Software-update: elementary OS 6.1

elementary OS logo (75 pix)Versie 6.1 van elementary OS, ook bekend onder de naam Jólnir, is uitgekomen. Elementary OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux-distributie, die als doel heeft om met Pantheon een consistente en simpele desktopomgeving te bieden. Versie 6.1 is een grote update en uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen daarin kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is in het kort de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

elementary OS 6.1 Available Now

Today we’re proud to announce that OS 6.1 Jólnir is available to download now for new users, as an easy upgrade for existing users, and shipping on several high-quality computers. With OS 6.1, we’ve focused in on:

  • Addressing your feedback with new features and fixes
  • Making elementary OS more useful with office productivity features
  • Expanding compatibility with a wide range of hardware

Versienummer 6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website elementary OS
Download https://elementary.io/nl/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

22-12-2021 • 12:56

Bron: elementary OS

Update-historie

22-12 elementary OS 6.1 39
11-08 elementary OS 6.0 80
05-'20 elementary OS 5.1.4 50
04-'20 elementary OS 5.1.3 12
12-'19 elementary OS 5.1 35
10-'18 elementary OS 5.0 13
12-'15 elementary OS 0.3.2 39
09-'15 elementary OS 0.3.1 18
02-'15 elementary OS 0.3 bèta 2 7
Meer historie

Reacties (37)

+2Uruk-Hai
22 december 2021 13:31
Ik heb jaren geleden een van de eerste versies van Elementary OS geïnstalleerd op een laptop, maar ik was niet onder de indruk van (het gebrek aan) de stabiliteit. Ik neem aan dat dat intussen wel wat verbeterd is.

Ik vind het jammer dat verschillende op Ubuntu gebaseerde distributies alleen wat unieke grafische pracht en praal te bieden hebben en onder de motorkap verder niets van elkaar verschillen. Echt nuttige verschillen heb ik er niet in kunnen ontdekken.

De grootste op mij indruk makende verschillen die ik tot nu toe heb gezien zijn Apparmor (Ubuntu) en Snapshot (Linux Mint). En natuurlijk verschillen in performance (KDE versus Mate versus XFCE enz.).

Ik hoop dat ik nu weerwoord ga krijgen van iemand met ervaring die gaat zeggen dat Elementary OS onder zijn glanzende motorkap ook nog allerlei mooie extra's te bieden heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 december 2021 13:35]

+1DeeD2k2
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 13:54
Ik vind het juist wel een fijn idee dat de basis overal hetzelfde Ubuntu is aangezien het een, ook professioneel, een veel gebruikte distro is. Door de grote achterban vertrouw ik erop dat het goed in elkaar zit en goed gecontroleerd is.

Distro’s als Elementary OS of Zorin OS voegen daar een interface aan toe doe het geschikt maakt voor extra gebruikersgroepen.

Dit komt mijne inziens de usability en veiligheid/stabiliteit flink ten goede. Één goede basis met voor elk wat wils als voorkant…
+1Gups
@DeeD2k222 december 2021 16:12
ZorinOS voegt echt behoorlijk veel extra toe hoor, zoals het direct kunnen installeren van Windows Apps, games optimalisaties en het direct kunnen installeren uit de libraries van Steam, Lutris, GOG (en natuurlijk de eigen software store)
Play an enormous library of your favorite games, whether they're AAA titles or indie games. Install native Linux and Windows games from Steam, Lutris, and other sources. Zorin OS comes loaded with NVIDIA & AMD Radeon graphics drivers and game optimizations, so you can get the best performance easily.
Zorin Connect:
Zorin Connect is integrated into the Zorin OS desktop to merge the experience between your computer and Android device. It works over an encrypted connection on your local network, so your data stays private and never reaches the cloud.
en bij dualboot met Windows:
If you install Zorin OS alongside Windows, you can access the files on your Windows drive partition from within Zorin OS.
en nog veel andere zaken.

Het zijn dit soort zaken waar ik zie dat bij velen de overgang van Windows naar Linux enorm wordt vergemakkelijkt. Lijstje:
Technical details about Zorin OS.
Information about currently-supported versions of Zorin OS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gups op 22 december 2021 16:13]

+1rookie no. 1
@Gups22 december 2021 20:54
Wat voor bedrijf/community zit er achter ZorinOS? Nooit van gehoord, maar ziet er wel goed uit als desktop OS.

Hoe zit het met security t.o.v. andere distro's?
+1DeeD2k2
@rookie no. 123 december 2021 09:23
Achter Zorin zit Zorin OS Technologies Limited, gevestigd in Ierland. Ze gaan al mee sinds 2008...

Verder wat @Gups zegt: het is voornamelijk Ubuntu met een schil en aantal standaard applicaties/instellingen die het heel vertrouwd maken voor gebruikers van Windows.
0Gups
@rookie no. 123 december 2021 09:08
ZorinOS is naar mijn ervaring bij mensen waar ik het installeer de makkelijkste distro als je van MS Windows afkomt en groeit daarom als een dolle :)
Security is hetzelfde als Ubuntu (dus Debian waar het allemaal van afstamt maar dat is minder gebruikersvriendelijk). Hier info: https://zorin.com/help/
En voor installeren: https://zorin.com/help/install-zorin-os/
Verder natuurlijk: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zorin_OS
En hier een achtergrond verhaal: https://itsfoss.com/zorin-os-interview/
+1beerse
@Gups22 december 2021 18:15
Iets zegt mij dat jij zorinos wel actief gebruikt en mogeljik zelfs evangelist bent. Je zou een volgende nieuwe versie eens bij tweakers moeten aanmelden bij de knop 'Tip de Redactie' op https://tweakers.net/downloads/. Dan kan/zal ze worden opgenomen in de software-aankondigingen.
0Gups
@beerse23 december 2021 09:03
Je gedachte begrijp ik maar ik gebruik gewoon de 'ouderwetse' Ubuntu!
Ik installeer alleen veel bij 'gewone' mensen die verder niks met IT hebben laat staan handig ermee en ben daarom altijd op zoek naar de voor hen meest geschikte distro en ik merk dat de overgang van Windows naar Linux verreweg het makkelijkst gaat met ZorinOS (en CloudReady). Van mooie FOSS software kan ik wél erg enthousiast worden omdat ik zie hoeveel problemen het van mensen kan oplossen. Vergis je niet: velen worden opgevroten door de stress veroorzaakt door virus/malware angst, of door iets 'fout' te doen en dan zijn zij hun besturingssysteem kwijt (denken zij) enz. Als ik ze laat zien hoe eenvoudig het zelf downloaden en installeren van 'hun' Linux is dan gaat er een last van hun schouder. Tot tranen toe heb ik meerdere malen meegemaakt!
Maar als er een nóg beter alternatief boven komt drijven dan wordt dat hem hoor ;)
Nu heb ik goede hoop op Ubuntu Web Remix als alternatief voor een Google vrije ChromeOS. Dit zou eigenlijk verplicht op scholen moeten worden gebruikt!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gups op 23 december 2021 09:16]

0DeeD2k2
@Gups23 december 2021 09:19
Eens. Het is allemaal niet helemaal zo plat als dat ik schets, maar in de basis blijft ht interface (in de breedste zin van het woord) dat Zorin toevoegt aan Ubuntu.

Ik heb het ook net ontdekt omdat ik een oplossing zocht voor de oude laptop van mijn vriendin. Zorin OS Lite kwam goed naar voren vanwege de interface en de lage minimum specs. Ik ben benieuwd of het zo goed blijft bevallen. De potentie heeft het zeker!
0Gups
@DeeD2k223 december 2021 09:34
Ja klopt maar het is mij opgevallen dat voor velen juist die details zoveel uitmaken. Het grappige is dat als je van de één naar de ander hopt het inderdaad gaat opvallen dat veel hetzelfde is maar dan op een ander plekje.
En voor een laptop met lage specs is ZorinOS Lite voor mij ook de eerste om te proberen. Vanwege de grote hoeveelheid drivers die worden meegeleverd wat een makkelijke installatie garandeert, en ook omdat het van de Lite distro's de enige is die er mooi uitziet, hoewel dat laatste een kwestie van smaak is maar mijn ervaring met installatie bij anderen leert dat dit best een algemene mening is.

Als je het je vriendin leert zelf te downloaden, op USB zetten en installeren dan gaat zij voor je het weet heel haar vriendinnenclub ook hierop over zetten ;)
+1GeroldM

@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 15:53
Heb het zelf 2 keer verschillende versies van ElementaryOS geinstalleerd op laptops.

De default installatie werkte op zich goed, maar je bent wel beperkt in keuze van extra software. En de meeste pakketten in hun store zijn niet gratis en/of open source. Volgens wat ze zelf aangeven is dat er veel herschreven moet worden voordat het goed werkt in hun grafische omgeving.

Nu is dat op zich niet erg, maar de default installaties boden mij persoonlijk niet genoeg en dacht dat men niet alleen de interface van Apple afkeek, maar ook de denkwijze/filosofie van betalen voor zelfs de meest basale extra functies. Vind je dat allemaal geen probleem, dan is ElementaryOS een redelijk goede distro waarmee de meeste mensen heel vlot aan de slag kunnen gaan.

Zelf gebruik ik Pop!_OS, die bevalt mij dan weer beter.
+1Uchy
@GeroldM22 december 2021 15:58
Je kunt ook de standaard ubuntu repos inzetten, dan heb je een breder aanbod dan de elementary-specifieke ecosysteem (daar zit nl ook een filosofie achter)
+1Wolfos
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 13:36
Ik heb het een paar keer geprobeert te installeren maar hij faalt iedere keer. Eén keer kreeg ik zelfs Ubuntu in plaats van Elementary :?
En ja ik had de juiste ISO te pakken.
+1hottestbrain
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 13:55
Ik had datzelfde issue, maar sinds versie 5.x vind ik het vrij stabiel. Inmiddels over op Mac met M1 dus de huidige staat kan ik dan weer niet over meepraten.
+1Settler11
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 14:13
Hier een hele tijdlijn van alle Linux distro's: https://upload.wikimedia....n_Timeline_21_10_2021.svg

Er is heel veel op basis van Ubuntu idd. Maar misschien is Arch Linux (Manjaro) wel wat? Het is natuurlijk wel afhankelijk wat je er mee wilt doen en vooraf handig te weten wat het kan.

Wat voor mij het 'probleem' is met Linux wordt best duidelijk beschreven in de laatste 3 linux vids van LTT: voor sommige opdrachten duurt het te lang omdat je 'm anders moet uitvoeren dan je gewend bent en soms simpelweg niet makkelijk gemaakt. (lack of user experience).
0himlims_
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 16:18
er zitten aantal zaken in elementary die bij ubuntu zelf niet terug ziet;
- 'configuratie panel' waarbij diverse instellingen / hardware beheerd kan worden
- (multi)monitor setup en configuratie tool
- eigen store met flatpack (:r) en commerciële tools
- unieke interface (beetje macos - maar dan stabiel :X)
- aanpassingen van interface/WM - maar die zie je overigens wel vaker in vergelijkbare vorm terug

onderaan de streep is het 'allemaal debian' :X :+ met wat aanpassingen verwacht ik dat je zelf de unity-ubuntu interface hierop werkend gaat krijgen.

aantal unieke verschillen binden de 'core' systemen (slackware, debian, arch, gentoo) is redelijk groot. alle 'smaakjes' daarvan zijn vergelijkbaar.

* himlims_ is vooral fan van 'sparky linux' (its in the name), xubuntu (gewoon simpele interface, rap en easy), gentoo (105% prestatie van je hardware) system76/pop voor gamen

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 22 december 2021 16:18]

+1Beerik
22 december 2021 13:23
Blijft een mooi OS, zeker gezien de consistentie en cleanheid wat betreft UI. Helaas niet heel geschikt voor hele hele oude hardware, althans Ubuntu is dan toch net iets sneller. Anyway, mooi dat dit soort projecten blijven leven!
+1unixland
@Beerik22 december 2021 14:13
Elementary is juist veel meer lightweight dan Ubuntu zelf. Ik heb wat tests gerund en bv. alleen al opstarttijd is Elementary bij mij zo'n 30% sneller dan Ubuntu. Zelfde systeem, zelfde hardware. Wat betreft oude hardware, dat weet ik niet, ik heb tegenwoordig alleen maar nieuwere hardware ;)
+1satya
@unixland22 december 2021 15:15
De schil is idd iets lichter en erg mooi, maar een Thinkpad T60 wil er toch niet echt meer mee weg.
+1Carlos0_0
@satya22 december 2021 18:48
Dan heb je het ook wel over een hele ouwe laptop 😅
0satya
@Carlos0_023 december 2021 13:01
Die krengen gaan veel te lang mee 🙂
0Carlos0_0
@satya23 december 2021 17:58
Je hoeft het niet te blijven gebruiken tot je ducktape nodig heb om alles bij elkaar te houden 🙃
+1Casejunky
@Beerik22 december 2021 16:42
Ik heb juist de ervaring dat Ubuntu juist slechter werkt op oudere hardware, ik mis heel erg die "snappyness" van de early releases van Ubuntu
+1Marve79
22 december 2021 14:17
Ik gebruik veel Linux op servers maar op de desktop heeft het me nog nooit kunnen overtuigen. Simpele dingen als drag & drop werken vaak al niet eens. Dat was mijn ervaring destijds met Elementary OS. Het zal inmiddels wel verbetert zijn want de laatste keer dat ik het heb geprobeerd is vele jaren geleden.

Maar als ik dan nu nog de desktops zie met KDE of Gnome ziet het er nog niet uit. Als je dat dan vergelijkt met Windows en zelfs ChromeOS dan is dat daar toch een stuk beter. Ik snap niet dat enkel commerciele bedrijven een goede UI kunnen maken.

Zelfs Sun Java Desktop systeem ziet er beter uit dan alles wat ze nu maken en dat is uitgebracht in 2005.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marve79 op 22 december 2021 14:18]

+1satya
@Marve7922 december 2021 15:12
Ik kan meegaan in je verhaal. Visueel is elemtary zelfs een van de mooiste, maar probeer Chromium of Firefox er maar een op te installeren.

Zelf professioneel redelijk wat te stellen met Linux op de desktop, hoewel naar de gebruikers toe alles erg specifiek is ingeregeld.

Soms is het ook wat je gewend bent. Voor prive gebruik voldoet een Chrombook prima. zeker gezien bijna alles wat ik doe web based is en de slimmigheden mij prima bevallen icm de telefoon en chrome op de desktop.

Voor werk is Windows de fijnste en meest geïntegreerde OS, zeker nu er Windows Terminal is waar elke gewenste shell naar wens in te gebruiken is.
+1oef!
@Marve7922 december 2021 16:42
Ik vind Cinnamon desktop in Mint wel lekker werken, het ziet er in ieder geval strak uit. Er is leentjebuur gespeeld bij MS voor het startmenu en dat pakt heel aardig uit.
+1666stokstaartje
22 december 2021 17:41
Vind dit zelf een fijn, ligt, snel, eenvoudig, no nonsens besturingssysteem voor de lichte laptop op de bank. Het uiterlijk is wat mij betreft subliem en voor de simpele zaken als surfen, Netflix, email, Signal ed. voldoet het prima. Heb zelf op de Ipad na geen Mac maar vind het uiterlijk van MacBooks van anderen ook altijd fijn om mee te werken.
Voor zwaardere toepassingen bijvoorbeeld op de desktop, gebruik ik het niet. Ik werk veel met tekstverwerkers en spreadsheets en wil hobbymatig nog wel eens een scripje of iets dergelijks in elkaar draaien maar ik heb de ervaring dat installatie van pakketten vanuit andere repositories vroeg of laat tot problemen leidt die vaak slechts zijn op te lossen met een nieuwe installatie. Voor dergelijke toepassingen gebruik ik daarom liever gewoon Debian.
Verder installeer ik het regelmatig op computers van anderen zoals mijn bejaarde ouders of andere 'digitaal minder vaardige personen'. Zij kunnen er mee surfen en mailen en gebruik maken van de software die de store biedt. Dat laatste kan overigens in de meeste gevallen ook tegen betaling van 0 euro zodat software gemakkelijk kan worden uitgeprobeerd voordat de ontwikkelaars worden betaald.
Ik kan meegaan in je verhaal. Visueel is elemtary zelfs een van de mooiste, maar probeer Chromium of Firefox er maar een op te installeren.
Deze snap ik echt niet. Ik maak al jaren gebruik van Elementary - volgens mij al vanaf versie 4.0 - en het eerste dat ik vanaf het begin na installatie doe is Ff (en Thunderbird) installeren. Nooit problemen mee gehad en zaken als Netflix werken op die browser direct out of the box.
+1Klojum
22 december 2021 21:42
Deze ElementaryOS 6.1 is gebaseerd op Ubuntu 20.04.3, terwijl over 4 maanden Ubuntu zelf met 22.04 LTS uitkomt... Dat vind ik dan weer een beetje jammer.
0beerse
@I KNOW22 december 2021 18:18
Je doet wel aardig je best om op een zwarte lijst te komen.
0Timo002
@I KNOW22 december 2021 14:34
Maar wat zeg jij dan precies? Want je zegt eigenlijk ook niets. Welk niveau is beneden peil?
0Arrogant
@I KNOW22 december 2021 14:38
eerste keer weer sinds tijden dat ik kijk op "tweakers",
geregistreerd op 6 augustus 2021 :+
(I know, je hoeft niet geregistreerd te zijn om Tweakers te bezoeken, maar toch: LOL)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

