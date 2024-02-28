Software-update: WinRAR 7.00

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft versie 7.00 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietools zijn beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. De programma's kunnen overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - hebben een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In versie 7.00 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Compression dictionary sizes larger than 1 GB are supported for RAR archive format. Depending on the amount of physically available memory, dictionary up to 64 GB can be selected.
    Not power of 2 dictionary sizes can be specified for dictionaries exceeding 4 GB. So we are not limited to 4, 8, 16, 32, 64 series and can use values like 5 GB or 22 GB.
    Archives with dictionaries exceeding 4 GB can be unpacked only by WinRAR 7.0 or newer. 64-bit WinRAR version is needed to unpack archives with dictionaries exceeding 1 GB.
    Increasing the dictionary size can improve the compression ratio for large files with distant repeated blocks, like virtual machine disk images. It also can be efficient for sets of large similar files in a solid archive, such as a collection of software ISO images differing by version or localization.
  • WinRAR issues a prompt allowing to cancel or continue if dictionary size in extracted RAR archive exceeds "Maximum dictionary size allowed to extract" parameter in "Settings/Compression". It is done to prevent the unexpected excessive memory allocation.
    In the command line mode by default WinRAR refuses to unpack archives with dictionary exceeding 4 GB. Use -md or -mdx to allow unpacking dictionaries up to and including the specified size. Unlike -md, -mdx is applied to extraction only and can be added to RAR environment variable, not affecting archiving commands.
  • "Define dictionary sizes" dialog in "Settings/Compression" can be used to customize dictionary sizes proposed in the drop down list associated with "Dictionary size" field in "Archive name and parameters" dialog.
  • Alternate search algorithm, optimized to locate longer and more distant repeated data blocks, can be used when creating RAR archives. It helps to improve the compression ratio and sometimes speed for redundant data like big text files. It increases memory usage and might reduce the compression speed for some types of data. It can be turned on or off with "Long range search" options in "Advanced compression parameters" dialog or with -mcl[+|-] switch. If "Auto" option is selected, WinRAR applies the long range search depending on the compression method, dictionary size and other parameters.
    This algorithm is required for dictionaries exceeding 4 GB and turning it off is ignored for such dictionaries.
  • Much slower and more exhaustive repeated data search and compression algorithm can be enabled with "Exhaustive search" option in "Advanced compression parameters" dialog or with -mcx switch. It might provide the additional compression gain for some types of redundant data, but at much lower compression speed.
    Long range search is needed to implement this mode efficiently, so the exhaustive search option activates it automatically.
    Both long range and exhaustive search option do not affect the compatibility of created archives. So if dictionary size is in 128 KB - 4 GB range, archives created with these search options can be unpacked by all WinRAR versions beginning from 5.0.
  • Maximum path length limit is increased from 2047 to 65535 characters.
  • Creating archives in RAR 4.x format isn't supported anymore. Options and switches specific for this format are removed. It doesn't affect RAR 4.x archives decompression, which is included into WinRAR.
  • "Propagate Mark of the Web" option in "Settings/Security" dialog controls assigning the archive Mark of the Web to extracted files. It is possible to prohibit propagating, allow it for several predefined file groups, for all files or for files matching user defined file masks.
    Mark of the Web is the security zone information added by Internet browsers to downloaded files. It can be used by various software for security purposes.
    It is supported only by GUI WinRAR. Console RAR doesn't propagate Mark of the Web regardless of this option.
  • "Attributes" column can be enabled in "Settings/File list/Columns". It displays file attribute abbreviations, such as 'A' for "Archive" and 'D' for directory.
    If file attribute isn't among those recognized by WinRAR, the numeric value of file attributes is also displayed. This value uses hexadecimal format for Windows attributes or octal format for Unix attributes.
  • "Benchmark" command allows to specify the exact number of threads and copy results to clipboard. Information about WinRAR and Windows versions, CPU and memory is added to benchmark window.
  • "Remove redundant folders from extraction path" option in "Settings/Paths" is now applicable also to extraction commands invoked from WinRAR user interface and to multiple archives unpacked to separate folders. It removes a destination path component, only if its name matches both the archive name and root archived folder name, provided that there are no other folders or files in archive root.
    For example, it will remove one of "Pictures" in the destination path if we unpack Pictures.rar containing the root "Pictures" folder to "Pictures\" destination.
    Previously it worked only for a single archive extracted from context menu and didn't check if archived folder name matches the last destination path component.
  • "Word wrap in comment" option in "Interface" options group in "Settings/General" toggles the word wrap mode in archive comment window.
  • Dictionary size data in archive information dialog is now available for .bz2, .lz, .tar.bz2, .tar.gz, .tar.lz, .tar.zst archives.
  • Switch -ol- prohibits archiving and extracting symbolic links.
  • Switches -sl[u] and -sm[u] recognize [k|K|m|M|g|G|t|T] size units for kilobytes, thousands of bytes, megabytes, millions of bytes, gigabytes, billions of bytes, terabytes, trillions of bytes. If unit character is 'b', 'B' or not present, bytes are assumed.
    Previously these switches accepted bytes only.
  • SFX TempMode command accepts the optional @set:user parameter allowing to modify temporary folder permissions, so only the current user can access it. It prohibits a local user to replace files in a temporary folder if SFX is started under another account.
    It also can be enabled with "Restrict folder access" option in "Advanced SFX options/Modes" dialog.
    Some installers might fail to start in a folder created with @set:user parameter.
  • File permissions and NTFS alternate streams are not saved for hard link entries. They are saved only for the source file these entries refer to. It allows to reduce the archive size, because such file properties are automatically propagated to hard links copies when extracting.
  • Keyboard shortcuts, such as Ctrl+A to select all files or Alt+E to unpack found archives, are now functional in "Search results" window also while search is still in progress. Previously they were available only after completing search.
  • Switch -v[unit] recognizes 't' and 'T' as terabytes and trillions of bytes for volume size units.
  • Warning is issued if leading '-' character is missing in a parameter specified in "Additional switches" field of WinRAR archiving and extraction dialogs. Also it is issued for parameters lacking '-' in RAR environment variable and rar.ini file.
    Previously such malformed parameters were ignored silently.
  • "Convert archives" command displays the smooth total operation progress. Previously the total progress was updated abruptly after converting an archive and was visible only when processing multiple archives.
  • Proper progress is displayed when compressing symbolic link targets.
  • "Integrate WinRAR into shell" option in WinRAR "Settings/Integration" is grayed out if "Global\Integration=0" is present in winrar.ini file.
  • 64-bit WinRAR version uses 64-bit SFX modules by default. 64-bit SFX modules are needed to unpack archives with dictionaries exceeding 1 GB.
    32-bit modules are renamed to Default32.SFX, Zip32.SFX, WinCon32.SFX.
  • Maximum allowed dictionary size for archiving and extraction can be specified in gigabytes in MaxDictA and MaxDictE variables in "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\WinRAR\Policy" Registry key. If these variables are smaller than corresponding values defined in WinRAR interface, they override interface values.
  • Console RAR filters out character 27 from screen output. It is done for security reasons, because this character can be used to declare ANSI escape control sequences in some terminal applications.
    We are thankful to Siddharth Dushantha for bringing this issue to our attention.
Bugs fixed:
  • it was possible to overwrite Mark of the Web, propagated from archive to extracted files, and modify its security zone information utilizing a specially crafted .rar archive.
    We are thankful to Orange Tsai and NiNi from DEVCORE Research Team working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for letting us know about this security issue.
    Unlike WinRAR, unrar.dll library doesn't propagate the archive Mark of the Web and leaves it to a caller application to assign it to extracted files. So unrar.dll isn't affected by this issue;
  • "User defined archive extensions" field in "Settings/Integration" was not saved if winrar.ini was used to store settings and WinRAR was started under non-administrator user account.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 7.00 (64bit)
*RAR 7.00 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 7.00 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 7.00 voor macOS (Intel)
*RAR 7.00 voor macOS (Arm)
*RAR voor Android

WinRAR

Versienummer WinRAR 7.00
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-02-2024
26 • submitter: BlueInk

28-02-2024 • 11:47

26

Submitter: BlueInk

Bron: RAR Labs

Reacties (26)

AibohphobiA BoB 28 februari 2024 12:59
Waarom blijven mensen hangen bij WinRAR terwijl het (gratis) 7-Zip sneller is, betere compressie heeft en meer formaten aankan.
Bron: https://www.tomshardware....-zip-magicrar,3436-7.html
beerse
@AibohphobiA BoB28 februari 2024 13:33
Tja... waarom blijven mensen hangen bij msWindows terwijl er zoveel betere alternatieven zijn? Nee, ik wil geen antwoord, de vraag is retorisch. Het eigenlijke antwoord is: Gewenning...
DieMitchell @beerse28 februari 2024 14:10
nee het antwoord op die vraag is niet gewenning het antwoord is software support
ik zou ook allang naar linux overgestapt zijn als alles 100% werkt
beerse
@DieMitchell28 februari 2024 15:28
Ergens, zowel in die "100%" en "alles" zit jou gewenning. Gezien de vele 'verbeteringen' die altijd overal aan worden toegevoegd zijn er (voor anderen) altijd zaken die niet door jou "alles" en jou "100%" worden gedekt. Die vallen buiten jou gewenning.

En misschien ben je zelf al jaren gewend aan zaken die eigenlijk helemaal niet zo goed zijn. Die zijn bij anderen buiten hun '100%' en/of hun 'alles'. Die worden bij een volgende update/upgrade of zo voor jou toch aangepast.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 15:58]

DieMitchell @beerse28 februari 2024 19:17
Gewenning aan dat ik bepaalde applicaties nodig heb en bepaalde games speel die niet (fatsoenlijk) werken op linux? Dat klopt niet echt bepaald.
beerse
@DieMitchell29 februari 2024 09:59
Met een iets ruimere blik heb je geen applicaties nodig maar heb je functionaliteit nodig. Met dat inzicht kan je altijd meerdere applicaties gebruiken om de gewenste functionaliteit in te vullen.

Het spelen van spellen kan je zo ook ruimer zien. Natuurlijk, als je tux-racer wilt spelen, dan zoek je een platform waar dat het beste op kan. Daarbij is er vanuit het spel gezien een voorkeur platform. Maar er kan ook altijd gekeken worden vanuit wat je aan platformen beschikbaar hebt.

Met iets meer afstand kan je het spelen van een spel zien als het verpozen van tijd of het vermaken van jezelf. En misschien zie jij vanuit jou positie nog andere redenen waarom je een spel speelt en waarom je dat spel speelt.

Zo ben ik ooit begonnen met het spelen van Wolfstein-3D maar daar niet echt ver mee gekomen. Ik kon niet wennen aan de interface op de hardware die ik toen tot mijn beschikking had. Ook bij het spelen van spellen speelt gewenning mee. En het nodig hebben van spellen? Ja natuurlijk, dat is ook nodig. Gewenning aan spellen? Zeker wel.
MrDucky @AibohphobiA BoB28 februari 2024 13:54
waarom gebruik je een 11 jaar oude benchmark om je gelijk te halen? In 11 jaar is er wel het een en ander veranderd. Tegenwoordig is het snelheidsverschil verwaarloosbaar.

7Zip kan nog wel meer formaten aan maar ja wie gebruikt dat?

WinRAR is gewoon de standaard door gewenning net als Windows, Spotify, Netflix en zo kan ik nog wel even doorgaan...
AibohphobiA BoB @MrDucky28 februari 2024 23:47
Laat maar een betere benchmark zien dan.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@AibohphobiA BoB28 februari 2024 18:51
Omdat 7-Zip niet altijd sneller is, niet altijd de beste compressie levert en niet alle formaten ondersteund die Winrar levert. Jouw bron is uit 2013 ;)

Winrar is op sommige gebieden nog steeds heer en meester. In sommige scene's is rar het standaard formaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 15:58]

AibohphobiA BoB @Bor28 februari 2024 23:51
Heb je bewijs van een betere snelheid dan?
Mizitras
@Bor4 maart 2024 13:04
In sommige scene's is rar het standaard formaat.
Noord-Korea? Nee, grapje. Maar je begrijpt ook dat dit niet als argument kan tellen hé.
CriticalHit_NL
@AibohphobiA BoB28 februari 2024 14:42
Ik begin een grijsgedraaide plaat te worden om deze te beantwoorden:
CriticalHit_NL in 'WinRAR 6.24'

Nu met RAR7 dat we grotere dictionaires kunnen gebruiken kan de compressie en het geheugengebruik wel toenemen schat ik in, maar ik wacht nog even tot de Nederlandse versie beschikbaar is, ben wel benieuwd.

En als we weer horen, ja maar Windows 11...
https://www.neowin.net/ne...to-winrar-and-other-apps/
BlueInk
@CriticalHit_NL7 maart 2024 17:03
(...)maar ik wacht nog even tot de Nederlandse versie beschikbaar is(...)
Die is nu beschikbaar.
CriticalHit_NL
@BlueInk7 maart 2024 17:23
Thanks! :)
Zag het inderdaad gisteravond.

Moet zeggen dat de 64GB dictionary toch wel behoorlijk kan helpen grote archieven verder te verkleinen maar dat zal ook situatie afhankelijk zijn van het type bestand(en), maar het is ook afhankelijk van hoe groot de te archiveren bestanden zijn, want hij schaalt automatisch de dictionary af naar beneden a.d.v. de grootte.

Nadeel is dan wel dat je behoorlijk veel RAM gaat nodig hebben, zo had ik een map van een virtuele machine (VMDK) van 31.7GB met de 64GB instelling (wat door de grootte afschaalde naar 32GB dictionary) als test gedaan wat hij comprimeerde naar 12.1GB en dus 37% van de originele grootte, echter dat WinRAR proces vrat wel even ruwweg ~49GB RAM.

Met WinRAR 5 en 1GB dictionary was dit normaliter maximaal ~6.7GB RAM voor het WinRAR proces, ongeacht de grootte van de te comprimeren bestanden.
Nu scheelt het dat ik 128GB RAM heb, dus enige speelruimte is er gelukkig. :+
Nog geen test gedaan met nog grotere bestanden maar het zou me niet verbazen als het de 100GB gaat aantikken.

Ander voorbeeld, een .iso van het spel Rayman 2, origineel 6.94GB.
  • RAR5 en 1GB: 796MB en dus 10% originele grootte.
  • RAR7 en 7GB: 461MB en dus 6% originele grootte.
Dus potentie is er zeker. :*)

Oh en ik moet erbij zeggen, dat is met de volgende instellingen:
  • Inpakmethode: beste (compressie)
  • Compact archief maken
  • Herstelbestand toevoegen (kost ook iets ruimte)
  • Archief vergrendelen
Update:
Nog een tip, haal in tabblad Bestanden in het archiveringsinstellingen scherm even de instelling Toe te voegen bestanden zonder compressie even leeg als je een archief hebt waarin veel .zip bestanden bijvoorbeeld staan.

Ik wilde bijvoorbeeld een spel van ~6.3GB comprimeren, maar omdat veel speldata in .zip bestande was geplaatst was het uiteindelijke archief nog steeds ongeveer dezelfde grootte, terwijl .zip bestanden niet per definitie in hoge compressie zijn opgeslagen, waarschijnlijk om toegang tot de data voor het spel te versnellen. Dit terwijl WinRAR 5 hier een compressie van 34% naar 2.12GB haalde

Met WinRAR 7 en de .zip archiveren wel laten comprimeren kwam het uiteindelijk uit op 1.89GB met 30% compressie met een dictionary van 6.12GB en 58MB herstelbestand (standaard 3% archiefgrootte).

Dus speel met de instellingen als het niet lijkt te kloppen, uiteraard die .zip archieven niet laten comprimeren schiet de snelheid wel omhoog uiteraard...

WinRAR 7 vrat hier overigens voor een .iso bestand van ~54GB ruim 75GB RAM, uiteindelijke dictionary size was 51GB met een herstelbestand van 1.29GB en een totale grootte van 43.3GB en 83% compressie, vergeleken met WinRAR 5 en 1GB dictionary ging er een paar gigabyte af van de totale grootte.

Wel oppassen dat het uitpakken ook enorm veel RAM kan kosten van wel tientallen gigabytes afhankelijke van de archiefgrootte.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CriticalHit_NL op 22 juli 2024 15:58]

Cergorach @AibohphobiA BoB28 februari 2024 15:01
Omdat ik qua UI Winrar beter vind dan 7zip. Right click, submenu bij 7zip, direct opties bij winrar. Daar valt vast wat aan te doen, net als met icoontjes, etc. Is mij dat waard om bij elke install dat handmatig aan te passen (als dat al kan)? Of jaren geleden een keertje €36,24 neergelegd en heb daar al jaren 'plezier' van (no popups, jay!) en zal daar nog jaren plezier van hebben...

Daarnaast kom ik de volgende nadelen tegen qua 7zip, geen idee of deze ondertussen niet al zijn opgelost:
There is no support for archiving files to .rar
Archives cannot be repaired or scanned
warp @AibohphobiA BoB28 februari 2024 15:28
USENET bijvoorbeeld? RAR/PAR is daar nog altijd de standaard. En 7-Zip kan niet comprimeren naar RAR, die kan ze alleen uitpakken.
Fortemezzo @AibohphobiA BoB28 februari 2024 19:00
7-Zip kan niet multiple volumes maken waar je ook iets aan hebt. Ja, het kan resultaat opdelen in stukjes, maar als je 1 stukje kwijt raakt of het beschadigd kan je er niet veel meer mee. WinRAR maakt echte losse volumes die los van elkaar bruikbaar blijven.
LollieStick @AibohphobiA BoB29 februari 2024 01:26
Omdat mensen zelf wel bepalen wat ze prettig vinden. Dat overstijgt gratis, snelheid, betere compressie (wat de meeste consumenten geen hol kan schelen ;)) en zelfs het meer formaten verhaal gaat bij veel consumenten niet op. Die komen meestal met ZIP of RAR in aanraking en daarmee houd het op.

Op mijn werk gebruiken we overigens 7-Zip en privé gebruik ik een combinatie. Ik vind de UI van WinRAR prettiger.

Overigens kan je WinRAR tot in de lengte van dagen gratis gebruiken. Het enige wat je krijgt is een herinnering dat je trial verlopen is en een aansporing de software te kopen. De functionaliteit wordt echter niet beperkt.

Gebruik van de software nadat de trial verlopen is, is uiteraard niet legaal ;)
Jaapvaak 28 februari 2024 11:51
Wow zeker deze update is wel sick: Keyboard shortcuts, such as Ctrl+A to select all files or Alt+E to unpack found archives, are now functional in "Search results" window also while search is still in progress. Previously they were available only after completing search.
Dit vergemakkelijkt en versnelt het hele archiveren gebeuren bij honderden en duizenden files per week ontzettend.
Visgek82 28 februari 2024 11:53
Fijn! Blijft voor mij toch de fijnste archiver. Heb zelfs een license (ja echt) :)
Wildfire @Visgek8228 februari 2024 12:03
Je bent niet de enige. :P
metalmania_666 @Visgek8228 februari 2024 12:03
Ik ook.
Lifetime licentie sinds 2006
Carlos0_0
28 februari 2024 12:59
Leuk programma wat ik al zo lang ken nog wordt doorontwikkeld, als ik nog nodig had zeker een licentie gekocht.
Echter is de noodzaak voor mij van archiveren zowat 0 geworden, en eens een zip/rar/7zip uitpakken die 1ne keer kan ook prima tegenwoordig in Windows 11(zelfs 7zip eraf gegooid).
nokiaan958GB 28 februari 2024 23:11
Ik ben ook nog steeds gewend om het (naar tevredenheid) te gebruiken.

Heb destijds betaald voor WinRar.

Welk verdienmodel zit er achter het gratis 7-Zip? Wie is eigenaar? En aan welk land zijn ze gelieerd?
Probook8979 29 februari 2024 08:39
Niceee
danmark_ori
5 maart 2024 16:07
https://www.rarlab.com/
Dutch (eindelijk)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

