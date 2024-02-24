Software-update: Microsoft Edge 122.0.2365.52

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 122 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Fixes
  • Resolved an issue where PDF text fields and drop downs values were being rendered twice for specific files when using the Microsoft Edge built-in PDF reader powered by Adobe Acrobat.
  • Resolved an issue where printing certain PDF files in landscape mode with the 'fit to printable area' option resulted in incorrect printing.
Dev Channel updates

The following Dev channel updates preceded this Stable channel release. The following Dev notes provide detailed information about the changes in each release.

Feature updates
  • Moving Managed Site Indicator (Briefcase icon) into the lock icon in the address bar omnibox. The briefcase icon which signals that a page is managed via admin policies, has been moved into the lock icon in the address bar. End users can view details about the protections for a given page by clicking the lock icon in the address bar and then clicking the briefcase icon. For more information, see Understand Data loss Prevention in Microsoft Edge.
  • Deprecation of the image enhancement feature. To improve end user experience, the image enhancement feature is deprecated.
  • Configure recommended policies in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service now provides admins with the ability to set recommended policies. This gives end users permission to override their admin's policy configuration.
  • Microsoft Edge has rebranded Web Capture to "Screenshot". Microsoft Edge changed the branding for Web Capture with an icon change and renamed the feature to "Screenshot". Users can easily use content from the web by taking a screenshot of a full page or a selected area. They can mark up the screenshot they took with a pen or touch later. Administrators can control availability using the WebCaptureEnabled policy. For more information, see Screenshot (microsoft.com).

New policies

Obsolete policies

Additional policy changes

  • DiagnosticData - Send required and optional diagnostic data about browser usage. Supported on Windows since Stable 122 or later.

Versienummer Microsoft Edge 122.0.2365.52
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-02-2024 10:37
20 • submitter: shaswin

24-02-2024 • 10:37

20

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

07-02 Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51 0
18-01 Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115 6
15-11 Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48 17
18-10 Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.46 3
08-'24 Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42 16
07-'24 Microsoft Edge 127.0.2651.74 13
06-'24 Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56 9
05-'24 Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51 17
04-'24 Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.51 3
03-'24 Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.53 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
20
17
10
0
0
5
Wijzig sortering
S-1-5-7 24 februari 2024 11:33
Deprecation of the image enhancement feature. To improve end user experience, the image enhancement feature is deprecated.
Deze functionaliteit heeft het ook niet lang volgehouden. Terecht overigens, het sloeg nergens op dat afbeeldingen van websites die een gebruiker bezocht werden doorgestuurd naar Microsoft onder het motto van verbetering... (ja je kon het uitschakelen, maar dit zie ik de meeste gebruikers niet doen)
RaJitsu 24 februari 2024 14:51
Het is leuk dat MS innovatie wil pushen, maar is het wel verstandig dat ze dit doen met de standaard browseroplossing? Ik denk dat de meeste gebruikers helemaal geen behoefte hebben aan alle extra functionaliteit en rewardsprogramma's en dergelijke. Het zou veel logischer zijn om gewoon een enorm cleane browser te hebben. Maar deze schone ervaring in ieder geval beschikbaar in een soort modus. Want het is voor de algemene gebruiker op deze manier enorm aantrekkelijk om heel snel Chrome te installeren (dat bij veel gratis software aangeboden wordt) en daarbij te blijven, en ook de mobiele variant van Edge niet te installeren (wat voor sommige basisgebruikers interessant kan zijn met het oog op sync-opties, maar dat doen ze natuurlijk gewoon via Chrome nu).

Als ze er een aparte modus van maken, of een tweede browser, dan pakken ze meteen mensen die daadwerkelijk willen spelen met alle extra functies, in plaats van dat mensen hun gebruik erom heen organiseren en al die extra knoppen en menu's eerder ervaren als een bron van stoornis.
twiFight 24 februari 2024 17:36
Reactie op @RaJitsu

De algemene gebruiker vindt dit prima en heeft er helemaal geen last van. Bij hun is het besef er ook niet wat extra features zijn, of dat te configureren is en wat je er al dan niet aan hebt. Die gebruiken gewoon de browser die geïnstalleerd staat en daar doen ze het mee. Een tweaker is in geen enkele mate representatief voor de algemene gebruiker. De meeste mensen weten niet eens wat een extensie is en hoe je die installeert.

De tweaker weet zelf wel hoe hij dingen in moet stellen en welke browser het beste bij zijn voorkeur past. En binnen bedrijfsomgevingen zijn voor Edge de policies in te stellen en wordt de browserkeuze meestal toch bepaald door de integratie binnen het beheer en welke 3e partij software wat nodig heeft.

Voor de algemene gebruiker zal het toch werken om de features er in te stoppen en te pushen en adverteren. Anders deed niemand het. En Microsoft zal daar toch in mee moeten, want als je de boot mist dan loop je te ver achter of is je concurrent al zo groot dat ze de markt uit drukken. Dat is MS al eerder overkomen dus die fout willen ze niet weer maken. Daarom zie je ook dat ze hard op AI duiken; als je het niet doet en het explodeert, dan loop je miljarden mis.

Los daarvan ben ik het wel met je eens dat een toggle om alles uit te zetten handig zou zijn. Dan zet ik die paar features die ik wel gebruik wel aan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door twiFight op 24 juli 2024 00:06]

Carlos0_0 25 februari 2024 08:51
Kan in deze versie gelukkig weer die sidebar knop uitzetten, die ik vorige week ineens zag verschijnen weer(Met geen mogelijkheid die uit zetten).
Na deze update was er weer een schuifje bij Sidebar om hem uit te zetten.
MrFax 25 februari 2024 21:09
De sidebarknop kan nu weer weggehaald worden. Eindelijk! _/-\o_
Carlos0_0 @MrFax26 februari 2024 07:18
Ja die was ineens spontaan weer verschenen, ik vroeg mij al af waar kwam die knop vandaan ineens.
Begin die hele interface van Edge best irritant worden, ook die profiel knop links boven weg gehaald bij tabs gedeelte.
Viper1995 @Freee!!25 februari 2024 10:03
Ik gebruik hem met volle tevredenheid niet als mijn main browser (dat is Chrome) maar als tweede browser op mijn werk laptop (Kubuntu) omdat ik twee Microsoft accounts heb. Een is voor e-mail, teams e.d. en de andere is om bij Azure/Azure DevOps te komen. Omdat dit binnen een browser profiel niet al te best werkt gewoon eens Edge geinstalleerd om te zien of het wat is. En wat ik het voor gebruik (voornamelijk Teams) werkt het gewoon erg goed.
pjlgt @Viper199526 februari 2024 07:22
Dan maak je in Edge toch gewoon meerdere profielen aan en lig je op elk profiel in op een ander MS account. Zo heb ik er op het werk een stuk of 4. Werkt geweldig.
Viper1995 @pjlgt28 februari 2024 18:27
Klopt dat heb ik onder Chrome, dat doe ik normaal ook. Zo heb ik er eentje voor prive/werk/stichting, alleen het was ook meer dat ik eens Edge wilde proberen. Er zitten wel leuke intergratie dingest in zoals dat wanneer je binnen Edge inlogd hij overal gelijk bij alle MS diensten inlogt. Is erg flauw maar was toch even benieuwd hoe het allemaal zat
Uruk-Hai @Freee!!24 februari 2024 21:58
Ik weet niet of het ook in Chrome of Firefox kan, maar in Edge is het mogelijk om PDF bestanden te bewerken en opnieuw op te slaan.

Ik heb thuis zowel Firefox als Edge op de taakbalk staan. Edge gebruik ik ter controle als een website niet goed laad in Firefox. Dan kan ik zien of dat aan Firefox, een plugin in Firefox of aan mijn internetverbinding ligt. Bij mij is Firefox voorzien van allerlei plugins, Edge niet.

Op mijn werk gebruik ik alleen maar Edge, mede omdat de bookmarks in Edge via Onedrive worden gesynchroniseerd tussen verschillende pc's daar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 24 juli 2024 00:06]

CivLord @Freee!!26 februari 2024 10:03
Jazeker, ik.
Wanneer je je irationele Microsoft-haat aan de kant zou zetten en het eens zou proberen, kom je er zelf ook achter dat het gewoon een prima browser is.
atthias @Freee!!24 februari 2024 19:11
ik voor bankzaken want mijn hardened firefox configuratie word door de bank niet geaccepteerd helaas
atthias @Freee!!24 februari 2024 19:28
waarom edge werk juist perfect voor dit doel

sorry maar ik begrijp je reactie niet zo goed wat zou chrome beter doen dan edge?
Jack Flushell @Freee!!24 februari 2024 19:34
Zomaar roepen dat Edge slecht is. Waarom is Edge slecht dan? Omdat het van Microsoft is? Het komt vaak uit de bus als één van de beste browsers en dat is ook niet zo gek, want het is gebaseerd op bewezen technologie (Chromium). Er zit een Microsoft sausje overheen en wat extra features. Ik denk dat er best wel Tweakers zijn die het gebruiken. Ikzelf gebruik Firefox, maar vooral omdat ik één browser wil op mijn werk en thuis (bookmarks etc) en Edge is op mijn werk helemaal dicht getimmerd, je mag alleen je werk profiel gebruiken. Maar dat ligt aan de ICT van mijn werk. Verder gebruik ik op mijn laptop een linux-distro en Edge op linux krijg ik niet perfect werkend (maar het werkt wel redelijk via flatpak).

Edit: typo's

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 24 juli 2024 00:06]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Freee!!24 februari 2024 21:25
, maar nog altijd minder slecht dan Edge
Zou je dit willen onderbouwen? Edge is een prima browser. Ik zie om mij heen meer en meer mensen Edge gebruiken (en minder en minder Firefox bijvoorbeeld). Het is snel, er zijn prima features en het wordt actief onderhouden.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Freee!!24 februari 2024 21:32
Welke spyware zit er volgens jou dan exact in en waar is dit bij bv Chrome anders? Iets meer onderbouwing met objectieve bronnen is welkom.
Carlos0_0 @Freee!!25 februari 2024 08:36
En in Google Chrome zit de zelfde spyware maar dan van google, dus om nou voor 1 site chrome te installeren heeft ook weinig nut.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq