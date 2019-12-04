Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: elementary OS 5.1

elementary OS logo (75 pix)Versie 5.1 van elementary OS, ook bekend onder de naam Hera, is uitgekomen. Elementary OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux-distributie, die als doel heeft om met Pantheon een consistente en simpele desktopomgeving te bieden. Versie 5.1 is veertien maanden na versie 5.0 verschenen en brengt onder meer de volgende verbeteringen:

Introducing elementary OS 5.1 Hera

Last October, we announced elementary OS 5 Juno with wide-ranging updates to provide a more refined user experience, improve productivity for new and seasoned users alike, and take our developer platform to the next level. Today we’re pleased to announce elementary OS 5.1 Hera, the latest major update.

Hera builds on the solid foundation of Juno while bringing:

  • A brand new first-run experience with Greeter and Onboarding
  • Flatpak support with Sideload and AppCenter
  • Major updates around accessibility and System Settings
  • Iterative improvements across nearly all apps
  • The latest hardware support with a new Linux kernel and hardware enablement stack

Versienummer 5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website elementary OS
Download https://elementary.io/nl/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 04-12-2019 11:30
8 • submitter: terual

04-12-2019 • 11:30

8 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: terual

Bron: elementary OS

Update-historie

elementary OS

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (8)

+1ASP
4 december 2019 11:33
Blijft mijn favo Linux distributie. Heeft iemand wel eens geprobeerd om een upgrade te doen vanaf een oude versie en niet een full install zoals altijd wordt aangegeven? Hier wat instructies bij de vorige versie:

https://elementaryos.stac...-from-loki-to-juno-stable
Reageer
084hannes
@ASP4 december 2019 11:51
Ik heb jarenlang Mint gebruikt omdat ik vond dat Ubuntu voor kinderen was. Ook Mint adviseerde om niet te upgraden maar een nieuwe installatie te doen. Ik heb dat altijd genegeerd: ik gebruik niet Linux om vervolgens jarenlang met ouder versies van allerlei software te zitten. De vorige keer dat ik een computer opnieuw installeerde heb ik toch weer voor Ubuntu gekozen, die stimuleren updaten naar mijn idee veel meer.
Reageer
+1borbit
@84hannes4 december 2019 11:57
Gewoon sudo apt upgrade?
Reageer
+1AfricanSwallow
@borbit4 december 2019 12:07
Voor een upgrade binnen de versie klopt dat. Voor een upgrade naar een hogere versie moet je wat meer moeite doen.
Reageer
0Firedragon
@AfricanSwallow4 december 2019 12:40
Ubuntu heeft daar het command do-release-upgrade voor.
Of gewoon de optie in ubuntu of mint Update Manager het is erg afhankelijk van wat je geinstleerd hebt hoe goed dit werkt.
Vaak is het gewoon een config die problemen geeft maar kan ook dat er dingen zijn veranderd aan het root system waardoor het vaak toch handiger is om een fresh instal tedoen.
Reageer
0Jogai
@84hannes4 december 2019 12:14
Misschien vind je een distro met rolling releases beter. Manjaro bijvoorbeeld?
Reageer
0sfranken
@ASP4 december 2019 12:33
Zoals in het blog over Hera van Elementary heb je 5.1 als je op 5.0 alle updates ook mee installeert, alleen de nieuwe HWE stack (kernel) niet standaard, dat is handwerk. Quote:
...
Due to the rolling nature of elementary OS updates, users of elementary OS 5 Juno get the update to 5.1 Hera alongside regular system updates from AppCenter. You can also always check System Settings → About to ensure you’re on the latest version. If you haven’t been upgraded to 5.1 Hera yet, hit the “Check for Updates” button to open AppCenter, and install any updates listed.

The one exception is the LTS HWE stack; if you’re on an existing Juno install and would like or need the improved hardware support, you can install it from Terminal with the following command:

sudo apt install --install-recommends linux-generic-hwe-18.04 xserver-xorg-hwe-18.04
...
Reageer
0roelofz
4 december 2019 12:06
Vanaf Juno kan je toch pas "rolling" upgraden?

Eens dat dit een heel mooie distributie is, een heel mooi alternatief voor Windows of Macos!
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

