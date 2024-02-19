Versie 23.3.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 23.3.5: SQL Editor: Syntax highlighting was improved Highlighting in nested queries and on query editing was fixed Scrolling with opened Outline was fixed Applying settings to Outline was fixed Order by i.* was supported in Outline Joined tables presentation in Outline was fixed

AI: Ability to send object descriptions to OpenAI was added

Data Editor: Scrolling multiple tab result was improved. You can scroll all result sets using Ctrl Fetch next page shortcut was changed to CTRL+ALT+N

ER Diagram: Connections rendering was improved

Data transfer: The Proceed button at the last step became more visible On conflict expression was added to INSERT statements Crash when importing CSV file was fixed Extra space before the semicolon in export to SQL was removed

General: Close idle connection setting saving was fixed Application launch was improved Unexpected transaction ending was fixed Settings are applied to new connections without a restart User credential dialog was fixed Issue with the background task of the dashboard update was fixed Temporary directory creation was fixed

Security: Added warning when trying to open an encrypted project and risk losing all connection credentials

New driver: StarRocks database support was added

Databases: MariaDB driver was updated to version 3.3.2 Oracle: Keywords and schemes highlighting was improved Default subpartition type was added PostgreSQL: Creating a new table from the user interface was fixed Duplication of procedures was fixed Snowflake: VIEW keyword highlighting and validation was improved SQL Server: syntax highlighting was fixed Sybase: Stored procedure creation was added Using create view instead of Alter view was fixed Import with table mapping was fixed

Localization: French translation was updated (thanks to @Jean-BaptisteC) Babel version was updated

