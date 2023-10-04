Software-update: The Bat! 10.5

The Bat! logo (75 pix) Versie 10.5 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail, zijn er diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruik gemaakt kan worden, en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements
  • Google and Outlook Calendar synchronization function smoother and do not require extra OAUTH tokens
  • CEF v117
  • Workaround for the "file is locked" error while loading template images from a file
  • Add /CalendarSyncLogEvents and /CalendarSyncLogCalendars parameters for logging calendar and event lists sync
Fixes
  • GnuPG signature with empty password was losing first line of the input
  • In the 64-bit version, PGP/MIME option was not set properly
  • PGP options were not used in mass mailing
  • Notification of missed events was not working for non-recurrent events
  • Tables from the original email were not properly displayed in the reply
  • Some attachment files got lost when multiple forward to a single recipient was executed
  • Attachments that had been added via the drop-down menu of the "Attach a file" icon were not displayed on the recipients' end
  • Extra empty lines appeared in the Quick Reply if the template had been set to the HTML format
  • An attachment's contents had been put into the message body in case the message was digitally signed
  • Text pasted into PureHTML editor from an Excel spreadsheet could be pasted not as a table
  • Highlight color had darker background in all themes
  • Time zone could be not set for use when importing from an .ICS file
  • Template Preview did not switch between HTML/Plain Text outputs
  • Embedded images were not shown in the Template Preview
  • Some external images were not displayed upon download
  • Attachment clip was mistakenly shown for messages with inline images and hidden after message was loaded
  • Images from Quick Templates could not be seen in Gmail

The Bat!

Versienummer 10.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ritlabs
Download https://www.ritlabs.com/en/products/thebat/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-10-2023 18:05 0

04-10-2023 • 18:05

0

Bron: Ritlabs

