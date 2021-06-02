Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SABnzbd 3.3.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 3.3.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes since 3.2.1
  • The External internet access will automatically detect local network
    and no longer requires local network ranges to be defined. Custom ranges
    can still be defined through local_ranges in Special settings.
  • Allow setting inet_exposure from the command line.
  • Support prefix and netmask for Special setting local_ranges.
  • The Unwanted extensions detection can be set to Whitelist-mode.
    This will block or pause all jobs with non-matching extensions.
  • Servers article statistics are shown in K, G, M-notation.
  • Resolution added as a pattern key (%r) for Sorting.
  • Optimized performance of par2 file parsing.
  • CPU usage optimizations in the download process.
  • Revised handling of categories, scripts, and priorities when adding NZB's.
  • Download statistics are also shown when no History is shown.
  • Confirm rename if Direct Unpack is active for the job.
  • Obfuscated-RAR detection will always be performed.
  • All requests will be logged, not just API calls.
  • Stability improvement to encrypted RAR-detection.
  • Allow missing extensions in Unwanted extensions detection.
  • Removed Special setting max_art_opt.
  • Add notification that Plush will be removed in 3.4.0.
  • Windows/macOS: Update UnRar to 6.0.1.
  • Windows: Update Multipar to 1.3.1.7 (adds faster verification).
Bugfixes since 3.2.1
  • Prevent failed post-processing if job name ends in multiple dots or spaces.
  • Failing articles could result in jobs being stuck at 99%.
  • Jobs could be stuck in the queue or duplicate if they had missing articles.
  • Prevent jobs getting stuck at 99% due to unreliable servers.
  • CRC/yEnc errors would be counted twice as bad articles.
  • Some NZB files would incorrectly be marked as empty.
  • API-call history would not filter active post-processing by nzo_ids.
  • Login page could be accessed even if External internet access was set
    to No access. Any other calls would still be blocked.
  • Ignore duplicate files inside messy NZB's.
  • Windows: Deobfuscate final filenames could fail to deobfuscate.
  • macOS: Disk space would be incorrect for very large disks.
Upgrade notices
  • The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in 3.2.x
    version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download
    statistics will be lost.

Versienummer 3.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads
Bestandsgrootte 14,08MB
Licentietype GPL

