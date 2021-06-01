Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tails 4.19

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.19 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Tails 4.19 is out

We worked very hard last week to get ready to release the work on the connection to Tor that we have been showing you in 4.19~beta1 and 4.19~rc1. We made a lot of progress but didn't feel confident enough to release it today.

So, we are releasing 4.19 as a regular upgrade and will release this work in 4.20. We will publish an updated rc2 in the coming days with even more improvements on the connection to Tor.

Changes and updates
  • Stop pinning the TLS certificate of our website when doing automatic upgrades.
    We broke automatic upgrades twice recently; once in December in 4.14 and again during a few days on May 15. These 2 times, it was the consequence of a security feature: the pinning of the TLS certificate of our website when doing automatic upgrades.
    We removed this feature because the recent problems proved us that this feature was not worth it if it makes us break automatic upgrades that often. (#18324)
    Our upgrades are still as strongly authenticated as they are signed using OpenPGP by our team.
  • Add visual feedback when typing an administration password with sudo in a terminal: 
    amnesia@amnesia:~$ sudo -i
[sudo] password for amnesia: ********
  • Update Tor Browser to 10.0.17.
  • Update Thunderbird to 78.10.0.
For more details, read our changelog.

Tails screenshot

Bron: Tails

