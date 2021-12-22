ZorinOS voegt echt behoorlijk veel extra toe hoor, zoals het direct kunnen installeren van Windows Apps
, games optimalisaties en het direct kunnen installeren uit de libraries van Steam, Lutris, GOG (en natuurlijk de eigen software store)
Play an enormous library of your favorite games, whether they're AAA titles or indie games. Install native Linux and Windows games from Steam, Lutris, and other sources. Zorin OS comes loaded with NVIDIA & AMD Radeon graphics drivers and game optimizations, so you can get the best performance easily.
Zorin Connect:
Zorin Connect is integrated into the Zorin OS desktop to merge the experience between your computer and Android device. It works over an encrypted connection on your local network, so your data stays private and never reaches the cloud.
en bij dualboot met Windows:
If you install Zorin OS alongside Windows, you can access the files on your Windows drive partition from within Zorin OS.
en nog veel andere zaken.
Het zijn dit soort zaken waar ik zie dat bij velen de overgang van Windows naar Linux enorm wordt vergemakkelijkt. Lijstje
:
Technical details about Zorin OS.
Information about currently-supported versions of Zorin OS.
Zorin OS 16 (latest version)
Base system Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Supported until
with software updates and security patches
April 2025
Initially released 17 August 2021
Supported app formats
APT
Flatpak
Snap
.deb
AppImage
.exe & .msi
(with optional Windows App Support)
Default software repositories
Zorin OS APT repositories
Ubuntu packages
Flathub
Snap Store
Desktop environment
GNOME Shell (Core & Pro editions)
XFCE (Lite editions)
Linux kernel version 5.11
Processor architecture support
64-bit x86 Intel or AMD CPUs
Zorin OS 15
Base system Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Supported until
with software updates and security patches
April 2023
Initially released 5 June 2019
Supported app formats
APT
Flatpak
Snap
.deb
AppImage
.exe & .msi
(with optional Windows App Support)
Default software repositories
Zorin OS APT repositories
Ubuntu packages
Snap Store
Desktop environment
GNOME Shell (Core, Ultimate, and Education editions)
XFCE (Lite editions)
Linux kernel version 5.4
Processor architecture support
64-bit x86 Intel or AMD CPUs
32-bit x86 Intel or AMD CPUs (Lite editions only)
