Versie 10.5 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail, zijn er diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruik gemaakt kan worden, en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Improvements
Fixes
- Google and Outlook Calendar synchronization function smoother and do not require extra OAUTH tokens
- CEF v117
- Workaround for the "file is locked" error while loading template images from a file
- Add /CalendarSyncLogEvents and /CalendarSyncLogCalendars parameters for logging calendar and event lists sync
- GnuPG signature with empty password was losing first line of the input
- In the 64-bit version, PGP/MIME option was not set properly
- PGP options were not used in mass mailing
- Notification of missed events was not working for non-recurrent events
- Tables from the original email were not properly displayed in the reply
- Some attachment files got lost when multiple forward to a single recipient was executed
- Attachments that had been added via the drop-down menu of the "Attach a file" icon were not displayed on the recipients' end
- Extra empty lines appeared in the Quick Reply if the template had been set to the HTML format
- An attachment's contents had been put into the message body in case the message was digitally signed
- Text pasted into PureHTML editor from an Excel spreadsheet could be pasted not as a table
- Highlight color had darker background in all themes
- Time zone could be not set for use when importing from an .ICS file
- Template Preview did not switch between HTML/Plain Text outputs
- Embedded images were not shown in the Template Preview
- Some external images were not displayed upon download
- Attachment clip was mistakenly shown for messages with inline images and hidden after message was loaded
- Images from Quick Templates could not be seen in Gmail