiency diagnosis. These filters alter the colors of the entire display to assist you in differentiating between colors where you may be experiencing color deficiency. The feedback we’ve received from testers has been very positive, so if you’ve used these kinds of filters in the past on other operating systems with lackluster results we encourage you to give these a try.
Kun je me uitleggen wat je zo tegen de borst stuit? Ik ben benieuwd.
AvWijk @pixelvink27 november 2024 21:21
Als je eens verder leest wat dit manifest niet gehaald heeft..

""Take that fascists!" says elementary OS founder, Daniel Fore.

Will a pro-DEI & pro-Woke marketing strategy prove successful in attracting new users to a small, commercial Linux distribution? In the words of a wise man, "It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em."
DrWaltman @AvWijk27 november 2024 23:23
En? Kan je misschien uitleggen wat er zo erg is aan deze standpunten? En ook al ben je het er niet mee eens, het is een enorme minderheid die zich hier qua distros voor uitspreekt, waarom raakt dat je zo erg?
m00d @AvWijk27 november 2024 20:24
Oh man, doe toch normaal.
Het hele idee van elementary OS 8 was focus op accessibility en DEI om het juist inclusiever te maken voor iedereen.

Verdeel en heers doe je zelf met dit soort alt right onzin.
MoonRaven @AvWijk27 november 2024 20:48
Ja het inclusieve design is natuurlijk vreselijk. Vreselijk dat ze rekening houden met bijvoorbeeld slechtzienden en het daarom toegankelijk maken.... Dat is inderdaad allemaal erge propeganda...

[Reactie gewijzigd door MoonRaven op 27 november 2024 20:49]

DrWaltman @AvWijk27 november 2024 20:26
Die woke propaganda? Inclusive design bedoel je? Dus juist als doel hebben om iedereen van dienst te willen zijn is voor jou een verdeel en heers strategie? Het klinkt vooral alsof jij hier wil verdelen en heersen. Of heb je een specifiek voorbeeld waarin gebruikers worden benadeeld om anderen van dienst te zijn?
DrWaltman @AvWijk27 november 2024 21:19
dat komt meer omdat je alleen anti-woke retoriek verspreid zonder met voorbeelden te komen.
DrWaltman @AvWijk27 november 2024 21:30
Euh, wat? Dus omdat jij anti iets bent, en ik je erop aanspreek, schiet jij in de verdediging??? Jij geeft af op "woke propaganda" (wat dat ook mag zijn), dat is je anti woke retoriek), en refereert naar iets zonder te linken of überhaupt te vermelden waar het over gaat. Alleen dat het het 'militant links' is, en "Typisch dat de meeste linkse Tweakers lezertjes niet verder komen als op de -1 knop rammen als een comment politiek gezien niet uit de juiste richting komt."

Ik reageer op jouw feitelijke uitspraken, jij prakt de rest op een hoop omdat die "militant links" zou zijn.

Nogmaals, ik vraag je om voorbeelden van wat er mis is, ik kan het daar prima mee eens zijn, maar zo heb ik geen idee waar je zo boos over bent. (behalve dan dat je een aversie hebt voor linkse woke propaganda)
dengregg @AvWijk27 november 2024 20:50
en we hebben hier weer een teergevoelig snowflakje.

distros worden inderdaad vaak ontwikkeld door mensen met een eigen mening, en dat is net de sterkte van linux dat iedereen dat vrij kan doen.
DrWaltman @AvWijk27 november 2024 21:22
Het zou je toch sieren als je met voorbeelden kan komen, wat er systematisch dan zo mis is bij de ontwikkeling van deze distro. Helaas blijft het bij het verspreiden van je allergie voor gelijkheid.
DrWaltman @AvWijk27 november 2024 21:50
Ik druk niet zomaar op minknoppen, maar als iemand een hele groep mensen begint af te vallen omdat ze links-woke zijn dan wel. Alsof die allemaal hetzelfde zijn.

Heb je daarnaast niet iets te lezen met voorbeelden? Maar goed, ff doorheen geskipt, het overgrote deel van de video heeft niks met dit alles te maken. En het is me nog steeds niet duidelijk waarom dit voor jou politiek is. Het enige wat ik me kan voorstellen dat wat jij politiek vindt, is dat de ontwikkelaar trans is en die heeft andere ontwikkelaars die hier fel op tegen waren heeft geweerd.

Bryan Lunduke is nou ook niet de meest onomstreden persoon.

https://www.reddit.com/r/..._deal_with_bryan_lunduke/

En iemand die zoiets post kan ik niet echt objectief noemen:

https://lunduke.substack....rnatives-to-woke-software

Dus nogmaals, wat is je precieze bezwaar?
dengregg @AvWijk27 november 2024 21:24
Ik heb gelezen wat zij daar op haar persoonlijk account geplaatst heeft de laatste 2 weken, en ze steeks het inderdaad niet onder stoelen of banken dat ze geen maga aanhanger is. Belangrijk detail hierbij is dat het over haar persoonlijk account gaat...

Maar als dat voor jou de reden is om bepaalde software niet te gebruiken heb ik heel slecht nieuws voor jou, een heel groot gedeelte van de mensen in dien sector delen die mening.
dengregg @AvWijk27 november 2024 21:48
heb je ook een text versie van de elementary discussie? Heb ik nog iets om te lezen na het rechts-liberale tweakers ;)
AvWijk @dengregg27 november 2024 21:51
LOL ja hoor in een ander parralel universum waar DPG Media door Elon Musk is opgekocht
DrWaltman @AvWijk27 november 2024 23:20
Geef a.u.b. zelf inhoudelijke reacties ipv alleen iedereen die niet jouw politieke voorkeuren aanhangen proberen te denigreren. Je hebt nog steeds zelf niks inhoudelijks gemeld, alleen een paar links naar filmpjes.

