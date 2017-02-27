Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van NZBGet uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van usenet gedownload worden. Het programma is vergelijkbaar met SABnzbd. Het kan onder meer automatisch bestanden repareren met par-bestanden en heeft een ingebouwde webinterface. De opensourceapplicatie is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en Linux. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes in nzbget version 19.0 r1903:
- TLS certificate verification (#339):
- when connecting to a news server (for downloading) or a web server (for fetching of rss feeds and nzb-files) the authenticity of the server is validated using server security certificate. If the check fails that means the connection cannot be trusted and must be closed with an error message explaining the security issue;
- new options CertCheck and CertStore;
- official NZBGet packages come with activated certificate check;
- when updating from an older NZBGet version the option CertCheck will be automatically activated when the settings is saved (switch to Settings page in web-interface and click "Save all changed");
- see http://nzbget.net/Certificate_verification for details;
- authentication via form in web-interface as alternative to HTTP authentication (#330):
- that must help with password tools having issues with HTTP authentication dialog;
- new option FormAuth;
- support for HTTP-header "X-Forwarded-For" in IP-logging (#331);
- fixed "undefined" in reorder extension scripts (#338);
- fixed compile error under gcc 4.8.