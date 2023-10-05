Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.83.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al oktober is, wordt deze versie als de septemberuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
September 2023 (version 1.83)
Welcome to the September 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Accessibility improvements - Screen reader support for the pull request comments.
- Better Command Palette search - New "similar commands" list to help command discovery.
- Add custom icons to profiles - Display an icon to easily identify the active profile.
- Compact editor tab height - Shrinks editor tab height for larger editor region.
- Dedicated pinned editor row - New editor tab row supports pin/unpin via drag and drop.
- Go to Symbol in notebooks - Quickly navigate to code symbols in your notebook.
- Python debugger updates - Configure whether to step into system/library or just your code.
- Preview: GitHub Copilot - Test generation based on current framework and project conventions.
