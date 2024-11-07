RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 7.10 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Bugs fixed:
- "Settings/General" dialog page is split to "Settings/Interface" and "Settings/System" pages. Dialog navigation uses vertical tabs instead of horizontal.
- WinRAR sets the dark interface mode if "Dark mode" option in "Settings/Interface" is on. This option can enable or disable the dark mode unconditionally or use Windows dark mode settings.
- "Large memory pages" option in "Settings/System" dialog and -mlp command line switch enable using 2 MB memory pages instead of default 4 KB, when allocating large memory areas in RAR archive format compression and extraction routines. It allows to improve archiving and, in some cases, extraction speed. Typically the performance gain is more significant for bigger compression dictionaries and slower compression methods. This feature requires "Lock pages in memory" privilege and if it is missing, WinRAR proposes to assign it to the current user account, making it available for other software too. Windows restart is necessary to activate the newly assigned privilege.
- "Zone value only" option in "Settings/Security" dialog controls if archive Mark of the Web propagation includes only the security zone value or all available fields. While additional fields, such as a download location or IP address, might help to identify a file source, they can be a privacy concern if file is shared with other persons.
- Switch -om[-|1][=list] controls Mark of the Web propagation in WinRAR and console RAR command line mode.
- Windows Vista and 32-bit Windows are not supported anymore. WinRAR and WinRAR self-extracting modules require Windows 7 x64 or later.
- "Auto", "Always on" and "Disable" choices are now available for "Delta compression" and "x86 executable compression" options in "Advanced compression parameters" dialog. To improve the compression speed, "Auto" applies these options depending on the compression method, such as disabling them for "Fastest" and "Fast" methods. Use "Always on" to enable them for all methods.
- Name of environment variable to store the default set of RAR switches is changed from "RAR" to "RARINISWITCHES". It is rather typical for batch scripts to use "RAR" environment variable name to store RAR executable pathname, which led to the name conflict previously.
- "Completion message title" and "Completion message text" options on "Text" page of "Advanced SFX options" dialog allow to define a custom message displayed on the successful completion of SFX archive extraction. This message can also be added with "TextDone" script command. SFX logo and icon options are moved to the new "Logo and icon" page of "Advanced SFX options" dialog. Dialog navigation uses vertical tabs instead of horizontal.
- Windows 11 context menu:
- compression profiles in the new context menu are placed above extraction commands, similarly to the legacy context menu;
- separator lines are inserted between archive open, extraction and archiving command groups.
- When extracting a file with NTFS "Compressed" attribute, this attribute is assigned in the beginning of file extraction. Typically it reduces the extraction time compared to assigning it after writing the file data.
- When adding files to existing RAR archive, folders previously stored in such archive are moved to a position after newly added files. So folder timestamps are set after extracting all files and are not modified when creating files inside of these folders.
- Temporary file isn't created anymore for "rar ch -tl" command if no archive modification switches like -rr or -z have been specified. Modification time of newest archived file is set directly to original archive file, without copying the archive data. It reduces disk write and processing time.
- If archive is truncated at recovery record or quick open information service blocks, the additional message with truncated block type is displayed after the standard "Unexpected end of archive".
- Even though the long range search isn't used with -m1 "fastest" compression method, switches -m1 -mcl+ or -m1 -mcl with 256MB or larger compression dictionary still allocated memory required for long range search algorithm;
- If "Remove redundant folders from extraction path" option was on when extracting a file from archive subfolder, clicking on ".." in the file list afterwards displayed the folder with the archive file instead of parent folder inside of archive;
- If application was started from archive and created multiple files with monotonically growing date, WinRAR could issue archive update prompts for every created file instead of a single prompt
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 7.10 bèta 1 (64bit)
RAR 7.10 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 7.10 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
RAR 7.10 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)
RAR 7.10 bèta 1 voor macOS (Arm)