Versie 21.1 van NZBGet is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van usenet gedownload worden. Het programma is vergelijkbaar met SABnzbd. Het kan onder meer automatisch bestanden repareren met par-bestanden en heeft een ingebouwde webinterface. De opensourceapplicatie is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse nas-modellen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes in NZBGet version 21.1:
- Fixed crash on systems with 64-bit time (#736, #742);
- Corrected icon in Windows uninstall program list (#704);
- Allow special characters in URL for username and password (#682);
- Improved reporting for binding errors on Windows (#715).
- Fixed unicode space characters in javascript files, which could cause issues with nginx proxy (#650, #651);
- Fixed negative values for FileSizeLo in json-rpc (#693);
- Corrected url detection in rpc-method append (#679);
- Added support for new error messages in unrar 5.80 (#694);
- Now always using snapshots when reading directory contents (#688):
- in previous versions snapshots were used on macOS only;
- now they are used on all OSes;
- this solves issue with leftovers during directory cleanup, which could happen on certain OSes when working with network drives;
- Fixed file allocating on file systems where sparse files are not supported (#720):
- The issue could happen when InterDir was located on a network drive;
- Fixed crash caused by malformed nzb files (#745);
- Fixed GROUP command in nserv(#739);
- Updated url of the global certificate storage file in the build scripts (#747);
- Fixed: file selector in WebKit based browsers doesn't allow to choose the same file again (#731);
- Removed outdated links from web interface and merged Info and About tabs (#748).
- Fixed PC sleep mode not working (Windows only) (#635);
- Set SameSite attribute for cookies (#725);
- Corrected typo in about dialog of web interface (#634);
- Added nzbget version to about page (#637);
- Updated license text: changed address of Free Software Foundation and minor formatting changes (#648).