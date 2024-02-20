2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.3.7.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro/SE): Can import profiles from profile backup (via Export / Import main menu) Updated: Recompiled using latest Delphi compiler

Next Run column will append "(Periodically)" if profile set to run scheduled and periodically and next run is via periodical

Windows 11 dark mode improved (window border is dark)

Added and documented shortcut keys when modifying profiles in a group

When profile is running the Running column in main window states if integrity check, simulation or restore

If a remote desktop connection is being used then the style is forced to Windows

Installer is more likely to get the correct serial number when upgrading and more than one serial is in the system

Log history on main page of log file will show 7 days maximum instead of 5

(Pro): Icon in main window shows when profile is running an integrity check

(Pro): Retry when an error occurs during metadata retrieval (AWS S3 and compatibles)

(Pro/SE): Warnings on When pages when using a Group Queue. Help file also updated.

(Pro/SE): When testing file copying methods can also use compressed traffic option

(Pro): Support for Azure Cold blob tier

(Pro/SE): Windows System Restore Points not supported on Windows Server

(Pro): Can use your own Google Drive Client ID and Secret. Preparation for not being able to use 2BrightSparks client ID.

(Pro): Can use your own Egnyte Key and Secret. Preparation for not being able to use 2BrightSparks key.

Quicker opening profile modification window

Can use NT Namespaces (\\?\GLOBALROOT\Device\...) for source and destination Fixed: (Pro): Uploading large files (2GB plus) to ShareFile can sometimes freeze at the end of the upload

(Pro): Shared settings could not be used with HTTP Download

Pop-up menu for group (when modifying) was available even if not a group queue

If just parameters for profiles in a group queue were changed then main display was not updated

(Free): Checkbox to create a group queue was incorrectly enabled in New Profile wizard

When restoring SyncBack window from minimized to maximized (and tray icon not used) may get black space at top of window

(SE/Pro): Group Queues run periodically will run many times

In profile configuration may not connect to network share