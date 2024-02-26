Versie 5.17.10 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen, de laatste versie waar Windows 7 en 8 nog worden ondersteund. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes to existing features Upcoming end of support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

This is the last planned release to support Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systems. With next month’s planned release, Windows users will need to upgrade to Windows 10 or higher to continue to receive additional Zoom app updates. General features Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options

Disable app if ZDM enrollment fails - DisableZoomIfNotZDMManaged

Disabled by default, this policy allows admins to disable the Zoom app if enrollment of this device into Zoom Device Management fails. Users will be prevented from signing-in, joining a meeting, or any other functions of the Zoom app until ZDM enrollment is successful. Meeting/webinar features All screens mode

All screens mode allows the host to request all participants share their screen to present the host with a scrollable side-by-side view of the participants and their shared desktop(s). This feature is designed to provide a more streamlined and straightforward proctoring experience, focused on seeing both the participant video and their desktop share. When activating during a meeting, the host can also choose to allow participants to also view all shared desktops. Admins can control the use of this feature with account and group level settings, with hosts also being able to enable this for individual meetings as well. Meeting features Auto-move to/from Waiting Room

Admins have additional Waiting Room customization options, allowing them to automatically move participants to the Waiting Room if the host or alternative host leaves, as well as automatically admit those participants back into the meeting when the host or alternative host returns. Upon leaving the meeting, the host will be notified that the participants have been moved, and the participants will remain in the Waiting Room to wait for a host to return. This feature supports up to 50 participants in the Waiting Room. Webinar features View Webinar Q&A submissions from before joining

Account admins can allow webinar attendees to view Q&A submissions from before they joined the webinar. This feature must be enabled by Zoom, and when enabled, applies to all webinars on the account and requires all hosts and attendees to join with Zoom app version 5.17.0 or higher. Those with a lower app version can still join the webinar, but will neither be able to see the Q&A option on their control toolbar nor participate in Q&A. Without this enabled for your account, webinar attendees can only view Q&A submissions from after they joined the webinar. Team Chat features Enhanced UI for Thread Summary with AI Companion

To enhance the discoverability of the Thread Summary with AI Companion, a dedicated icon will be prominently displayed in the message thread interface for easy access. The Thread Summary option will appear only if there are replies below the main message. Additionally, if reactions are present below the message, a display divider will be included to separate the Thread Summary button from the reactions.

To enhance usability, the Team Chat folder will feature sorting view options at the folder level for the desktop client. The available sorting options will include My Custom Order as the default, Unread First, and Alphanumeric with numbers preceded by alphabets. Sorting views for the Starred folder will be introduced in a future release. Mail and Calendar features Enhancements to Zoom Calendar notifications

Users are notified before their meetings and events without an attached meeting. They can set notification time intervals to receive more notifications for their events and meetings.

There are several enhancements to align and unify the Zoom Calendar event scheduler with the Zoom desktop client’s event scheduler.

Users can disable Zoom Mail sound effects in their settings.

The Zoom Mail settings page has been enhanced for improved navigation and usability, including the addition of a search bar to more easily find a specific setting.

Users can view the user initials in the top-left corner of the Zoom Mail client to identify which mailbox they are signed in to. Previously, users had to click the Settings dropdown to view which mailbox they were managing.

The Zoom Mail client supports viewing individual emails of the same conversation in an inbox so that users can view the date, time, and timeline of each message.

Users can share their calendars with specific users and assign permissions to each added user. Shared users can view the calendar’s private events.

Account owners and admins can create delegated mailboxes for managers when their employees leave the company. The account’s escrow admin can add the manager as the delegate for the employee’s mailbox. The manager will have full delegate access to the employee’s mailbox, including both read/write capabilities. Phone features Obfuscate sensitive data during a call

If enabled by admins, the feature mutes a user’s DTMF tones when pressing a dial pad key on their screen or keyboard during a call, and asterisks are displayed instead of the actual numbers.

Users experiencing mute, microphone, or speaker issues during a call will now receive a pop-up message alert, enhancing the user experience and expediting the resolution of any audio-related problems during the call. Contact Center features Inline images for emails

Agents can insert inline images directly in the email composer. This allows them to include visual elements without attachments. Also, admins can add inline images to email signatures and assets defined in Zoom Contact Center.

The Zoom Contact Center email channel has been enhanced to better differentiate between new incoming emails and replies or forwards of existing conversations. If a new email comes in that is a reply or forward of an existing open engagement, with only an edited subject line, it will now be merged into that existing engagement. This prevents duplicate engagements and keeps the full conversation history together. However, if the new email has the same recipients but is a new conversation, a separate engagement will be created. This update allows Zoom Contact Center to distinguish between continued conversations and new conversations with the same recipients.

There are several UI enhancements to the following features to provide a more consistent experience for agents: The Engagement Controls across Voice, Video and Messaging have been moved to a common location in a toolbar below the main engagement area. This will provide agents a very consistent experience to find these controls in the same location for every engagement channel Some examples of the engagement controls that have been moved to the common location: Voice engagement controls such as mute, upgrading to video, add call, transfer, hold, and recording. Video engagement controls such as mute, start/stop video, chat, hold, transfer, share screen, and show captions. Messaging engagement controls such as transfer, release, and upgrade to voice/video.

There are several UI enhancements to the following features to provide a more consistent experience for agents: Redesigned left panel

The left panel in the Zoom Contact Center desktop client has been redesigned to provide quicker access to key information and actions. Agents and supervisors can view and filter contacts, access engagement history, and view notifications in a consolidated view. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue with the Outlook calendar integration causing inaccurate host details

Resolved an issue regarding transferring calls in specific call queue situations

Resolved an issue with remaining signed-in to certain accounts

Resolved an issue regarding an inability to view a user’s profile card when in a meeting

Resolved an issue regarding an incorrect number of recurrences listed when scheduling a recurring meeting

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent behavior with Daylight Saving Time

Resolved an issue regarding links embedded in customized disclaimers

Resolved an issue with custom waiting room video playback and VDI environments

Resolved an issue with the behavior of the chat reply option