Software-update: NZBGet 21.1

NZBGet logo (75 pix) Versie 21.1 van NZBGet is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van usenet gedownload worden. Het programma is vergelijkbaar met SABnzbd. Het kan onder meer automatisch bestanden repareren met par-bestanden en heeft een ingebouwde webinterface. De opensourceapplicatie is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse nas-modellen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in NZBGet version 21.1:
  • Fixed crash on systems with 64-bit time (#736, #742);
  • Corrected icon in Windows uninstall program list (#704);
  • Allow special characters in URL for username and password (#682);
  • Improved reporting for binding errors on Windows (#715).
  • Fixed unicode space characters in javascript files, which could cause issues with nginx proxy (#650, #651);
  • Fixed negative values for FileSizeLo in json-rpc (#693);
  • Corrected url detection in rpc-method append (#679);
  • Added support for new error messages in unrar 5.80 (#694);
  • Now always using snapshots when reading directory contents (#688):
    • in previous versions snapshots were used on macOS only;
    • now they are used on all OSes;
    • this solves issue with leftovers during directory cleanup, which could happen on certain OSes when working with network drives;
  • Fixed file allocating on file systems where sparse files are not supported (#720):
    • The issue could happen when InterDir was located on a network drive;
  • Fixed crash caused by malformed nzb files (#745);
  • Fixed GROUP command in nserv(#739);
  • Updated url of the global certificate storage file in the build scripts (#747);
  • Fixed: file selector in WebKit based browsers doesn't allow to choose the same file again (#731);
  • Removed outdated links from web interface and merged Info and About tabs (#748).
  • Fixed PC sleep mode not working (Windows only) (#635);
  • Set SameSite attribute for cookies (#725);
  • Corrected typo in about dialog of web interface (#634);
  • Added nzbget version to about page (#637);
  • Updated license text: changed address of Free Software Foundation and minor formatting changes (#648).

Versienummer 21.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website NZBGet
Download https://github.com/nzbget/nzbget/releases/tag/v21.1
Bestandsgrootte 5,41MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-06-2021 10:38
10

08-06-2021 • 10:38

10 Linkedin

Submitter: prOnorama2

Bron: NZBGet

Update-historie

06-'21 NZBGet 21.1 10
07-'18 NZBGet 20.0 9
07-'17 NZBGet 19.1 10
03-'17 NZBGet 19.0 r1914 bèta 29
02-'17 NZBGet 19.0 r1903 bèta 10
02-'17 NZBget 18.0 0
07-'16 NZBget 17.0 21
01-'14 NZBGet 12.0 14
07-'13 NZBGet 11.0 17
Meer historie

NZBGet

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Reacties (10)

+1foxgamer2019
8 juni 2021 13:45
Ik ben al heel lang geleden overgestapt naar SABNZBD, wist nog niet eens dat deze nog ontwikkeling was?

Edit: jammer dat ik word gedownvote. Op hun eigen repository gebeurde niet veel en ook de ontwikkelaar gaf aan niet aan nieuwe features te werken.

Zie https://github.com/nzbget/nzbget/issues/723

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 8 juni 2021 13:58]

+1savagenld
@foxgamer20198 juni 2021 13:48
Ik ben juist van SabNZBd naar NZBGet gegaan, de laatste is veel efficiënter met resources.
+1foxgamer2019
@savagenld8 juni 2021 13:56
In mijn ogen is dat wel veranderd, zeker met de herschrijving naar Python 3.

Mijn ervaringen zijn dus dat de system load reuze meevalt tegenwoordig en het downloaden binnen niet inzakt, zeker met zaken als caching en direct unpack. Ook ondersteunen zij op dit moment meer features dan NZBGet.

Wil best NZBGet weer een kans geven, maar zoals gezegd heeft de ontwikkeling flink stilgestaan de afgelopen tijd.
+1Zer0
@foxgamer20198 juni 2021 14:56
Usenet is al tientallen jaren oud, daar verandert niet veel aan. NZBGet doet wat het moet doen, en goed... er valt niet veel meer te ontwikkelen.
+1foxgamer2019
@Zer08 juni 2021 15:04
Dan heb je het helaas mis:
- NZB' s worden nu van wachtwoorden voorzien, dat moet de client ook snappen.
- Het versnellen van unpacken d.m.v. (disk) caching en multi-threading.
- Alternatieven nzb opzoeken of juist incomplete toch kunnen afwerken.
- ..

De basis van nzb blijft inderdaad hetzelfde, maar er zijn de afgelopen tijd toch echt wel wat ontwikkelingen geweest.
+1Zer0
@foxgamer20198 juni 2021 15:48
- NZB' s worden nu van wachtwoorden voorzien, dat moet de client ook snappen.
Dat doet NZBGet al...
- Het versnellen van unpacken d.m.v. (disk) caching en multi-threading.
Afhankelijk van externe applicaties die gebruikt worden (unrar/par), en caching doet nzbget afaik ook al
- Alternatieven nzb opzoeken of juist incomplete toch kunnen afwerken.
NZBget is een download tool, geen zoek tool, daar zijn andere, en betere oplossingen voor. Laat NZBget lekker zijn ding doen.
+1Jerie
@foxgamer20198 juni 2021 16:29
Incomplete kan hij afwerken dmv extra PARs te downloaden. Elke Usenet binary client kan dat tegenwoordig. Van mij mag NZBGet de-obfuscation van bestandsnamen als feature erbij krijgen maar hoe dan ook het is eigenlijk wel af. Als je alternatieve NZB wilt kun je NZBHydra of Spotweb of Radarr/Sonarr ofzo gebruiken dat is geen taak van NZBget maar er is wel software die dat voor je regelt.
0Beerkiller
8 juni 2021 11:02
Er zit een typo in de titel
0slaay
@Beerkiller8 juni 2021 11:47
Gewoon even op Geachte Redactie klikken en dan geef je door dat het versie nummer niet klopt...
0gielie
@Beerkiller8 juni 2021 12:27
Nee de titel is goed, verder in de tekst wordt de verkeerde versie nummer aangeduid.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

