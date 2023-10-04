Software-update: elementary OS 7.1

elementary OS logo (75 pix)Versie 7.1 van elementary OS, ook bekend onder de naam Horus, is kort geleden uitgekomen. Elementary OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux-distributie, die als doel heeft om met Pantheon een consistente en simpele desktopomgeving te bieden. Versie 7.1 is een grote update en uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen daarin kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is in het kort de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

elementary OS 7 Available now

Today, we’re proud to announce that OS 7.1 is available to download now and shipping on several high-quality computers. This release represents the sum of our work over the last several months as a single major update to the OS 7 series and includes all of the monthly OS updates we’ve detailed since the OS 7 release. With OS 7.1, we’ve focused in on:

  • Providing personalization options and features that make our operating system more inclusive and accessible
  • Protecting your privacy and ensuring apps always operate with your explicit consent
  • Addressing your feedback with over 200 bug fixes, design changes, and new features

elementary OS 7

Versienummer 7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website elementary OS
Download https://elementary.io/nl/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: elementary OS

elementary OS

Reacties (29)

Jim80 4 oktober 2023 18:17
die als doel heeft om met Pantheon een consistente en simpele desktopomgeving te bieden
Zoiets kan bijna niet op Linux desktop.... elk "extern" programma moet z'n eigen GUI voorzien, en dan nog eens met verschillende onderliggende frameworks zoals Qt, GTK, ... Dat maakt dat de desktopomgeving altijd een beetje een lappendeken is en rommelig overkomt. De titelbalk en omkadering is eigenlijk het enige dat redelijk consistent is te krijgen. Zelf stoor ik me er minder aan gezien de enorme voordelen van Linux en bij uitbereiding open source software.
Wolfos @Jim804 oktober 2023 18:59
Is dat met Windows anders dan? In principe is WPF wel even de standaard geweest maar er is zat software (vooral cross platform) die allerlei andere dingen gebruikt. Vroeger veel Java, tegenwoordig meer web applicaties.

Uiteindelijk wil je met de meeste software gewoon cross-platform zijn en dan ga je je niet binden aan een Windows standaard, of een Linux standaard.
ThatOneCheetah @Wolfos4 oktober 2023 23:07
..en het feit dat zelfs elementen binnen Windows (11) inconsistent zijn. Zoals bijvoorbeeld tot kort geleden nog in 'mmsys.cpl' moeten rommelen zodat audio zich gedraagt.

Gelukkig word dit wel langzamerhand verbeterd in updates.
HollowGamer @Jim804 oktober 2023 18:40
Dat is al stukken minder met GTK4/libadwaita, en KDE heeft ook gewoon een standaard hoor.

Wil je echt iets meer dat op elkaar lijkt, kiest dan op de omgeving voor dezelfde stack. Dus op Gnome GTK en op KDE Qt.
maxxer29 @Jim805 oktober 2023 00:22
Heb je tekst 3 keer moeten lezen, maar lijkt toch een beetje tegenstrijdig te zijn.
Programma moet zijn eigen gui voorzien, dat lijkt mij logisch bij elk programma.
En er zijn inderdaad verschillende desktop omgevingen mogelijk op Linux.
Ik vind het irritanter dat Microsoft elke keer loopt te sleutelen aan de desktop omgeving en je maar mee moet of externe programmatjes moet gebruiken om dingen als start menu en taakbalk weer zoals voorheen te krijgen.
Jeffrey2107 @Jim804 oktober 2023 18:32
en helaas is het godsonmogelijk een standaard ervoor te krijgen want er is altijd wel een of andere linux nerd die het toch per se weer anders moet doen en zelf het wiel uit wil vinden.

Kan een voordeel zijn maar is vaak toch wel een nadeel.
HollowGamer @Jeffrey21074 oktober 2023 21:11
Mooi, anders verspreid je nog even meer verhalen die niet waar zijn.

Ik draai op Gnome 45, en vrijwel alles is hetzelfde. Zelfs Qt apps zien er vrijwel uit als de GTK-app.
Vergelijk het met W11, daar zijn de core apps (calc, agenda, mail, camera, etc.) allemaal verschillend, en dat voor een bedrijf dat miljarden verdient en tig developers heeft lol.

Kan het beter? Ja, maar het is al beter aan het worden, zeker nu met Wayland.

eOS is wel een uitzondering, die hebben weer hun eigen eco-systeem, maar de meeste zullen deze apps niet veel draaien op een andere distro/shell.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 22 juli 2024 17:54]

Jeffrey2107 @HollowGamer5 oktober 2023 00:12
Gnome is een van de weinige die het goed doen.

Draag het om en ga op kde plasma zitten en daar is het een bende.

GTK ziet er vaak niet uit, sommige apps lijken van win95 te komen en zelfs kde apps zijn verschillend.

Dan heb ik het nog niet over de vele andere kleine de's
Jogai @Jeffrey21075 oktober 2023 08:00
Nou, ik zit op een kleinere de die juist op qt is gebaseerd, maar ook mijn gtk apps zien er gewoon uit als de rest, en dat is gewoon een prettig modern thema.

Dus ik sluit me aan bij @HollowGamer : verspreid geen verhalen die geen waar zijn.
HollowGamer 4 oktober 2023 18:21
elementary OS voelt nu toch wel aardig out-of-dated, en het tempo van releases gaat zo langzaam, dat je afvraagt wie dit voor zijn plezier wilt gebruiken?

Grootste nadeel, in mijn ogen althans, is dat buiten hun eigen apps, het nog erger uitziet dan Windows 11 op gebied van consistentie.
Wolfos @HollowGamer4 oktober 2023 18:57
Inderdaad. Heb het in het verleden een aantal keer geprobeert maar vaak problemen met verouderde kernel versies en hardware die daarom niet ondersteund werd.
Aegir81 @Wolfos4 oktober 2023 19:47
Het is gebouwd op Ubuntu 22.04 (april vorig jaar) en kernel 5.15 (juli vorig jaar). Niet splinternieuw dus, maar dat is enkel een probleem als je nieuwere hardware hebt.

Vroeger een aantal keer gebruikt, maar je merkt al snel dat een klein team te veel wil doen. Ik kies nu voor de 'grotere' distributies als ik Linux gebruik: Ubuntu, Fedora of Arch.

Elementary heeft wel een aantal leuke dingen (verder) ontwikkeld: Pantheon desktop, eigen app winkel met mogelijkheid om ontwikkelaars iets te betalen e.d., maar ik vind dat de meeste andere distro's meer ondersteuning bieden en software haal ik meestal uit repo's of Flathub en dat volstaat al. Ontwikkelaars steunen doe ik dan wel via een donatie op hun eigen site.
HollowGamer @Aegir814 oktober 2023 21:16
eOS is trouwens erg Flathub aan het pushen, dacht dat zij ook daarin de eerste waren.

Ik heb niets tegen de distro, maar ik vind het nog steeds hetzelfde als 6 jaar terug, en dat is vergeleken bij andere, gewoon niet snel genoeg. En dat komt inderdaad door een te klein team, maar dus ook allemaal uitdagingen, omdat ze een eigen implementatie van dingen gebruiken.

Pantheon gebruikt bijvoorbeeld vrijwel niemand buiten hunzelf, en is dacht ik meer een fork van Mutter met wat tweaks.
Craimasjien @Aegir815 oktober 2023 13:14
Ze hebben in elementaryOS 7.1 de kernel geüpdatet naar Linux 6.2. Je comment bevat dan ook wat .... outdated informatie *badum tss*.
OS 7.1 also includes the latest long-term support Hardware Enablement stack from Ubuntu, including Linux 6.2. Notably, this brings improved support for Intel 13th gen processors and Intel Arc graphics, as well as performance enhancements for AMD Zen 4 CPUs.
Bron
manuarmata @HollowGamer5 oktober 2023 10:24
Elementary wordt beheerd en onderhouden door een hele kleine groep mensen. Op zich is het al een mirakel dat het overeind blijft. De kracht van elementary is dat het heel licht en direct is. Destijds was het ook best fraai vergeleken met andere besturingssystemen. En Danielle had veel ambitie. Ondertussen oogt de interface, die nog geen echte veranderingen heeft gezien in al die jaren, verouderd.
Roel1966 4 oktober 2023 22:04
De taakbalk onderin lijkt sprekend op de taakbalk van Apple OSX net ook als die standaard achtergrond.
Jerie @Roel19664 oktober 2023 22:41
Dat is dan ook hun inspiratiebron :P
Roel1966 @Jerie4 oktober 2023 22:50
Dat vermoeden had ik al en op zich ook niets mis mee en tja, kijk naar Windows 11 wat die gedaan hebben qua taakbalk, ook daar zit wel een heel hoog Apple gehalte in.
Jerie @Roel19664 oktober 2023 22:53
Tja ik type dit op macOS met de dock aan de linkerkant :Y)
Roel1966 @Jerie4 oktober 2023 22:55
Heb zelf voorheen ook wel een tijdje een iMac gehad maar tja, ben en blijf een Tweaker dus toch maar weer zelf een Windows systeempje gebouwd. Wel heb ik dan daarnaast een iPad Pro dus toch een beetje van Apple in huis :)
arjanvdwal1992 @Roel19665 oktober 2023 09:14
ben en blijf een Tweaker dus toch maar weer zelf een Windows systeempje gebouwd
Daarom heb ik nu een Macbook Pro en een Windows PC geassembleerd haha! Blijft kriebelen
miltenburg1974 @arjanvdwal19925 oktober 2023 13:26
Ik zou het graag een keer proberen onder Parallels, maar dat werkt helaas nogal ... niet eigenlijk.
arjanvdwal1992 @miltenburg19745 oktober 2023 13:32
Je bedoeld MacOS uitproberen in een virtuele omgeving?
miltenburg1974 @arjanvdwal199210 oktober 2023 12:17
Nee,

elementary OS 7.1 binnen parallels. MacOS heb ik al naar tevredenheid draaien.
Roel1966 @arjanvdwal19925 oktober 2023 17:33
Heb ik ook wel vaker al eens aan gedacht maar ja, helaas zijn de Macbooks en iMacs niet direct goedkoop. Daarom dan maar een iPad Pro 11 refurbished voor een tijdje terug gekocht.
StGermain 4 oktober 2023 22:56
Ik heb linux voorlopig weer een tijdje opgegeven en ben terug naar W11 gegaan, mijn laptop dient om met parsec of moonlight remote op mijn gamepc te spelen wanneer ik niet in mijn bureau zit. Beiden falen ondanks allerlei tips en truuks op fora en reddit om onder eOS de xbox one controller correct door te geven of doen dat zelfs helemaal niet. Onder W11 werkt het out of the box. Jammer want ik hou wel van de look van deze distro.
Uruk-Hai 5 oktober 2023 08:47
Elementary OS 7.0 heeft veel negatieve reviews op distrowatch.com.
De huidige score is 4.9.

Ter vergelijking: Linux Mint krijgt van de reviewers een 8.7 en die nemen tenminste ook nog de moeite om de laatste versie te reviewen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 17:54]

i_like_scotland 5 oktober 2023 11:21
Waarom zou je Elementary OS willen gebruiken als het inmiddels ouderwetser aanvoelt als Ubuntu 23.04....
MornixRS 5 oktober 2023 11:27
Teveel goals? Het feit dat in het echt te weinig goals vallen is niet een nadeel van de game he. :P

