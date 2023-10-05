Software-update: Wireshark 4.0.10

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 4.0.9 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen en wegens een probleem met de macOS-versie kan ook versie 4.0.10 alweer worden opgehaald. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. Vanaf versie 4.0 zijn er geen 32bit-uitvoeringen meer beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Wireshark 4.0.10

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
  • Error loading g729.so plugin with Wireshark 4.0.9 and 3.6.17 on macOS. Issue 19374.

Wireshark 4.0.9

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Updating from within Wireshark if a file is open fails because it can’t close Wireshark. Issue 17658.
  • ESL timestamp provided by ET2000 not displayed. Issue 18308.
  • Kafka: dissect_kafka_sync_group_request missing version check for instance_id. Issue 19290.
  • Start Capture via context menu crashes on macOS with an older Qt version. Issue 19299.
  • Delta time displayed is incorrect after unsetting time reference. Issue 19324.
  • Fuzz job crash output: randpkt-2023-09-09-7060.pcap. Issue 19332.
  • Missing one bit in SCCP::sequencing/segmenting. Issue 19336.
  • Protobuf field malformed packet for last byte of 'repeated fixed32' Issue 19342.
  • RTP/RFC 4571: Wrong desegmentation/reassembly in RTP over TCP packets. Issue 19345.
  • Sparklines not working on macOS Sonoma with both native OS and Homebrew pcap. Issue 19349.
  • Incorrect bit values and namings in BSS Configuration Report TLV. Issue 19352.
Updated Protocol Support
  • ESL
  • GNW
  • IDN
  • IEEE 1722
  • IEEE 1905.1a
  • ITS
  • Kafka
  • ProtoBuf
  • RTP
  • RTPS
  • SCCP
  • TACACS
  • Tibia

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 4.0.10 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 4.0.10 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 4.0.10 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.0.10 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.0.10 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 4.0.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

