Versie 3.3.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

will automatically detect local network and no longer requires local network ranges to be defined. Custom ranges can still be defined through in Special settings. Allow setting inet_exposure from the command line.

detection can be set to -mode. This will block or pause all jobs with non-matching extensions. Servers article statistics are shown in K, G, M-notation.

Resolution added as a pattern key ( %r ) for Sorting.

) for Sorting. Optimized performance of par2 file parsing.

CPU usage optimizations in the download process.

Revised handling of categories, scripts, and priorities when adding NZB's.

Download statistics are also shown when no History is shown.

Confirm rename if Direct Unpack is active for the job.

Obfuscated-RAR detection will always be performed.

All requests will be logged, not just API calls.

Stability improvement to encrypted RAR-detection.

Allow missing extensions in Unwanted extensions detection.

. Add notification that Plush will be removed in 3.4.0.

Windows/macOS: Update UnRar to 6.0.1.

Windows: Update Multipar to 1.3.1.7 (adds faster verification). Bugfixes since 3.2.1 Prevent failed post-processing if job name ends in multiple dots or spaces.

Failing articles could result in jobs being stuck at 99%.

Jobs could be stuck in the queue or duplicate if they had missing articles.

Prevent jobs getting stuck at 99% due to unreliable servers.

CRC/yEnc errors would be counted twice as bad articles.

Some NZB files would incorrectly be marked as empty.

API-call history would not filter active post-processing by nzo_ids .

was set to . Any other calls would still be blocked. Ignore duplicate files inside messy NZB's.

Windows: Deobfuscate final filenames could fail to deobfuscate.

could fail to deobfuscate. macOS: Disk space would be incorrect for very large disks. Upgrade notices The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in 3.2.x

statistics will be lost.