Versie 18.0 van NZBGet is uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van usenet gedownload worden. Het programma is vergelijkbaar met SABnzbd. Het kan onder meer automatisch bestanden repareren met par-bestanden en heeft een ingebouwde webinterface. De opensourceapplicatie is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en Linux. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes in nzbget version 18.0:
- Automatic deobfuscation of rar-archives without par-files (#288):
- Obfuscated downloads not having par-files can now be successfully unpacked;
- Also helps with downloads where rar-files were obfuscated before creating par-files;
- New options "RarRename" and “UnpackIgnoreExt”;
- Multi post-processing (#291):
- In addition to classic post-processing strategy where items are processed one after another it is now possible to post-process multiple items at the same time;
- New option "PostStrategy" to choose from four: sequential, balanced, aggressive, rocket;
- In "balanced" strategy downloads needing repair do not block other items which are processed sequentially but simultaneously with repairing item;
- In "aggressive" mode up to three items are post-processed at the same time and in "rocket" mode up to six items (including up to two repair tasks);
- Unified extension scripts settings (#319):
- Options "PostScript", "QueueScript", "ScanScript" and "FeedScript" were replaced with one option "Extensions";
- Users don't need to know the technical details of extension scripts as all scripts are now can be selected at one place;
- Easier activation of complex extension scripts which previously needed to be selected in multiple options for their proper work;
- Reordering download queue with drag and drop in web-interface (#301):
- New actions “GroupMoveBefore” and “GroupMoveAfter” in API-method “editqueue”;
- Priorities are now displayed as a column instead of badge; that makes it possible to manually sort on priority by clicking on column title (#286);
- Removed vertical lines in tables; looks better in combination with new priority column (#286);
- Keyboard shortcuts in web-interface (#242):
- See Keyboard shortcuts;
- Improved UI to prevent accidental deletion of many items (#282):
- Visual indication of records selected on other pages;
- Extra warning when deleting many records from history;
- Additional options in "custom pause dialog" (#29, #278);
- Better handing of damaged par2-files in par-renamer (#327):
- If par-renamer can’t load a (damaged) par2-file then another par2-file is downloaded and par-renamer tries again;
- Better handling of obfuscated par-files (#313);
- Splitted option "Retries" into "ArticleRetries" and "UrlRetries"; option "RetryInterval" into "ArticleInterval" and "UrlInterval" (#306);
- Scheduler tasks can be started at program launch (#304):
- Use asterisk as TaskX.Time;
- Graceful termination of scheduler scripts (#304):
- Scripts receive signal SIGINT (CTRL+BREAK on Windows) before termination;
- Added support for nZEDb attributes in rss feeds (#275);
- Better cleanup handling: if parameter "unpack" is disabled for an nzb-file the cleanup isn't performed for it (#249);
- Fields containing passwords are now displayed as protected fields (#49, #260);
- Showing password-badge for nzbs with passwords (#274, #285);
- Allow control of what tab is shown when opening web-interface (#277):
- Add “#downloads”, “#history”, “#messages” or “#settings” to the URL, for example “http://localhost:6789/#history” or “http://localhost:6789/index.html#history”;
- Functional testing to ensure program quality (#279):
- Implemented built-in simple nntp server to be used for functional testing;
- Created a number of tests;
- New features come with additional tests;
- Can also be used for speed tests - see Performing speed tests;
- Improved API-method "append" in combination with duplicate check; method returns nzb-id also for items added straight to history (#284);
- Removed parameter "offset" from api-method "editqueue" (#299):
- When needed the “offset” is now passed within parameter “Args” as string;
- Old method signature is supported for compatibility;
- Improved error reporting on feed parse errors (#281);
- Highlighting selected rows with alternative colors (#276 , #280);
- Improved selecting of par2-file for repair (#329);
- Splitted config section "Download Queue" and moved many options into new section “Connection”;
- Disabled SSLv3 in built-in web-server (#295);
- Multiple recipients in the example pp-script “EMail.py” (#309);
- Added compatibility with openssl 1.1.0 (#298);
- Fixed TLS handshake error when using GnuTLS (#271);
- Fixed: sorting of selected items may give wrong results (#300);
- Fixed: search box filter in feed view were not reset (#315).