Versie 15.51.5 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • When creating a rollout configuration, there is now an option to select a user group when adding Device Managers.
  • It is now possible to quickly check and filter devices based on when they were last online.
  • It is now possible to quickly check and filter devices based on whether they have a policy assigned or not.
  • Expand your remote device's display capabilities by creating up to 4 virtual monitors, overcoming the limitations of physical hardware.
  • It is now possible to create custom mobile QuickSupport modules (iOS and Android) where various features can be enabled or disabled.
Improvements
  • The performance of device list has been improved. Devices are now fetched faster.
  • Access to the personal password setting now requires administrative rights.
  • The "Add a new user" name field now supports a minimum of 2 characters.
  • The "Random password after each session" setting has received a new default state - "Generate New".
  • The TeamViewer QuickSupport ID and password will no longer be hidden after a connection has been established.
  • It is now possible to resize the device and Device Group side panel.
  • The enabled/disabled connection options are now easier to distinguish in Dark Mode.
  • The Device Dock for Android Host devices has been improved. The file transfer option is now hidden and the wake-up card for sleeping mobile devices is shown on the device details page.
  • The visual display for a user has been improved. Any selected entry in the contacts list will now be highlighted.
  • The user experience for device group creation has been improved. The user will now navigate to the newly created group automatically.
  • During the device group creation process, the default group manager will now get "Policy Administration" permissions automatically.
  • Clipboard functionality has been improved. It is now possible to paste user credentials into restricted user/password fields, on the remote side, via a new connection toolbar entry.
  • The Custom Modules "customize installation link" dialog has been improved.
  • The Device dock filters are now saved after restart.
  • The user will now see the available connection options in the device side-drawer.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug which prevented the default personal permissions from being shown during Device Group creation.
  • Fixed a bug which would cause the details panel to close if the user already had a device details panel open and clicked on another device name.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the missing permissions dialog not to reflect the devices information correctly.
  • Fixed a bug which meant that user groups were not fetched, during device group creation, if the user had not navigated to the user groups before.
  • Fixed a bug in the file transfer window which meant that some areas were not displayed correctly when scaling was active on a high DPI monitor.
  • Solved an issue which caused the screen resolution of a headless monitor to be incorrect.
  • Fixed a bug in device lists that prevented the contextual menu from being displayed when a user clicked on the 3 dots menu.
  • Fixed a bug in Device Dock that caused sleeping devices to appear in the offline folder.

JeroenH 29 februari 2024 21:55
Ik probeerde toevallig vanochtend Teamviewer te gebruiken om mijn moeder even met iets te helpen op haar laptop. Klopt het dat het niet meer gratis voor incidenteel te gebruiken is, of in ieder geval niet zonder een account aan te maken?
assembler @JeroenH29 februari 2024 22:48
Hier idem. Klopt inderdaad, helaas.
Sinds versie 14 meen ik.
Moonspell 29 februari 2024 22:03
In de huidige Quick Support versie dient men eerst een agreement te accorderen (conform GDPR) alvorens een sessie code wordt getoond. Het klinkt logisch maar in praktijk wel echt onwenselijk.
suleyman15 29 februari 2024 21:23
Elke keer dat ik teamviewer opstart is er een update. |:(
MrBreaker @suleyman1529 februari 2024 21:41
Elke keer dat je Teamviewer start is een keer teveel :Y)

Zoveel verschillende versie welke niet compatible met elkaar zijn, mega kosten, download veeeeeel te groot. Daarom jaren geleden de overstap gemaakt naar Anydesk en ja hoor die gaan nu dezelfde kant op als Teamviewer (relatief grote prijsverhoging t.o.v. voorheen). Dus nu weer de overstap gemaakt naar Rustdesk en dat bevalt tot nu toe prima en is helemaal gratis.
Server.1968 @MrBreaker29 februari 2024 21:48
Heb eerst ook Teamviewer en Anydesk gebruikt, niet commercieel. Beide programma's begonnen na een tijdje over mijn vermeende commerciële gebruik. Emails werd niet op gereageerd. Uiteindelijk overgestapt naar Ultraviewer, een aanrader.
jmk 1 maart 2024 20:24
Als je met een Windows versie(betaald) via TeamvieuwerQS een MacBook overneemt kan je niet Ctrl.+C gebruiken maar moet je Windows+C gebruiken. Doe je dit per ongeluk verkeerd wordt je linkermuisactie automatisch voor je vertaald in Ctrl. + linkermuis waardoor een nieuw tabblad wordt geopend in plaats wat kan aanklikken op een pagina.

Gekmakend slecht gemaakt. Geen idee of het aan Apple ligt of aan Teamviewer maar de key-mapping is waardeloos.

Gekgenoeg in Excel op de doelcomputer met een Mac geen last van. Dan werkt Ctrl. C en Ctrl. V wel gewoon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jmk op 22 juli 2024 16:32]

P.A.T.R.I.C.K 18 maart 2024 17:54
ja doeiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

TeamViewer Remote Access

€ 15,90 ⁄ maand (jaarlijks gefactureerd)

[Reactie gewijzigd door P.A.T.R.I.C.K op 22 juli 2024 16:32]

P.A.T.R.I.C.K 18 maart 2024 17:56
We got the right license, that perfectly fits your needs!
Based on your input we recommend the following license:
TeamViewer Remote Access
Summary:

For single users.
This license grants remote access to up to 3 devices, from anywhere.
Includes unattended device access, effortless and secure file sharing, and remote printing with Windows and macOS.
Ideal for flexible remote work with up to 3 devices.

€ 15,90 per month
billed annually via auto-renewal

