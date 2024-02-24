Microsoft heeft versie 122 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Resolved an issue where PDF text fields and drop downs values were being rendered twice for specific files when using the Microsoft Edge built-in PDF reader powered by Adobe Acrobat.

Resolved an issue where printing certain PDF files in landscape mode with the 'fit to printable area' option resulted in incorrect printing.

The following Dev channel updates preceded this Stable channel release. The following Dev notes provide detailed information about the changes in each release.

Moving Managed Site Indicator (Briefcase icon) into the lock icon in the address bar omnibox. The briefcase icon which signals that a page is managed via admin policies, has been moved into the lock icon in the address bar. End users can view details about the protections for a given page by clicking the lock icon in the address bar and then clicking the briefcase icon. For more information, see Understand Data loss Prevention in Microsoft Edge.

Deprecation of the image enhancement feature. To improve end user experience, the image enhancement feature is deprecated.

Configure recommended policies in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service now provides admins with the ability to set recommended policies. This gives end users permission to override their admin's policy configuration.

Microsoft Edge has rebranded Web Capture to "Screenshot". Microsoft Edge changed the branding for Web Capture with an icon change and renamed the feature to "Screenshot". Users can easily use content from the web by taking a screenshot of a full page or a selected area. They can mark up the screenshot they took with a pen or touch later. Administrators can control availability using the WebCaptureEnabled policy. For more information, see Screenshot (microsoft.com).

New policies

AIGenThemesEnabled - Enables DALL-E themes generation

EnhanceSecurityModeAllowUserBypass - Allow users to bypass Enhanced Security Mode

SuperDragDropEnabled - Super Drag Drop enabled

UrlDiagnosticDataEnabled - URL reporting in Edge diagnostic data enabled

EdgeOpenInSidebarEnabled - Enable open in Sidebar

EdgeSidebarCustomizeEnabled - Enable sidebar customize

Obsolete policies

EdgeEnhanceImagesEnabled - Enhance images enabled (obsolete)

Additional policy changes