Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 89.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 89 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 89 heeft Mozilla onder meer het uiterlijk van de browser gemoderniseerd en vereenvoudigd. Verder worden cookies beter afgeschermd in de privémodus en kan er nu een screenshot worden gemaakt vanuit het contextmenu. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Say hello to a fresh new Firefox, designed to get you where you want to go even faster. We’ve redesigned and modernized the core experience to be cleaner, more inviting, and easier to use. You’ll notice a number of changes, including:
    • Simplified browser chrome and toolbar: Less frequently used items removed to focus on the most important navigation items.
    • Clear, streamlined menus: Re-organized and prioritized menu content according to usage. Updated labels and removed iconography.
    • Updated prompts: Infobars, panels, and modals have a cleaner design and clearer language.
    • Inspired tab design: Floating tabs neatly contain information and surface cues when you need them, like visual indicators for audio controls. The rounded design of the active tab supports focus and signals the ability to easily move the tab as needed.
    • Fewer interruptions: Reduced number of alerts and messages, so you can browse with fewer distractions.
    • Cohesive, calmer visuals: Lighter iconography, a refined color palette, and more consistent styling throughout.
  • This release also includes enhancements to our privacy offerings:
  • For macOS users, we're introducing the elastic overscroll effect known from many other applications. A gentle bouncing animation will indicate that you reached the end of the page.
    In addition, we added support for smart zoom. Double-tap with two fingers on your trackpad, or with a single finger on your Magic Mouse, to zoom the content below your cursor into focus.
  • Native context menus: Context menus on macOS are now native and support Dark Mode.
Fixed
  • Colors in Firefox on macOS will no longer be saturated on wide gamut displays, untagged images are properly treated as sRGB, and colors in images tagged as sRGB will now match CSS colors.
  • In full screen mode on macOS, moving your mouse to the top of the screen will no longer hide your tabs behind the system menu bar.
  • Also in full screen mode on macOS, it is now possible to hide the browser toolbars for a fully immersive full screen experience. This brings macOS in line with Windows and Linux.
  • Various stability and security fixes.
Changed
  • Introducing a non-native implementation of web form controls, which delivers a new modern design and some improvements to page load performance. Watch for layout bugs in web pages that make assumptions about the dimensions or styling of form controls.
  • The screenshots feature is available in the right-click context menu. You can also add a screenshots shortcut to your toolbar. Learn more.
Enterprise Developer
  • Better keyboard navigation for editable BoxModel properties in the Inspector panel
Web Platform

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 89.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

+1Munchie
1 juni 2021 18:50
Ik heb de interface op Dark theme laten staan. Eventjes dat Alpenglow geprobeerd, maar heb telkens het idee dat ik door een paarse zonnebril aan het kijken ben.

Edit:
Is de Compact density mode er ook uitgehaald? Er staat nu bij mij Not Supported bij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Munchie op 1 juni 2021 18:54]

+2desalniettemin

@Munchie1 juni 2021 21:53
Kan je aanzetten in about:config: browser.compactmode.show dubbelclick op true.

[Reactie gewijzigd door desalniettemin op 2 juni 2021 16:07]

+1poststamp
@Munchie1 juni 2021 18:56
Bij doet de compact setting het nog, ondanks dat er staat dat hij niet ondersteund is. Het beeld verspringt naar iets groter als ik met de muis over de setting 'normaal' hover.
+1Diago
@Munchie1 juni 2021 22:26
Zou (voorlopig) nog blijven.
browser.compactmode.show:true
+1R4gnax

1 juni 2021 19:35
Jezus; wat een enorme draak van een space-waster is dit geworden als je de title-bar boven de tabs aanzet. Zoals gewoonlijk heeft er iemand bij het design team van Mozilla weer liggen slapen...


Voorlopige oplossing:
Via about:config
-> browser.proton.enabled : false
-> browser.proton.contextmenus.enabled : false
-> browser.proton.doorhangers.enabled : false
-> browser.proton.modals.enabled : false


Schakelt het merendeel van die bout- en bout-lelijke nieuwe playdoh UI uit.
Let op: na aanpassen even Firefox opnieuw opstarten. Met name de wijziging voor de contextmenus werkt anders niet.


update:
Deze preferences gaan in Firefox 90 nightly uitgeschakeld worden en het plan is om in versie 91; de nieuwe extended support release (ESR) alle ondersteuning voor de oude Quantum UI die nog in Firefox aanwezig is compleet te schrappen.
Het is kennelijk te duur om beide UIs te onderhouden. (Tja; dat krijg je als je je halve betaalde ontwikkelstaf op straat gooit, heh Mozilla? Verder vooral zo doorgaan. Dan hebben we over een half jaartje zeker geen Firefox meer.)


https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1709425

[Reactie gewijzigd door R4gnax op 1 juni 2021 20:41]

+2Anoniem: 14842
@R4gnax2 juni 2021 00:17
Wel een erg negatieve post. Geldgebrek krijg je niet door de helft van je betaalde ontwikkelstaf op straat te gooien: dat is het gevolg er van. Wat je krijgt is tijdgebrek. Mozilla is een stichting en geen bedrijf als Google of MS met onbeperkte resources.

De enige reden dat Mozilla nog bestaat is omdat Google een concurrent nodig heeft omdat ze anders weer antitrust gedoe krijgen. Wat dat betreft verwacht ik dat Mozilla nog wel even blijft. Hopelijk krijgen ze weer meer marktaandeel.

En om er even verder op in te gaan: ik vind de tabs mooier dan wat ze waren. Ik heb ook geen behoefte aan tekst er boven. Verder heb ik ze met simple tab groups ingedeeld in bepaalde gebieden. Samen met de profile containers en hun privacy focus zonder ogenschijnlijk winstoogmerk maakt dit mijn go-to browser.

Misschien kun je beter afgeven op de Chrome devs die dik betaald voor een monster van een bedrijf werken en daar blijkbaar geen gewetensbezwaren tegen hebben. Steekt mij in elk geval meer dan andere tabjes...
0beantherio
@Anoniem: 148424 juni 2021 08:46
Wel een erg negatieve post. Geldgebrek krijg je niet door de helft van je betaalde ontwikkelstaf op straat te gooien: dat is het gevolg er van. Wat je krijgt is tijdgebrek. Mozilla is een stichting en geen bedrijf als Google of MS met onbeperkte resources.
De Firefox browser wordt ontwikkeld door het bedrijf Mozilla Corporation, dat eigendom is van de stichting. En dat bedrijf had in 2018 een omzet van 450 miljoen dollar. Het is weliswaar geen Google maar klein is het ook niet.
0Anoniem: 14842
@beantherio4 juni 2021 10:38
Als je kijkt naar de totale uitgaven waren die 451 miljoen. Dat is dus 1 miljoen verlies. Ze zijn wel groot, maar dat wil niet zeggen dat ze dikke winst maken. Google en Apple maken beide vele malen meer winst dan de totale omzet van Mozilla corp :)
0Jerie
@Anoniem: 1484218 juni 2021 14:05
Jullie hebben allebei goede argumenten, het is deels subjectief. Ik heb het geprobeerd op een kale Firefox, en ik moet zeggen dat ik het een waste of space vond omdat je dergelijke dingen (zoals autoplay of audio) ook met een icoontje ('picture language') kunt communiceren. Bij een 16:9 scherm heb je hoe dan ook zat ruimte om je tabs verticaal te zetten zoals met TST (Tree Style Tab). En dat ben ik gauw gaan installeren om die kale Firefox. Want ik wil verticaal zo min mogelijk ruimte inleveren op 16:9. Op 3:2 met Surface of iets als traditionele 4:3 is dit veel minder een probleem. Vandaar dat ik graag Start Menu en Dock ook aan de linkerkant heb, zoals Gnome standaard doet.
+1Arjan P
@R4gnax1 juni 2021 22:33
Voorlopige oplossing:
Via about:config
-> browser.proton.enabled : false
-> browser.proton.contextmenus.enabled : false
-> browser.proton.doorhangers.enabled : false
-> browser.proton.modals.enabled : false
Thanks! Hoe tijdelijk dan ook, toch nog even een 'normale' hoeveelheid waste boven de content.
0tais!
1 juni 2021 19:39
Mozilla heeft weer een grote stap gezet in het wegjagen van nog meer gebruikers, chapeau!
0IvarClemens
@tais!1 juni 2021 21:23
Inderdaad, ik was al een tijdje niet tevreden meer door de constante layout veranderingen maar stap vandaag over op iets anders, wat een verschrikking is dit. Die tabs lijken meer op knoppen en zijn echt veelste groot.
+2R4gnax

@IvarClemens1 juni 2021 22:48
Inderdaad, ik was al een tijdje niet tevreden meer door de constante layout veranderingen maar stap vandaag over op iets anders, wat een verschrikking is dit. Die tabs lijken meer op knoppen en zijn echt veelste groot.
De tabs zijn twee-lijns gemaakt. Voor background-tabs die actieve media hebben verschijnt er nu niet meer een 'play' icoon (al dan niet metmet een streep erdoor als background playback geblocked werd door de browser) maar wordt er in voltekst op de tweede regel "PLAYING" of "PLAYING - BLOCKED" getoond. (Ja; in all caps ook nog, schijnbaar.)

Dat werd vast door één of andere complete kruk die 80% van zijn tijd besteed aan kattefilmpjes op YouTube, als 'duidelijker' aan gemarkeerd in één van die waardeloze usability studies die Mozilla te pas en te onpas heeft lopen. 8)7
+1desalniettemin

@tais!1 juni 2021 21:57
Ik blijf Firefox ondanks de nieuwe look toch trouw. Gebruik het al sinds versie 1.
+1GeroldM
@desalniettemin2 juni 2021 08:22
Gebruik Firefox al toen het nog de naam Phoenix droeg.

Phoenix v0.5,om precies te zijn. Denk zelfs dat ik de installer nog ergens op een backup heb staan. Lijk wel een data-hoarder. Draag in ieder geval de FireFox browser een warm hart toe. ;)

Nieuwe interface van FireFox 89 stoort me (nog) niet zo erg. Gebruik wel het dark theme. Misschien dat dit een boel scheelt met de andere themas, welke ik niet van plan ben om uit te proberen.

Maar goed, om mijn Linux laptoppie ben ik al een fervente Vivaldi gebruiker geworden. Pop!_OS komt standaard met FireFox, maar die gebruik ik amper op dat ding. Vivaldi doet het stukken beter met de aanwezige resources. Welke niet al te geweldig zijn, maar met Linux nog altijd uitstekend werkbaar is, want alle hardware is volledig ondersteund. Ben daardoor heel goed te spreken over Pop!_OS. Verwacht niet dat ik Firefox op dat ding nog ga updaten naar nieuwere versies, dan verwijder ik het wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 2 juni 2021 08:25]

+1Dust2Dust
1 juni 2021 19:00
De laatste met FTP ondersteuning als ik me niet vergis.
+1zaadstra
@Dust2Dust1 juni 2021 20:41
Het was in FF 88 al uitgeschakeld en ik vond het gelijk super onhandig ;(
0Dust2Dust
@zaadstra2 juni 2021 12:44
Hier ook. Wij delen nog weleens grotere bestanden (images) via FTP met klanten en dan was het wel erg handig als dat gewoon via een simpel limkje zonder uitleg kon. Nu moeten we ze gaan uitleggen dat ze een FTP client moeten gebruiken of terugvallen op IE.
+1Yanik
1 juni 2021 20:15
Ik vind het erg jammer dat ze "Afbeelding Bekijken" / "View Image" weg hebben gehaald in versie 88 en niet meer hebben teruggebracht in versie 89. Ik gebruikte het heel vaak en kan nu nog alleen afbeeldingen in een nieuw tabblad openen wat in mijn ogen omslachtiger is.

Ik weet dat er een extensie(View Image) is, maar ik lees ook dat er veel issues mee zijn. Daarnaast kan je extensiemakers niet blind vertrouwen.

**Edit**
In v89 switched Firefox gelukkig naar het nieuwe tabblad. Dat scheelt in ieder geval wat muistravel of een toetsencombinatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yanik op 1 juni 2021 20:20]

+1Anoniem: 14842
@Yanik2 juni 2021 00:19
Alle !@#$FD! hebben ze dat er uit gehaald. Ik dacht dat ik de hele tijd op pagina's met javascript beveiliging enzo kwam dat het er niet meer stond. Waarom hebben ze dat in hemelsnaam verwijderd?!

Het nieuwe uiterlijk vind ik wel prima zo. Maar die optie mag er wat mij betreft direct weer in.
+1Ascathon
@Yanik2 juni 2021 08:42
Rechtsklik op een bookmark was eerst ook "delete" en "properties". En ik maar zoeken. Nu "remove bookmark" en "edit bookmark". Op een andere positie in het menu. Stahp.

Design, ja dat went wel, mij best zo. Past bij Windows als die straks ook zulke ronde kaders introduceren.

Nu nog mijn bookmark bar links, want die is nog in de oude tinten.
+1Rageplay
1 juni 2021 18:44
Vind het redesign wel prima opzich, enkel die tabs..
het zijn tabs maar ze zien er nu uit als knoppen.. :?
+1desalniettemin

@Rageplay1 juni 2021 21:52
Omdat het meer op touchscreens gericht is. Wat ik jammer vind, want ik gebruik nooit touchscreens. De tabbalk is te dik vind ik, daarom gebruik ik Compact.
+1Woopdedooo
@desalniettemin1 juni 2021 23:31
In Compact vind ik ‘m erg mooi uitzien met de nieuwe tabs. In Normal ziet het er inderdaad raar uit.
0beantherio
@desalniettemin4 juni 2021 08:35
Als het voor touchscreens bedoeld is snap ik de meerwaarde nog steeds niet. Juist bij een touchscreen wil je zien waar je moet drukken om een knop c.q. functie te activeren.
0EnigmaNL
@Rageplay1 juni 2021 18:47
Inderdaad, geen gezicht.
0Jorn1986
@Rageplay1 juni 2021 22:13
Het lijkt wel Microsoft Edge / Google Chrome bijna zo. Echt een vreemd gezicht.
+1MarnickS
1 juni 2021 20:03
De nieuwe startpagina vind ik wel netjes, maar die tabs zijn in de gewone modus veel te groot. Ik had compact mode nooit aan staan, maar met deze nieuwe tabs is hij echt wel nodig (maar als die aan staat heb ik geen bezwaar op het nieuwe design).
+1R4gnax

@MarnickS1 juni 2021 22:54
De nieuwe startpagina vind ik wel netjes, maar die tabs zijn in de gewone modus veel te groot. Ik had compact mode nooit aan staan, maar met deze nieuwe tabs is hij echt wel nodig (maar als die aan staat heb ik geen bezwaar op het nieuwe design).
Het plan is voor zover bekend nog steeds dat compact mode geschrapt wordt tenzij uit telemetry die tussen nu en de release van Firefox 90 of 91 verzameld wordt, blijkt dat er een te significant aantal gebruikers deze modus icm de nieuwe Proton UI is blijven gebruiken.

Dit is uiteraard een zwaar biased test, want de optie om compact mode aan te zetten is intentioneel door Mozilla achter een about:config setting verborgen, en zelfs als je deze terug om zet staat heeft Mozilla de weergavenaam verandert van "Compact" naar "Compact (not supported)" - wat natuurlijk de minder onderlegde gebruiker sowieso zal afschrikken.

Het is zeer duidelijk dat de product manager en het design team een vooringenomen mening toegedaan zijn en alles op alles aan het zetten zijn om zo dadelijk met 'bewijs' uit hun telemetrie tegenover 'het grote boze publiek' toch hun keuze om de compact mode te schrappen, kunnen valideren.

Met andere woorden:
geniet er van zolang het nog kan, maar linksom of rechtsom gaat ook dat sneuvelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door R4gnax op 1 juni 2021 22:56]

+1Crazy Harry
@R4gnax1 juni 2021 23:07
Er is vast wel een fork waar we op over kunnen stappen.
0desalniettemin

@MarnickS2 juni 2021 16:08
Omdat het dus meer op touchscreens gericht is.
+1NimRod1337
1 juni 2021 18:57
Wowzzz dat is even nieuwe interface haha.. Ik geef FF altijd voordeel van de twijfel ook omdat ik het al 17 jaar gebruik.. Dit went wel weer, maar dit is wel even een mega verandering :)

Edit: donkere theme maar eens proberen..

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 1 juni 2021 19:00]

+1desalniettemin

@NimRod13371 juni 2021 21:55
Dark theme is niet zo donker meer als op 88. Ik vind dit mooier. Ik was niet zo'n fan van dat te zwarte zwart.
+1zoek34
1 juni 2021 19:00
Het is niet de meest prettige interface nu, dark mode is wel iets beter.

Had naar mijn mening iets subtieler gemogen, o.a. de tabbladen staan naar mijn mening teveel 'los'
+1Xfade
@zoek342 juni 2021 03:18
dat lijkt opzich wel mooi. Ik vind ze alleen te hoog (dik).
+1Uchy
2 juni 2021 06:59
Ik vind em mooi! Alle wijzigingen kosten tijd even te wennen, ik vind dit wel weer verfrissend persoonlijk.
Er is ook best wat onderzoek naar gedaan onder gebruikers, ze hebben het niet 'zomaar' gedaan omdat een of andere developer dat gaaf vond.
Vooral de layout van de adressbar &menu's vind ik wel mooier geworden. Tabs, tja, het is anders. Maar met tabs in titlebar verlies ik nauwelijks ruimte en is de indicator van welke tab het is juist wel mooi & uitnodigender om er wat mee te doen voor de minder ervaren gebruiker.
+1GeroldM
@Uchy2 juni 2021 08:33
Hoeveel van die minder ervaren gebruikers worden op deze manier wel niet doorgekweekd? Door alle magelijkheden weg te nemen, krijg je alleen maar nieuwe sufkoppen die alles maar voor lief aannemen "want het is allemaal zo".

Geef gebruikers mogelijkheden en ze worden vanzelf, eventueel door schade en schande, flink wat wijzer. Van het begaan van stommiteiten leer je uiteindelijk het meest...en zeer zeker een stuk sneller, dan alles maar voorgekauwd te krijgen om het maar zo simpel mogelijk te krijgen voor "onervaren gebruikers".

Een drogreden, meer is het niet.
[/rant]
