Wireshark 4.0.10

Versie 4.0.9 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen en wegens een probleem met de macOS-versie kan ook versie 4.0.10 alweer worden opgehaald. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. Vanaf versie 4.0 zijn er geen 32bit-uitvoeringen meer beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Wireshark 4.0.10The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- Error loading g729.so plugin with Wireshark 4.0.9 and 3.6.17 on macOS. Issue 19374.
Wireshark 4.0.9The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2023-27 RTPS dissector memory leak. Issue 19322. CVE-2023-5371.
Updated Protocol Support
- Updating from within Wireshark if a file is open fails because it can’t close Wireshark. Issue 17658.
- ESL timestamp provided by ET2000 not displayed. Issue 18308.
- Kafka: dissect_kafka_sync_group_request missing version check for instance_id. Issue 19290.
- Start Capture via context menu crashes on macOS with an older Qt version. Issue 19299.
- Delta time displayed is incorrect after unsetting time reference. Issue 19324.
- Fuzz job crash output: randpkt-2023-09-09-7060.pcap. Issue 19332.
- Missing one bit in SCCP::sequencing/segmenting. Issue 19336.
- Protobuf field malformed packet for last byte of 'repeated fixed32' Issue 19342.
- RTP/RFC 4571: Wrong desegmentation/reassembly in RTP over TCP packets. Issue 19345.
- Sparklines not working on macOS Sonoma with both native OS and Homebrew pcap. Issue 19349.
- Incorrect bit values and namings in BSS Configuration Report TLV. Issue 19352.
- ESL
- GNW
- IDN
- IEEE 1722
- IEEE 1905.1a
- ITS
- Kafka
- ProtoBuf
- RTP
- RTPS
- SCCP
- TACACS
- Tibia
