Versie 5.6.7 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze release zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New and enhanced features Meeting/webinar features: Active Apps Notifier

When someone in a meeting or webinar is utilizing any app that has access to real-time content or personal information during a meeting, participants are given real-time notice of usage. Details of which apps have access and which participant is using the app are displayed, and clicking on the app opens the Marketplace page to provide more information. Note: This feature is dependent on a web release scheduled for June 14, 2021, and will not visible until then. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements