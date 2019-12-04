Versie 5.1 van elementary OS, ook bekend onder de naam Hera, is uitgekomen. Elementary OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux-distributie, die als doel heeft om met Pantheon een consistente en simpele desktopomgeving te bieden. Versie 5.1 is veertien maanden na versie 5.0 verschenen en brengt onder meer de volgende verbeteringen:
Introducing elementary OS 5.1 Hera
Last October, we announced elementary OS 5 Juno with wide-ranging updates to provide a more refined user experience, improve productivity for new and seasoned users alike, and take our developer platform to the next level. Today we’re pleased to announce elementary OS 5.1 Hera, the latest major update.
Hera builds on the solid foundation of Juno while bringing:
- A brand new first-run experience with Greeter and Onboarding
- Flatpak support with Sideload and AppCenter
- Major updates around accessibility and System Settings
- Iterative improvements across nearly all apps
- The latest hardware support with a new Linux kernel and hardware enablement stack