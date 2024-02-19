Versie 23.0 van NZBGet is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van usenet gedownload worden. Het programma is vergelijkbaar met SABnzbd. Het kan onder meer automatisch bestanden repareren met par-bestanden en heeft een ingebouwde webinterface. De opensourceapplicatie is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse nas-modellen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Features: Extension Manager #76; The new nzbget extension system, which makes it easy to download/update/delete

extensions with backward compatibility with the old system; extensions master list; changed: RPC request "configtemplates" - no longer returns script templates, but only the config template; added: new RPC requests: "loadextensions" - loads all extensions from {ScriptDIR} and returns an array of structures in JSON/XML formats; "updateextension" - downloads by url and name and installs the extension. Returns 'true' or error response in JSON/XML formats; "deleteextension" - deletes extension by name. Returns 'true' or error response in JSON/XML formats; "downloadextension" - downloads by url and installs the extension. Returns 'true' or error response in JSON/XML formats; "testextension" - tries to find the right executor program for the extension, e.g. Python.

Returns 'true' or error response in JSON/XML formats; "EXTENSION MANAGER" section in webui to download/delete/update extensions; Boost.Json library to work with JSON; more unit tests; refactored: replaced raw pointers with smart pointers and const refs where possible for memory safty reasons; removed: testdata_FILES from Makefile.am; EMail and Logger scripts;

Docker support #55;

Synology support (spk) #72;

QNAP support #158;

aarch64 mipseb mipsel ppc6xx ppc500 architectures to linux build #61 #146;

article read chunk size #52; Added ArticleReadChunkSize config option which allows to adjust

the buffer size for customization on different platforms, which can lead to increased performance;

increased the number of default connections to 8 #54;

automatic search for a suitable interpreter on POSIX #74;

certificate verification levels #150; levels: None: NO certificate signing check, NO certificate hostname check; Minimal: certificate signing check, NO certificate hostname check; Strict: certificate signing check, certificate hostname check; tested on a mock nzbget NNTP nserv server with self-signed certificate and got expected results: "Strict" -> test failed; "Minimal" -> test failed; "None" -> test passed";

Bug fixies: possible memory corruption #148; For developers: fixed unit tests (Windows only for now) and started migration to CMake #64; We are going to completely migrate to CMake as a more universal one for cross-platform development and drop autotools and MSBuild;

using libxml2 on Windows and vcpkg package manager to install dependencies #70; libxml2 library is now used on Windows to work with xml in the same way we already do on Linux and macOS; removed platform-dependent code for working with xml on Windows;

