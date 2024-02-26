Astonsoft heeft versie 11.8.3 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren, en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.8.3: Highlighting of complex quick search results (using the AND, OR, etc. operators) now functions across all modules.

Numerous enhancements related to handling mail on MS Exchange accounts.

Synchronization with CalDAV servers includes improvements related to synchronizing events for the specified period.

Improved synchronization with EPIM Cloud and iCloud services.

Fixed the inability to sync category colors with Google for events in the local EPIM calendar account.

The "Match ANY of the following" condition in Advanced Search should now perform as expected.

Fixed an issue where undeleting a repeating task sometimes failed to restore it to its original state.

Various general technical and visual improvements.