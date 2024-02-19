Software-update: NZBGet 23.0

NZBGet logo (79 pix) Versie 23.0 van NZBGet is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van usenet gedownload worden. Het programma is vergelijkbaar met SABnzbd. Het kan onder meer automatisch bestanden repareren met par-bestanden en heeft een ingebouwde webinterface. De opensourceapplicatie is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse nas-modellen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Features:
  • Extension Manager #76;
    • The new nzbget extension system, which makes it easy to download/update/delete
      extensions with backward compatibility with the old system;
    • extensions master list;
    • changed:
      • RPC request "configtemplates" - no longer returns script templates, but only the config template;
    • added:
      • new RPC requests:
        • "loadextensions" - loads all extensions from {ScriptDIR} and returns an array of structures in JSON/XML formats;
        • "updateextension" - downloads by url and name and installs the extension. Returns 'true' or error response in JSON/XML formats;
        • "deleteextension" - deletes extension by name. Returns 'true' or error response in JSON/XML formats;
        • "downloadextension" - downloads by url and installs the extension. Returns 'true' or error response in JSON/XML formats;
        • "testextension" - tries to find the right executor program for the extension, e.g. Python.
          Returns 'true' or error response in JSON/XML formats;
      • "EXTENSION MANAGER" section in webui to download/delete/update extensions;
      • Boost.Json library to work with JSON;
      • more unit tests;
    • refactored:
      • replaced raw pointers with smart pointers and const refs where possible for memory safty reasons;
    • removed:
      • testdata_FILES from Makefile.am;
      • EMail and Logger scripts;
  • Docker support #55;
  • Synology support (spk) #72;
  • QNAP support #158;
  • aarch64 mipseb mipsel ppc6xx ppc500 architectures to linux build #61 #146;
  • article read chunk size #52;
    • Added ArticleReadChunkSize config option which allows to adjust
      the buffer size for customization on different platforms, which can lead to increased performance;
  • increased the number of default connections to 8 #54;
  • automatic search for a suitable interpreter on POSIX #74;
  • certificate verification levels #150;
    • levels:
      • None: NO certificate signing check, NO certificate hostname check;
      • Minimal: certificate signing check, NO certificate hostname check;
      • Strict: certificate signing check, certificate hostname check;
    • tested on a mock nzbget NNTP nserv server with self-signed certificate and got expected results:
      • "Strict" -> test failed;
      • "Minimal" -> test failed;
      • "None" -> test passed";
Bug fixies:
  • possible memory corruption #148;
For developers:
  • fixed unit tests (Windows only for now) and started migration to CMake #64;
    • We are going to completely migrate to CMake as a more universal one for cross-platform development and drop autotools and MSBuild;
  • using libxml2 on Windows and vcpkg package manager to install dependencies #70;
    • libxml2 library is now used on Windows to work with xml in the same way we already do on Linux and macOS;
    • removed platform-dependent code for working with xml on Windows;

NZBGet screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 23.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website NZBGet
Download https://github.com/nzbgetcom/nzbget/releases/tag/v23.0
Licentietype GPL

19-02-2024 • 20:27
Submitter: jb044

19-02-2024 • 20:27

20

Submitter: jb044

Bron: NZBGet

NZBGet

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (20)

rens-br Forum Admin IN & Moderator Mobile 20 februari 2024 09:02
Goed om te zien dat deze weer ondersteund wordt. Ik ben een paar weken geleden toch maar overgestapt naar SabNZB. Ik ben benieuwd of de NZBGet docker image nog een update krijgt naar deze versie, of dat er een nieuwe image komt.
Zer0 @rens-br20 februari 2024 09:20
Er is een eigen docker image van NZBget.com, en deze gebruikt dezelfde layout als die van linuxserver.io

migration from linuxserver/nzbget or docker-nzbget-ng

nzbgetcom/nzbget docker image is using the same layout as linuxserver image, so miration is simple:
Direct migration - change image in docker-compose.yml to nzbgetcom/nzbget:TAG or ghcr.io/nzbgetcom/nzbget;TAG

https://github.com/nzbgetcom/nzbget/issues/84
rens-br Forum Admin IN & Moderator Mobile @Zer020 februari 2024 10:26
Perfect, ik heb de image path aangepast en docker geupdatet, nieuwe versie werkt perfect. Bedankt!
bluecupra @Zer021 februari 2024 11:43
Heb zelf NZBget (21.1) draaien in een Docker container op mijn Synology NAS. Met Portainer heb ik de applicatie opnieuw aangemaakt gebruikmakend van nzbgetcom/nzbget:latest image

Draait als een zonnetje en zover nog geen problemen opgemerkt
Lief Adje @rens-br20 februari 2024 09:53
Je moet een nieuwe aanmaken, of je config exporteren en aanpassen naar de nzbgetcom/nzbget image en deze weer importeren dan werkt het als vanouds
pelt 19 februari 2024 20:32
Dit is een fork toch van de officiële nzbget? Officiële is deprecated namelijk. https://github.com/nzbget/nzbget
Dubbeldrank @pelt19 februari 2024 20:36
Klopt, daarna dook nzbget-ng op en die is opgegaan in deze fork. Dus mooi om te zien dat het project een reboot krijgt, de originele developer zit ook in de contributors.
-Dream @pelt19 februari 2024 20:44
Inderdaad. Dit is de nieuwe repo: https://github.com/nzbgetcom/nzbget

Een van de nieuwe ontwikkelaars lijkt (soort van) actief te zijn op reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/nzb-get/
jb044 @pelt19 februari 2024 20:46
Er was een poosje nzbget-ng, dat was eigenlijk puur een maintenance fork en feitelijk een 1 man show. Nu is er nzbget.com, dat deze persoon ook endorsed heeft door zijn code over te dragen en nzbget-ng weer te staken. Heeft alle potentie om het aloude nzbget weer nieuw leven in te blazen,eerste wapenfeit is er al: een extensie manager waarmee je eenvoudig nzbget extensies kunt toevoegen,beheren en updaten.

Persoonlijk heel blij mee, ik heb niets tegen sab, sterker nog daarmee begonnen. Alleen op een gegeven moment de switch gemaakt omdat nzbget simpelweg en sneller was toen en ook een veel bescheidener voetafdruk had qua resources. Natuurlijk in de loop der tijd helemaal naar wens ingericht met categorieën en extensies.Dus ik was al blij dat cve's en ander puur noodzakelijke zaken opgepakt werden. Maar met deze doorstart ben ik helemaal blij. Keuze is altijd goed toch? 😀
gielie 20 februari 2024 08:10
Hopelijk gaan ze ook aan de gang met nzb2media want dat werkt bij mij niet met versie 23
Wienen @gielie20 februari 2024 08:55
Ik denk dat nzb2media aan de slag moet met versie 23 :) maar thanks voor het delen dat dit nog niet goed werkt! Dan wacht ik nog even met updaten!
Keiran 19 februari 2024 20:31
Ik dacht echt dat nzbget dood was. Al jaren geleden overgestapt naar sabnzbd, omdat er niks meer geüpdatet werd.
Altijd een fijn programma gevonden, maar inmiddels gewend aan sab.
slijkie 19 februari 2024 21:01
Erg fijn, al heel lang geen update gezien. Docker en QNAP support is zeer welkom! :)
MMaster23 19 februari 2024 21:22
Oh wat zou het fijn om sab weer te kunnen dumpen en supported nzbget te kunnen draaien. Snel weer overstappen.
Anoniem: 390704 19 februari 2024 21:57
Nu ook binary voor RISCV64 (Linux). Leuk!
jaspov 19 februari 2024 22:38
Tijd terug overgestapt van sabnzb naar nzbget op een synology ds214 en nzbget is 50 procent sneller ongeveer hier.
markjanssen 19 februari 2024 23:20
Mooi dat er weer een update is van nzbget. Ik was ook een aantal jaar terug overgestapt van sabnzbd, omdat nzbget zoveel sneller was, en wel mijn link vol kon trokken. Nieuwe versie was een drop-in voor de oude, dus dat is ook mooi.
Rubman 20 februari 2024 07:15
Hmm net de hele NAS opnieuw ingericht met onder andere SabNZBD, toch weer twijfelen of ik niet weer terug ga naar NZBGet, was wel altijd een fijn programma

