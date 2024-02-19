Versie 23.08.5 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 23.08.5 released
Kdenlive 23.08.5 has been released, featuring a multitude of bug fixes, including many issues related to nested sequences and same-track transitions. This release temporarily removes Movit effects until they are stable for production. However, the primary focus of this release was to continue the ongoing efforts in transitioning to Qt6 and KF6.
It’s important to note that, due to this transition, we regret to inform our Mac users that a package for this release won’t be available. We kindly request them to wait for the 24.02 release, expected by the end of the month.Full changelog
- Fix undocked widgets don’t have a title bar to allow moving / re-docking. Commit.
- Multi guides export: replace slash and backslash in section names to fix rendering. Commit. Fixes bug #480845.
- Fix sequence corruption on project load. Commit. Fixes bug #480776.
- Fix multiple archiving issues. Commit. Fixes bug #456346.
- Fix possible sequence corruption. Commit. Fixes bug #480398.
- Fix sequences folder id not correctly restored on project opening. Commit.
- Fix Luma issue. Commit. See bug #480343.
- Fix subtitles not covering transparent zones. Commit. Fixes bug #480350.
- Group resize: don’t allow resizing a clip to length < 1. Commit. Fixes bug #480348.
- Fix crash cutting grouped overlapping subtitles. Don’t allow the cut anymore, add test. Commit. Fixes bug #480316.
- Fix clip monitor not updating when clicking in a bin column like date or description. Commit. Fixes bug #480148.
- Fix start playing at end of timeline. Commit. Fixes bug #479994.
- Fix save clip zone from timeline adding an extra frame. Commit. Fixes bug #480005.
- Fix clips with mix cannot be cut, add test. Commit. See bug #479875.
- Fix project monitor loop clip. Commit.
- Fix monitor offset when zooming back to 1:1. Commit.
- Fix sequence effects lost. Commit. Fixes bug #479788.
- Improved fix for center crop issue. Commit.
- Fix center crop adjust not covering full image. Commit. Fixes bug #464974.
- Disable Movit until it’s stable (should have done that a long time ago). Commit.
- Fix cannot save list of project files. Commit. Fixes bug #479370.
- Fix editing title clip with a mix can mess up the track. Commit. Fixes bug #478686.
- Fix audio mixer cannot enter precise values with keyboard. Commit.
- Prevent, detect and possibly fix corrupted project files, fix feedback not displayed in project notes. Commit. See bug #472849.
- Test project’s active timeline is not always the first sequence. Commit.
- Ensure secondary timelines are added to the project before being loaded. Commit.
- Ensure autosave is not triggered when project is still loading. Commit.
- Fix variable name shadowing. Commit.
- When switching timeline tab without timeline selection, don’t clear effect stack if it was showing a bin clip. Commit.
- Fix crash pressing del in empty effect stack. Commit.
- Ensure check for HW accel is also performed if some non essential MLT module is missing. Commit.
- Fix tests. Commit.
- Fix closed sequences losing properties, add more tests. Commit.
- Don’t attempt to load timeline sequences more than once. Commit.
- Fix timeline groups lost after recent commit on project save. Commit.
- Ensure we always use the correct timeline uuid on some clip operations. Commit.
- Add animation: remember last used folder. Commit. See bug #478688.
- Refresh effects list after downloading an effect. Commit.
- Fix audio or video only drag of subclips. Commit. Fixes bug #478660.
- Fix editing title clip duration breaks title (recent regression). Commit.
- Glaxnimate animations: use rawr format instead of Lottie by default. Commit. Fixes bug #478685.
- Fix timeline focus lost when dropping an effect on a clip. Commit.
- Fix dropping lots of clips in Bin can cause freeze on abort. Commit.
- Right click on a mix now shows a mix menu (allowing deletion). Commit. Fixes bug #442088.
- Don’t add mixes to disabled tracks. Commit. See bug #442088.
- Allow adding a mix without selection. Commit. See bug #442088.
- Remove line missing from merge commit. Commit.
- Fix proxied playlist clips (like stabilized clips) rendered as interlaced. Commit. Fixes bug #476716.
- Always keep all timeline models opened. Commit. See bug #478745.