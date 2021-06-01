Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OBS Studio 27.0.0

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 27.0.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

New Features and Additions
  • Added Undo/Redo
  • Added a new capture method for Display Capture, allowing the ability to capture displays cross-GPU. This fixes the black screen issues on laptops in particular (Requires Windows 10, 1903 or newer)
    • For users who have previously switched the “default” GPU to the integrated GPU, it is recommended to remove the override and instead use the new toggle in the Display Capture source
  • Added a missing files warning when loading scene collections
    • Also allows for bulk-update when folders have been moved (such as between computers)
    • Third party plugins will need to add support for this capability manually
  • Added source visibility transitions, which allow you to set a transition for a source when showing or hiding it
  • Added service integration and browser dock support to macOS and Linux
  • Added support for Wayland on Linux. This includes a new PipeWire capture source when using Wayland (for Ubuntu users, 20.10 or newer is required for PipeWire capture)
  • (Windows only) Added support for NVIDIA Noise Removal in the Noise Suppression filter (requires the NVIDIA Audio Effects SDK and a compatible GPU)
  • Added a Track Matte mode to stinger transitions, which supports a scene mask to display parts of the previous & current scene at the same time
  • Added support for SRGB texture formats, applying color operations in linear space
Improvements/Tweaks
  • When saving a file, the saved file path will be shown in the status bar
  • Media Sources & Stingers now support hardware decoding on macOS
  • Added an interact button to the source toolbar for the browser source
  • You can now refresh a browser dock in the right-click context menu
  • Re-enabled Python scripting support on macOS by adding support for Python 3.8 and above
  • Added presets for 1080p and 4K in the macOS Video Capture Device source
  • Added a virtual camera toggle to the system tray menu
  • Automatic rotation on Video Capture Devices can now be manually disabled
  • Added launch parameter to disable high-DPI scaling (--disable-high-dpi-scaling)
  • Added Edit Script button to the script dialog
  • Added auto reset option to v4l2 source to handle dropouts with certain devices
  • Added frontend API functions for the virtual camera, value of the t-bar, and to reset video
  • Improved startup time on Windows by not attempting to load plugin dependencies as OBS plugins
  • Improved performance when capturing OpenGL games with Game Capture on Windows
  • The transitions menu will now be disabled when currently in the middle of a transition
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue when importing a Scene Collection that has special characters, causing the import to silently fail
  • Fixed a bug where DX12 games on Windows would capture game frames out-of-order
  • Fixed an issue where Media Source wouldn’t reconnect to remote streams
  • Fixed an issue that would cause silent audio across all sources when a media source reaches max buffering
  • Fixed VirtualCam crashing clients when using a custom placeholder image
  • Fixed VST paths on Linux
  • Fixed an issue with on High-DPI displays where the Canvas Resolution would be set to the scaled resolution in Settings and Auto-Config
  • Fixed an issue where Video Settings would not be saved when using “Resize output (source size)”
  • Fixed a crash with Window Capture on Windows that could occur if the window was destroyed
  • Fixed an issue where resizing sources within groups would not correctly resize the group
  • Fixed an issue where drag and drop would require ignore uppercase file extensions
  • Fixed an issue with key modifiers in the Interact dialog for browser sources on Windows
  • Fixed a crash on macOS when updating, caused by VirtualCam signature changes
  • Fixed a hang when attempting to reconnect to an RTMP server while streaming
  • Fixed a crash that would happen on Linux when audio backends are disabled
  • Fixed bframes=0 not working with QSV encoder
  • Fixed a potential deadlock when dragging sources to reorder
  • Fixed Window Capture on Windows being stuck on the last frame when a window no longer exists
  • Fixed a crash related to changing the “Capture Cursor”
  • Fixed a scene collections not importing correctly from other operating systems
  • Fixed a minor performance bug with the decklink output

OBS Studio

Versienummer 27.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/27.0.0
Bestandsgrootte 73,20MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-06-2021 • 19:42

01-06-2021 • 19:42

30 Linkedin

Bron: OBS Studio

Reacties (30)

+1Franckey
1 juni 2021 20:32
Top programma voor het maken van een YouTube livestream! 👍
+1bbob
@Franckey2 juni 2021 09:27
Idd gebruik het nu al tijdje om 2 webcam live op youtube te streamen.

enige dat niet lukt is 4k stream maar misschien omdat die pc geen 4k scherm heeft.
Merk soms wel als een ip cam onderbroken is obs deze niet automatisch herstart ondank de instellingen. Maar goed dat zijn kleine zaken.
+1mdrop
@bbob2 juni 2021 09:43
Misschien kun je dat omzeilen met een "4K Display Emulator Plug", te krijgen bij o.a. Ali en Amazon?
+1FreshMaker
@Franckey1 juni 2021 20:56
Of opnemen van een livestream waar dat soms lastig is.
Geweldig hoe het programma alleen de betreffende tab / venster opneemt, zonder dat je de muis voorbij ziet komen

[Reactie gewijzigd door FreshMaker op 1 juni 2021 20:57]

+1Get!em
@Franckey1 juni 2021 21:46
Of voor het fleuriger maken van zoom/teams/Skype meetings.
+1retc
1 juni 2021 21:55
Top programma. Virtuele green screen zou t helemaal af maken
+1altijdprijs
@retc2 juni 2021 08:18
Waar zou jij dat voor willen gebruiken?
Ik gebruik OBS zelf heel soms om mijn scherm op te nemen voor in een presentatie.
+1Creesch
@altijdprijs2 juni 2021 09:35
Dan kan je de achtergrond veranderen zonder dat je daadwerkelijk een greenscreen nodig hebt. Voor (game) streamers handig zodat ze een webcam op zichzelf kunnen richten en ipv in een vierkantje in de hoek beter in het beeld kunnen integreren.

Het is ook leuk in combinatie met de virtuele webcam die in OBS zit (tegenwoordig native, er is ook een plugin) waarmee je in meetings je achtergrond kan veranderen naar van alles en nog wat. Zoom kan dit natuurlijk al met bewegend beeld maar Teams en Google meet kunnen alleen plaatjes en dan is OBS wel handig. Daarnaast heb je meer controle over je achtergrond, zo zou je bijvoorbeeld als je virtueel les geeft jezelf kunnen laten zien en dingen op het scherm en daarover heen weer notities die je live er in sleept.

Waar jij OBS voor gebruikt is echt een heeeeeeel klein topje van de ijsberg ;)
+1altijdprijs
@Creesch2 juni 2021 11:14
Waar jij OBS voor gebruikt is echt een heeeeeeel klein topje van de ijsberg ;)
Haha, inderdaad. Nu snap ik wat je bedoelt! De use case die je beschrijft is inderdaad wel handig.
+1pekeltje
@retc2 juni 2021 00:43
Met een 2000 of 3000 serie zou je dat kunnen doen met Nvidia Broadcast.
Al schijnt het wel een aanslag op je FPS te zijn als je op hetzelfde apparaat aan het gamen bent.
+1robkorv
@pekeltje2 juni 2021 06:18
Idd, op mijn 2070 RTX super pakt het zo'n 8 tot 15% van de GPU. Erg veel dus.
+1tinus61
1 juni 2021 22:48
Geweldig programma. Gebruik het voornamelijk om VirtualBox "How To" video's mee te maken. Gebruik op Linux al jaren Simple Screen Recorder. Onder Windows vond ik het een ramp om een vergelijkbaar gratis alternatief te vinden. Heb dan ook velen (te vergeefs) uitgeprobeerd.

OBS stond op Ubuntu Studio voor-geïnstalleerd en moest er even aan wennen. Ik gebruik het nu steevast onder Windows 10.
0sdelange99
@tinus612 juni 2021 00:41
Virtualbox heeft toch een ingebouwde screen recorder?
0tinus61
@sdelange992 juni 2021 19:40
Dat klopt, maar de ingebouwde screen recorder neemt alleen de de VM op. Ik moet ook instellingen van het host systeem kunnen laten zien, zodat kijkers de meest efficiënte instellingen voor de VM kiezen.
0ajolla
@tinus612 juni 2021 01:48
Kun je niet met ffmpeg opnemen?
0Creesch
@ajolla2 juni 2021 09:37
Kan vast wel natuurlijk, maar een commandline tool vs een GUI tool is niet helemaal een goede vergelijking. Voornamelijk omdat je met OBS dus direct kan zien wat er wordt opgenomen en het bij ffmpeg maar even afwachten is of het correct is.

Hoewel ik OBS niet gebruiksvriendelijk wil noemen (want daarvoor is de interface te complex) is het voor dit scenarios wel gebruiksvriendelijker dan ffmpeg.
0ajolla
@Creesch2 juni 2021 14:00
Geloof ik graag.
Weet jíj misschien of dat op fedora 34 werkt? (Wayland)
0tinus61
@Creesch2 juni 2021 19:43
Ik werk onder Linux nog steeds liever met Simple Screen Recorder, maar dat is niet beschikbaar voor Windows. Vandaar dat ik (op Windows) OBS gebruik.
0Urlax
@tinus616 juni 2021 00:54
Vlc open "converteren/opslaan", bron =" desktop", doel is "bestand" .

Zo heb je snel ook een goede screen recorder..
0tinus61
@Urlax7 juni 2021 22:21
Bedankt voor de tip. Ga ik bij de volgende opname zeker eens mee experimenteren. _/-\o_
+1EverThingy
2 juni 2021 00:22
Geweldig, die Track Matte voor custom transitions is zeker een leuke feature die ik ga uitproberen. Blijft een top open-soruce programma en dat voor een geweldige prijs: gratis.
+1ajolla
2 juni 2021 01:44
Wayland support! Heeft iemand dit al op Fedora 34 geprobeerd?
0DinoBe
@ajolla3 juni 2021 19:36
Misschien te laat, maar voor de volledigheid, werkt perfect onder Fedora34
0ajolla
@DinoBe4 juni 2021 10:12
Nee, niet te laat, bedankt!
+1Cuqebaqer
2 juni 2021 07:38
Heerlijk programma en nog gratis ook. Al zouden ze er geld voor vragen zou ik het gewoon terrecht vinden.
+1Vinnie2k
2 juni 2021 07:58
Eindelijk cntl+z én source transitions!

Woohooo

Ik stream bijna dagelijks met obs mijn dj-sets en ik zou geen ander programma willen :p zeker met deze updat worden er best wat lang openstaande issues verholpen!
0Generaal Pep
@Vinnie2k2 juni 2021 14:23
Cool! Waar kunnen we je vinden? :D
0Vinnie2k
@Generaal Pep2 juni 2021 16:48
Je kan me vinden op https://www.twitch.tv/KevinDoo :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vinnie2k op 2 juni 2021 16:53]

+1sabedje
2 juni 2021 10:09
Nu al een paar keer gebruikt als livestream software hierzo op me werk, word dan gestreamd via een virtuele webcam naar Teams, en met combinatie van custom overgangen etc.
Ik werk zelf op een school in Amsterdam en vergeleken met de andere scholen was onze online open dag echt veel beter en dat hebben we ook gemerkt in de aanmeldingen op de school, we hebben bijna een record aanmeldingen.
+1Flipsaus
2 juni 2021 11:25
Added Undo/Redo - lol finally

