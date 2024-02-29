De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.1 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 102 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 24.2.1 RC1: cool#7769 reduce unnecessary invalidations on calc save

cool#8023 editeng: support HTML paste

tdf#43848 selecting whole table with merged cells at certain position not possible with draging the mouse

tdf#105844 FILESAVE: Very slow saving with password compared to 5.2.5

tdf#106733 Implement ODF attribute fo:hyphenate to exclude a portion of text from hyphenation

tdf#123968 Input Field (Functions): direct editing is still used, not pop-up dialog

tdf#132810 Gallery: Crash swlo!SwFEShell::SelectObj+0x46a when inserting a new shape with cursor still in textbox SwFrame::AppendDrawObj(SwAnchoredObject &)

tdf#134401 FILESAVE PPTX: vertical alignment inverted (bottom<->top) when saving textbox with link

tdf#135083 Bullet goes missing on special paste RTF

tdf#139631 Inconsistent removal of preceding space when cutting word with track changes on (comment 7)

tdf#139915 FILEOPEN DOCX Two text boxes on two pages open on a single page

tdf#140330 Conditional formatting breaks after redoing cell deletion

tdf#140912 FILEOPEN PPTX: extra image and text label "insert image" appears (even in presentation mode)

tdf#142806 Freeze/hang/crash when exporting to PDF with style inspector panel active

tdf#146487 FILEOPEN PPTX: empty chart title shows as text "chart title" in Impress (while not in 365)

tdf#147291 macOS: Digital Signatures > Start Certificate Manager (OpenPGP) results in error instead of opening GPG Keychain

tdf#151352 CRASH: closing form while the tip of the day dialog is displayed

tdf#153909 2007 DOCX: Rectangle in header has unwanted offset (same MSO-LO if resaved in MSO)

tdf#154587 FILEOPEN Calc doesn't open XLSX archive

tdf#154703 [META] Export DOCX flies with framePr instead of DrawingDML

tdf#156156 Add Help button to sidebar

tdf#156352 macOS: Save as > Encrypt with GPG key results in hang / crash

tdf#156443 Windows: alt+numpad doesn't work for Unicode decimal codes, like in WordPad/Word

tdf#156718 FILEOPEN PPTX: alternating colored lines in table / style don't render properly

tdf#156830 FILEOPEN PPTX: background image shifts down in presentation mode

tdf#157042 [Linux only] Calc crashes when closed in rtl::str::release<_rtl_uString>(_rtl_uString*) (steps in comment 27)

tdf#158101 Disabled popup menu items are visible with non-gtk backend

tdf#158112 Sidebar pane shortcuts conflict with Alt+NumPad input (comment 5, comment 9)

tdf#158139 Writer, Word Completion does not function

tdf#158277 Opening the Quick Find bar after selecting a word when track changes is active includes deleted text

tdf#158279 TOC links lost when converting .doc to HTML (steps in comment 5)

tdf#158314 Autofilter dropdown list always shows "Empty" and "Error" enties as active

tdf#158326 FILTER autofilter seems to convert ß in ss and ignores value

tdf#158409 FILEOPEN: RTF field results do not respect current character properties

tdf#158440 Filter for background should take colors in empty cells

tdf#158445 SVG file not imported correctly

tdf#158586 FILEOPEN RTF: missing page break

tdf#158652 List of comments in Navigator does not update automatically

tdf#158695 --convert-to bogusly needs libcui (--disable-gui build)

tdf#158740 Crash at undo after pasting table in footnote

tdf#158783 editing alphabetical index crashes Writer

tdf#158814 FILEOPEN DOCX RTF Empty header with formatted paragraph and shape appears

tdf#158924 Switching three slides when double clicking on the navigation button

tdf#158950 Paste as Rich Text Format loses character color and paragraph alignment from styles

tdf#158976 The "SF_Array.Shuffle" function does not place the end of the array at the end of the array

tdf#159015 HANG: scrolling after opening file

tdf#159017 FILEOPEN: Tables displayed on the wrong place

tdf#159049 Line break is missing in RTF in clipboard when copying text from shape

tdf#159079 With NumLock off in Numpad, then with Alt pressed the Num Pad arrow keys should not operate

tdf#159101 Cross-reference to referenced text causing a space at the beginning of a line

tdf#159102 automatic hyphenation results bad smart justify

tdf#159107 Removing row in footnote's floating table removes whole table (track changes on but not visible)

tdf#159128 UI Open Security options and warning dialog from infobar

tdf#159131 Calc v7.5 is laggy when moving a line (row)

tdf#159147 CRASH: Editing hyperlink while navigator is open

tdf#159157 FILEOPEN DOCX: image offset in opposite direction of TEXT_LINE what vertical offset specifies

tdf#159164 Spellchecking - South African English

tdf#159171 Calc: crash after Edit->Select->Select Unprotected Cells upon a second time

tdf#159219 PPT: image placeholder with custom prompt imports as text box with a background icon

tdf#159247 [CRASH] Dialog editor crashes when inserting control with default options

tdf#159254 Paper tray settings ignored in rtf and docx import

tdf#159259 DOCX: a floating content control imports as a separate paragraph

tdf#159288 Assertion on insert trend line

tdf#159307 "Cannot find a Certificate Manager" shows up even though a certificate manager IS installed.

tdf#159328 Page number field shows up like plain text (no grayish background)

tdf#159329 Arrows in AutoFilter are black over dark background

tdf#159333 kf5: Commands triggered via keyboard shortcut are executed twice when accessibility is active

tdf#159336 PDF export: multiline text is exported as one line

tdf#159350 Hiding Options dialog tabpages stopped working

tdf#159368 Can't open BASIC editor from Start Center; next action crashes LO (gtk3)

tdf#159381 TimeStamp(RFC3161) create problem by asn1 format error.

tdf#159382 DOCX import: Large space between footnote number and following text, when paragraph has hanging indent

tdf#159384 A11y sidebar: simulated numbering warning in TOC if header numbering has dot

tdf#159412 Passing Integer-sized Long argument via script.invoke as 0

tdf#159452 Ticked checkbox in document not shown in exported PDF

tdf#159458 When library is renamed using Basic Macro Organizer, path to library is not updated in dialog.xlc and script.xlc

tdf#159461 Dialog "XML Filter Settings" is broken

tdf#159474 A specific broken document can't be opened in RepairPackage mode

tdf#159478 FILEOPEN: RTF Checkbox Field in symbol encoding not imported

tdf#159483 Calc HTML import: support data-sheets attributes

tdf#159496 An invalid ODF with an OLE fails to open, when asked to repair package interactively

tdf#159507 Calc editeng HTML paste: fragments are not supported

tdf#159560 Paragraph break should not change to random symbol

tdf#159566 SVG import: mis-positioned text for specific file

tdf#159568 URL in help not found

tdf#159572 Insert special character dialog should regard font of recent characters on single click

tdf#159581 FILEOPEN XLSX 24.2: optimal row height from previous sheet may be applied to all future sheets

tdf#159594 SVG: some elements are not visible

tdf#159595 Data validation without error check allows to enter data other than defined

tdf#159601 SVG: Nothing is displayed on the document

tdf#159637 Crash in PlaceEditDialog::SelectType(bool)

tdf#159641 TreeView does not repaint correctly while scrolling with PgUp in kf5/gen Bugs fixed in 24.2.1 RC2: tdf#101313 Copy-paste a Table With Merged Cells from Writer to Calc: Cells Placed in Wrong Position (Wrong cell offsets)

tdf#156993 Snap guides are not visible anymore

tdf#158360 [CRASH] LibreOffice crashes after editing, closing and trying to reopen DOCX file

tdf#159302 Formula OLE in a line of text or its full height frame is now misaligned vertically, due to change of sm map units

tdf#159519 LibreOffice 24.2.0.3 (Windows 7) ODF files saved with passwords can be opened without any password

tdf#159529 Excessive memory consumption in v24.2

tdf#159666 Crash when table and line object are selected at the same time

tdf#159678 heading fields in headers and footers do not track heading content through the document

tdf#159707 CRASH: Changing to edit mode

tdf#159743 German UI: Many not plausible Keyboard Shortcut Changes