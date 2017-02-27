Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 27 februari 2017 17:21, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: NZBget, submitter: Nijl

Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van NZBGet uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van usenet gedownload worden. Het programma is vergelijkbaar met SABnzbd. Het kan onder meer automatisch bestanden repareren met par-bestanden en heeft een ingebouwde webinterface. De opensourceapplicatie is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en Linux. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.