Software-update: WinUAE 4.4.0

WinUAE logo (75 pix) Versie 4.4.0 van WinUAE is uitgekomen. Deze Windows-port van de UAE Amiga-emulator is in staat om een Commodore Amiga perfect te emuleren. Alle modellen, vanaf de allereerste Amiga 1000 tot en met de Amiga 4000, worden ondersteund. Hou er wel rekening mee dat WinUAE wordt geleverd zonder kickstart, bij wijze van spreken het bios/de firmware van een Amiga, of andere software. Meer informatie kan op het supportforum worden gevonden. WinUAE draait op Windows XP en hoger, en de download is nog geen 10MB groot. Voor een kickstart en programma's is Amiga Forever een mogelijke oplossing, met prijzen vanaf 10 euro. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features/improvements:
  • 68000 address and bus error (bus errors are not used in Amiga) stack frames are now 100% accurate, including all undefined behavior like partially updated flags or registers. Last missing part that wasn’t fully accurate previously.
  • 68010 emulation is now cycle-accurate. Including loop mode.
  • 68030 MMU emulation simplified and optimized.
  • CPU tester detected rare CPU/FPU bugs fixed.
  • Multiple CPU tester detected undocumented CPU and FPU (all models) behavior emulated, mainly edge cases that almost never happen normally. More information in detailed changelogs.
  • Debugger assembler and disassembler updates and fixes.
  • 1x-8x CPU multipliers are now also supported in prefetch (more compatible) CPU mode.
  • Implemented Paula serial port emulation receive break condition detection support.
  • “diskchange rdh0:” can be now used to eject drag&drop mounted directory/file/archive harddrive.
  • On screen led floppy leds have brighter border if inserted disk is write protected.
  • If 2 light pens/guns enabled and if gun 2 moves, enable only gun 2 crosshair. Previously gun 1 move enabled both crosshairs.
  • “Default” filter mode now enables aspect ratio correction and scales to window/screen size only when display size is too large or too small.
  • Ignore ncap/winpcap dll version because recent ncap versions have smaller version number than old winpcap versions.
  • GUI Reset button now copies current full GUI config to active config, including options that normally can’t be changed on the fly.
  • FPU default is back to 64-bit. Very few programs require 80-bit accuracy, it wasn’t worth the speed loss.
  • Black borders are not anymore enabled in autoscale center mode.
  • Few custom chipset and CIA emulation updates.
  • Added easy to use and transparent printf()-like debug logging method for developers.
Bugs fixed:
  • If disk read DMA was started without any selected drive(s), it was always emulated in turbo mode.
  • Screen capture to clipboard created blank image if 256 color or less RTG mode and capture before filtering was set.
  • When ejecting directory filesystem that points to plain file or archive, not all host file handles were closed properly.
  • Switching GUI panels left stale entry in internal array, possibly causing random crash after switching panels many times.
  • Config file (*.uae) icon is now correct again.
4.3.0 bugs fixed:
  • Some RTG to RTG mode resolution switches didn’t resize windowed mode correctly.
  • CD32 pad red button didn’t always work as a normal fire button, depending on how it was configured.
  • CD32 ROM delay loop patch was skipped. Broke CD32 CD if CPU speed was too fast.
New emulated hardware:
  • Hardital Dotto (clone of ICD AdIDE)
Versienummer 4.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website WinUAE
Download http://www.winuae.net/download
Bestandsgrootte 9,60MB
Licentietype GPL

Bron: WinUAE

Reacties (36)

Moderatie-faq
-136036+123+20+30Ongemodereerd10
Wijzig sortering
+1Koja78
3 juli 2020 19:52
Ik moet dat toch es proberen. Mijn allereerste computer op 12 jaar was een A500. Beklaag me nog altijd dat ik het ding verkocht heb.
+1Plekuz
@Koja783 juli 2020 23:05
Moest mijn Amiga 500 destijds verkopen omdat ik informatica ging studeren en een PC nodig had. Dit was in de 386 tijd en ik ging van een pracht apparaat met geweldig geluid en beeld naar een computer met een bleep-bloop mini speakertje en monochroom beeld. Ik kon wel janken en waarschijnlijk ook gedaan.
+1knapejor
@Plekuz4 juli 2020 19:09
Ik heb hetzelfde meegemaakt, en zelfs gek genoeg nog het KCS power board in de amiga gekocht. Hiermee kon je een PC (286 of 386 dacht ik) emuleren,maar dat werkte eigenlijk alleen maar in CGA of EGA kleuren modus en met pc speaker. Vele stappen terug dus haha.
+1knapejor
@Koja784 juli 2020 19:07
Zelf heb ik nog een A500 staan, met Gotek drive zodat je games vanaf een USB stick kunt spelen,werkt fantastisch!

Emulatie doe ik ook op raspberry pi en windows, maar gek genoeg voelt het toch altijd nét anders dan op de originele hardware.

Hoe dan ook geweldig dat deze emulator nog steeds zo goed door ontwikkeld wordt.
0Ceased2Be
@knapejor6 juli 2020 11:51
Is dat installeren een beetje makkelijk te doen? Ik heb m'n eigen A500 nog in de originele doos staan (naast een A600 en A1200) maar al m'n floppies zijn naar hun respectievelijke grootje
0knapejor
@Ceased2Be6 juli 2020 21:34
Installeren van wat bedoel je? Gotek drive of een emulator?

Beide vind ik persoonlijk niet heel spannend, al moet je bij een Gotek drive wel even iets meer weten wat je doet, zeker als je de drive extern aan een A500 wil hangen en toch wil booten met de standaard kickstart.

Als je meer wil weten, stuur me gerust een bericht.
+1AmigaWolf
@Koja784 juli 2020 19:30
Ik moet dat toch es proberen. Mijn allereerste computer op 12 jaar was een A500. Beklaag me nog altijd dat ik het ding verkocht heb.
Dan koop je er toch weer een, ze zijn niet zo duur, en als je het doe neem dan de Amiga 500+ als dat gaat, ik zelf heb het ook weer gedaan een jaar terug, al had ik nooit aan Amiga 500 gahad, wel Amiga 2000 en Amiga 1200 en Amiga CD32, het blijft leuk er mee spelen af en toe.
0Koja78
@AmigaWolf6 juli 2020 11:21
Ik weet niet hoe blij mijn madam zou zijn. Zijn er zoveel te koop dan?
0AmigaWolf
@Koja786 juli 2020 15:02
Ja zijn er nog genoeg, er zijn vele miljoenen Amiga 500 computers verkocht, was de succesvolste Amiga computer die ooit gemaakt was, maar niet de Amiga 500 Plus, daar zijn er niet veel meer van.

Er is er nu een Amiga 500 Plus te koop voor maar €249,- uit Oostenrijk, als ik het geld had zou ik hem nu gekocht hebben voor dat geld, hij ziet er erg goed uit, zo goed als niet verkleurd.

https://www.ebay.nl/itm/C...1299e4:g:yL0AAOSwTjZewY0r

En in het video in de beschrijving zie je dat hij het doet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AmigaWolf op 6 juli 2020 15:04]

+1jamsi
4 juli 2020 02:53
Iemand een goede tip voor een leuke handheld die emulators voor de Amiga en Atari ST kan draaien? Jeugdsentiment, maar met de varianten voor de PSP kwam ik destijds net niet ver genoeg.
+1Bomberman71
@jamsi4 juli 2020 09:06
Op Android draai je prima Emulatoren en kan je dus altijd en overal je Amiga software draaien.
+1knapejor
@jamsi4 juli 2020 19:10
De GPD XD is wel een aanrader, android based en draait UAE heel goed! Daarnaast kun je nog vele andere emulators draaien.
0jamsi
@knapejor4 juli 2020 20:24
Thanks voor de tip! Aardig aan de prijs, maar een mooi startpunt :)
+1grimson
@jamsi4 juli 2020 22:35
uae3DS
Nintendo 3DS

[Reactie gewijzigd door grimson op 4 juli 2020 22:37]

0jamsi
@grimson5 juli 2020 01:47
Gaaf! Hier ligt nog een 3DS te verstoffen :)

Is dat te installeren zonder een flashcart o.i.d?
+1Armselig
3 juli 2020 23:31
Ik luister nog regelmatig naar de soundtrack van Turrican 3 op youtube, blijft vet dat dolby stereo geluid, als je de ene helft van je koptelefoon van je oor schuift hoor je ook echt de helft van de muziek niet meer :P
+1jamsi
@Armselig4 juli 2020 02:52
Hier idem, maar dan Turrican 2 :)
+1Armselig
@jamsi4 juli 2020 14:16
Ja achteraf vindt ik het wel jammer dat ik die nooit heb gespeeld, we hadden alleen Turrican 3 op de Amiga, maar gameplay filmpjes op youtube maken ook veel goed, effe inhalen :P Ook vette muziek, met o.a. natuurlijk "The Final Fight". Natuurlijk hebben we daar ook een playlist van :D
0jamsi
@Armselig5 juli 2020 01:33
Je hebt ook een filmpje met de complete soundtrack op youtube - ik vond 'm zo goed dat ik mijn fysieke origineel ooit nog eens hebben laten signeren door de componist, Chris Hülsbeck.
0Knoezelbos
@jamsi5 juli 2020 20:30
Jaaaaaa. Ik ook. Turrican 2 soundtrack was en is de beste.
+1AmigaWolf
@Armselig4 juli 2020 19:35
Ja ik heb het met de soundtrack van Lotus Turbo Challenge 2, fantastisch liedje, hij blijft goed hoe vaak ik er ook naar luister.
0InductiePlaat
@Armselig5 juli 2020 10:40
Me too, muziek van oa: Agony
Alien breed
Assasins, Shadow of the beast, pinball dreams / fantasies

En Lost Patrol speelde ik vroeger alleen maar vanwege de muziek.
+1TFHfony
3 juli 2020 19:28
Er is tegenwoordig zelfs een "online" Amiga Emulator, welke UAE als basis heeft. Je kan er zelfs games in spelen: https://www.file-hunter.com/AMIGA/

Nu even mijn AmigaInABox installatie updaten met deze WinUAE.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TFHfony op 3 juli 2020 19:29]

+1TgrKing
@TFHfony3 juli 2020 21:56
Wow. Fantastisch deze online emulator! _/-\o_
+1wisselwerking
@TFHfony4 juli 2020 11:32
Deze kende ik nog niet. Erg handig om tussendoor even een keer een spelletje te spelen!
+1Mr777
3 juli 2020 22:04
Ik vind het wat vreemd dat alle aandacht altijd naar Win-UAE gaat, terwijl er ook FS-UAE is, die niet alleen op Windows draait, maar ook op Linux, Mac OS X, FreeBSD en OpenBSD. Zelf draai ik hem onder Linux en hij werkt perfect.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr777 op 3 juli 2020 22:04]

+1sampoo
@Mr7774 juli 2020 04:25
Wat mee zou kunnen spelen is dat de WIN-UAE emulator als basis gebruikt wordt. FS-UAE is wel een goede aanvulling met een andere GUI en zoals je aangeeft ondersteuning voor andere besturingssystemen en verdient daarom zeker meer aandacht.
0tinus61
@sampoo6 juli 2020 03:41
Ik draai FS-UAE op zowel Linux als Windows. Het voordeel van FS-UAE Launcher, vind ik de veel eenvoudigere configuratie. Systeem ROMs importeren en gaan met die banaan. Bij WinUAE moet ik zoveel instellen en uitproberen totdat het werkt. FS-UAE Launcher is meer recht-toe-recht-aan.

https://fs-uae.net/launcher
+1AmigaWolf
@Mr7774 juli 2020 19:33
Misschien proberen Tweakers het te vertellen dat ook deze er is? Je kan het altijd proberen, bedankt voor de link btw.
+1ivarga
4 juli 2020 10:03
net afgelopen week weer zitten spelen op mijn Nvidia shield via P-UAE , de intro van Another World vond ik nog steeds net zo geweldig na al die jaren !!!
+1shredder
@ivarga4 juli 2020 22:08
Another World, ongelofelijk mooi spel en jaren zijn tijd vooruit, uit het meester brein van Eric Cachi. Leuk om de making of the zien: https://youtu.be/J0gv2bV9ok4
+1AmigaWolf
@shredder4 juli 2020 23:56
Ja Another World is ook echt een fantastisch spel en heb het ook veel gespeeld op de Amiga 2000 toen ik klein was, was versteld hoe goed hij er uit zag en klonk, en het zelfde met Flashback die een jaar later uit kwam 1992, ook een erg goed spel, die net als Another World zo een beetje op alle platforms zijn uit gekomen.
0tinus61
@shredder6 juli 2020 03:58
Ik vond Jumping Jackson echt een leuk Amiga spel. Op een hele leuke manier werd daar gebruik gemaakt van multimedia. Geen enkel ander computersysteem kon toen der tijd hier aan tippen. Hier een longplay video: https://youtu.be/HLhaigSiJZI
+1AmigaWolf
3 juli 2020 19:26
Erg leuk dat ze nog steeds volop bezig zijn met deze emulator van de Amiga computers/console (Amiga CD32 is een console), ook leuk dat ze nog steeds hardware maken voor de oude Amiga computers, zo als de AmigaWarp kaarten en de Terrible Fire kaarten en meer.
0d5stick
@AmigaWolf3 juli 2020 20:26
Niet geheel ontopic, maar toch wel. Voor de Commodore hebben ze ook nog netwerkkaarten gemaakt. Deze heb ik eens live gezien op een LAN party. Blijft toch tof om te zien dat zoiets niet dood is en men de technologie niet vergeet.
0AmigaWolf
@d5stick3 juli 2020 20:28
Ja het blijft bestaan, en het blijft leuk om mee te spellen, speel de spellen nog steeds op me Amiga C32, zelfde met mijn sus haar neefjes, die zijn ook gek van de spellen op de Amiga CD32.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

