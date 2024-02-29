Software-update: LibreOffice 24.2.1

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.1 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 102 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 24.2.1 RC1:
  • cool#7769 reduce unnecessary invalidations on calc save
  • cool#8023 editeng: support HTML paste
  • tdf#43848 selecting whole table with merged cells at certain position not possible with draging the mouse
  • tdf#105844 FILESAVE: Very slow saving with password compared to 5.2.5
  • tdf#106733 Implement ODF attribute fo:hyphenate to exclude a portion of text from hyphenation
  • tdf#123968 Input Field (Functions): direct editing is still used, not pop-up dialog
  • tdf#132810 Gallery: Crash swlo!SwFEShell::SelectObj+0x46a when inserting a new shape with cursor still in textbox SwFrame::AppendDrawObj(SwAnchoredObject &)
  • tdf#134401 FILESAVE PPTX: vertical alignment inverted (bottom<->top) when saving textbox with link
  • tdf#135083 Bullet goes missing on special paste RTF
  • tdf#139631 Inconsistent removal of preceding space when cutting word with track changes on (comment 7)
  • tdf#139915 FILEOPEN DOCX Two text boxes on two pages open on a single page
  • tdf#140330 Conditional formatting breaks after redoing cell deletion
  • tdf#140912 FILEOPEN PPTX: extra image and text label "insert image" appears (even in presentation mode)
  • tdf#142806 Freeze/hang/crash when exporting to PDF with style inspector panel active
  • tdf#146487 FILEOPEN PPTX: empty chart title shows as text "chart title" in Impress (while not in 365)
  • tdf#147291 macOS: Digital Signatures > Start Certificate Manager (OpenPGP) results in error instead of opening GPG Keychain
  • tdf#151352 CRASH: closing form while the tip of the day dialog is displayed
  • tdf#153909 2007 DOCX: Rectangle in header has unwanted offset (same MSO-LO if resaved in MSO)
  • tdf#154587 FILEOPEN Calc doesn't open XLSX archive
  • tdf#154703 [META] Export DOCX flies with framePr instead of DrawingDML
  • tdf#156156 Add Help button to sidebar
  • tdf#156352 macOS: Save as > Encrypt with GPG key results in hang / crash
  • tdf#156443 Windows: alt+numpad doesn't work for Unicode decimal codes, like in WordPad/Word
  • tdf#156718 FILEOPEN PPTX: alternating colored lines in table / style don't render properly
  • tdf#156830 FILEOPEN PPTX: background image shifts down in presentation mode
  • tdf#157042 [Linux only] Calc crashes when closed in rtl::str::release<_rtl_uString>(_rtl_uString*) (steps in comment 27)
  • tdf#158101 Disabled popup menu items are visible with non-gtk backend
  • tdf#158112 Sidebar pane shortcuts conflict with Alt+NumPad input (comment 5, comment 9)
  • tdf#158139 Writer, Word Completion does not function
  • tdf#158277 Opening the Quick Find bar after selecting a word when track changes is active includes deleted text
  • tdf#158279 TOC links lost when converting .doc to HTML (steps in comment 5)
  • tdf#158314 Autofilter dropdown list always shows "Empty" and "Error" enties as active
  • tdf#158326 FILTER autofilter seems to convert ß in ss and ignores value
  • tdf#158409 FILEOPEN: RTF field results do not respect current character properties
  • tdf#158440 Filter for background should take colors in empty cells
  • tdf#158445 SVG file not imported correctly
  • tdf#158586 FILEOPEN RTF: missing page break
  • tdf#158652 List of comments in Navigator does not update automatically
  • tdf#158695 --convert-to bogusly needs libcui (--disable-gui build)
  • tdf#158740 Crash at undo after pasting table in footnote
  • tdf#158783 editing alphabetical index crashes Writer
  • tdf#158814 FILEOPEN DOCX RTF Empty header with formatted paragraph and shape appears
  • tdf#158924 Switching three slides when double clicking on the navigation button
  • tdf#158950 Paste as Rich Text Format loses character color and paragraph alignment from styles
  • tdf#158976 The "SF_Array.Shuffle" function does not place the end of the array at the end of the array
  • tdf#159015 HANG: scrolling after opening file
  • tdf#159017 FILEOPEN: Tables displayed on the wrong place
  • tdf#159049 Line break is missing in RTF in clipboard when copying text from shape
  • tdf#159079 With NumLock off in Numpad, then with Alt pressed the Num Pad arrow keys should not operate
  • tdf#159101 Cross-reference to referenced text causing a space at the beginning of a line
  • tdf#159102 automatic hyphenation results bad smart justify
  • tdf#159107 Removing row in footnote's floating table removes whole table (track changes on but not visible)
  • tdf#159128 UI Open Security options and warning dialog from infobar
  • tdf#159131 Calc v7.5 is laggy when moving a line (row)
  • tdf#159147 CRASH: Editing hyperlink while navigator is open
  • tdf#159157 FILEOPEN DOCX: image offset in opposite direction of TEXT_LINE what vertical offset specifies
  • tdf#159164 Spellchecking - South African English
  • tdf#159171 Calc: crash after Edit->Select->Select Unprotected Cells upon a second time
  • tdf#159219 PPT: image placeholder with custom prompt imports as text box with a background icon
  • tdf#159247 [CRASH] Dialog editor crashes when inserting control with default options
  • tdf#159254 Paper tray settings ignored in rtf and docx import
  • tdf#159259 DOCX: a floating content control imports as a separate paragraph
  • tdf#159288 Assertion on insert trend line
  • tdf#159307 "Cannot find a Certificate Manager" shows up even though a certificate manager IS installed.
  • tdf#159328 Page number field shows up like plain text (no grayish background)
  • tdf#159329 Arrows in AutoFilter are black over dark background
  • tdf#159333 kf5: Commands triggered via keyboard shortcut are executed twice when accessibility is active
  • tdf#159336 PDF export: multiline text is exported as one line
  • tdf#159350 Hiding Options dialog tabpages stopped working
  • tdf#159368 Can't open BASIC editor from Start Center; next action crashes LO (gtk3)
  • tdf#159381 TimeStamp(RFC3161) create problem by asn1 format error.
  • tdf#159382 DOCX import: Large space between footnote number and following text, when paragraph has hanging indent
  • tdf#159384 A11y sidebar: simulated numbering warning in TOC if header numbering has dot
  • tdf#159412 Passing Integer-sized Long argument via script.invoke as 0
  • tdf#159452 Ticked checkbox in document not shown in exported PDF
  • tdf#159458 When library is renamed using Basic Macro Organizer, path to library is not updated in dialog.xlc and script.xlc
  • tdf#159461 Dialog "XML Filter Settings" is broken
  • tdf#159474 A specific broken document can't be opened in RepairPackage mode
  • tdf#159478 FILEOPEN: RTF Checkbox Field in symbol encoding not imported
  • tdf#159483 Calc HTML import: support data-sheets attributes
  • tdf#159496 An invalid ODF with an OLE fails to open, when asked to repair package interactively
  • tdf#159507 Calc editeng HTML paste: fragments are not supported
  • tdf#159560 Paragraph break should not change to random symbol
  • tdf#159566 SVG import: mis-positioned text for specific file
  • tdf#159568 URL in help not found
  • tdf#159572 Insert special character dialog should regard font of recent characters on single click
  • tdf#159581 FILEOPEN XLSX 24.2: optimal row height from previous sheet may be applied to all future sheets
  • tdf#159594 SVG: some elements are not visible
  • tdf#159595 Data validation without error check allows to enter data other than defined
  • tdf#159601 SVG: Nothing is displayed on the document
  • tdf#159637 Crash in PlaceEditDialog::SelectType(bool)
  • tdf#159641 TreeView does not repaint correctly while scrolling with PgUp in kf5/gen
Bugs fixed in 24.2.1 RC2:
  • tdf#101313 Copy-paste a Table With Merged Cells from Writer to Calc: Cells Placed in Wrong Position (Wrong cell offsets)
  • tdf#156993 Snap guides are not visible anymore
  • tdf#158360 [CRASH] LibreOffice crashes after editing, closing and trying to reopen DOCX file
  • tdf#159302 Formula OLE in a line of text or its full height frame is now misaligned vertically, due to change of sm map units
  • tdf#159519 LibreOffice 24.2.0.3 (Windows 7) ODF files saved with passwords can be opened without any password
  • tdf#159529 Excessive memory consumption in v24.2
  • tdf#159666 Crash when table and line object are selected at the same time
  • tdf#159678 heading fields in headers and footers do not track heading content through the document
  • tdf#159707 CRASH: Changing to edit mode
  • tdf#159743 German UI: Many not plausible Keyboard Shortcut Changes

LibreOffice 24.2.0

Versienummer 24.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download-libreoffice/?version=24.2.1
Bestandsgrootte 347,29MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-02-2024 20:11 32

29-02-2024 • 20:11

32

Bron: The Document Foundation

Update-historie

07-06 LibreOffice 25.2.4 32
30-04 LibreOffice 25.2.3 13
28-03 LibreOffice 25.2.2 15
27-02 LibreOffice 25.2.1 8
30-01 LibreOffice 25.2.0 26
19-12 LibreOffice 24.8.4 11
14-11 LibreOffice 24.8.3 2
27-09 LibreOffice 24.8.2 12
09-'24 LibreOffice 24.8.1 8
09-'24 LibreOffice 24.2.6 30
Meer historie

Lees meer

LibreOffice

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (32)

-Moderatie-faq
32
31
19
0
0
7
Wijzig sortering
Jan Onderwater 29 februari 2024 20:34
Heel mooi hoor, maar als ik voor 90 Euro op black friday zes Microsoft 365 Family licenties (Locale installatie, geen on line 365) met 5 apparaten per persoon. voor 27 maanden kan kopen, das 6,67 per jaar per licentie. Daar ga ik me de moeite niet doen om aan een ander SW pakket te wennen alleen omdat het open source is.
Ik heb een hekel aan abonnementen maar als ik kijk wat Microsoft 365 Family bied voor nog geen 60 cent per maand per licentie, dan is dat een uitstekende deal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jan Onderwater op 22 juli 2024 16:55]

vgroenewold @Jan Onderwater29 februari 2024 20:47
Omdat ik met LibreOffice 99% kan waarvoor ik uberhaupt MS Office nodig zou hebben en het inzichtelijk is wat ermee gebeurt. Gratis vind ik niet zo belangrijk, ik betaal graag aan open-source projecten, want ergens moeten mensen van betaald worden. Ik vind het prachtig te zien dat er een vrij aardig alternatief is.
VincentvdBergh @vgroenewold1 maart 2024 16:08
Ik doneer jaarlijks aan The Document Foundation wat ik kwijt zou zijn voor een jaar office365.

Libreoffice is voor mij meer dan voldoende om mijn privé- en werk- zaken mee te doen. Dat er geen cloud opslag bij zit is voor mij geen probleem. Daarvoor heb ik een Nextcloud extern gehost staan waardoor ik geen vendor lockin heb.
vgroenewold @VincentvdBergh1 maart 2024 19:45
Helemaal top! Ik ben zelf ook ontwikkelaar samen met iemand en het is erg lastig altijd te zien hoe mensen gewend zijn geraakt aan alles gratis te gebruiken. Ik ben helemaal voor open source, maar snap close source ook prima, danwel open source en een vergoeding.
beerse
@vgroenewold29 februari 2024 23:23
Ondertussen kan ik met LibreOffice al jaren meer dan met msOffice. Het mooiste is wel het herstellen van de msOffice documenten die door msOffice niet meer gelezen en/of verwerkt kunnen worden.
Uruk-Hai @Jan Onderwater29 februari 2024 20:50
Ik gebruik Libre Office niet omdat het gratis is, want ik heb al een licentie op Office 2013 en 2019 en de installatiebestanden daarvan. Die kan ik zo weer eens gaan installeren als ik er zin in heb.

Maar ja, daar "zin in hebben" is nu net het punt...

Libre Office vind ik al zo fijn dat ik geen zin heb om Microsoft Office te herinstalleren.

Gevoelsmatig kost het mij geen enkele moeite om te switchen tussen MS Office en Libre Office.

Ik bedenk me nu ineens dat ik mijn oude licenties van Microsoft Office net zo goed kan proberen te verkopen via tweakers.net V&A :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 16:55]

anzaya @Uruk-Hai29 februari 2024 20:58
Ik bedenk me nu ineens dat ik mijn oude licenties van Microsoft Office net zo goed kan proberen te verkopen via tweakers.net V&A
Zijn gebonden aan je specs van je pc's niet?
Uruk-Hai @anzaya29 februari 2024 21:02
Goed punt.

MS Office 2013 en 2019 zijn in elk geval compatible met Windows 10.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 16:55]

GeroldM @Uruk-Hai1 maart 2024 00:16
Zelfde hier qua gebruik van MS Office. Draai een VM met daarin xWiki. Deze xWiki is een optie om LibreOffice erin te integreren. Wat dus ook is gebeurd. Ook is ElastiSearch geintegreerd.

Het is voor mij nu makkelijker om een document in xWiki te maken, deze kan op een boel manieren worden ge-exporteerd (indien dat nodig is), of worden geprint. Kan ook worden opgeslagen als een Wiki pagina en/of template, er zijn geen restricties op het aantal personen dat er gebruik van kan maken, hoef op geen enkele computer iets te installeren en/of the onderhouden, zoeken naar en in documenten gaat zoveel sneller dan met Windows Search. Welke ik uitschakel want er zijn toch geen documenten meer en dat is zo'n beetje het enige bestaansrecht van Windows Search.

Als ik mezelf nu ook kon losweken van Directory Opus, dan had ik allang van Windows afscheid genomen. Maar met xWiki ben ik in ieder geval voor 99% van de tijd van Office af. Ja, er zijn nog wel eens momenten waar ik wordt gevraagd of ik een word/Excel/Powerpoint bestand kan herstellen.

Notities maken in xWiki is simpel, als je met MarkDown of AsciiDoc bekend bent, de xWiki syntax is net zo simpel en leesbaar als die formaten. Toen ik dit alles installeerde, had ik de gedachte: "ach, leuk voor erbij". Een tijd terug was er een soortgelijk commentaar hier bij Tweakers, waarschijnlijk een andere post over LibreOffice. Daar schreef ik toen een soortgelijk commentaar als dit. Want toen kwam ik tot de realizatie dat mijn office gebruik naar een nulpunt was gezakt terwijl ik 3 tot 4 keer zoveel aan het documenteren was.

Eerlijk, mis Office helemaal niet sinds xWiki. Of hetzelfde voor jou geldt, vast niet. En xWiki is ook niet het enige systeem. Heb een oud barrel als Proxmox node opgetuigd, daar draait mijn xWiki VM op en en ben nu praktisch helemaal klaar met Office.

Volgens documentatie zou het zelfs mogelijk moeten zijn om een (lokale) AI te koppelen aan die xWiki. Moet dat voor de gein toch eens een keer gaan proberen...
willemb2 @Jan Onderwater29 februari 2024 21:51
Bij het activeren ben je akkoord gegaan met voorwaarden. Als je die gelezen had zou je begrijpen dat die 60 cent per maand per licentie niet de werkelijke prijs is. De rest betaal je door Microsoft toe te staan elke stap die je in die fijne apps zet te volgen, ook op je eigen PC.

Dat is het probleem dat ik heb met het huidige Microsoft: het door elkaar mengen van 2 verdienmodellen.
beerse
@willemb229 februari 2024 23:21
Tel daar ook bij op dat je de documenten over een paar jaar misschien ook nog wilt inzien en/of gebruiken. Enneh, net gezegd dat je geen ander/open/vrij product wilt gebruiken. Dan moet je tegen die tijd nog zo'n licentie betalen. En dan is het geen black-friday of zo iets...
aileron @Jan Onderwater1 maart 2024 06:25
Microsoft is een commercieel bedrijf, als ze iets gratis of voor weinig geld weggeven dan doen ze dat nog steeds met een winstoogmerk.
Dus als jij denkt dat je iedereen slimmer af bent omdat je goede deals kan scoren, prima, maar je gaat uiteindelijk lappen.
Al die documenten die je creërt in de tijd dat je een goedkoper licentie hebt, kun je straks niet meer 100% gelijkwaardig openen met een ander officepakket, dat heeft Microsoft zeker gesteld. Dus zullen de meeste mensen uiteindelijk met hangende pootjes gewoon de volledige licentiekosten betalen.
Zelfs al kan jij zo werken dat je zelf niet afhankelijk wordt van Microsoft spul, het gebruik ervan nu help je Microsoft wel andere mensen afhankelijk te maken.
Dus die kortingen die Microsoft jou nu geeft verdienen ze straks dubbel en dwars terug.

Smell the roses people
P_Tingen @Jan Onderwater1 maart 2024 09:44
Ik kan gratis een Office licentie gebruiken van mijn werk. Ook privé, maar toen ik mijn nieuwe pc kocht, was het me te veel gedoe om op te zoeken hoe dat ook alweer zat. Dus LibreOffice geïnstalleerd en geen dag spijt gehad; prachtig pakket en veel dingen die ik zoek zitten op dezelfde plek als in Office, óf op een meer logische plek. Ik kan er meer dan prima mee uit de voeten in elk geval en ga privé niet weer terug
crazyboy01 @Jan Onderwater29 februari 2024 20:52
Als je in een Windows wereld leeft is dat geweldig. Het is ook gewoon de standaard. Overigens kan je ook wel voordeliger aan die apps komen.

Maar LibreOffice draait op veel meer dan Windows en Mac. En hier zitten nogal wat Linux gebruikers. Online Office of Office via Wine is dan in veel gevallen een mindere optie dan gewoon gaan voor een pakket als LibreOffice.
RoyTrenneman @Jan Onderwater29 februari 2024 21:20
Dat ben ik niet met je eens. Ik gebruik al jaren Linux op de desktop, eerst Debian, even Mint, daarna weer Debian en nu al weer bijna 8 jaar Ubuntu. En het is echt mijn hobby niet. Ik heb ook een mac, en dat vind ik persoonlijk prettiger dan Windows, maar het lukt me niet er net zo vloeiend mee te werken als op mijn Linux computer.

Ik heb vorig jaar een half jaar Windows moeten gebruiken. Gek werd ik er van. Kon niks vinden en kreeg mijn bluetooth headset niet werkend.

Dat gezegd hebbende, ik ga niet mee in de flamewars voor het beste OS, omdat dat strikt persoonlijk is, maar om te zeggen dat je masochist moet zijn om Linux op de desktop te gebruiken vind ik niet redelijk.

Ik heb mijn schoonvader (73) een paar jaar terug overgezet op Mint en de beste man had nul problemen met de overstap. Het zou tijdelijk zijn tot we een nieuwe Windows licentie en Office licentie gekocht zouden hebben, maar hij ga zelf aan dat het niet meer nodig was, omdat ie nu ook alles kon wat ie wilde. En ik ook blij, want het aantal verzoeken om even mee te kijken via TeamViewer zijn ook vrijwel tot nul gedaald.
GeroldM @RoyTrenneman1 maart 2024 00:35
Mee eens. Zodra je niet echt meer bent geinteresseerd in gamen, dan werkt Linux verbazingwekkend goed op de desktop.

Draai in mijn netwerk Windows, Linux en BSD 24/7. Occasioneel komt er ooit eens een Mac in het netwerk. In mijn ervaring zijn Linux servers veruit te prefereren over Windows. De meeste personen hier zouden het wel een verschrikking vinden om met Linux op de desktop te moeten werken.

Voor mijzelf is dat amper een probleem gebleken, toen ik tijdens de pandemie thuis een jaar op een Linux laptop WFH heb gepleegd. Daarna met een nieuwe en veel krachtigere Windows laptop. Vond en vind Windows 11 (Home editie) een minder goede ervaring dan Pop!_OS 20.04 op die oude laptop.

Directory Opus is de enige software die ik mis in Linux. Ja, oude versies van DOpus werken via Wine, maar dat is een slechte gebruikerservaring als je geluk hebt.

Ach, elk besturingssysteem heeft zijn voor- en nadelen. Echter, ben zelf wel blij dat ik zonder echte problemen kan wisselen zonder alteveel aan productiviteit in te leveren. Denk dat dit voor veel meer mensen zou kunnen gelden, als ze eens de sprong zouden durven wagen. Wrkt het niet voor je, even goede vrienden. Maar als het wel voor je werkt, dan heb je ineens een behoorlijk stuk gemoedsrust, want als je Windows/Microsoft om welke reden dan ook even of compleet beu bent geraakt, dan ben je zeker dat er een uitweg voor je is.
RoyTrenneman @GeroldM1 maart 2024 10:01
Echter, ben zelf wel blij dat ik zonder echte problemen kan wisselen zonder alteveel aan productiviteit in te leveren. Denk dat dit voor veel meer mensen zou kunnen gelden, als ze eens de sprong zouden durven wagen.
Dat dus. Ik heb de gewoonte om zoveel mogelijk cross-platform applicaties te gebruiken, zodat ik eenvoudig kan overschakelen van OS. Ik heb totaal geen zin om voor elk OS een andere applicatie te zoeken en aan te leren.

Ik begrijp de angst voor een overstap naar een ander OS ook niet zo. Voor de digibeten is het sowieso een beperkte leercurve en op een of andere manier maken mensen wel de stap van Android naar iOS en vice versa, of van Windows naar macOS, maar Linux blijft 'eng', terwijl daar echt geen redenen meer voor zijn.

De tijd dat de doorsnee gebruiker (bv mijn schoonvader van 73) de terminal gebruiken moest om allerlei compatibiliteitsissues op te lossen is allang voorbij. De doorsnee gebruiker kan alles in de GUI.

Slimme gebruikers, gebruiken ook de terminal, omdat het sneller, makkelijker, efficiënter, etc. is.
En de terminal in Linux werkt veel beter dan in Windows of macOS (persoonlijke mening die gekleurd kan zijn door ervaring).
vgroenewold @Jan Onderwater29 februari 2024 21:05
Vind ik reuze meevallen, ik ben het ermee eens als je een paar jaar terug gaat. Maar sinds dit jaar ben ik volledig over op Linux en mis bijna niks, meeste is toch al als web app beschikbaar.
Magic Power @Jan Onderwater1 maart 2024 00:16
Werk zowel met Windows, Mac en Linux, maar moet er niet aan denken om Windows op de desktop te draaien, ben geen masochist.
Je kunt dit soort berichten altijd omdraaien. Wat je van een (digitaal) product vindt, blijft toch vaak persoonlijk. En ook het gewenningsaspect speelt een rol. Gebruik je een product al vele jaren, en vind je verandering moeilijk, dan kan het zijn dat je elk ander product gewoon niet fijn vindt, omdat het niet exact hetzelfde is als het product wat jij gebruikt.

Ik ben nu al sinds 2018 fulltime Linux desktop gebruiker, zowel prive als gamen. Het werkt fijn, precies zoals ik wil, en is erg gebruikersvriendelijk. Het meeste wat ik doe is clickerdeclick om mijn apps en games te starten, dus er is geen steile leercurve.
crazyboy01 @Jan Onderwater1 maart 2024 01:20
Los van de discussie of het in beginsel wel of niet geschikt is als desktop software, is het helemaal niet zo belangrijk of jij er persoonlijk aan moet denken of niet. Feit is dat het inmiddels, niet relatief bekeken, op aardig grote schaal gebruikt wordt op de desktop en LibreOffice dus een perfecte toepassing heeft op die systemen.

Mijn boodschap is ook vooral juist: staar je niet blind op je eigen wereld en usecases als het gaat om het nut van alternatieven. En een opmerking als deze zorgt er juist voor dat ik die boodschap graag nog eens herhaal.

En zoals al gezegd door anderen, in de afgelopen jaren zijn er flinke stappen gemaakt. Je zou het recent nog eens een tijdje gebruikt moeten hebben voor een goed oordeel. Ik gebruik het op de desktop én servers, en aan je recente ervaring met de serveredities heb je ook niet veel want dat is een totaal andere toepassing.
Zynth @Jan Onderwater29 februari 2024 20:36
Kijk ook eens naar onlyoffice.
Wat mij betreft een beter/mooier alternatief dan libreoffice.
Jan Onderwater @Zynth29 februari 2024 20:39
Waarom zou ik dat doen? Om die paar euro te besparen?
crazyboy01 @Jan Onderwater1 maart 2024 01:29
Omdat LibreOffice verre van het enige alternatief is. Veel Tweakers hebben interesse om de markt en opties te kennen, dus we delen dat ook graag met elkaar. Dat gaat niet persé om geld, we zijn gewoon hobbyisten.

Een pakket als OnlyOffice of FreeOffice noemen heeft daarbij ook best toegevoegde waarde als je het hebt over 'wennen' aan een nieuw softwarepakket. Deze liggen qua interface namelijk héééél dicht bij het uiterlijk en opties van MS Office. Natuurlijk geen één op één kopie, maar de gewenning zal veel minder nodig zijn dan bij LibreOffice, wat veel dichter bij de klassieke pre-2007 Office apps is blijven liggen.
sebati
@crazyboy011 maart 2024 09:45
Binnen LIbreOffice kun je meerder menu structuren kiezen van klassiek tot verschillende tabbed menu structuren, dat geeft iedereen de mogelijkheid te kiezen dat het beste bij je past.
crazyboy01 @sebati1 maart 2024 16:16
Oeh, handig! Dat ga ik straks even checken, ik ken eigenlijk alleen de standaardlayout van Libre.
sebati
@crazyboy012 maart 2024 11:50
Zie menu optie Beeld> Gebruikersinterface
bzzzt @Jan Onderwater1 maart 2024 10:18
Waarom zou ik dat doen? Om die paar euro te besparen?
Omdat LibreOffice ook niet alles is. De user interface zit vol 'beginnersfouten', is vast wel aan te leren maar vind het er allemaal ontzettend 'janky' uitzien en reageren.
Daarnaast zitten er op diverse platformen grote bugs in: laatste keer dat ik LO probeerde op een Mac ging de CPU al over de 100% wanneer je scrolled in een leeg document. Bug was al lang aangemeld en bekend, maar kennelijk vindt niemand de gebruikerservaring belangrijk.
sebati
@Zynth1 maart 2024 09:45
Mooier misschien wel, niet perse beter. OnlyOffice heeft weer z'n eigen beperkingen.
Anoniem: 57411 @Jan Onderwater29 februari 2024 21:11
Dan wens ik je daar veel plezier mee.

Ikzelf haak in de microsoft wereld al af bij het activatie-sleutel theater.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 57411 op 22 juli 2024 16:55]

sebati
@Jan Onderwater1 maart 2024 09:42
Het punt om van open source gebruik te maken is dan ook niet omdat het 'gratis' is, maar het je vrijheden brengt die je in de meeste close source software niet zult vinden; vrijheid van gebruik, vrijheid van aanpassen, vrijheid van je data. Bij de meeste close source software heb je geen enkele invloed op de ontwikkeling, wat er met jouw data gebeurd, e.d.

Je kunt natuurlijk stellen "ik heb niets te verbergen" of "het maakt me niet uit", maar zo langzamerhand zou het toch duidelijk moeten zijn dat anderen met jouw data aan de haal kunnen gaan wanneer hen dat uitkomt, zie ook weer (maar op zich geen nieuw informatie lijkt me) Amerikaanse overheid kan bij e-mail van Nederlandse overheden en kritieke bedrijven.

Open source bied je de mogelijkheid om met verschillende belanghebbenden software te ontwikkelen die doet wat het beste bij jou of jouw organisatie past zonder permanenten afhankelijkheden van een enkele organisatie of persoon.
erikmeuk3 2 maart 2024 16:16
Inmiddels is 24.2.1.2 al beschikbaar.
https://downloadarchive.d...libreoffice/old/24.2.1.2/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq