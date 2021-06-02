Versie 3.3.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes since 3.2.1
Bugfixes since 3.2.1
- The
External internet accesswill automatically detect local network
and no longer requires local network ranges to be defined. Custom ranges
can still be defined through
local_rangesin Special settings.
- Allow setting
inet_exposurefrom the command line.
- Support prefix and netmask for Special setting
local_ranges.
- The
Unwanted extensionsdetection can be set to
Whitelist-mode.
This will block or pause all jobs with non-matching extensions.
- Servers article statistics are shown in K, G, M-notation.
- Resolution added as a pattern key (
%r) for Sorting.
- Optimized performance of par2 file parsing.
- CPU usage optimizations in the download process.
- Revised handling of categories, scripts, and priorities when adding NZB's.
- Download statistics are also shown when no History is shown.
- Confirm rename if Direct Unpack is active for the job.
- Obfuscated-RAR detection will always be performed.
- All requests will be logged, not just API calls.
- Stability improvement to encrypted RAR-detection.
- Allow missing extensions in
Unwanted extensionsdetection.
- Removed Special setting
max_art_opt.
- Add notification that Plush will be removed in 3.4.0.
- Windows/macOS: Update UnRar to 6.0.1.
- Windows: Update Multipar to 1.3.1.7 (adds faster verification).
Upgrade notices
- Prevent failed post-processing if job name ends in multiple dots or spaces.
- Failing articles could result in jobs being stuck at 99%.
- Jobs could be stuck in the queue or duplicate if they had missing articles.
- Prevent jobs getting stuck at 99% due to unreliable servers.
- CRC/yEnc errors would be counted twice as bad articles.
- Some NZB files would incorrectly be marked as empty.
- API-call
historywould not filter active post-processing by
nzo_ids.
- Login page could be accessed even if
External internet accesswas set
to
No access. Any other calls would still be blocked.
- Ignore duplicate files inside messy NZB's.
- Windows:
Deobfuscate final filenamescould fail to deobfuscate.
- macOS: Disk space would be incorrect for very large disks.
- The download statistics file
totals10.sabis updated in 3.2.x
version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download
statistics will be lost.