Versie 27.0.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
New Features and Additions
Improvements/Tweaks
- Added Undo/Redo
- Added a new capture method for Display Capture, allowing the ability to capture displays cross-GPU. This fixes the black screen issues on laptops in particular (Requires Windows 10, 1903 or newer)
- For users who have previously switched the “default” GPU to the integrated GPU, it is recommended to remove the override and instead use the new toggle in the Display Capture source
- Added a missing files warning when loading scene collections
- Also allows for bulk-update when folders have been moved (such as between computers)
- Third party plugins will need to add support for this capability manually
- Added source visibility transitions, which allow you to set a transition for a source when showing or hiding it
- Added service integration and browser dock support to macOS and Linux
- Added support for Wayland on Linux. This includes a new PipeWire capture source when using Wayland (for Ubuntu users, 20.10 or newer is required for PipeWire capture)
- (Windows only) Added support for NVIDIA Noise Removal in the Noise Suppression filter (requires the NVIDIA Audio Effects SDK and a compatible GPU)
- Added a Track Matte mode to stinger transitions, which supports a scene mask to display parts of the previous & current scene at the same time
- Added support for SRGB texture formats, applying color operations in linear space
Bug Fixes
- When saving a file, the saved file path will be shown in the status bar
- Media Sources & Stingers now support hardware decoding on macOS
- Added an interact button to the source toolbar for the browser source
- You can now refresh a browser dock in the right-click context menu
- Re-enabled Python scripting support on macOS by adding support for Python 3.8 and above
- Added presets for 1080p and 4K in the macOS Video Capture Device source
- Added a virtual camera toggle to the system tray menu
- Automatic rotation on Video Capture Devices can now be manually disabled
- Added launch parameter to disable high-DPI scaling (--disable-high-dpi-scaling)
- Added Edit Script button to the script dialog
- Added auto reset option to v4l2 source to handle dropouts with certain devices
- Added frontend API functions for the virtual camera, value of the t-bar, and to reset video
- Improved startup time on Windows by not attempting to load plugin dependencies as OBS plugins
- Improved performance when capturing OpenGL games with Game Capture on Windows
- The transitions menu will now be disabled when currently in the middle of a transition
- Fixed an issue when importing a Scene Collection that has special characters, causing the import to silently fail
- Fixed a bug where DX12 games on Windows would capture game frames out-of-order
- Fixed an issue where Media Source wouldn’t reconnect to remote streams
- Fixed an issue that would cause silent audio across all sources when a media source reaches max buffering
- Fixed VirtualCam crashing clients when using a custom placeholder image
- Fixed VST paths on Linux
- Fixed an issue with on High-DPI displays where the Canvas Resolution would be set to the scaled resolution in Settings and Auto-Config
- Fixed an issue where Video Settings would not be saved when using “Resize output (source size)”
- Fixed a crash with Window Capture on Windows that could occur if the window was destroyed
- Fixed an issue where resizing sources within groups would not correctly resize the group
- Fixed an issue where drag and drop would require ignore uppercase file extensions
- Fixed an issue with key modifiers in the Interact dialog for browser sources on Windows
- Fixed a crash on macOS when updating, caused by VirtualCam signature changes
- Fixed a hang when attempting to reconnect to an RTMP server while streaming
- Fixed a crash that would happen on Linux when audio backends are disabled
- Fixed bframes=0 not working with QSV encoder
- Fixed a potential deadlock when dragging sources to reorder
- Fixed Window Capture on Windows being stuck on the last frame when a window no longer exists
- Fixed a crash related to changing the “Capture Cursor”
- Fixed a scene collections not importing correctly from other operating systems
- Fixed a minor performance bug with the decklink output