WinUAE logo (75 pix) Versie 5.2.0 van WinUAE is uitgekomen. Deze Windows-port van de UAE Amiga-emulator is in staat om een Commodore Amiga perfect te emuleren. Alle modellen, vanaf de allereerste Amiga 1000 tot en met de Amiga 4000, worden ondersteund. Hou er wel rekening mee dat WinUAE wordt geleverd zonder kickstart, bij wijze van spreken het bios/de firmware van een Amiga, of andere software. Meer informatie kan op het supportforum worden gevonden. WinUAE draait op Windows XP en hoger, en de download is nog geen 10MB groot. Voor een kickstart en programma's is Amiga Forever een mogelijke oplossing, met prijzen vanaf 10 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New features/updates:
  • MacroSystem DraCo emulation. Full emulation except V-Lab Motion video board which is totally undocumented. Amiga clone without Amiga custom chips.
  • Picmatic Marbella Vice light gun laser disc arcade game is now fully working.
  • American Laser Games and PicMatic statefile support.
  • Genlock emulation display positioning/scaling updates.
  • Retina Z2 and Z3/Altais RTG board emulation. (NCR 77C22E+ and 77C32BLT SVGA chips)
  • S3 Trio64 PCI RTG board.
  • On screen led font is now configurable, settings in GUI Miscellaneous panel.
  • A2410 updates (Latest Picasso96 driver with DMA mode enabled graphics corruption)
  • All emulated RTG boards now autoswitch (Automatic switch between chipset mode and RTG mode). Previously only RTG boards that have built-in switcher and PCI RTG boards autoswitched.
  • Do not emulate special cases in native chipset screen mode last and first line(s) unless Overscan mode is Overscan+ or higher. (For example OCS Denise top and bottom line mismatched blanking start and end)
  • NTSC mode screen vertical positioning improved.
  • Disk swapper insert/remove cursor position now works as expected. Same image can be inserted in multiple slots.
5.1.0 Bugs fixes
  • Fast 68020+ mode interrupt timing fix. (Some games hung or had missing or badly playing sound)
  • Copper timing was unreliable in non-CE modes (Mainly affected horizontally multiplexed sprites)
  • Dark mode was not initialized if config file was started directly (for example from command line), without opening GUI. Some sub-dialogs didn’t support dark mode.
  • Zero length disk DMA with enabled disk word sync never finished (some copy protections failed to work).
  • Game Ports panel default config overrode button 4 with on screen keyboard enable/disable option even if it was already configured in Input panel.
Older bug fixes
  • Any TV overscan option + NTSC mode: few pixel grapohics corruption was visible in right edge of screen.
  • Many hardware emulated RTG boards had problems with horizontal panning.
  • 68040 MMU emulation fix. (MOVEM restart didn’t work correctly in all situations and MOVES 68040-only special case bus fault behavior was wrong)
  • CyberVision 64/3D and Picasso IV overlay fixes. P96PipDemo is now working correctly.
  • Ateo Pixel 64 had BGR/RGB swapped colors in most color depths.
  • UAE AHI ignored AHI volume slider setting.
  • Fixed mouse cursor jumping randomly when in tablet mode and clicking mouse button(s).
  • Game Ports panel input device type getting stuck or entering Test/Remap window crashing in some situations.
  • Some config file and registry/ini paths were always written in absolute format even if WinUAE was configured to relative path mode.
  • “AVI output enabled” (and few similar on/off buttons) button type changed, previously they worked unexpectedly in some situations, visible state was not always matching internal state.
  • Some sub dialogs (for example Gameports input mapping autofire) had old style and no high DPI support.
  • 256 color screenshot mode created wrong colors in some situations, usually when AGA and almost all palette entries were allocated.
  • Changing some native display settings (Filter/Display panel) settings didn’t reset all required display parameters until full display reset (for example window was resized)
Versienummer 5.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WinUAE
Download https://www.winuae.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Bron: WinUAE

WinUAE

Reacties (10)

Roel1966 19 februari 2024 18:35
Eigenlijk nooit gestoeid met een emulator maar lijkt mij wel leuk, gewoon oude tijden weer even laten herleven. Eh ja, voor mij oude tijden want ik kom nog uit de tijd van de Commodore64 of b.v. de ZX Spectrum.
opa uche @Roel196619 februari 2024 19:05
Acorn(?) BIT90, Tandy TRS80, VIC20, PC2000(kg) en toen die vervelende MSX hahaha!
Ja, dat waren de tijden! Een van de redenen dat ik altijd geld op zak heb bij de rommelmarkt, als ik er eentje tegenkom voor weinug. Maar op deze wijze emuleren is ook wel leuk om het weer eens te bekijken.

Mocht je de poke's en peek's nog weten...
Beginnen we maar weer met POKE 53280,0 en POKE 53281,0

https://virtualconsoles.com/online-emulators/c64/
JanVQ @opa uche19 februari 2024 19:33
Atari 2600, Atari 600XL, Atari 800XL, C64, C128, Amiga, en daarna PC...

En ja, die pokes en peeks weet ik nog: ze maken het scherm en de border zwart, daar heb ik geen emulator voor nodig. :-)

Die WinUAE bestaat trouwens ook voor Linux maar heet daar FS-UAE.
wisselwerking @JanVQ19 februari 2024 20:22
FS-UAE is ook voor Windows beschikbaar
Cybergamer @JanVQ19 februari 2024 23:18
Atari 2600, Atari 600XL, Atari 800XL, C64, C128, Amiga, en daarna PC...
Zo'n beetje hetzelfde als ik, zonder de 600XL. Heerlijke tijden waren dat!
SpaceDok @opa uche19 februari 2024 20:04
Sys 64738…. Die vergeet in nooit meer 😇
opa uche @SpaceDok19 februari 2024 21:17
Sys 64739 was leuker. In Rotterdam Ter Meulen binnenlopen en de hele linie aan C64's waarvan de powerknop was verwijderd in freeze mode zetten.
Stelletje computervandalen dat "we" waren...
sys64738 Moderator F&V @SpaceDok20 februari 2024 09:36
Ik ook niet :p
Goldwing1973 @opa uche19 februari 2024 19:29
Acorn… *zwijmel*… vroeger nog de Acorn Electron gehad, met een Plus1, Plus3 en een Rombox Plus, zelf met IC’s rommelen om extra functionaliteit aan de Electron toe te voegen, heerlijke oude tijd was dat.
Of weken lang code overtiepen uit een Acorn maandblad en dan nog eens weken zoeken naar de typvaud waardoor het spel niet werkte, en had je ‘m uiteindelijk aan de praat, zwaar gedesillusioneerd zijn omdat je verwachtingen veel hoger waren dan het uiteindelijke resultaat.

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 20 februari 2024 08:07
Mooi om te zien dat WinUAE na al die jaren nog zo actief wordt doorontwikkeld. Het programma is al zeer uitgebreid en ik vermoed dat het aantal gebruikers met de jaren toch afneemt.

