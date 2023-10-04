Versie 10.5 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail, zijn er diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruik gemaakt kan worden, en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements Google and Outlook Calendar synchronization function smoother and do not require extra OAUTH tokens

CEF v117

Workaround for the "file is locked" error while loading template images from a file

Add /CalendarSyncLogEvents and /CalendarSyncLogCalendars parameters for logging calendar and event lists sync Fixes GnuPG signature with empty password was losing first line of the input

In the 64-bit version, PGP/MIME option was not set properly

PGP options were not used in mass mailing

Notification of missed events was not working for non-recurrent events

Tables from the original email were not properly displayed in the reply

Some attachment files got lost when multiple forward to a single recipient was executed

Attachments that had been added via the drop-down menu of the "Attach a file" icon were not displayed on the recipients' end

Extra empty lines appeared in the Quick Reply if the template had been set to the HTML format

An attachment's contents had been put into the message body in case the message was digitally signed

Text pasted into PureHTML editor from an Excel spreadsheet could be pasted not as a table

Highlight color had darker background in all themes

Time zone could be not set for use when importing from an .ICS file

Template Preview did not switch between HTML/Plain Text outputs

Embedded images were not shown in the Template Preview

Some external images were not displayed upon download

Attachment clip was mistakenly shown for messages with inline images and hidden after message was loaded

Images from Quick Templates could not be seen in Gmail