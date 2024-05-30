2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.3.29.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro/SE): New COMPAREBOTHTOTAL variable Updated: (Pro/SE): Can use wildcards for network names in Copy Delete -> Network settings

When error is ERROR_RETRY then it will only retry 5 times before failing

When opening or comparing files from Differences window it will now change volume GUID or device path to drive letter paths automatically

(Pro/SE): Improved error handling and logging when file cannot be zipped when using PKZip Fixed: (Pro): Can add secrets connection if no secrets

(Pro): Change in S3 to use the correct maximum number of uploaded parts when using Scaleway storage

Exit from tray icon pop-up menu, and Close from taskbar pop-up menu, correctly handles situations where modal windows are open

Choose sub-directories and Files window may fail to expand folder when using Chilkat FTP engine

When using single zip the zip filename in the log had a trailing slash