SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.3.7.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • (Pro/SE): Can import profiles from profile backup (via Export / Import main menu)
Updated:
  • Recompiled using latest Delphi compiler
  • Next Run column will append "(Periodically)" if profile set to run scheduled and periodically and next run is via periodical
  • Windows 11 dark mode improved (window border is dark)
  • Added and documented shortcut keys when modifying profiles in a group
  • When profile is running the Running column in main window states if integrity check, simulation or restore
  • If a remote desktop connection is being used then the style is forced to Windows
  • Installer is more likely to get the correct serial number when upgrading and more than one serial is in the system
  • Log history on main page of log file will show 7 days maximum instead of 5
  • (Pro): Icon in main window shows when profile is running an integrity check
  • (Pro): Retry when an error occurs during metadata retrieval (AWS S3 and compatibles)
  • (Pro/SE): Warnings on When pages when using a Group Queue. Help file also updated.
  • (Pro/SE): When testing file copying methods can also use compressed traffic option
  • (Pro): Support for Azure Cold blob tier
  • (Pro/SE): Windows System Restore Points not supported on Windows Server
  • (Pro): Can use your own Google Drive Client ID and Secret. Preparation for not being able to use 2BrightSparks client ID.
  • (Pro): Can use your own Egnyte Key and Secret. Preparation for not being able to use 2BrightSparks key.
  • Quicker opening profile modification window
  • Can use NT Namespaces (\\?\GLOBALROOT\Device\...) for source and destination
Fixed:
  • (Pro): Uploading large files (2GB plus) to ShareFile can sometimes freeze at the end of the upload
  • (Pro): Shared settings could not be used with HTTP Download
  • Pop-up menu for group (when modifying) was available even if not a group queue
  • If just parameters for profiles in a group queue were changed then main display was not updated
  • (Free): Checkbox to create a group queue was incorrectly enabled in New Profile wizard
  • When restoring SyncBack window from minimized to maximized (and tray icon not used) may get black space at top of window
  • (SE/Pro): Group Queues run periodically will run many times
  • In profile configuration may not connect to network share

Versienummer 11.3.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 40,74MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

ciekee 20 februari 2024 08:55
Net geïnstalleerd maar bij het minimaliseren, minimaliseert het naar de system-tray en dan slaat het programma op tilt en blijf je boodschappen rechtsonder krijgen dat hij naar de system-tray is geminimaliseerd die aan en uit knipperen. Na enig geduld en snel klik werk programma toch weer open gekregen (boodschappen gaan gewoon door inclusief tingeltje) en de boodschappen optie uitgezet.
Makkelijk programma maar werd er wel even gek van dus waarschijnlijk geen blijvertje.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@ciekee20 februari 2024 09:12
Ik herken dit punt niet terwijl ik het op meerdere systemen draai. Bij mij zijn de Syncback versies juist erg stabiel over het algemeen.
passer @Bor20 februari 2024 10:57
idem
PCG2020 @Bor20 februari 2024 15:52
Inderdaad, ik gebruik het ook al jaren naar tevredenheid op meerdere computers en het probleem dat @ciekee beschrijft komt mij ook niet bekend voor. Nu heb ik wel de meldingen aangepast zodat SyncBack alleen pop-ups laat zien bij een fout in de synchronisatie of andere problemen.
beerse @ciekee21 februari 2024 08:59
Het eerste schot is om te zien of er iets met het schema/schedule aan de hand is. Misschien moet je dat eens schonen.
pres_lincoln 21 februari 2024 19:39
Eens proberen of dit nuttig en/of slim is om dit te gebruiken voor een NAS (Synology 923+ ) met muziekjes naar een Dell PowerEdge R610 met TrueNAS om de muziekjes daar te spiegelen om de zoveel weken (die Dell staat niet 24/7 aan want 180 Watt continu) . Overigens binnen dezelfde locatie, hetzelfde netwerk.

