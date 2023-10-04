Versie 7.1 van elementary OS, ook bekend onder de naam Horus, is kort geleden uitgekomen. Elementary OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux-distributie, die als doel heeft om met Pantheon een consistente en simpele desktopomgeving te bieden. Versie 7.1 is een grote update en uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen daarin kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is in het kort de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Today, we’re proud to announce that OS 7.1 is available to download now and shipping on several high-quality computers. This release represents the sum of our work over the last several months as a single major update to the OS 7 series and includes all of the monthly OS updates we’ve detailed since the OS 7 release. With OS 7.1, we’ve focused in on: