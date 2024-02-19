Versie 5.2.0 van WinUAE is uitgekomen. Deze Windows-port van de UAE Amiga-emulator is in staat om een Commodore Amiga perfect te emuleren. Alle modellen, vanaf de allereerste Amiga 1000 tot en met de Amiga 4000, worden ondersteund. Hou er wel rekening mee dat WinUAE wordt geleverd zonder kickstart, bij wijze van spreken het bios/de firmware van een Amiga, of andere software. Meer informatie kan op het supportforum worden gevonden. WinUAE draait op Windows XP en hoger, en de download is nog geen 10MB groot. Voor een kickstart en programma's is Amiga Forever een mogelijke oplossing, met prijzen vanaf 10 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New features/updates: MacroSystem DraCo emulation. Full emulation except V-Lab Motion video board which is totally undocumented. Amiga clone without Amiga custom chips.

Picmatic Marbella Vice light gun laser disc arcade game is now fully working.

American Laser Games and PicMatic statefile support.

Genlock emulation display positioning/scaling updates.

Retina Z2 and Z3/Altais RTG board emulation. (NCR 77C22E+ and 77C32BLT SVGA chips)

S3 Trio64 PCI RTG board.

On screen led font is now configurable, settings in GUI Miscellaneous panel.

A2410 updates (Latest Picasso96 driver with DMA mode enabled graphics corruption)

All emulated RTG boards now autoswitch (Automatic switch between chipset mode and RTG mode). Previously only RTG boards that have built-in switcher and PCI RTG boards autoswitched.

Do not emulate special cases in native chipset screen mode last and first line(s) unless Overscan mode is Overscan+ or higher. (For example OCS Denise top and bottom line mismatched blanking start and end)

NTSC mode screen vertical positioning improved.

Disk swapper insert/remove cursor position now works as expected. Same image can be inserted in multiple slots. 5.1.0 Bugs fixes Fast 68020+ mode interrupt timing fix. (Some games hung or had missing or badly playing sound)

Copper timing was unreliable in non-CE modes (Mainly affected horizontally multiplexed sprites)

Dark mode was not initialized if config file was started directly (for example from command line), without opening GUI. Some sub-dialogs didn’t support dark mode.

Zero length disk DMA with enabled disk word sync never finished (some copy protections failed to work).

Game Ports panel default config overrode button 4 with on screen keyboard enable/disable option even if it was already configured in Input panel. Older bug fixes Any TV overscan option + NTSC mode: few pixel grapohics corruption was visible in right edge of screen.

Many hardware emulated RTG boards had problems with horizontal panning.

68040 MMU emulation fix. (MOVEM restart didn’t work correctly in all situations and MOVES 68040-only special case bus fault behavior was wrong)

CyberVision 64/3D and Picasso IV overlay fixes. P96PipDemo is now working correctly.

Ateo Pixel 64 had BGR/RGB swapped colors in most color depths.

UAE AHI ignored AHI volume slider setting.

Fixed mouse cursor jumping randomly when in tablet mode and clicking mouse button(s).

Game Ports panel input device type getting stuck or entering Test/Remap window crashing in some situations.

Some config file and registry/ini paths were always written in absolute format even if WinUAE was configured to relative path mode.

“AVI output enabled” (and few similar on/off buttons) button type changed, previously they worked unexpectedly in some situations, visible state was not always matching internal state.

Some sub dialogs (for example Gameports input mapping autofire) had old style and no high DPI support.

256 color screenshot mode created wrong colors in some situations, usually when AGA and almost all palette entries were allocated.

Changing some native display settings (Filter/Display panel) settings didn’t reset all required display parameters until full display reset (for example window was resized)