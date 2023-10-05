Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2023.10.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2023.10.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2023.10: New looks and more tile card features!

October! It means we’ve just celebrated our birthday; we are now 10 years old! In case you’ve missed our birthday YouTube stream with all the cool announcements, we’ve summed it all up in our 10 year Home Assistant blog post.

Even more exciting news, as this is Home Assistant’s year of the voice: Chapter 4 of this endeavor has been announced and will be streamed live on YouTube on 12 October 2023, at 12:00 PDT / 21:00 CEST! Be sure to tune in! I’ve seen some early demos… All I’m going to say is: It is mind-blowing!

As for this release, because of all of the above, it is a bit smaller than usual in terms of features. I promise that chapter 4 is going to make it all worth it. Yet, it contains tons of updates, bug fixes, and a couple of beautiful new features for the tile card! Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

dutchnltweaker 5 oktober 2023 08:52
Zeker mooi, maar ik wacht wel tot de .1 of .2 update.

Verleden wel de beste methode, weet niet of dat nu ook zo is als paar jaar terug.
lenwar @dutchnltweaker5 oktober 2023 13:37
Als je inhoudelijk kijkt naar wat er in de .1 en .2 (en verder) zit, dan zul je zien dat dat vrijwel nooit bugfixes zijn die in de .0 versie zijn geïntroduceerd (uitzonderingen daargelaten).
Het zijn vrijwel altijd patches van losse integraties waar ze niet de tijd voor hadden om ze in de .0 te zetten of dat de betreffende update van een derde partij er domweg nog niet was.

2023.9.3: https://www.home-assistan...ase-202393---september-24

Als voorbeeld de 'laatste' versie van 2023.9
Veel bumps van onderliggende libraries (dus die zaken aanspreken) zoals van pyenphase (om Enphase omvormers uit te lezen)
https://github.com/pyenphase/pyenphase/releases

Deze library wordt door HA gebruikt, maar is niet door hen gemaakt.

In de .0 kreeg de versie 1.9.1, wat toen de laatste was. Met de laatste patch kwam 1.11.4 wat toen de laatste was.

N.B. Er zijn uiteraard wel is zaken die in de .0 stuk zijn gemaakt en in een latere versie weer gemaakt zijn. Echter, puur anekdotisch natuurlijk, had ik een keer iets wat in een .4 release kapot ging, en pas in de volgende .0 gemaakt was, waar er ook een .6 was van de vorige (voor mij kapotte) versie.
Vinnie.1234 @dutchnltweaker5 oktober 2023 09:06
Ik heb de afgelopen 2 jaar eigenlijk nooit problemen gehad na een update dus naar mijn mening kun je zonder problemen altijd gewoon updaten. Kijk natuurlijk wel altijd de breaking changes door.

ik maak wel elke 12 uur automatisch een backup van mijn volledige systeem zodat ik zeker weet dat wat er ook gebeurd ik nooit meer dan 12 uur aan data kan verliezen!
dutchnltweaker @Vinnie.12345 oktober 2023 09:38
Ja dat laatste doe ik ook altijd, lokaal en via drive.
Ik heb wel degelijk twee keer gehad dat ik problemen had na een update, toen zelfs de Backup corrupt was kon ik alles opnieuw instellen. Niet erg prettig zegmaar.
Vinnie.1234 @dutchnltweaker5 oktober 2023 10:08
Ow ik zou dan gek worden en ook een groot probleem hebben trouwens. Alles bij bij gaat inmiddels via HA, dus zelfs mijn hue lampen gaan dan niet meer aan.

Ik doe het inderdaad ook lokaal en via de onedrive. Al vraag ik me af hoe je back-up corrupt kan zijn? Je hebt hem dan toch altijd nog van 12 uur geleden?

Heb 1 keer een echte crash gehad van mijn systeem (ik delete per ongeluk en verkeerde map...). Alles opnieuw geïnstalleerd en back-up er op terug zetten en het werkte weer :D
icecreamfarmer @dutchnltweaker5 oktober 2023 15:22
Nemen die backups niet super veel gig's in?
Ik gebruik nu proxomox en backup de VM nu volledig maar sporadisch maar dat zijn grote bestanden.
sys64738 Moderator F&V @icecreamfarmer6 oktober 2023 08:30
Hangt natuurlijk beetje van je HA install af. Ik heb vrij korte history (rest gaat naar extern DB) en redelijk uitgebreide config. Mijn backups zijn zo'n 190 MB.

En ja, backups zijn belangrijk. Ga eens na hoe vervelend het voor je zou zijn als je HA het helemaal niet meer zou doen? In jouw geval heb je nog je snapshots maar dan is het nog steeds vervelend.
icecreamfarmer @sys647386 oktober 2023 08:56
Nee dat klopt daarom de snapshots. Maar ik heb geen 5 gig meer over op mijn drive.

Maar ik zal er eens naar kijken. Als hij nu uitvalt staat er binnen een kwartier een nieuwe vm te draaien. Ben dan wat historie kwijt maar dat valt te overzien.

dutchnltweaker @Vinnie.12345 oktober 2023 09:46
Edit: tweaker heeft 2 keer mijn bericht gepost.

AJediIAm @dutchnltweaker6 oktober 2023 19:14
Versie x.0 is tegenwoordig de best geteste en meest stabiele versie. Er zijn redelijk wat mensen die de beta testen dus ongeplande breaking changes komen zo goed als niet meer voor op versie x.0
vincenttor 5 oktober 2023 08:34
Ik heb sinds ik vorige week de update probeerde een fout, is het terug gedraaid en gister was de database corrupt al was die vrij groot geworden.
Zojuist de update nogmaals uitgevoerd en wel gelukt maar helaas die database is verdwenen met mijn zonnepanelen info etc.
Ray_ @vincenttor5 oktober 2023 08:51
Dat er een backup gemaakt kan worden voordat je update is handig, maar ik heb liever wat meer snapshots bij de hand.

Deze addon gebruik ik zelf en heeft mij in een dergelijke situatie al eens gered: https://community.home-as...oogle-drive-backup/107928
sjimmie @Ray_5 oktober 2023 11:00
LoL, snapshots...
Ik draai VMWare ESXi op mijn Raspberry pi met daarop een VM met HA. Ik snapshot dus gewoon de hele VM als ik zeker wil zijn.
SSH @sjimmie5 oktober 2023 11:23
Heeft VMWare niet aparte database backup mechanismen omdat met de door jouw voorgestelde restore methode de database corrupt kan geraken?
sjimmie @SSH5 oktober 2023 12:21
Als ik netjes de hele VM afsluit (dus HA en het OS) en dan een snapshot maak dan raakt er niks corrupt.
En nee, VMware maakt een snapshot van de hele VM en is zich verder niet bewust van enige applicatie daarin. Natuurlijk zijn er mooie backup oplossingen voor backups van applicaties en databases maar die staan feitelijk los van VMware.
SSH @sjimmie5 oktober 2023 15:09
Je hebt een HA cluster maar moet je VM uitzetten om een backup te kunnen maken? 8)7 Ik snap dat je het eerste doet omdat het kan en leuk is, maar reageert in een draadje over een corrupte database.
gamer0308 @SSH5 oktober 2023 17:26
Ik denk dat hij met HA Home Assistant bedoeld.
sjimmie @SSH5 oktober 2023 19:38
ik meen dat het bericht waarop we reageren gaat over Home Assistant, wat door veel gebruikers wel HA wordt genoemd. Maar ik snap je verwarring. Echter is vSphere H.A. een beetje te hoog gegrepen voor mijn Raspberry Pi… (die overigens vaak een rpi wordt genoemd)
m-a-r-t-1 @sjimmie5 oktober 2023 13:22
Yup, zelfde principe hier
Draai proxmox op een optiplex 3080 met een home assistant vm. Automatische volledige backup iedere zondag naar mijn nas. Top :)
vincenttor @Ray_5 oktober 2023 22:43
danku
DennusB @vincenttor5 oktober 2023 08:41
Daar heb je backups voor toch ? ;)
m.z @DennusB5 oktober 2023 10:20
Als goed is staat vinkje Create back-up before updating ook altijd aan bij updates. Als ik me niet vergis is dit geen full back-up. Voor een full back-up maak ik gebruik dit script blueprint:

Create Automated Backups Every Day

Er handig, met notificatie naar je telefoon
Kenhas @m.z5 oktober 2023 13:35
Tja, dan moet je ze natuurlijk nog zelf ergens kopiëren. Als je server(tje) volledig de geest geeft, ga je neit veel aan je backup hebben. Ikzelf gebruik is de Google Drive Backup waar @Ray_ hieronder ook naar refereert
vincenttor @Kenhas5 oktober 2023 22:48
onedrive backup optie via HACS installeren is ideaal, mits je onedrive account hebt anders zit je aan een paar gig limiet.
ik heb office 365 licentie dus 5 x 1TB aan ruimte, mooi voor backups.
vincenttor @DennusB5 oktober 2023 22:49
Heb ik ook zeker alleen weet ik niet precies waarom ik hem niet meer terug weet te krijgen tot de energy database weer terug is.
Gebruik ook de onedrive automatische backup optie elke dag 2 x.

Toch lastig ding, en vreemde is kan niet vinden wat het veroorzaakt precies maar vaak na een update dat het gebeurde.
Hoover @vincenttor5 oktober 2023 10:11
Gebruik je toevallig de SQLlite db op een raspberry of SDkaart?
Daar heb ik ook tal van issues mee gehad in het begin.
Sinds ik over ben gestapt op mariadb is het sowieso sneller, maar ook nooit meer corruptie gehad.
yalerta @Hoover5 oktober 2023 11:53
Ik ben sinds kort ook overgestapt op MariaDb maar helaas alle historie verdwenen.
Met een SQlite db browser in de eerdere database gekeken zonder eerst HA te stoppen.
Nadien bleek mijn database corrupt en had HA een nieuwe aangemaakt.

Op dit moment niet het ergste wat kon gebeuren omdat de zonnepanelen al 5 jaar bij PV output geregistreerd zijn en mijn DSMR P1 meter uitlezer van Willem aan de Wiel zelf een jaar opslaat.
Mijn slimme meter is pas in september vorig jaar geplaatst omdat ik het terugdraaien van die schijf meter zo leuk vond :)

Ik ben er inmiddels wel achter dat zelfs na het overschakelen naar MariaDb het hele database gebeuren in HA een ondoorzichtig en lastig item is. Nog weinig mogelijkheden gevonden om data uit oude tabellen in te voeren in bestaande. Het lukt mij zelfs niet om de locatie van de database te vinden. :'(

Maar HA draait inmiddels een jaar in Esxi zonder problemen na updates of andere uitval.
Hoover @yalerta5 oktober 2023 14:50
Het is geen file meer zoals sqllite inderdaad, dus je zult wat SQL kennis nodig hebben om iets met die db te kunnen doen.
Je kunt in ieder geval de PHPMyAdmin plugin op HA installeren.
Dan heb je meteen toegang tot de database en kun je door de inhoud heen browsen
Je moet wel queries kunnen schrijven om er data uit te halen, maar daar zijn genoeg voorbeelden van te vinden iig.
yalerta @Hoover6 oktober 2023 19:11
Merci.
Niet gedacht aan phpMyAdmin omdat ik gewend ben met Navicat te werken om MySql/MariaDb te bewerken/beheren.
Back to basics in dit geval en na installatie van de phpadmin zie ik nu de tabellen :)
AJediIAm @yalerta6 oktober 2023 19:30
Home Assistant heeft dit jaar veel verbeterd aan de performance en stabiliteit van SQLite. MariaDB is niet of nauwelijks sneller en heeft meer stabiliteitsproblemen. Daarom wordt het niet meer aangeraden.

3 maanden geleden ben ik terug gemigreerd naar SQLite en heb deze guide geschreven: https://community.home-as...the-default-sqlite/604278
vincenttor @Hoover5 oktober 2023 22:46
Ik ben van de raspberry waar ik een HD aan had over gestapt op een mele quieter 2, daar zit volgens mij mmc geheugen in.
Ben al eens eerder toen de database kwijt geraakt en op mariaDB over gestapt. maar de database werd zo groot want ik heb eigenlijk teveel wat er in het log verwerkt word.
Toen ging ik delen purge als dat zo heet, en kreeg HA een update waarin de "normale" db noem ik hem maar weer was aangepast en eigenlijk super snel ging.

Nu maanden later is het weer raak, gelukkig houden de sdm630 energy meters ook in hun geheugen hoeveel er geleverd en gebruikt is maar de mooie schema's en diagrammen zijn weg.
bucovaina89 @vincenttor5 oktober 2023 10:30
Ik heb net de upgrade ook doorgevoerd. Ik draai sinds een jaar nu mijn hele setup (inclusief Home Assistant) in ProxMox in een NUC. Daarvoor was dat op een RPI4. Ik wilde meer uitbreidingsmogelijkheden en vooral ook een betere backup strategie. Als ik nu een upgrade uitvoer ga ik alsvolgt tewerk:

1. Inloggen op Proxmox en backup nemen van de container waarin Home Assistant Core in draait. Ik heb een dagelijkse backup maar goed, als ik maar een paar minuten kwijt ben mocht ik terug moeten rollen, verlies ik maar een paar minuten aan data.
2. Inloggen in de container, upgrade doorvoeren as usual
3. Checken of alles nog werkt
4. Afhankelijk van stap 3, niets doen of in ProxMox de backup terug draaien.

Het voordeel ervan is dat je snel een backup kan nemen (klikkerdeklik in de web interface) en de backup-procedure is voor al mijn containers (influxdb/Grafana/MQTT/p1poort/dokuwiki intranet/gitea/...) hetzelfde. Ook als de NUC het zou begeven, staan de backups by default op een andere SSD, die kan ik eruit halen, in een andere NUC steken, recoveren en ik ben terug up and running.

Ik kan je ProxMox om net wat jij hebt meegemaakt te vermijden of iig de impact ervan enorm te minimaliseren, warm aanbevelen!
UTMachine @bucovaina896 oktober 2023 09:18
ik doe het hier ook middels VMs op Proxmox. Als ik mijn Proxmox herinstalleerd, dan is het restore en dan gaan (alle VMs staat op een 2e SSD).
marktweakt 5 oktober 2023 09:03
Ik gebruik een oudere versie (2022.6.6) in een docker container voornamelijk voor het energiedashboard.

Is daar sinds mijn oude versie nog veel aan gewijzigd? Ik bedoel kun je nu bijvoorbeeld zelf een periode selecteren (behalve "Dag", "Week", "Maand" of "Jaar") waarover je de data wilt zien?
KWOAD @marktweakt5 oktober 2023 09:11
Nee. Wel kan je een periode vergelijken. Dat is altijd met de voorgaande periode. Dus bijv. Vandaag en gisteren. Of vorige week en de week daarvoor.
langestefan @marktweakt5 oktober 2023 09:14
Je kan de energy cards in een eigen dashboard zetten en dan kan het wel met deze plugin: https://github.com/flixlix/energy-period-selector-plus

(er is een PR om dit in core te mergen, maar dat is nog niet gebeurt)
TwArbo 5 oktober 2023 09:34
Home Assistant Cloud now supports custom domains for remote connections.
Eindelijk!
raymondw 5 oktober 2023 08:16
Sinds de vorige HA release een nieuw plaatje erbij in de Software Release :D
Leuk gedaan zo!
Slaut @raymondw5 oktober 2023 11:02
Ja, dat stoorde me al een tijdje, dus ik had maar eens een geachte redactie draadje gemaakt, met een foto uit de review als suggestie.
MoonRaven 5 oktober 2023 08:34
Kleine release deze maand, maar goed, ze hebben dan ook verdomde veel gedaan dit jaar.

