Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.19 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

We worked very hard last week to get ready to release the work on the connection to Tor that we have been showing you in 4.19~beta1 and 4.19~rc1. We made a lot of progress but didn't feel confident enough to release it today.

So, we are releasing 4.19 as a regular upgrade and will release this work in 4.20. We will publish an updated rc2 in the coming days with even more improvements on the connection to Tor.